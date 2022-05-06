We know you’re a queen, but do you have what it takes to be a Sun Court princess? The Sun Bowl Association is now accepting applications for the 2022-23 Sun Court.
“The Sun Court has been an integral part of the Sun Bowl Association for over 85 years, and they serve the purpose of being ambassadors for the Sun Bowl Association and the City of El Paso,” Executive Director Bernie Olivas said in a press release.
The women serve as community ambassadors during all Sun Bowl events, including the Sun Bowl Parade on Thanksgiving morning and the Tony the Tiger football game on Dec. 30.
Contestants are selected based on poise, personality, communication and interpersonal skills, and the ability to demonstrate knowledge of El Paso and all Sun Bowl Association events.
Participants must be women ages 18-22, full-time students at a college or university and in good academic standing.
Deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Saturday, June 18. Interviews will be held on Saturday, July 9. Applications are available online at sunbowl.org or can be picked up at the Sun Bowl Association office, 4150 Pinnacle, Ste. 100.
Information: 915-533-4416; sunbowl.org; office@sunbowl.org
