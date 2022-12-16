Looking for some holiday cheer? This is quite a list! From Christmas lights and movies, to ice skating and football, here’s what’s up across the borderland this winter holiday season.
Holiday Lights on the Lake
Daily through Dec. 25
Ascarate Park, 6900 Delta
Daily holiday lights and displays; Fred Loya synchronized light show Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays; appearances by Santa and the Grinch. Free admission.
Info: epcountyparks.com
El Paso WinterFest
Daily through Jan. 1
San Jacinto Plaza and Arts Festival Plaza in Downtown
Light displays, ice skating, music and entertainment, arts and food vendors, Santa, El Paso Streetcar activities. Free admission; ice rink prices vary.
Info: epwinterfest.com
Holidays at the Rink
Various days and times through Jan. 1
El Paso County Special Events Center, 4100 E. Paisano
Public skating; free skate rental. Admission is $15.
Santa’s Workshop at the Fountains
Noon- 6 p.m. Dec. 19-24
Promenade at Fountains at Farah, 8889 Gateway Blvd. West
Pictures with Santa, music, entertainment and more. Prices vary.
Info: fountainsatfarah.com
Santa Hike: Upper Sunset Trail
11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24
Franklin Mountain State Park, Tom Mays Unit Visitor Center
This easy to moderate 2-mile hike should take about two hours to complete. Bring water, snacks, hiking boots/shoes and a Santa hat. Admission: $5.
WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational
Wednesday-Thursday, Dec. 21-22
Featuring participating teams Kent State, New Mexico State, North Carolina and UTEP. Ticket prices vary.
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Fiesta
4-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29
Convention Center Plaza in Downtown
Local bands, university pep rallies, battle of the bands, food, drinks and more as part of the Sun Bowl festivities. Free admission.
Sun Bowl Pregame Fan Party
8:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30
Glory Field at UTEP campus
Music, games, giveaways, university bands and cheerleaders; food and drinks available. Free admission.
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
Noon, Friday, Dec. 30
UTEP Sun Bowl Stadium
The nation’s second-oldest bowl game will be televised on CBS. Tickets: $22 and up.
Pre-New Year’s Eve Pachanga
9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30
Love Buzz, 3011 Pershing
Live music, food and drinks and more. No cover. 21 and over only.
Info: Love Buzz on Facebook
Pre-New Year’s Eve Milonga
8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30
El Paso Ballroom Dance Academy, 7220 N. Mesa
Live music by Tango Llaneros Orchestra and guest Heyni Solena; tango social dancing, performances, cocktails. hors d’oeuvres and champagne. Tickets: $45.
Info: danceelpaso.com
Nutcracker! Magic of Christmas Ballet
3 & 7 p.m. Saturday. Dec. 31
Plaza Theatre, 125 Pioneer Plaza
Larger-than-life puppets, acrobatics and costumes in this production featuring the stars of Ukraine ballet. Tickets: $30 and up.
Info: elpasolive.com
Amor Prohibido: Selena Tribute New Year’s Eve
8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31
Speaking Rock Entertainment Center, 122 S. Pueblo
Some of the area’s best Selena impersonators will bring in the New Year in this free concert. 21 and over only. Free admission.
Info: speakingrock on Facebook
New Year’s Celebration
8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31
Berkeley Cocktail Lounge, 317 E. Mills
Special guest Joshua Lucero & Midnight Vibe, hors d’oeuvres and a champagne toast
Info: berkeleylounge.com
Pa’ La Rumba New Year’s Eve Party
9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31
Shundo Dance Studio, 120 Paragon
Salsa and bachata class, DJs, dance performances, complimentary champagne, favors and menudo. Tickets: $30 to $50.
Info: Shundo Dance Studio on Facebook
Jesus Christ Superstar
Various shows, Jan. 6-7, 2023
Plaza Theatre, 125 Pioneer Plaza
Musical about the final weeks of Jesus Christ seen through the eyes of Judas featuring music by Andrew Loyd Weber and lyrics by Tim Rice. Tickets: $31 and up.
Info: elpasolive.com
