With summer quickly approaching, El Pasoans will be looking for things to do.
And with gas prices soaring, and the temperature’s raising, most people will be looking for something to do in the city limits and indoors.
The Sun City offers a multitude of places to hang out for all types of people.
Here is a list of places to go if you’re in the mood to feel a rush and other fun options to test the body and the mind.
FEEL THE RUSH
For the more adventurous types, here are four venues that will help you quench that insatiable adrenaline rush.
Skydiving
A lot of people have skydiving on their bucket list, well, now may be the time to scratch it off by visiting El Paso Skydive.
Locals can enjoy a safe and exhilarating skydiving experience, whether they are first-time jumpers who will be in the company of an expert, or experienced divers who go solo.
As a member of the United States Parachute Association, El Paso Skydive’s instructors hold the highest standard of safety and training. They have professional pilots, and world-class instructors to provide their patrons with the utmost safety, which is their priority.
Jumpers will board their Quest Kodiak turbo prop aircraft, known as “Bad Kitty,” and soar to 13,000 feet above sea level before making that exhilarating leap.
If you’re a first-timer and have no equipment, no problem, El Paso Skydive can rent you everything you need. All you’ll need is a pen to mark “skydiving” off your list.
El Paso Skydive is at 8053 Airport Road in Santa Teresa. Information: 915-400-1775 or manager@epskydive.com.
Indoor skydiving
For those who like the idea of skydiving but don’t like the idea of jumping out of an airplane, there’s the next best thing, indoor skydiving.
iFLY gives thrill seekers the sensation of skydiving, just a lot closer to the ground.
Experience the sensation of actual skydiving through iFLY’s state-of-the-art wind tunnels, which are designed to provide a safe flight experience.
Patrons will be provided with a flight suit and helmet while an instructor guides them throughout the flight duration. There are several flight durations to choose from.
Along with hosting individuals who want to experience the adrenaline of skydiving, iFLY also books birthday parties, has team building exercises and hosts school field trips.
iFLY is at 430 Vin Rambla Drive. Information: 915-626-4359 or info.elpaso@iflyworld.com.
Indoor Rock Climbing
Hueco Tanks State Park & Historic Site is widely regarded as one of the best areas in the world for bouldering.
But if you’re interested in doing the same thing in a more controlled environment, Cave Climbing Gym is the place for you.
Cave Climbing Gym offers its climbers one of the most enjoyable workout challenges for both the body and the mind.
“The type of climbing we have here at Cave is called ‘bouldering,’ which means there are no ropes or harnesses attached to you which is the most pure form of climbing,” said Mark Cole, climbing coach.
But before you let that fact scare you away, every precaution is taken.
“Because there are no harnesses, we have a special padding on the floor to prevent any injuries when falling,” Cole explained.
The indoor facility’s highest vertical point is 14 feet with inclines and overhangs of 45 degrees which gives the climber a feeling of navigating a cave.
Some of the activities Cave Climbing Gym offers are after school/home school kids climbing classes, birthday packages, staff days/team building exercises, health & wellness events, and employee appreciation days.
Cave Climbing Gym is at 113 Executive Center. Information: 915-502-0885 or caveclimbingco.com.
Trampoline
For soaring of a different type there’s Rockin’ Jump Trampoline Park, which has locations in East and West El Paso.
Rockin’ Jump offers its patrons a place where they can soar in open arenas, dive into pools of soft foam cubes, and perform flips and somersaults.
“Individuals can come by and jump on the many trampolines, but we also offer everything from birthday parties to school field trips to office parties,” said Ruby Cordova, a team leader at the trampoline park. “There’s also a concession stand on the premises that serves pizza, wings, shrimp, chips, ice cream, sodas and more.”
Both locations offer trampoline games such as jumping dodgeball, basketball and fencing, as well as safe jumping areas for the toddlers.
The whole idea behind Rockin’ Jump is to give people a place to exercise, but to also have fun.
Rockin’ Jump East is at 1691 N. Zaragoza. Information: 915- 298-0142 or ElPasoEast-TX@RockinJump.com. Rockin’ Jump West is at 4585 Ripley, Suite 5. Information: 915-603-3076 or ElPasoWest-TX@RockinJump.com.
TEST THE BODY
If the whole point of summer is to go out and have a little fun, what better point can be made than to go out and test your skill with some pointy objects.
Whether it’s an ax, an arrow or a sabre, El Pasoans can have an enjoyable time with their friends and family doing something completely different while learning a new fun skill.
Archery
Aside from Hawkeye or Cupid, El Pasoans don’t hear much about bows and arrows. But thanks to High Desert Outfitters El Paso and Las Cruces, that may change.
Both locations not only sell everything an archer needs, but they have lessons and rent archery ranges to practice and compete on.
“Archery isn’t as common as other types of controlled shooting, but the best thing about it is that anybody can do it,” said Ben Armendariz, store associate and trainer. “It’s more mental than anything else. Many people believe you have to be strong to pull back the bow, but even 5-year-olds can pull back the bows that we have for them.”
If you’re a first-timer and don’t know a thing about the sport, no problem.
“People can come in for archery lessons without any equipment, we can rent out everything they need,” Armendariz explained. “If they already know what they’re doing, they can rent out time on our ranges in El Paso or Las Cruces.”
Aside from the thrill of hitting a target, archery can also act as a calming influence.
“It’s a great stress reliever,” Armendariz said. “Because of the focus and the slowed breathing, shooting a bow will naturally calm you down the more shots you take.”
High Desert Outfitters El Paso and Las Cruces also has events and competitions throughout the year and hosts group gatherings for organizations and clubs.
