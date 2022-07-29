Mexican food across the United States can be quite different from what you would find in Mexico.
There’s always talk about how Tex-Mex is the preferred flavor in Texas.
Honestly, who calls burritos, tacos?
El Pasoans are fortunate to live on a border town with truly original, Mexican cuisine.
Take La Flauta Asesina for instance.
The food truck is owned by Robert Barraza and his wife Virginia who are committed to serving authentic culinary creations.
Barraza, a mainstay of El Paso’s culinary landscape for more than 20 years, was the head chef at Carlos & Mickeys.
He has been showcasing his talent on the food truck for nine years.
In designing the menu, he wanted to keep it simple and stick with what he knew best.
His roots in cooking began in Juárez when he built his first food stand made with pallets and an old window he found in an alley.
It was where he perfected his take on the flauta – the main attraction on the menu.
They are cooked and served with all the fresh fixings – a small bed of salad and the all too familiar bandera sauces (red salsa, sour cream and guacamole cream). The flavor and crunch with each bite are superb.
If you are craving something crunchy, their tacos de tripitas will satisfy that urge.
One bite of these and you’ll know why they are a local favorite.
When ordering the tripitas, ask for them “doraditas” (crispy) to truly appreciate the whole experience. They’re also served with a small salad and salsas.
The tacos al pastor, tacos de desebrada and tacos de bistec are also popular.
They are rich in flavor, but very smooth on the palate.
Served with a good amount of specialized meat, they are accompanied by a small helping of salad, cilantro and a chile toreado for that extra kick.
To soothe the heat, La Flauta Asesina offers a variety of aguas frescas.
One surprise item was the hamburger.
Without fail, there is always going to be someone in the group who orders a hamburger at a Mexican restaurant.
A hamburger made by Barraza, is mouthwatering.
The flavor of the beef, combined with all the fixings is distinct and memorable. You cannot go wrong with this dish as it’s served with an ample pile of crinkle fries.
Barraza is proud of what he has built in his career - and rightfully so.
His food truck was the first one to establish a permanent spot at the Fox Plaza parking lot, years before it was considered a food truck park.
The love Barraza has for his craft is evident with everything you taste at La Flauta Asesina.
His recipes and cooking style are his own. There are no fancy ingredients shipped in from exotic places, just the appropriate blend of locally found contents, put together by his hands.
