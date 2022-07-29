WolfMain.jpg

A Mexican wolf pup, less than 14 days old, gets a health check before being placed into a wild den in New Mexico.

 Photo provided by Mexican Wolf Interagency Field Team

In portions of southern New Mexico and eastern Arizona, dwell several packs of Mexican gray wolves in the Chihuahuan Desert.

Wolf3.jpg

In May, the three pups born in El Paso joined nine other captive-born pups to be fostered into five wild wolf packs in New Mexico and Arizona.
Wolf4.jpg

From the day pups are born in captivity, they are handled with gloves so there isn’t a human scent on them.
