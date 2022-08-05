For 30 years, Fixed Idea has been a staple of the El Paso music scene, rocking fans with its unique blend of ska, cumbia and reggae.
The band and its followers have dubbed its style as “Chuco Ska.”
Fixed Idea will celebrate their milestone anniversary with a special show on Aug. 12 at The Rockhouse Bar & Grill.
The band will record the concert for a limited-edition live album to be released on vinyl only.
Attendees can pre-order the album at the event and will receive a commemorative Fixed Idea token featuring artwork by local artist Danny “Jefe” Velasco. The token will be redeemable when the album is released, but don’t worry, you can keep the token too.
Velasco also created the band’s logo, as well as much of the band’s album artwork over the years.
Fixed Idea was founded by guitarist and vocalist Pancho Mendoza in 1992 along with fellow Ysleta High School classmates.
The band is influenced by punk-ska outfits such as Operation Ivy (with some members going on to form Rancid) and British two-tone acts like The Specials and Madness. They mixed that sound with a unique blend of music and culture that can only be found on the border.
The musical act played gigs in backyards, garages and other do-it-yourself venues that defined the small but vibrant El Paso punk scene in the 1990s.
Fixed idea is a six-member unit, with a twist. Mendoza’s daughter Kaya Mendoza, 21, has been the band’s bassist for four years.
The duo is now “the heart of the band,” according to the elder Mendoza. Kaya grew up listening to her dad’s music and singing along in the audience before officially joining the group.
The lineup includes drummer Rick Rodriguez, guitarist Jericho, and a two-piece horn section made up of Raul Espino on tenor saxophone and Jared Chavez on trombone.
The 30th anniversary performance will also include a car show, presented by Hard Knocks Car Club, a screening of a short documentary about the band, created by videographer Raul Mendoza, and a display of Velasco’s art.
What was the El Paso music scene like when Fixed Idea got its start?
Mendoza: When we started, we were just kids. We weren’t allowed to go into bars. We were all skateboarders listening to punk rock. We played backyard shows. We created our own concerts. Back in the days, we did it because we loved the music. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be playing in what is now an institution, much less think that I would be playing in a band with one of my children.
What is the band’s biggest accomplishment?
Mendoza: The fact that we are still doing it. I’m grateful that people still appreciate our music. You can listen to some of our older stuff and it’s still valid. I’m grateful for the blessing of playing music for so long and being part of El Paso’s music scene. Fans tell me not to stop. I’m also a music teacher in the Ysleta district. Music is my passion.
What’s your favorite memory?
Mendoza: I remember back in the days of Cantina La Tuya, Serge’s and Lucky Devils and the crowd and the energy that was given back to us. Just putting out our heart and soul and getting the energy back. It was very meaningful. That interaction with fans has been very special to us and helps us keep going.
What is it about ska music that connects with you and other El Pasoans?
Mendoza: It’s a Latin connection. The rhythms and the instrumentation are intertwined. Especially because our music is a blend of many different things and that’s what El Paso is. We have Fort Bliss, we have border culture, Juárez, El Paso. The blend of the music strikes a chord. I think that’s the connection. The style and blend of music is just like the multicultural community here. We like to say that the fourth wave of ska is the Latin invasion. In Mexico City or anywhere south of the border, ska is big. Bands like Maldita Vecindad still pull in crowds. In Mexico it’s bigger than a niche genre.
What are your plans for the future of the group?
Mendoza: We are still writing music. The pandemic was hard on us musicians. We couldn’t perform or get together, but it gave me time to reflect and write. You can expect more music coming out of the band. Touring would be good. I don’t know about packing in a 15-passenger van anymore, but it’s still out there and I’d definitely like to consider it. I’m very grateful and humbled by the fact that we can continue doing this for people that enjoy the music.
