Pride Month will soon be in full swing in the borderland, with local organizers dubbing June the “Summer of Pride: Disco Edition.”
El Paso Sun City Pride, a local nonprofit, will host a variety of events around town throughout the month, including Pride Nights at El Paso Locomotive and El Paso Chihuahuas games, and culminating in Pride Fest on June 18 and the Pride Parade on June 25.
This year’s Pride Parade already promises to be bigger and better than ever, with a record 45 groups already registered to participate in the glitz and glam.
According to a recent Gallop poll, a record number of Americans identify as LGBTQ+, with young people driving much of the growth. The poll indicates more than 20% of Generation Z adults, those born between 1997 and 2003, identify as LGBTQ+. That’s nearly double the percentage in 2017, when the oldest members of Gen Z reached adulthood.
With a new generation, comes new perspectives and ideas about what Pride Month means and how to address both the external and internal issues that revolve around the LGBTQ+ community. But, it is also a celebration of personal pride in being yourself, in addition to a celebration of the strides made for more equality.
“Personally, Pride is a celebration of how far I’ve come,” said Mason Leachman, 23-year-old public relations specialist Mason. “I remember as a kid seeing all the rainbow flags and flashy colors and thinking I could never exist in that world.”
Leachman says when his parents found out he was gay in June 2016, they were not supportive. However, “in the last several years they have become even more supportive than I am of myself at times. It’s special to get to June and reflect on the ability I’ve granted myself to live openly.
“Outside of that, I think Pride is a celebration of who we are. It’s really a celebration of progress and honoring those who came before us and the work it took us to get to this point.”
Leachman said part of what makes his generation of Americans unique is not just growing up in the social media era but also at a time when there has been increased representation of the LGBTQ+ community in popular culture. And, he says, his is the first generation to enter adulthood with the possibility of legally marrying someone of the same sex.
El Paso drag performer and DJ Salem Ofax, 21, agrees that, while she and her peers still had to deal with things like bullying and fear of violence, they also grew up in a time when young LGBTQ+ people had more privilege than any generation before.
“Being able to go out and be ourselves and be so open happened because of all the things that were shown to us,” Ofax said. “I like to remember that Pride commemorates the (1969 Stonewall Riots).
“It is about the parties and parades and shows and events, but we have to remember that Pride started because of Stonewall.”
For queer, trans and nonbinary DJs and performers like Ofax, branching out to perform in spaces that aren’t considered “traditional” gay bars and creating their own scene has been an important aspect of decreasing the stigma and hate against the LGBTQ+ community in El Paso.
Ofax, along with older drag performers and LGBTQ+ DJs who she calls her mentors, have created their own scene in mixed bars like Prickly Elder and Monarch. While Ofax and others still “love to perform” at gay bars like Epic and Touch Nightclub.
“I think we need to branch out more and be more out there, not stay in a place that is predominantly gay. But for me to go somewhere that is inclusive but you might not expect that inclusivity,” she said.
El Paso Sun City Pride treasurer Christopher Eck says that performers like Ofax who are taking risks and stepping out into non-traditional spaces is “a step in the right direction.”
“If our goal as a community is equality, and that’s what Pride is about, then I hope there is a day when we don’t need gay bars and we can just be people intermingling with no fear of hatred or violence,” Eck said.
A Gen Xer, those born between 1965 to 1980, Eck said it’s important for his generation and others to mentor young people as they step into adulthood
“Business owners are becoming allies and acknowledging that they genuinely support the community, and not just for the money,” he said. Hopefully, we can add a letter to the LGBTQ+ community one day – S, for straight – and just be one community.”
Virginia Macias, 24, is optimistic about what her generation can help accomplish.
“Our whole generation, not just LGBTQ+, is more progressive, and our country allows us to be,” Macias said. “It’s a great time to be alive. Things are way better than they were 15 years ago or before, and I’m hopeful that Gen Z can embrace progress and help older generations heal from their trauma.”
While Eck points out that there has been an increase in anti-gay rhetoric from some conservative El Pasoans since the Trump era, Leachman, Ofax and Macias still feel El Paso is a relatively safe place for the LGBTQ+ community and continues to make strides in the right direction.
“Within my generation, when I leave my house to go to parties or clubs, it’s inclusive and I feel safe here,” said Macias, who is a graduate student at Ohio State University. “That being said, when dealing with older generations, I am careful. A lot of us are first-generation college graduates, and for our parents, there’s still stigma against being gay or even mental illness.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.