High Desert Outfitters El Paso is at 4520 Doniphan. Prices are $20 lesson (if needed), $15 bow rental and $7.50 range fee. Information: (915) 834-8016 or info@highdesert-outfitters.com.
High Desert Outfitters Las Cruces is at 1836 W Amador, Suite B. Prices are the same as above. Information: 575-527-2697 or info@highdesertarchery.com.
Fencing
For those who are looking to challenge the mind as well as the body, there is fencing. Salle De Long Fencing School teaches beginners of all ages the art, technique and competition of fencing.
The school is led by Margaret De Long, president and head coach and a lifetime member of the United States Fencing Coaches Association.
“I started Salle De Long school 20 years ago with a few young kids and now we have about 50 members, most of them ranging from ages 3 to 16,” said De Long. “But we do have a few young adults and I’m proud to say that my oldest student is a male of 65.”
The school, which teaches all aspects of the sport, provides a financial benefit to newcomers as well.
“We provide everything a youngster needs to get started,” said De Long. “Kids don’t have to buy any equipment or gear until they are committed. Only then do they buy their own gear.”
There are more benefits from fencing than the obvious physical ones.
“Fencing is an Olympic sport so you will always receive the physical benefits of conditioning, muscle strength and agility,” said De Long. “But there’s also the mental game that goes along with it. The ability to strategize against an opponent who is attempting to do the same to you. It’s like playing a game of chess with your own body.”
The Salle De Long Fencing School is at 3525 Pershing. Prices range from $16 for 1-session trial class to $185 a month for competitive classes. Information: 915-346-4338 or salledelong@gmail.com.
Ax Throwing
Another tried and true way of alleviating stress is to hurl something across the room. Relaxe: Axe Throwing allows you to do just that with an ax, in a controlled environment of course.
Patrons can test their accuracy at hitting targets, after learning the proper technique of throwing an ax. No experience is needed, and success depends more on technique than on strength so it’s fun for all who want to participate.
And yes, letting loose with an ax against a wall does wonders for stress and hitting the target is great for the confidence.
Bays can be booked for one, two-, or three-hour sessions. Celebrating a birthday? Want to make your next company event a little more exciting? Rent out the whole range for an event or private party.
On certain days, Relaxe: Axe Throwing hosts Glow Throw, where all the lights are turned off and the ax throwing bays are illuminated by neon glowing lights and decorations on the walls and target.
You must be 18 years old or older to participate, however, younger throwers can be allowed if they have a guardian present.
Relaxe: Axe Throwing is at 808 Montana. Prices are $25 for a 1-hour session to $75 for a 3-hour session. Information: 915-500-6135 or relaxeptx@gmail.com.
MIND GAMES
Summer fun does not have to be confined to the outdoors.
There is a lot of fun to be had using your brain.
Here are a few options to feed your curiosity and intelligence.
Escape Room
At the Red Door Escape Room, players can put their detective hats on and try to decipher their way out of a room they’re locked in – using only the hidden clues available around them.
“We offer people a way to be together in the moment without any technology, to interact as a team,” said Jesus Hermosillo, the general manager at the Red Door Escape Room. “In other words, you’re in your own little movie. Whether you’re in a haunted house, or a magical forest, or any other themed room, you take control of your own story and how you escape.”
The Red Door Escape Room has seven different rooms to escape from and anywhere from 2 to 7 players can escape a room in one hour’s time.
“If they aren’t able to figure out the clues in the hour, we give the team the option to come back and try again, or explain where the clues were that they missed,” Hermosillo said.
Aside from the satisfaction of solving the complicated escape room puzzle, winners get to enjoy an added incentive.
“We have a mini-bar so players can enjoy a drink before or after they escape,” Hermosillo said. “For those who escape successfully, they receive a 15% discount on a drink.”
The Red Door Escape Room is at 8889 Gateway West, Suite 2800 in the Fountains of Farah. Prices are $32.95, $27.25 for children 7-14 and free for children 6 and under. Information: 915-283-4247 or reddoorescape.com.
Operation Outbreak is another escape room at 4530 Montana, Suite E. Prices are $30 per person for groups of two to three or $27 for groups of four or more. Information: 915-412-0740 or info@escapegameep.com.
Trivia Night
For those who like to indulge in trivial knowledge, there are plenty of places to test their skills.
The Geeks Who Drink group meets at Border City Ale House Wednesday night at 8 p.m. Teams gather to put their trivia expertise to the test in an effort to show that all this useless knowledge is in fact, useful after all.
“We host the trivia nights every Wednesday unless there’s a huge sporting event going on, but that’s very rare,” said Pablo Lujan, manager. “It’s all done digitally using a team member’s device, usually a cellphone. There’s an app involved, questions are given, and team members can submit their answers, which are tallied up as the evening goes on.”
Teams are made up from one to six people and the trivia categories change every week. The free session lasts about two hours.
“Though the game is conducted digitally, we have a host who comes in every Wednesday to ask the questions and keep the game moving,” said Lujan. “The evening’s winners receive gift certificates that can be redeemed at Border City Ale House.”
Anyone who wants to join the trivia fun can just show up around 7:30 and sign up. All the rules will be explained at that time and there is no charge to play.
Border City Ale House is at 1506 Lee Trevino, Suite G. Information 915-599-2828 or bordercityalehouse.com.
Other trivia opportunities include:
Glass Half Full, Alamo Draft House, 250 E. Montecillo, Tuesdays at 7 p.m. 915- 256-6509.
Deadbeach Brewery, 406 Durango, Sundays at 5:30 p.m. 855-915-2337
Craft & Social, 305 Franklin, Thursdays at 8 p.m. 915-401-1909 or craftandsocial.com.
