More calls are made on Mother’s Day than any other day of the year – spiking phone traffic by up to 37%, history.com reports. But if you’re looking to do more than call your mom or that special mother in your life, consider some of these “to do’s” with moms across the borderland.
BRUNCH
If you haven’t yet made reservations, you may end up at Peter Piper Pizza (hey, get her lots of tokens to win that big teddy bear!). But for special menus and mimosas, consider places new to her, including Anson 11, Ardovino’s Desert Crossing, Ambar Restaurante, The Reagan or The Manor – all of which have Mother’s Day brunch specials.
COMEDY
Laughter is not just the best medicine, it’s also a great gift. NBC’s Last Comic Standing finalist Nikki Carr will be at Old Sheepdog Brewery, 3900 Rosa, Saturday, May 7; or check out the Comic Strip at 1201 Airway with Chris Kattan on May 7 or various shows with Joey Medina May 12-16.
FESTIVALS & MARKETS
Take a stroll, catch some food trucks and live music – and let mom pick out her own gift. The Mission Valley Family Festival Series is hosting Ay Mama! Mexican Food Fight & Mariachi Competition 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, May 7 at Economy Wholesale Grocers, 411 N. Zaragoza, with mariachis, flocklorico dancers and matachines. Or check out the Upper Valley Market, 7930 N. Mesa for its Mariachis & Margaritas Mother’s Day Market from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 8.
LIVE MUSIC
El Maida Shrine will host Lady Soul Entertainment with some of the area’s top female vocalists starting at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 7. El Maida Shrine, 6331 Alabama. 915-562-1444; elmaida.com.
WINE & BREWS
Your momma needs a drink – trust us. Take a drive out to La Viña, Zin Valle, Lescombes or other nearby wineries in New Mexico for their Mother’s Day specials; or hit up some of the local breweries, including DeadBeach in Downtown, Old Sheepdog in Central or Three Missions in the Lower Valley.
OUT AT THE PARK
Didn’t make those brunch reservations on time? Make her a picnic at Ascarate Park, Memorial Park or your neighborhood park – just remember no booze is allowed. Or take her to Southwest University Park to catch the El Paso Chihuahuas vs Sacramento River Cats on Tuesday, May 10 for dinner and drinks with the Taco Tues & Brews promotion.
MARIACHIS
What’s a Mother’s Day celebration without mariachis? (We hear “Amor Eterno” playing on a loop already.)
Here’s where to treat the momma in your life to some traditional mariachi music.
Speaking Rock Entertainment Center, 122 S. Old Pueblo, will have $3 mimosas and live mariachis from noon – 10 p.m. Sunday, May 8 and Tuesday, May 10.
Mariachi Leyenda Azteca will perform at Franklin Lounge, Sunland Park Racetrack & Casino, 1200 Futurity, Sunland Park, N.M., from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday, May 8.
Cool Canyon Nights kicks off with Mariachis Los Arrieros on Thursday, May 12, featuring Tony Ramirez on the patio. Free admission with food trucks on site at McKelligon Canyon. Doors open 6 p.m.; main show 7 p.m.
For more local events, check out whatsuppub.com.
