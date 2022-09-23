I was around 7 or 8 when I received my first record player.
It was foldable, with speakers in the sides, much like you’d find in a 1970s classroom.
I’d play my dad’s 45s, the smaller 7-inch records with the larger hole in the middle, that he had as a teenager.
It was usually hard-bebop jazz from the early 1950s by guys with names like Rusty Bryant and Earl Bostic.
I loved it. And little did I know it would begin a lifelong love of vinyl records.
Indeed, here I am at 53, still spinning and loving the music etched deep into those grooves.
The equipment I play my records on has certainly improved, but the thrill of hearing new and exciting sounds leap from my speakers makes me feel like I did with that first little record player.
It’s been fascinating to experience the resurgence of vinyl over the past 15 years.
The final nails were being driven in the vinyl format’s coffin around 1990. In the wake of the Sony Walkman, cassettes and CDs, vinyl was deemed by the public and record labels as archaic and expensive to produce.
People wanted their music to be portable, and cassettes, CDs, and eventually Apple iPods were perfect for those on the go.
So how and why did vinyl make a comeback?
The reason most frequently cited was the birth of Record Store Day, or RSD, in 2007.
RSD was created by a group of independent record store owners as a way to celebrate the mom-and-pop shops that hadn’t been put out of business by mega music chains.
To celebrate, they decided to release special editions or exclusive music unavailable to larger retailers.
I think the true reason for the resurgence of vinyl comes from younger music fans. For most of their lives, they’ve listened to music through streaming services on devices that fit in their pockets.
Their experience of listening tended to be more passive — while riding in the car or doing homework. And records don’t allow you to do that.
Listening and enjoying records is active. It’s tangible and tactile. A needle has to be placed onto the vinyl and it has to be flipped to hear the other side.
The packaging of records is also a major part of the experience. Packaging is an art form, with albums often featuring elaborate covers, gatefolds, liner notes, and color and pattern variants on the record itself.
These younger listeners discovered that with vinyl, music becomes something more real. It’s like turning the pages of an actual book or visiting a place instead of just looking at pictures of it. Instead of convenience, it’s about the experience and connecting to music more deeply.
This column will feature reviews from my collection of hundreds of vinyl records and other tidbits concerning vinyl, VHS and DVD/BluRay treasures.
Review: The Reverend Horton Heat’s “Smoke ‘Em If You Got ‘Em”
I remember vividly when “Smoke ‘Em if You Got ‘Em” was released, and there’s a good reason.
It was 1990, and I was working at the UTEP student newspaper when a CD came in the mail from Sub Pop Records.
Sub Pop was an upstart indie label that was growing in popularity thanks to the burgeoning grunge scene oozing out of the Seattle area.
The Reverend Horton Heat was definitely not grunge.
They were a trio of guys out of Dallas who played frenetic rockabilly with the energy and speed of a highly caffeinated toddler.
Better known as psychobilly — rockabilly with punk influences — the genre had been fairly underground since the mid-1970s with bands like the Cramps and the Meteors.
But the Reverend Horton Heat took it to the next level. Blistering tracks like “I’m Mad,” “Marijuana” and “Psychobilly Freakout” are still wild and unleashed.
Smoke ‘Em if You Got ‘Em had an extremely limited vinyl release in 1990, and it sounds electrifying. The vinyl itself is pressed on clear wax and the sleeves are true to the original. Highly recommended!
Liner Notes
The Beatles’ 1966 album
“Revolver” is finally getting the Giles Martin treatment.
Giles Martin is the son of the late George Martin, producer of the Beatles’ most legendary albums.
Giles has already worked on remastering “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” and the results were enthralling.
Revolver will be re-released on Oct. 28, including a deluxe vinyl version.
–––
Chuck Fensch is a creative director at the University of Texas at El Paso and began the El Paso and Las Cruces Vinyl Collectors Facebook page. He has too many records, but keeps adding more to his collection.
