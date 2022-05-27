To be successful at tennis, it can be as much about the quality of the equipment as it is the talent of the player. But in El Paso, some young tennis players don’t have access to adequate tennis facilities, training, clothing or gear.
Fortunately, there is one organization, and one man especially, who are doing their best to level the playing field.
“Tennis has given me the wonderful life that I enjoy, and I always knew that when I did retire that I would give back to the game in some capacity, and this is it,” said Ross Walker, a retired tennis pro and coach who runs the “B Strong Ad In” program.
The Braden Aboud Memorial Foundation established the program to help fund tennis players and their teams that don’t have the resources to compete to the best of their ability. The program’s philosophy is that for a young tennis player, having a decent racket and pair of shoes should not be a luxury, period.
“We launched the foundation in honor of my son, Braden Aboud, who passed away in a skiing accident at the age of 14,” said Cindi Aboud, who launched the foundation with her husband, Gary. “We started in 2007 with an annual 5K run/walk that ended after 14 years because we had planned to hold it for the same number of years that Braden lived.
“He loved all sports, baseball, football, and he also loved tennis, which is where the tennis portion of this foundation came in to play.”
Though the 5K is no more, the foundation has been active in many causes, including its backpack, shoe and blanket drive programs.
“The B Strong Ad In program was started after our friend and local tennis pro Ross Walker approached us about four years ago, in his semi-retirement, seeking advice about starting a charitable organization helping kids in the area who didn’t have the means to afford tennis rackets or the clothing or proper tennis shoes to compete,” Aboud said.
“My husband told him that since we already had an organization up and running, that maybe he could join us. He agreed and he’s done an amazing job providing lessons to the kids, delivering tennis equipment for them and even finding scholarships for many of the athletes.”
Walker, a former coach of Braden, is a member of the El Paso Tennis Hall of Fame, the El Paso Sports Hall of Fame and was recently enshrined in the USTA Southwest Tennis Hall of Fame.
“I’ve seen how many of the high schools here were operating on a very limited budget and how many of the kids were competing with old equipment and inadequate tennis shoes. After seeing this, I just wanted to try to make a difference for those kids and their programs,” said Walker, 70, who grew up in England before making his way to the University of Houston at age 19 on a tennis scholarship.
After years of teaching at the club level at Tennis West Sports & Racquet Club and the El Paso Tennis Club, Walker now donates his time whenever a local coach wants him to give a free clinic to their school.
“We’ve been to places like San Elizario, Socorro, Tornillo, Canutillo and other areas, and it’s extremely gratifying to have the opportunity to help some of these lower-income school kids with both the teaching clinics and the handing out of equipment or tennis shoes,” added Walker. “Though our focus is on helping the kids, joining the foundation four years ago has been a real gift. It’s a wonderful organization and a great fit for me.”
For more information, visit bstrongelpaso.org or call 915-833-0393.
