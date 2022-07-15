Basketball in the Barrio returns for 30th edition, first in person since 2019 Jul 15, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 TJ Tomahawk, a member of the Harlem Wizards, teaches Courtney Carrillo how to spin a basketball on her finger. Photos by Cosima Rangel Joaquín Pérez learns the art of bucket drumming, also called street drumming. Photos by Cosima Rangel Timothy TJ Stukes, aka TJ Tomahawk, provides encouraging words. Photos by Cosima Rangel Former UTEP basketball player Isaiah Rhyanes helps Courtney Carrillo dunk the basketball. Photos by Cosima Rangel Joe Richmond, the community ambassador for the Delaware Blue Codes, the G League affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers, was a camp speaker. Photos by Cosima Rangel Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Children from the Segundo Barrio and other parts of El Paso enjoyed three days of music, storytelling, dancing, art and basketball at the 30th annual Basketball in the Barrio.The camp was co-founded by Steve Yellen, the UTEP basketball radio color commentator and Rus Bradburd former UTEP and MNSU assistant coach.The event was sponsored by Household Furniture. The campers received a t-shirt, two basketballs, a bilingual children’s book and a free lunch. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Basketball City Planning Barrio Steve Segundo Barrio Commentator Camp Camper Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Sign up for our newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The B Section Plan out your weekend with our calendar of events, as well as lifestyle, community features, arts and culture, entertainment and sports stories from across the borderland every Friday. El Paso Inc. Headlines & Announcements Our top news stories delivered directly to your email inbox. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesEl Paso chicken chain opens ninth locationCalifornia blocks gun sales to those at risk of breaking lawGrocery options dwindle for South El PasoYunchan Lim, 2022 Cliburn gold medalist Opens El Paso Symphony’s 2022-2023 SeasonWhy the chance of an economic downturn in El Paso is risingHow new property tax amendments will affect El PasoansDutch police shoot at tractor during night of farm protestsTyrese Gibson splits from girlfriend Zelie TimothyDowntown CVS pharmacy closingSummer cool downs: El Paso water parks, pools and more Images Videos CommentedBassett Place reaches its 60th anniversary (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News Inside his editing world: Sam Goldfien wins an Emmy for 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' Wine (S)Talks: Beat the heat with a versatile rosé El Paso runner continues 43-year running streak Kappy's Corner: UTEP great Greg Foster reconnects with nature Basketball in the Barrio returns for 30th edition, first in person since 2019 El Paso pioneer Felix Martinez's legacy to be explored on the El Paso History Radio Show AHA News: This Lawyer-Musician Relearned How to Sing, Note by Note, After Stroke at 42 CDC Warns of Dangerous Virus Infecting Babies in Multiple States
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.