Fall tends to be a generous time for concerts in El Paso, but what are the chances that two genre-defining artists make sold-out stops in El Paso on the same Sunday night?
While Iron Maiden ravaged the Sun City for the first time in 19 years at the Don Haskins Center, just one-and-a-half miles away, indie rock icons Interpol made their first El Paso appearance in their more than 20-year career.
Which is slightly odd given Interpol’s massive following in Latin American countries, particularly Mexico.
Many of the fans who packed the 2,000-seat Plaza Theatre, had a visible aura of Latino pride wearing flamenco skirts, mariachi pants and the like.
The audience was a fairly homogeneous mix ranging from millennials in their mid-to-late 20s to Gen Xers in their late 30s and early 40s. All dressed up, many in all black to match the on-stage aesthetic Interpol has maintained for the entirety of their career.
Interpol’s performance was a tight, bright and heavy musical expression.
Opening with “Toni,” the fairly light yet moody lead single from their latest LP The Other Side of Make-Believe, the audience was immediately receptive, singing along as if it were one of the band’s hits.
“Evil,” the second song of the set and arguably the band’s most popular song, was greeted by a deafening roar and a sing-along by the audience that nearly drowned out frontman Paul Banks and his distinctive all-caps, semi-monotone singing voice.
The moment the band arrived at the vocal breakdown during “Pioneer to the Falls” from their album Our Love to Admire, one could hear a pin drop in between lines as the entire crowd sang along.
On “NYC” Banks laconically sang, “I’m sick of spending these lonely nights training myself not to care,” and one could practically feel the entire audience grab their chests and sob.
The band devoted the majority of the set to three LPs: their critically acclaimed 2002 magnum opus debut LP Turn on The Bright Lights, it’s similarly beloved 2004 follow-up Antics, and the new LP in Make-Believe.
Surprisingly, the band played no tracks from their popular 2014 LP El Pintor, and several audience members were overheard complaining about the omission of “All The Rage Back Home” from that LP.
The band also did not perform any tracks from their divisive self-titled 2010 LP, but no complaints were overheard and it’s unknown if any were made.
The biggest surprise of the night was the inclusion of “No I in Threesome” in the encore, a song that Interpol has not performed live since 2008.
Given the fact that Interpol thrived in a post ‘hitmaking’ world of file exchanging and CD-burning, their set was rife with fan-favorites and singles alike. All were treated with equal amounts of excitement from the fervent El Paso audience that seldom experiences concerts of this level.
For some reason, the El Paso audience was given an uneven dose of Banks himself.
While the band – drummer Sam Fogarino, kinetic guitarist Daniel Kessler, and touring members bassist Brad Truax and keyboardist Brandon Curtis – were nearly perfectly mixed, Banks’ guitar was noticeably louder from the front of the audience with his voice slightly lower in the mix. This caused his voice to be occasionally drowned out whenever he played his guitar aggressively.
Given the fact that Banks’ guitar playing tends to be more aggressive and high-end in a sonic sense, while Kessler’s tends to be lower and more riffy in the mid-range, the volume of Bank’s guitar was occasionally uncomfortably loud from the front of house.
As the audience spilled out into the temperate El Paso night, there was a palpable sense of satisfaction and insatiable hunger for live music.
El Paso, skipped over so many times for cities like Phoenix and Dallas, was given the soul-quenching remedy so many borderland residents desperately needed.
Let’s hope it’s a sign of things to come.
