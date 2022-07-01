Josey Pickett is not messing around in her UTEP Dinner Theatre directorial debut.
She is taking on a musical that fuses 16th century Elizabethan theater with the music and lyrics from the catalog of Rock and Roll Hall of Famers The Go-Go’s.
The UTEP Dinner Theatre will present Head Over Heels, a love story set in the
fictional medieval land of Arcadia.
The production is July 8 through July 24 at the University of Texas at El Paso campus.
“I wanted to dive into a project that I was passionate about,” the long-time choreographer said. “This is a dance-heavy show. Dance is part of the storytelling in terms of how the dancers amplify a mood or a feeling or an attitude or a
relationship between the principal characters. It’s exciting to have that non-verbal communication.”
In an unusual spin on the jukebox musical, the show is not a biographical tale of The Go-Go’s, but a story based on the “The Countess of Pembroke’s Arcadia” by Sir Philip Sydney.
The romantic comedy is set to the music of the iconic 1980s all-female rock band The Go-Go’s and includes the hit songs, “We Got the Beat,” “Our Lips Are Sealed,”
“Vacation,” Belinda Carlisle’s “Heaven is a Place on Earth” and
“Mad About You.”
“Everyone knows their music whether they realize it or not,” said Pickett, who is also choreographing the show. “Their lyrics are so poignant. There is something wonderful about revisiting what they were trying to say in the ’80s and making their statement relevant through characters in the story. You get to enjoy their music in a whole new way.”
Chloe Curtis, a junior musical theater major at UTEP, plays the role of Philoclea, the princess of Arcadia.
“I thought, ‘Elizabethan language and The Go-Go’s, that makes a lot of sense,’” she said, then laughed. “But in a strange way, it makes a lot of sense.”
Curtis studied for the role by watching the musical and interviews with The Go-Go’s to acquaint herself with the band.
“Something I found interesting is they (members of The Go-Go’s) said their lyrics mean the opposite of what is actually going on,” she said. “One of my numbers is called ‘Good Girl’ and it’s about not stepping out of your comfort zone. When you think about what’s going on with the character, it’s the exact opposite. She is waiting to break free of those thoughts.”
The show’s opening number “We Got the Beat,” introduces the story. In the fictional medieval land of Arcadia, citizens must avoid several prophesies to avoid losing its “beat” of peace and tranquility.
“In all my experience of performing, it’s one of the strongest opening numbers because of the familiarity of the music and because it sets the stage for the level of energy the audience will see,” said Derrick Cintron, who is part of the ensemble and the choreography assistant. “There isn’t a better introduction to a show than you are going to see here.”
“We Got the Beat” is the Go-Go’s biggest hit, spending three weeks at No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 in 1981.
“What’s really cool is even though we are speaking in verse and Shakespearean adjacent, once we flip into the songs, which are 100 percent the original lyrics, there’s no pause or confusion; it seems so seamless,” Cintron said. “As an ensemble, we are able to bring a different level of expression and we get to connect the pieces for the audience members.”
“Head Over Heels” was short-lived on Broadway opening on July 26, 2018 at the Hudson Theatre before going dark on Jan. 6, 2019.
Cintron said because this musical is not as well-known as past productions of the UTEP Dinner Theatre, he is excited to introduce it to a new audience.
“When this show was announced, we didn’t get the immediate, ‘oh my God, I love that show,’ or ‘oh my God, that’s my favorite song,’ which we typically hear,” he said. “We get to set the standard for what this show’s experience will be for our audience. We get to create that moment for them.”
Pickett is looking forward to telling a story of self-exploration, reinvention and renewal.
“There isn’t a bad guy, per se,” she said. “The bad guy is our own limitations that we place upon ourselves. It’s beautiful because the audience members will be able to see someone in the characters they can relate to in some way or another and in every single way - gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, and personal beliefs and values. That’s what makes this show unique.”
She said Head Over Heels is a journey of discovery.
“It’s about finding one’s true love, about finding one’s true acceptance of self and of others,” she said. “It’s what we need in the world right now, having an open heart and love and acceptance for everyone.”
It’s also about personal growth and about coming full circle but not staying the same.
“There’s a line in the show that says, ‘to draw a circle, one must end where one begins,’” she said. “That same character says, ‘None of us resemble the people who started the journey along the way.’ I hope that it’s not just like that for the characters, but it’s like that for the actors on stage and for the audience who comes to see the show and that they feellight in their hearts and are excited and energized.”
And if the audience walks out of the theater singing or humming a Go-Go’s song, Pickett said that can only mean one thing – her mission is accomplished.
“My hope is that every time someone who comes to our show hears the music later, it will be bring joy to their heart,” she said.
