In March 2020, fans of all ages made their way to the Don Haskins Center for what should have been the first night of a six-show run of Cirque du Soleil’s "OVO."
They came to be thrilled by a high-energy, high-flying acrobatic production that explores the beauty of the insect world while sharing a message of unity.
Thousands of more fans eagerly awaited their chance to see the show in the days that followed.
But, as we know, that month COVID-19 rapidly swept North America. After opening night, officials with Cirque du Soleil announced it was canceling all performances due to virus concerns.
“Just like anybody else on Earth, nobody was ready or imagined something like this would happen,” said Janie Mallet, Cirque du Soleil’s senior tour publicist. “The entire show business industry shut down.”
More than two years later, "OVO" returns to the Don Haskins Center for six shows Sept. 15-18.
Getting a show the size of "OVO" back on the road, with more than 100 employees and performance artists from all over the world, was no easy task.
Passports had to be secured. Performers had to return to Cirque’s homebase in Montreal, Canada, to rehearse, and 19 truckloads of equipment had to be taken out of storage and inspected.
“Once our show got the green light, we had about six months to prepare for the relaunch. We had our work cut out for us,” said Jean Marc Perras, "OVO" production manager. “Safety is always Cirque du Soleil’s number one priority. This meant having engineers certify every single piece of machinery and replacing every line of rope that holds up a person. Our carpentry department checked every piece of the set for any cracks or damage. Our lighting crew cleaned every light and changed every bulb.”
The production also had to figure out how to manage rehearsals and touring while adhering to social distancing protocols to ensure the tour could not only hit the road, but remain on it.
“It took a lot of creativity and patience as we learned what worked, what didn’t and how we could adjust our day-to-day tasks to mitigate any unnecessary risks,” said Michael Heiselmeyer, "OVO"’s senior tour director. “We have not only successfully met the goal of being the first arena show relaunched by Cirque du Soleil, but we have managed to keep our big family of 100 touring employees working since our first show in February.’’
Mallet said after "OVO"’s long-awaited return in February, all the hard work paid off after hearing the applause from the audience again.
“It was truly magical,” she said. “There were lots of emotions backstage and in the audience. People have missed live shows and were so happy to be back in the seats with each other.”
"OVO," which is Portuguese for egg, focuses on a day in the life of a colony of insects that is visited by a stranger - a fly carrying a mysterious package, which turns out to be an egg.
The show features more than 50 performance artists from 25 countries. It is a high-flying thrill ride that includes trampoline and trapeze artists, contortionists, tumblers and other aerial performers.
Two new acts have been added, a Chinese pole act and a duo on the fixed trapeze that Mallet promises will thrill the audience in new ways.
The tour brings back many of the performers and crew who made it to El Paso for that fateful last show in 2020. Mallet said they are excited to return and “close the loop.”
“It’s going to be amazing,” Mallet said. “We can finally finish what we had started after two years of uncertainty.”
