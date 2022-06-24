Colonial Help Jun 24, 2022 Jun 24, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Martha Vera is the honorary consul of Spain in El Paso. El Paso Inc. file photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save When the colonies in America fought for their independence from England in the Revolutionary War, they got help from around the world from countries such as France and Poland.But did you know that Spain also played a role in the American Revolution, as well as Spanish colonists living in the New World?On the July 2 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show” with host Andrew J. Polk, find out how Spain supported the American Revolution and left indelible marks in the New World. The guest is Martha Vera, who serves as the honorary consul of Spain in El Paso.The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday on News Talk 690 KTSM, online at ktsmradio.com, the iHeartRadio app, and streaming live on Facebook at Facebook.com/ElPasoHistoryRadioShow. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Spain American Revolution History Telecommunications Radio Broadcasting Events Martha Vera El Paso App Program Poland Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Sign up for our newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The B Section Plan out your weekend with our calendar of events, as well as lifestyle, community features, arts and culture, entertainment and sports stories from across the borderland every Friday. El Paso Inc. Headlines & Announcements Our top news stories delivered directly to your email inbox. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFaith, Love, and Compassion: A father-son relationship storyAlabama police chief in hospital after wreck with tractorEl Paso gas prices highest among Texas citiesHow one El Paso barber shop is changing livesFive takeaways from Uvalde schools police Chief Pete Arredondo’s interview with The Texas TribuneWatch out for this new IRS tax requirementQ&A: Scott Adkins, owner, PyroCom SystemsYou’re never too young for a roth IRAGarden at La Nube will honor memory of Preston FosterBassett Place reaches its 60th anniversary Images Videos CommentedBassett Place reaches its 60th anniversary (1)International Museum of Art names interim executive director (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion Art Spot: Mexican-Americans Struggle Kappy's Corner: Gender equity must be resolved before baseball returns Celebrate 4th of July with fireworks and parades Last hurrah for the Headstand Viva! El Paso kicks off July 1 Colonial Help Prince Charles expresses 'personal sorrow' over impact of slavery
