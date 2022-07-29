In portions of southern New Mexico and eastern Arizona, dwell several packs of Mexican gray wolves in the Chihuahuan Desert.
Once common throughout the Southwest and Mexico, the Mexican wolf was almost eliminated from the wild by the 1970s.
In 1976, the Mexican wolf, the smallest of the gray wolf subspecies, was on the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s endangered list.
Soon after, a binational captive breeding program was initiated to save this unique creature from extinction.
Forty-six years later, the unmistakable howl of the Mexican wolf can be heard again in the desert mountains of the Southwest.
The El Paso Zoo is playing a major role in the efforts to restore the Mexican wolf population.
Since 1998, wolves born at the El Paso Zoo have been used to reintroduce the species to the wild in Arizona, New Mexico and Sonora, Mexico through a cross-fostering program that entails adding wolf pups born in captivity to wild litters.
“It’s great to see all the different generations of wolves in one facility,” said Joe Montisano, El Paso Zoo director. “It’s also outstanding to be repopulating the wild wolf population, and adding genetic diversity to it as well.”
According to the Mexican Wolf Interagency Field Team, which conduced ground and aerial counts of Mexican wolves in Arizona and New Mexico from November 2021 through February 2022, there were close to 200 wolves - 112 in New Mexico and 84 in Arizona.
The nine wolves living in the Mexican Wolf exhibit at the El Paso Zoo include Tazanna and Tulio, the matriarch and patriarch of the pack.
“We opened this exhibit right before COVID hit in 2020,” Montisano said. “At the time, we had two older wolves. One retired to a sanctuary in New Mexico and the other one passed away.”
The El Paso Zoo acquired Tazanna, Tulio and three pups from its first litter from another zoo.
“They bred again and we placed two pups in the wild and kept two boys. Now, we have five male pups from the original mom and dad,” he said. “The third litter, we had a total of five, with three going into the wild. We kept a male and a female.”
In May, the three pups born in El Paso joined eight other captive-born pups to be fostered into five wild wolf packs in New Mexico and Arizona.
The 11 pups traveled across the United State as part of a coordinated effort to place genetically diverse, captive-born wolves into the wild population.
The Mexican wolf recovery efforts are led by the Arizona Game and Fish Department, New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
“The care, planning and teamwork that went into this year’s cross-fostering is remarkable,” said Ed Davis, biologist at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. “Many contributed to the success of this year’s efforts, including interns, biologists, veterinarians, captive facility staff, and individuals who provided flight support. It will take all of us continuing to work together to achieve greater genetic diversity in the wild population.”
The Mexican wolf fostering program, which is its seventh year, is a proven method used by the Mexican Wolf Interagency Field Team to increase genetic diversity in the wild.
It begins with carefully managed breeding by the Mexican Wolf Species Survival Plan program to produce genetically diverse pups within the captive population.
Within 14 days of birth, the captive-born pups are placed in a den and mixed with wild pups of the same age. The hope is the female’s maternal instinct kicks in and she will care for the wild and captive-born pups. The pups will learn the skills needed for life in the wild.
“The dens in the wild are monitored so we’ll know when pups are going to be born,” Montisano said. “Once we have our pups, we let the state agency know and they’ll inform us how many dens in the wild will be available to fill with our babies.”
Montisano said the zoo staff is careful not to touch the pups with their bare hands.
“From the day we pull them from the den here, they are handled with gloves on so there isn’t a human scent on them,” he said. “We give them a health check to make sure there aren’t any major defects, we draw blood for a DNA sample, then we put a radio tracker on them so we can monitor them and make sure they are OK in the wild.”
He said the zoo will not transport the pups into the wild if they show signs of any birth defect. Once in the wild, if the monitor does not pick up any movement, they will go into the den to check on the pup.
Montisano said they have not had to do that.
“Our goal is to diversify the DNA in the wild,” he said. “The number of wolves in the wild was so low, there was a concern about in-breed issues and other health issues. This allows the wolves to diversify their DNA (so they can breed safely) which means there will be healthy wolves in the wild.”
The four other zoos that provided pups for this mission were the Brookfield Zoo in Chicago, the
Wolf Conservation Center in South Salem, N.Y., the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center in Scottsdale and the Sevilleta National Wildlife Refuge in Socorro, N.M.
“Since the inception of the program, 83 pups have been placed into wild wolf dens and as a result, three of four genetic metrics have shown improvements, which bodes well for the long-term survival of the Mexican wolf,” said Jim deVos, Arizona Game and Fish Department’s Mexican Wolf Coordinator. “Planning has already begun for the 2023 fostering program, with a goal of getting more pups in dens next year than this year.”
