First and foremost, let’s get the name thing out of the way.
The word “chachi” in Chachi’s Food Truck has nothing to do with Scott Baio’s character “Chachi” in the sitcom Happy Days and its spin-off Joanie Loves Chachi in the mid ‘70s and ‘80s.
Nor is it from the Spanish slang term for cool – although after trying some of the menu items from the truck, you might walk away thinking about how chachi the culinary experience was.
The reason it’s called Chachi’s Food Truck is the owner, Isai Orona, could not pronounce sausage when he was a child. When he would ask for sausage, he would say “chachis,” thus a nickname was born.
Obviously, the menu from Chachi’s includes platters with sausage but it’s much more than that.
There are tacos ($11) made with carne asada, pastor and alambre, appetizers such as jalapeño poppers filled with cream cheese and wrapped in bacon ($6.99), asada or pastor quesadillas ($10), asada or pastor fries ($9), seven types of burgers ($8 to $11) and carne asada platters for two ($34.99) or four ($57.99) people.
The platter for two is a hardy dish, served with 1.5 pounds of sirloin, four jalapeno poppers, two hot links, two baked potatoes or fries, grilled onions, 12 corn tortillas, guacamole and various salsas.
This is the most popular item on the menu.
Other popular dishes are the pastor burger – made with seasoned and marinated pork, beef patty, a secret sauce, white cheese, lettuce, ketchup, mayo and jalapeño salsa (the asada burger is made the same, except with carne asada) and asada nachos made with Doritos, nacho cheese, beans, jalapeño slices, avocado and parmesan cheese.
The burger offerings include a popper burger stuffed with two jalapeño poppers, a toreada burger stuffed with two chiles toreados, grilled onions and white cheese; the Aloha burger with fresh pineapple and white cheese and a J-Town burger with ham, franks, grilled onions, yellow and white cheese, jalapeño salsa and avocado.
All burgers include lettuce, ketchup, jalapeño salsa and mayo.
Chachi’s also has an extensive hot dog menu where patrons can find bacon wrapped dogs with various toppings including crushed Doritos, alambre steak, al pastor, carne asada and toreados with grilled onions.
“I wanted to add a good variety to my menu,” Orona said. “It takes a lot of preparation to create the sauces that I use.”
Some items on his menu are seasonal including the red wine burger, the mango chipotle burger and the coffee burger.
Chachi’s opened in Colorado in 2014. Orona moved to El Paso in 2020.
“I’ve been in the industry for 20 years and I saw that I had the potential to do this on my own,” he said.
Chachi’s Food Truck has seen its popularity grow at a very steady rate.
Orona attributes this to the consistency of menu, the location and his three hard working employees.
If you’re looking to load up on a delectable, protein packed meal, stop by and visit Chachi’s – no doubt, you’ll experience some chachi, happy days
