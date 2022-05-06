Border Eats on Wheels: El Taquero Comer

El Taquero Comer food truck co-owner, Jorge Rios, has worked in taquerias all his life.
“My parents own restaurants in Fort Worth, so I’ve been around this business since I was 14 years old,” said Rios, now 27.
Rios and his fiancé, Alyssa Martinez, in June 2021 purchased a customized trailer and started their border eats on wheels venture.
Their top dishes are carne asada and al pastor tacos, and the taco special that includes rice and beans. The quesotacos, quesadillas, carne asada fries, tortas and supreme burritos are other top sellers.
And they extend Taco Tuesdays into Wednesdays with $1.25 al pastor tacos.
“My family is from Zacatecas (Mexico), so that’s where our Norteño style (double tortillas and charbroiled meats) comes from,” Rios said. “The recipes have been refined and handed down to me from my father.”
Aside from setting the menu, Rios and Martinez had to come up with a name for their food truck.
“I always liked that ‘Taquero Mucho’ meme,” Rios said.
Taquero is Spanish for someone who makes or sells tacos, and “taquero mucho” plays off that to mean “te quiero mucho,” or “I love you lots.”
“But I found that the name was taken when I was trying to come up with a name for our food truck. So, I brainstormed and came up with our official name.”
“Taquero Comer” plays off “te quiero comer,” or “I want to eat you” – a fitting name for the popular tasty tacos.
“We’re very happy about the way our name has been so well accepted in El Paso,” Rios said.
