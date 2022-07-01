World renowned El Paso artist Gaspar Enríquez is no stranger to the Smithsonian Institution’s National Portrait Gallery.
Three of Enríquez’s portraits are housed in the prestigious collection in Washington, D.C.
Make that four.
The National Portrait Gallery acquired a portrait of Diana Natalicio, the tenth and longest-serving president of The University of Texas at El Paso.
“I’ve known Dr. Natalicio for quite some time, and I always wanted to do a portrait of her,” Enríquez said. “About a year before she passed, I asked her if I could do her portrait and she agreed. I made some prints and gave her one. She loved it. She said she had it hanging in her living room and she invited me to take a look at it but I never got the chance.”
Natalico passed away on Sept. 24, 2021.
She served as president of UTEP for 31 years before retiring in 2019. She was instrumental in the University reaching Carnegie R1 research status as one of the country’s top-tier research institutions.
She was an advocate for students and was dedicated to ensuring UTEP’s growing enrollment reflected the demographics of the region.
“I wanted to do Dr. Nataicio’s portrait because of what she meant to the community,” Enríquez said. “When the opportunity to send it to the National Portrait Gallery, the curator did a lot of research on her and decided the Smithsonian would be a good place for the portrait.”
Taína Caragol, curator of painting, sculpture & Latino art and history at the National Portrait Gallery, said Natalico and UTEP’s story are special, and she could not pass up the opportunity to share it with a national audience.
“This portrait bolsters a growing collection of artworks in our collection representing figures such as Antonia Pantoja, Jaime Escalante and Norman Francis, who dedicated their lives to making sure that historically-marginalized populations had access to excellent higher education,” she said. “Dr. Natalicio achieved this through her 31-year tenure as UTEP. Through her vision, drive and rigor, Natalicio put UTEP on the map as a top-tier research institution.”
The other Enriquez portraits in the prestigious collection are of sculptor Luis Jiménez, muralist and painter John Valadez, and author Rudolfo Anaya.
“Gaspar is one of the foremost portraitists to emerge from the Chicano Movement in the 1960s,” Caragol said. “His sensitive artworks made in his signature medium of airbrushed acrylic, highlight the social and cultural leaders of his Tejano community. We are thrilled to add this fourth portrait representing such an important figure in the field of education.”
Adair Margo, founder of the Tom Lea Institute, said it is significant to the El Paso art community to be represented at the National Portrait Gallery.
“Having Gaspar’s portraits in the gallery is a very prestigious honor,” she said. “It’s also an important link for us as an art community because it communicates the caliber of people who live here.”
