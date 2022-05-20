For years, breakfast was known as the most important meal of the day, but lately brunch has been gaining traction.
To ride the wave, several Downtown eateries are serving brunch with a flare. Chefs pair sweet and salty flavors and create stunning, mouthwatering dishes worthy of social media posts.
“Brunch is a great way to start the week,” said Gerardo Carrillo, general manager at Anson 11. “The menus are unique, and there’s something for everyone – from big and hearty meals to items on the lighter side.”
Carrillo says the evolution and expansion of the Downtown area, paired with excellent food and service, has accelerated the brunch surge.
“Downtown is trending,” he said. “There are more hotels in the area, and it’s a great place to come hang out, enjoy good food before going to an event or venue.”
Downtown brunch provides families, friends and working individuals an opportunity to connect, network, explore historic buildings and try fun amenities such as electric bikes and scooters.
“When we opened Mamacitas, it was with the El Pasoan in mind,” said Tina Arago, social media director at Mamacitas. “Many El Pasoans have large families, extended families and groups of friends, and food brings them together.”
El Paso native David Zuniga agrees. Every week, the real estate investor meets up with friends at different local restaurants to show support and promote his city.
“El Paso has a lot to offer,” Zuniga said. “We see a lot of loyalty to Whataburger and Chicos Tacos in El Paso, but in my opinion, it’s because people don’t get out of their comfort zone or go explore other places.
“You’d be surprised by what you can find once you get out there. There are so many establishments Downtown, and they have a great ambiance and are hip and trendy.”
Don’t know where to go? El Paso Inc. created a list of popular places that offer Sunday brunch.
ámbar restaurante
106 W. Mills
915-440-0051
@ambarelpaso, AmbarElPaso.com
Brunch hours: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Ámbar restaurante serves continental options for $20; guests can upgrade to the all-you-can-eat option for $35 (adults). Children 6-12 pay $17.50, and kids under 6 eat free. Menu items change weekly but include Guadalajara, Baja Mexico and Oaxaca flavors. New on the menu is the Nutella strawberry crepes dish. Green chilaquiles and mimosas, which come in cranberry, grapefruit and orange juice flavors, are popular.
Anson 11
303 N. Oregon
915-504-6400
@anson_eleven, Anson11.com
Brunch hours: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday
Anson 11’s Sunday brunch dishes range from salads to flatbreads and Belgian waffles. Gerardo Carrillo, the general manager, says the chicken crepes, made with poblano sauce and aged cheddar, are one of the house favorites. Another is the brunch burger, which includes a beef patty with a fried egg, lettuce and steak fries.
Basico Bistro Café
301 Texas Ave.
915-331-9800
@basicobistro, BasicoBistroCafe.com
Brunch hours: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday
One of Basico Bistro Café’s brunch staples is the scrambled egg bowl, amped up with diced potatoes, fresh cheese and pico de gallo. Other favorites include the berries and mascarpone pancakes, banana Nutella waffles and yogurt parfait. Bottomless mimosas until 4 p.m. Sunday ($14).
Crave Kitchen & Bar
300 Cincinnati
915-351-3677
Brunch hours: 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Crave’s signature brunch dishes are the green chilaquiles, chicken fried steak and eggs, and the chicken and waffles. Popular from the griddle: the blueberry pancake stack or sweet churro waffles. $1 mimosas from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
DeadBeach Brewery
406 Durango
855-915-2337
@deadbeachbrewery, DeadBeach.com
Brunch hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday
DeadBeach Brewery entices crowds with its slow-smoked meats seasoned with a famous Texas rub. Marketing Director Veronica Hernandez says brunch customers often request the smoked brisket with eggs Benedict or the Rick Ruben, a sandwich with house pastrami and custom mustard. The tavern has a vast selection of locally made craft beers.
Mamacitas
325 N. Kansas
915-532-5205
@mamacitas.downtown, MamacitasDowntown.com
Brunch hours: 6:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Mamacitas, on the first floor of Hotel Indigo, has plenty of brunch selections. Favorites include the chilaquiles with salsa verde, organic eggs, queso fresco and asadero. Their coffee and empanadas also are in high demand. Live music noon to 2 p.m. weekends.
Sabor
10 Henry Trost Court
915-516-6382
@sabor.pdn, HotelPDN.com/our-hotel/dining
Brunch hours: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday
Sabor offers an unlimited brunch option for $39 for adults and $25 for children. Guests can request bottomless mimosas or bloody Mary’s with garnishes and sides for an additional $10. Sabor offers gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan-friendly options, as well as a prime rib section and an omelet station. Diners like to accompany their meal with a bowl of pozole and a side of queso with green chile and chips.
Salt + Honey Bakery Café
801 N. Piedras
915-313-4907
@saltandhoneyep, SaltAndHoneyEP.com
Brunch hours: Served daily
Salt + Honey Bakery Café is a popular place for visitors to unwind, eat good food and sip on coffee, tea or wine.
Owner Maggie Asfahani says the brunch board includes mini bagels, cheese, bacon, turkey sausage and granola that serves two people.
She also recommends the Tacos Borrachos, with corn tortillas, Michelada-braised brisket, pico de gallo and a side of green-chile cheese hash browns. Vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options available.
The Reagan
313 E. Mills
915-529-5683
@thereaganep, TheReaganEP.com
Brunch hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
The Reagan presents familiar flavors with a twist. Chef Hector Saenz says customers often request their flatbread version of huevos rancheros, which are unique but don’t stray too far from what El Paso knows and loves. Another popular option: the Japanese-style soufflé pancakes, which are topped with a light sweet drizzle. Their famous specialty champagne cocktail is the Casa Camacho sprit.
