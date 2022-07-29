For the first time, the El Paso Symphomy Orchestra will perform composer John Williams’ score of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” at 7 p.m., Nov. 12 at the Plaza Theatre as part of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series.
Williams composed the memorable music for the first three Harry Potter films, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets,” and “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.”
He received many honors and nominations for his work on these scores.
At the concert, James O. Welsch will conduct the El Paso Symphony Orchestra in performing live, to picture, every note from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.
Audiences will be able to relive the magic of the entire film in high-definition on a 40-foot screen while hearing John Williams’ unforgettable score live.
In 2016, CineConcerts and Warner Bros. Consumer Products announced the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, a global concert tour celebrating the Harry Potter films.
“The Harry Potter film series is a once-in-a-lifetime cultural phenomenon that continues to delight millions of fans around the world,” said Justin Freer, president of CineConcerts and producer/conductor of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series. It is with great pleasure that we bring fans, for the first time ever, an opportunity to experience the award-winning music scores played live by a symphony orchestra, all while the beloved film is simultaneously projected onto the big screen. This is truly an unforgettable event.”
In “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” Harry Potter learns on his 11th birthday that he is the orphaned son of two wizards and possesses magical powers of his own. At Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, he learns the high-flying sport of Quidditch and plays a thrilling ‘live’ chess game en route to facing a Dark Wizard bent on destroying him.
Since the world premiere of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in Concert in 2016, more than 3 million fans have enjoyed this magical experience from The Wizarding World, which is scheduled to include over 1,434 performances across more than 48 countries worldwide through 2022.
“Harry Potter is synonymous with excitement around the world,” said Brady Beaubien of CineConcerts and Concert Producer for the Harry Potter Film Concert Series. “And we hope that by performing this incredible music with the full movie, audiences will enjoy returning to the Wizarding World.”
