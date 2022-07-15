El Paso pioneer Felix Martinez's legacy to be explored on the El Paso History Radio Show By El Paso Inc. staff Jul 15, 2022 Jul 15, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Felix Martinez File photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save He was a leading businessman, publisher, politician and diplomat in El Paso.He helped Elephant Butte Dam become a reality, founded a bank, a realty company and a railroad. He was Felix Martinez, a pioneering leader of El Paso, who had a lasting impact on the American Southwest.But he was also a family man with a wife, six children and many descendants. One of his great grandsons, Ron Hagquist, has stories to tell about Martinez’s life that he heard from his grandmother, great aunt and great grandmother.On the July 23 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show” with host Andrew J. Polk, Hagquist tells those tales. The only radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m. till noon Saturday on News Talk 690 KTSM, online at ktsmradio.com, the iHeartRadio app, and streaming live on Facebook at Facebook.com/ElPasoHistoryRadioShow. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Felix Martinez Ron Hagquist El Paso Program The El Paso History Radio Show Broadcasting Events Realty Railroad Pioneer Radio Elephant Butte Ktsm Iheart Radio Dam Genealogy Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Sign up for our newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The B Section Plan out your weekend with our calendar of events, as well as lifestyle, community features, arts and culture, entertainment and sports stories from across the borderland every Friday. El Paso Inc. Headlines & Announcements Our top news stories delivered directly to your email inbox. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesEl Paso chicken chain opens ninth locationCalifornia blocks gun sales to those at risk of breaking lawGrocery options dwindle for South El PasoYunchan Lim, 2022 Cliburn gold medalist Opens El Paso Symphony’s 2022-2023 SeasonWhy the chance of an economic downturn in El Paso is risingHow new property tax amendments will affect El PasoansDutch police shoot at tractor during night of farm protestsTyrese Gibson splits from girlfriend Zelie TimothyDowntown CVS pharmacy closingSummer cool downs: El Paso water parks, pools and more Images Videos CommentedBassett Place reaches its 60th anniversary (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News Inside his editing world: Sam Goldfien wins an Emmy for 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' Wine (S)Talks: Beat the heat with a versatile rosé El Paso runner continues 43-year running streak Kappy's Corner: UTEP great Greg Foster reconnects with nature Basketball in the Barrio returns for 30th edition, first in person since 2019 El Paso pioneer Felix Martinez's legacy to be explored on the El Paso History Radio Show Idaho nuclear waste treatment plant making progress All about Manchin: What Biden wanted for US, senator did not
