Felix Martinez

Felix Martinez 

 File photo

He was a leading businessman, publisher, politician and diplomat in El Paso.

He helped Elephant Butte Dam become a reality, founded a bank, a realty company and a railroad. 

He was Felix Martinez, a pioneering leader of El Paso, who had a lasting impact on the American Southwest.

But he was also a family man with a wife, six children and many descendants.

One of his great grandsons, Ron Hagquist, has stories to tell about Martinez’s life that he heard from his grandmother, great aunt and great grandmother.

On the July 23 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show” with host Andrew J. Polk, Hagquist tells those tales. 

The only radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m. till noon Saturday on News Talk 690 KTSM, online at ktsmradio.com, the iHeartRadio app, and streaming live on Facebook at Facebook.com/ElPasoHistoryRadioShow.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.