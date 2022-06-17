Faith, Love, and Compassion: A father-son relationship story

Father’s Day is an opportunity to honor the men who helped make us who we are – those who raised us and those who gave us life.
Whether a father by birth, by adoption or by blended marriage, every father-son relationship has a story.
Take El Pasoans Armando Rueda and Kaii Mora for example.
Kaii was 10 years old when Rueda came into his life.
Both were grieving. They had lost loved ones to cancer – Rueda his wife Diana in 2012, and Kaii his father Jose in 2013.
Rueda met Kaii’s mom Melanie at the Children’s Grief Center of El Paso where they had taken their children to seek comfort and understanding.
Rueda had three girls, Nicole, Alyssa and Annika, while Melanie had Kaii and Amelia who was only 6 months old.
During those sessions, the families connected, and Rueda and Melanie fell in love and married two years later.
“I remember the first time I sent his mom flowers, he got really jealous, but he didn’t know it was me,” Rueda said. “When his mom told him it was me, he was OK with it because he knew me.”
Despite the familiarity, Rueda knew there would be challenges stepping into a father-figure role.
“Kaii already started developing his own personality,” he said. “He already had an attachment to his father, and I respected that. He had his father, and his father was a big part of his life. I knew I would never be his biological father, but I’ve been trying to be as much as a father-figure as I can.”
In the beginning, it was a difficult situation for Kaii, who was dealing with the death of his father, moving into a new home, having a baby sister and two years later, when his mother and Armando married, having three new sisters.
“He was only 10 years old so it was a little difficult for him to understand,” Rueda said. “But he liked the fact that I would go to all his basketball games and he asked for my feedback on how he played so that was a good way to bound with him. He always knew I was going to be there for him.”
Kaii, 18, said he always felt comfortable with Rueda.
“He was very welcoming and respectful,” Kaii said. “I am really blessed. Usually, a boy only gets to learn from one father; thank God I got to learn from two. Each of them had different ways of parenting and I use those different approaches to handle the situations that come my way.”
Kaii said Rueda has taught him patience.
“I’ve learned to be calm with people,” he said. “Armando has taught me to become a better man. He’s taught me a lot about life and to be a man of high morals.”
Melanie Rueda said her husband has had a calming effect on the family.
“He has made me a better parent,” she said. “Armando’s patience and love has helped Kaii in his growth. Armando always said he wishes he would have known Kaii when he was younger so he could have had more of a bond with him. But Kaii has always went with the flow which was a blessing. To this day, Kaii will not introduce him as his stepdad, he’ll just say, ‘this is my dad.’ Armando made it very easy for Kaii and showed him how to be more compassionate and loving.”
According to the Pew Research Center, 40% of families in the United States are blended with at least one partner having a child from a previous relationship before marriage. Also, 16% of children in the United States live in blended families.
Pew defines a blended family as any household that includes a stepparent, step-sibling, or half-sibling.
Rueda said it took him five years before he felt comfortable slipping into the father-figure role with Kaii.
“He went to a conformation retreat at St. Stephen’s Church and one of the activities was a letter-writing exercise to let each other know who we felt about each other,” he said. “In my letter to Kaii, I expressed how proud I was of him and everything that he has done and how he has overcome everything that he has gone through and how much improvement he has made.”
Rueda said Kaii came out of the retreat a different person.
“When he came out, he told us how happy he was and he was OK with how everything worked out for the family,” he said. “That’s when he first accepted that this was going to be a good situation for all of us. He realized that I was going to be the father figure in his life and that I was always going to be there and he felt it.”
Rueda and Amelia truly have a father-daughter relationship.
“She’s mine,” he said. “We talk to her about Jose (her biological father) so she knows about him. She doesn’t quite understand the situation but she is aware that she has a daddy Jose up in Heaven. My girls see her as their little sister so of course they fight and all the normal things sisters do and the girls see Kaii as their big brother.”
Amelia is 8, Annika is 13, Alysssa is 14 and Nicole is 17.
“Family is very important,” Kaii said. “It’s important to take care of the people you love. I have four sisters so I have to take care of them because I’m the oldest, and that’s a lot of responsibility but I love them all to death.”
Melanie Rueda said the family bond is strong and will continue to get stronger.
“I don’t think we would be able to do this without Armando, without each other,” she said. “He is the yin to my yang. He balances me and he makes me a better parent. But we would not be here today if it were not for our faith in God and the love and grace that He has shown us during tragedy - losing Diana and losing Jose. God is our foundation. It’s His grace and love.”
Rueda said he is simply enjoying the journey.
“Love is a choice, you have to choose to love,” he said. “I choose to love Kaii and Amelia. When you choose to love, everything else will fall into place.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.