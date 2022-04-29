‘Black Survival Guide’ opens at history museum

After the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on April 4, 1968, protests were held throughout the world. Civil disturbances in Wilmington, Delaware, were followed by a nine-month-long occupation by the National Guard that left an indelible mark on the community.
At the time, a pamphlet titled, “Black Survival Guide, or How to Live Through a Police Riot,” was widely distributed among the Black community.
The guide outlines that police and media response will be followed by business closures, electricity outages and travel restrictions.
Provisions — food, water, and basic medical supplies — must be gathered, and those under siege must also know how to provide basic care for medical emergencies, the pamphlet advises.
Today, an exhibit by the same name combining historic newspaper photographs with images from the pamphlet is showing at the El Paso Museum of History.
The exhibit from the Delaware Art Museum features the work of commissioned artist Hank Willis Thomas.
The artist incorporated a unique viewing experience by combining images and text on 13 retroreflective screens, activating the pages of the survival guide when a flash of light catches the News Journal photographs underneath.
“His work is thought-provoking and innovative,” museum director Erica Marin said in a statement.
“We look forward to the community’s interaction with the exhibition and hope for constructive and educational dialogues to emerge.”
Programs to accompany the exhibit include talks about solidarity between El Paso’s Black and Mexican communities, workshops, a family day, a community charrette, and a fashion show featuring Imperial Legacy and Ni en More.
Visitors can take part in the exhibition across the city by scanning QR codes placed throughout Downtown and Central El Paso to highlight our city’s Black history.
The exhibit will remain on display through July at the museum, 510 N. Santa Fe in Downtown.
The museum is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday.
Program and Information: 915-212-0320; epmuseumofhistory.org
