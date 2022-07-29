Sherri Morris thought her days of preparing breakfast at the break of dawn were over when her son Joshua graduated from high school in 2011.
The wee hours ritual returned three years ago when Sherri and her husband Bryan became part of the El Paso Rhinos housing program.
For eight months out of the year, her weekend mornings are filled with making pancakes, scrambling eggs, preparing toast and breakfast tacos for three, sometimes seven, young hockey players.
“I usually have three batters of pancake mix going because some like them plain, others with blueberry, or, with chocolate chips,” Morris said with a laugh. “I can definitely go through a dozen eggs on a good day.”
For lunch, “I make them ‘sammies’ on request.”
She grills ham, turkey or salami sandwiches in bolillo rolls.
“Each boy has his favorite cheese – cheddar, pepper jack, provolone or Swiss,” she said. “Sometimes I feel like a short order cook.”
And she wouldn’t have it any other way.
The Morris’ are a billet family, providing housing and support to young men who have left home to pursue hockey at the junior ranks.
The players are 16 to 20 years old and looking to earn college hockey scholarships or even pro contracts.
The Morris family have billeted for the past three seasons, opening their El Paso home to players of the North American Hockey League’s El Paso Rhinos from August to April.
“It’s an absolutely amazing experience,” Sherri said. “The boys become members of your family. We love that we now have more children than we ever thought we would. We thought we would only have one but now we have all these wonderful hockey boys who are part of our family.”
For players in the NAHL, leaving the comforts of home to go play for their respective junior hockey teams is a rite of passage.
The Rhinos are looking for members of the community to host players from all over the country and Canada as part of its House a Rhino program.
“We are looking for as many good, solid El Pasoans to open their homes as possible,” said Kelly Erramouspe, the director of the House a Rhino program. “These boys are very dedicated to what they are here for and that’s to play hockey. The quality of these kids is extremely high. A lot of these kids left their homes when they were 14 years old and have been billeting ever since.”
The El Paso Rhinos need to find homes for 50 to 60 players because the organization fields two teams – NAHL and NA3HL, which will feed into the Rhinos’ top team.
The billet program in El Paso started about 13 years ago and has steadily grown to more than 25 families across El Paso.
“I’ve been billeting for more than 10 years and I’m still in contact with the very first player who ever lived in my house,” Erramouspe said. “I have seen him go off to college, graduate college and turn pro in Sweden. I still talk to him and his mother all the time. He is like another son.”
To offset the cost of hosting the players, the Rhinos provide a $400 monthly stipend for each player to help with household expenses, mostly food. The family also receives season tickets in return.
“We try to seat all the billet families together so they can get to know each other and bounce ideas off each other,” she said. “The kids can eat; they eat a lot, so we talk about food all the time. We also talk about what do with them on their off time.”
Erramouspe said happy players can translate to wins on the ice.
“Coaches have told me that in order to have a good team, we have to have happy players,” she said. “We all can agree that happiness starts at home. If these boys come and they feel appreciated and taken care of, they’ll produce on the ice.”
Erramouspe said the billet program is important because it builds the player’s foundation.
“When they come home and they say they had a really bad practice and there’s somebody there, even if the boys don’t want to talk about it, at least they are not feeling alone,” she said. “It’s kind of a warm place for them to fall.”
Sherri Morris said hosting the players allows her to show off the city.
“A lot of them do not know anything about El Paso or our culture,” she said. “Most of them can’t believe they’re coming to El Paso but once they experience it, they are amazed by it. They love the people, they love the diversity of the city and they love the support they get at the Rhino games. They love the fact that they can see the border from the rink.”
Morris said among the player’s favorite stops are Carlsbad Caverns, La Union Corn Maze, San Jacinto Plaza at Christmas, monster truck shows, Locomotive soccer and Top Golf. They also love playing golf year-round on the many El Paso courses.
“El Paso is very different from everywhere else,” Morris said. “They really do enjoy learning about the culture. I have never had a boy who said they never want to come back to El Paso. The learn to love it.”
Tryout camps took place a few weeks ago and the teams will be selected in the next two weeks.
The billet families will know by mid-August who will be newest members of the El Paso Rhinos family.
“It’s so exciting; it’s like expecting a baby,” Morris said. “We always get so excited before we find out who we will be matched with.”
It is Erramouspe’s job to match the players with the appropriate families.
“Some billets are hands off, the boys just want a place to stay, and others are like my husband and I, who have dinner with them every night, take them places, come out to every game to support them, and travel to some of their games when they play in Odessa or Albuquerque,” she said. “We want to be part of what they are doing, and want them to know that they are supported. That’s the biggest thing, we want to support them as they strive to move to hopefully D1 colleges which is the goal of these players.”
Email El Paso Inc. features editor Victor R. Martinez at vmartinez@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4442 ext. 134
