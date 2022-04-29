Borderland youth to perform in D.C. for 5 de Mayo

Youth orchestras from El Paso and Juárez have been invited to perform in Washington, D.C. in celebration of Cinco de Mayo.
The Orquesta Filarmónica Juvenil México – USA: The Bridge – which comprises the El Paso Symphony Youth Orchestra and the Orquesta Sinfónica Esperanza Azteca Ciudad Juárez – will perform at the Mexican Cultural Institute as part of the commemoration.
“It’s a chance of a lifetime to get to play in Washington, D.C. and to represent El Paso and Juárez together. That’s a great message to send – that we are united,” said Ruth Ellen Jacobson, executive director of the El Paso Symphony Orchestra.
Ix-Nic Iruegas, the executive director of the Mexican Cultural Institute, invited The Bridge to perform alongside the Esperanza Azteca de Puebla Quartet.
“It would be an honor to be able to count on the presence of your groups on such an important day for the Mexican community in the United States, strengthening the ties that have historically united us,” Iruegas said in the Spanish written invitation.
Seven students from the El Paso Symphony Youth Orchestra have been selected to perform: Ivan Arellano, Shayla Cohen-Jones, Leslie Jimenez and Alec Rodela will join The Bridge as violinists; Ricardo Chacon and Javy Liuas on cello; and Layne Stokes on violin.
The performance setlist will feature the U.S. and Mexico national anthems, as well as traditional Mexican songs such as “Cielito Lindo” and “El Jarabe Tapatio.”
“It’s so inspiring and exciting,” Jacobson said. “I urge people to come see them for themselves.”
Those interested in helping the borderland youth orchestras fundraise for the trip can visit their GoFundMe page at gofund.me/e95d444f.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.