Children from the Segundo Barrio and other parts of El Paso enjoyed three days of music, storytelling, dancing, art and basketball at the 30th annual Basketball in the Barrio.

The camp was co-founded by Steve

Yellen, the UTEP basketball radio color commentator and Rus Bradburd former UTEP and MNSU assistant coach.

The event was sponsored by Household Furniture. The campers received a t-shirt, two basketballs, a bilingual children’s book and a free lunch.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.