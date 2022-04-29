What’s the oldest continually operating hotel in El Paso?
It’s not one of the two properties that have recently been renovated. It’s the 100-year-old Gardner Hotel in the heart of Downtown, known for its place in El Paso’s history, as well as the famous and infamous guests that have stayed there. One of them was a gangster named John Dillinger.
It opened in 1922, and since the 1940s, it’s been run by the Nebhan family. On the May 7 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show,” host Andrew J. Polk talks with owner Joe Nebhan, and his daughter Stephanie Nebhan, who manages the Gardner.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m. till noon Saturday on News Talk 690 KTSM, online at ktsmradio.com, the iHeartRadio app, and streaming live on Facebook at Facebook.com/ElPasoHistoryRadioShow.
