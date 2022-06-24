Martha Vera.jpeg

Martha Vera is the honorary consul of Spain in El Paso.

 El Paso Inc. file photo

When the colonies in America fought for their independence from England in the Revolutionary War, they got help from around the world from countries such as France and Poland.

But did you know that Spain also played a role in the American Revolution, as well as Spanish colonists living in the New World?

On the July 2 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show” with host Andrew J. Polk, find out how Spain supported the American Revolution and left indelible marks in the New World.

The guest is Martha Vera, who serves as the honorary consul of Spain in El Paso.

The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday on News Talk 690 KTSM, online at ktsmradio.com, the iHeartRadio app, and streaming live on Facebook at Facebook.com/ElPasoHistoryRadioShow.

