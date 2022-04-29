El Dedon Verde Garden Club hosted its annual Flower Show April 19 at El Paso Country Club with more than 200 entries competing for top awards several divisions
Horticultural awards of merit were presented to Shelley Saab, Cathy Reynolds, Judy Wendt, Anne Davis and Cindy Aboud.
Growers choice awards went to Jana Tippin, Maria Orazoi and Jill Macbeth.
Jana Tippin won the green thumb award and Shelley Saab took home the horticultural excellence award.
In artistic design, Dawn Gopin won the Joyce Ewald Botanical Arts Award, and Susie Schwitters won the botanical arts design award.
Flower show chairs were Gail Boone and Kathy Cox.
Information: eldedonverdegardenclub.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.