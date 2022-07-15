El Paso runner continues 43-year running streak

When distance runner Jeff Barros was in college, he and a fellow track athlete bet on who could have the longest-running streak.
Barros, prolific in distance and speed, won the challenge, running 75 consecutive days.
On June 18, 1979, Barros made the same bet with someone else.
Four decades later, his streak is intact.
“It has been 43 years without missing a day of running,” said Barros, the former cross country coach at Socorro High School. “On average, I run seven miles, 15 being the max, and three being the least.”
So far, Barros has trekked more than 122,500 miles in that time.
Barros, 64, started running to avoid being harassed when he was 16 years old living in the projects in Denver.
“I was a minority at an inter-city high school and would get jumped on the bus,” said Barros, who is an American Indian of Apache descent. “Instead of taking the bus, I started running to and from school and got stronger.”
What began as a survival instinct has grown into a long and passionate journey.
The road Barros has traveled, it seems, has been laced with major obstacles.
“I ran away from home in eighth grade and didn’t go back,” he said. “I depended on myself. I did have people support me; coaches helped me out a lot, but I was on my own.”
Barros was inspired by Billy Mills, also known as Tamakoce Te’Hila, an Oglala Lakota athlete who won a gold medal in the 10,000-meter run (6.2 mi) at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics.
Mills was a guest speaker at his high school. It was then Barros realized that he could also run distance races like that and he joined the track team.
In his junior year of high school, he fell in love, married and welcomed his first child.
He juggled fatherhood, the demands of school and work, and he continued to run on the school track team.
“Track is about the individual; the sport is based on personal performance,” he said. “If I failed, it was my fault, so I worked hard to excel.”
Upon graduation in 1975, Barros made the University of Northern Colorado cross country team as a walk-on. He competed in the 5K, 10K and steeplechase.
Barros later earned a track and cross country scholarship that paid for his tuition, fees and books.
He eventually transfered to Texas Tech University where he graduated with a degree in Business Marketing and Management and a minor in Safety Education in 1980.
In 2001, many years and miles later, he became the Socorro High School head track and cross-country coach and helped countless athletes earn college scholarships before retiring in 2021.
“I owe everything to him,” said Marco Perez, a former athlete who ran at the collegiate level and graduated from NMSU. “He was there to see us bleed, sweat and cry. He always gave us positive reinforcement.”
Stephen Alvarez, another former athlete who ran at Texas Tech, said Barros always empowered them to be better.
“I remember he always quoted Bruce Lee and told us to be like water making its way through cracks,” Alvarez said. “Coach would tell us, in a race and life, you have to be like water, take different forms and go with the current. There will be fast starts, and there will be slow starts, but you must be flexible.”
The athletes commended Barros for leading by example and going above and beyond to help maximize their talents, which often meant completing proper milage in the hot summers and cold winter months.
“Nothing stops him,” Perez said. “It can be hailing or snowing, but coach will be outside running.”
More than motivation, Barros said discipline has kept him going. He compares his commitment to running with having a meal — if you miss it, you get upset.
“You don’t want to miss it,” Barros said. “The older you get, the longer it takes to get back in shape. I haven’t been out of shape. I can always race and can always compete. I’ve planned my training according to my situation and the time in my life. It’s been different every decade.”
During his college days, Barros ran in the mornings and afternoons. After college, he ran 80 to 100 miles a week and 100 to 110 miles when training for marathons.
“Over the years, I cut my miles down to 15 a week since I had to get to work and had a family to raise,” Barros said. “Two of the best races I ever ran was a 4:07 mile in 1980 and a half marathon in 1:06 in 1982, which is a 5-minute pace for 13 miles.”
Barros continues to race competitively with the Boulder Road Runners. He runs a mile in 5:39 seconds and a half marathon in 1:33.
He ranks No. 3 in the country in the 60-64 age group by USA Track & Field, the national governing body for track and field.
“Being retired gives me the golden opportunity to train how I’ve wanted to for a lifetime,” he said. “I’m like a freshman right now, enjoying all these races and having all this fun.”
Some of his goals include becoming a Top 5 runner in the 65-age group next year and continue being on the running team when he turns 70.
As far as the bet that started the streak, Barros says, “I didn’t collect (my money) because I haven’t stopped yet.”
