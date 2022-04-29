We’re talking about Bruno – and all the addicting, award-winning songs of the Disney hit-movie ‘Encanto’ that will be performed during a special show in El Paso this summer.
“Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour” – the feature-length film with an on-stage band – will arrive at the Plaza Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 26. Tickets were to go on sale on Friday, April 29.
“Encanto” tells the tale of the Madrigals, a family living in a magical house in the mountains of Colombia, through its main character, Mirabel, the only Madrigal without special powers. (Or so it seems.)
While there are no live characters as part of the event, the show will include the eight original songs off the soundtrack by songwriter/composer Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton,” “Moana”) with an original score by composer Germaine Franco.
The movie’s most popular song, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” topped the Hot 100 chart for five weeks. The soundtrack and song held the No. 1 position on the Billboard 200 and Hot 100 simultaneously for five consecutive weeks. Other songs include “Two Oruguitas,” “Surface Pressure,” “The Family Madrigal,” “Colombia, Mi Encanto,” and “All of You.”
Information: elpasolive.com; ticketmaster.com
