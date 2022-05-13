El Paso Opera held its annual casino night fundraiser May 6 at The Manor at 1011.
The evening featured casino-style fun, including blackjack, poker and roulette. There were performances by El Paso Opera artistic associate Cherry Duke, Brian Downen, who played Frank Sinatra classics at the piano, and Mariana Sandoval, who serenaded guests from the second-floor balcony.
Next up on the opera’s calendar: “Frida” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Abraham Chavez Theatre. It stars Catalina Cuervo as Frida Kahlo and Ricardo Herrera as Diego Rivera.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.