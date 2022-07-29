MAIN MORRIS RHINOS.jpg

Sherri and Bryan Morris have been part of the El Paso Rhinos billet program for three years.

 Photo by Ruben R. Ramirez

Sherri Morris thought her days of preparing breakfast at the break of dawn were over when her son Joshua graduated from high school in 2011.

Rhinos2.jpg

Sherri and Bryan Morris have dedicated their foyer to the El Paso Rhinos. They call it their “Rhino Wall.”
Rhinos5.jpg

These are just a few El Paso Rhinos items the Morris’ have collected.
Rhinos6.jpg

El Paso Rhino’s defensemen Max Matthews will spend the next eight months with the Morris’. He is from Arlington Heights, Ill.
Rhinos3.jpg
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.