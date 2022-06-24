The Fourth of July is quickly approaching, and many El Pasoans are gearing up to celebrate America’s birthday.
Celebrate Independence Day at some of the most fun and diverse events happening around the area.
Here is a list of places to watch dazzling firework displays, attend Fourth of July parades and other Independence Day festivities:
Parades
44th Annual El Paso Del Norte Lions Club 4th of July People’s Parade
Don’t miss a chance to enjoy the People’s Parade hosted by the El Paso Del Norte Lions Club. The parade starts at 9 a.m. on July 4 at Hanks High School and goes along Montwood, to Yarbrough, up to Album Park.
Information: www.facebook.com/El-Paso-Del-Norte-Lions-Club.
Rotary Club of West El Paso’s annual Independence Day Parade
After a two year absence, the West Side Independence Day Parade returns at 9 a.m., July 4. The parade begins at Western Hills Methodist Church on Thunderbird, turns left on Shadow Mountain, turns right on Mesa and right on Champions Place. The parade ends at Champions Place and Cloudview. Grand marshalls will be El Paso historians Melissa and Bernie Sargent.
Information: july4parade.com.
Annual 4th of July Electric Light Parade (Las Cruces)
The City of Las Cruces Parks & Recreation Department’s annual Electric Light Parade will be at 9 a.m., July 3 at Apodaca Park, 801 E. Madrid. It will travel south on Solano Drive, east on Hadley and end at Maag Softball Complex, 1500 E Hadley.
This year’s theme is “Patriotic Spirit and American Dreams.” The parade features lighted floats.
Information: www.las-cruces.org/2163/Fourth-of-July-Celebration or 575-541-2550.
Fireworks Displays
GECU Independence Day Celebration
Join the El Paso Chihuahuas and GECU at Southwest University Park for three nights of Independence Day celebrations, including a specialty jersey auction and fireworks display. The fireworks begin immediately after the games July 1-3. Games start at 6 p.m.
Pop Goes The Fort
Join the El Paso Symphony Orchestra for a free concert celebrating America’s Independence on July 4 at Biggs Park, 11388 Sergeant Major Blvd. EPSO Assistant Conductor James Welsch will lead the El Paso Symphony in a patriotic and pops concert, featuring USO Show Troupe in salute of the brave men and women of Fort Bliss and all those who served to protect our country.
Biggs Park will open at 4:30 p.m. and the festivities will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a Cannon “Salute to the Union.”
Concert begins at 7:30 p.m. and the evening culminates with a spectacular fireworks display.
Drivers must present a valid ID for access to Biggs Park through Biggs gate. Lawn chairs and coolers are allowed. Pets, alcohol and glass containers are prohibited. Food and beer is available for purchase.
Information: www.epso.org/event/pop-goes-the-fort-2.
Abundant Living Faith Center
Abundant Living Faith Center will have its annual fireworks shows at 9 p.m. July 4 at both locations, 1000 Valley Crest Drive on the East Side and 7100 N. Desert Blvd. on the West Side. Prior to fireworks, there will be inflatable games and food trucks on-site.
Information: www.alfc.com.
Wet ’n’ Wild
The water park at 8804 South Desert Boulevard will have its display at 9 p.m. on July 4. Park rides will be open until 8 p.m. Fireworks viewing is free to the public from the park’s parking lot.
Western Playland Amusement Park
Western Playland at 1249 Futurity in Sunland Park, N.M. will have its annual fireworks celebration at 9:30 p.m. on July 4.
Information: westernplayland.com or 575-589-3410.
Other events
Plain White T’s at Las Cruces Fourth of July Celebration
Multi-platinum Chicago-based band Plain White T’s will headline a free concert at the Las Cruces Fourth of July Celebration at the Pat and Lou Sisbarro Community Park, 3205 Arrowhead on the NMSU campus. Raul Malo, frontman of the Grammy Award winning band the Mavericks, will open the show.
The concert begins at 6 p.m. Monday, July 4, followed by the annual fireworks display.
Gates open at 4 p.m. Food vendors will be on site. No grilling, personal fireworks, alcohol, RV’s, or overnight parking will be allowed.
Information: 575-541-2454.
La Vina Winery 4th of July Picnic
Enjoy wine, wine margaritas or soft drinks from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., July 4 at La Vina Winery, 4201 N.M. Highway 28. Musical entertainment will be provided as well as croquet, badminton and a water slide. Tents, tables, and chairs will be provided. Patrons can bring their own food and chairs. No coolers or pets are allowed. K&B Barbeque will sell hamburgers and hot dogs.
Information: lavinawinery.com.
Independence Day Hike
The Franklin Mountains State Park will have a hike at 8 a.m., July 3 at the Tom May Unit, 2900 Tom Mays Access Road. The hike is $8 for adults 13 and older, $3 for Texas State Park Pass holders, and $1 for children ages 5 to 12.
Information: 915 444-9100 or visitelpaso.com.
Up and Running 4th of July 5K
Up and Running will have its 14th annual 4th of July 5K at 7:04 a.m., starting at the store, 3233 N. Mesa, Suite 205. $25.
Information: www.unation.com/event/10415019
Zin Valle Vineyards 4th of July celebration
Zin Valle Vineyards at 7315 La Union Road in Canutillo will have free live music with Dr. Dan from 1 to 4 p.m., July 4.
Information: 915-877-4544.
Ardovinos Desert Crossing Farmer’s Market
Ardovinos Desert Crossing Market will have a special July Fourth Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., July 2 at 1 Ardovino Drive, Sunland Park, N.M.
Shoppers can find a selection of organic and pesticide-free produce, beef, pork, lamb and goat, fresh-baked breads and salsas. The market is also filled with artists and like-minded vendors. There will be live entertainment on the Del Camino Patio Bandstand with Austin Jim Murphy from 10 a.m. to noon, and Yoga at the Market with guest instructor Lakisha DeVone Cortinas at 9:30 a.m. Yoga is $10.
Information: 575-589-0653 ext. 1 or www.facebook.com/FarmersMarketAtADC.
