The El Paso Symphony Orchestra will perform composer John Williams’ score of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

 Photo provided by El Paso Symphony Orchestra

For the first time, the El Paso Symphomy Orchestra will perform composer John Williams’ score of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” at 7 p.m., Nov. 12 at the Plaza Theatre as part of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series.

