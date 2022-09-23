Tennis has always been a big part of El Pasoan Gianna Pielet’s life.
She was born into a life of tennis, and since she first picked up a racket at 5 years old, it has been her passion.
Pielet’s tennis career has taken her from first-place finishes in major junior tournaments to playing for a high-ranked tennis team with Texas A&M.
It now has provided her the opportunity to represent her city, university, team and woman college athletes across the country.
Pielet, 22, was one of 15 female college athletes selected by Adidas to be part of the company’s inclusion initiative to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX – a federal civil rights law in the United States which prohibits sex-based discrimination.
Pielet is a sophomore at Texas A&M.
“It’s truly an honor,” said Pielet, who was born in Greenville, South Carolina, and raised in El Paso. “They only picked 15 athletes, so I am extremely happy to be part of this amazing group. It’s special, and it’s very exciting.”
The Adidas initiative, which was announced in July, aims at creating a more equitable and inclusive future for women in sports. The female college athletes selected to be part of the initiative come from colleges across the country from various sports, including tennis, basketball, track and field and volleyball.
“It means a lot to be part of this special group and celebrate Title IX,” Pielet said. “I love the message of inclusion and am just proud to have this opportunity.”
The initiative signed 15 female student-athletes to name, image and likeness (NIL) deals. Pielet and the other athletes will be sponsored by Adidas and model the company’s clothing.
The campaign is part of Adidas’ commitment to women and LGBTQ athletes in sports through a partnership with Athlete Ally to grow chapter footprints on college campuses, Adidas officials said in a news release.
“As a leading global sports brand, we’re focused on creating long-term equity in sport,” Rupert Campbell, president of Adidas North America, said in a statement. “That means both investing in the next generation of athletes today and also supporting them in the future. We welcome this group of powerful student-athletes to the Adidas family and look forward to working alongside them to define what is possible for the future of sport.”
Adidas announced the partnership with Pielet and the 14 other female athletes during a Title IX celebration in New York City. The group was announced by tennis legend Billie Jean King.
“There is no place in sport for discrimination and we continue to see far too many instances of it today and the heavy impact it has on young athletes,” King said in a statement. “The investment in women and LGBTQ athletes is a genuine push to accelerate the success and well-being of all athletes and I’m proud to be involved as part of the adidas family in this step towards long-term equity.”
Adidas also will offer the athletes a mentorship program with WNBA star player Candace Parker.
“This is an amazing opportunity for all of us,” Pielet said.
The partnership is just another major milestone in Pielet’s career. A journey she never imagined when she first began playing tennis at five years old.
“It’s been incredible,” Pielet said. “I didn’t know how far I would make it in tennis, so this has just been amazing. It’s been an amazing experience.”
In Pielet’s tennis career, she has racked up major tournament wins, including the Winter Nationals when she was 12 and 16 years old.
“She was one of the top juniors in the country in 12s, 14s and 16s, and she was actually No. 2 in the country in 18s,” said Doug Pielet, Gianna’s father and director of tennis at El Paso Country Club. “She was one of the top recruits for college and she picked Texas A&M and they finished sixth in the country last year.”
In her freshman year at Texas A&M, Gianna Pielet finished the season with a 23-12 overall singles record and 23-9 through her first collegiate doubles matches.
“It’s been exciting watching her develop in tennis,” Doug Pielet said. “Tennis has always been a love and passion for her. It’s been great watching her have the success she has had and the life lessons that tennis teaches you.”
He continued, “I look back at what she has accomplished, and I am very proud. There’s been some tough times and some obviously exciting times including when she won national championships. It’s been exciting.”
As she excels on the court, she also excels in the classroom.
Pielet is majoring in University Studies with plans to focus on business and sport management.
While she focuses on her studies, a professional career in tennis remains her goal after college.
“I want to play in more tournaments,” she said. “If everything works out, hopefully, one day I’ll get to play pro tennis.”
