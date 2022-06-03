The chimney cones Maria Trujillo and Olivia Yanar use to create their sweet and salty treats are what sets the Chimneys Factory & Co. food truck apart.
The cone recipes – and the oven they are prepared in – are imported from Hungary.
Most Hungarian chimney cakes taste like a churro, a doughnut and croissant all rolled into one. But the sweet, deliciously filled chimney creations developed by Trujillo and Yanar are a step above the norm.
For the chimney cone novice, chimney cones (or cakes) are a traditional Hungarian pastry. However, those at the Chimneys Factory & Co. are stuffed with a unique blend of ice cream flavors.
But these are not your everyday ice cream cones. The texture and flavor are not quite like that of a churro or a doughnut.
Let’s just say you have to try one to understand.
The exotic, mouth-watering creations such as Over the Rainbow, Crazy Cheesecake and Oreo Love are filled with ice cream and ingredients such as Nutella, sprinkles, seasonal jam and crushed Oreo cookies.
For those with a salty palate, there are also options such as a bacon and cheese chimney dog, the pizza cone or a chicken cone. You can make a meal out of it by ordering a combo, which comes with fries.
Chimneys Factory & Co. also offers a chimney cake, tasty frappes, lattes and ice coffees.
The food truck had humble beginnings.
“A relative brought the franchise to Juárez in 2019,” Trujillo said. “I took over the business in November of 2021, and Olivia and I brought it to El Paso as a food truck. I thought El Paso needed to try this.”
Eventually, the duo would like to expand to a brick and mortar so they can develop their concept even further.
“We’ve had many opportunities to sell at various events throughout El Paso, which has helped us grow very fast,” she said. “We have received a good response from our community, so we have felt very welcomed.”
