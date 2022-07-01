The little girl grabbed her ballerina doll and gave it an appraising look.
“It needs a new outfit,” she thought to herself. “What can I design and sew for it?”
Suzanne Myrick Pointon was that little girl in the 1950s - she knew, even then, that design and art were her strengths.
She grew up to become an “explorer of art and design,” including working 40 years in the fashion industry.
Pointon and her husband Jeff moved to El Paso to retire last year, but that doesn’t mean she stopped creating.
“I love the people here,” she said. “I like the mentality of people. It’s so family oriented. There is strength here.”
She also loves El Paso’s mountains, desert sky and sunsets which serves as her artistic inspiration.
She does silhouettes, abstract watercolors and native American faces, among other works.
Pointon will have her first exhibition at Rio Bravo Fine Art in Truth or Consequences from July 9 to Aug. 28.
“I love the colors that she depicts,” said Eduardo Alicea, the owner of Bravo Fine Arts. “They are so bright and bold. She really sees the colors of the Southwest and New Mexico.”
Pointon credits her mother and grandmother for nurturing her talents in art and design.
“My mother (Blanche) was a manager for Montgomery Ward in Chillicothe (Missouri, where Pointon grew up),” she said. “She knew how to dress. My grandma Lucy on my father’s side taught me to sew on a treadle machine.”
Her mother also encouraged her to be more than a housewife and mother.
When she got an interview for a scholarship at the Kansas City Art Institute, “my mother took me in a snowstorm to the interview against my father’s wishes.”
But her father, “taught me to be strong - not to be a wilting lily.”
She earned a scholarship and a Bachelor of Fine Arts.
A professor encouraged her to apply for the prestigious Parsons School of Design in New York.
When the president of Parsons came to Kansas City, Pointon invited him over, plying him with homemade cherry pie, and showed him her portfolio.
“Next thing I knew I had a full ride to Parsons,” she said.
She won the Norman Norell Scholarship when the designer himself was impressed by her sketchbook. For the next 40 years she worked in design, working for Levi Strauss, Wrangler, Ocean Pacific and Billy the Kid, among others.
Farah brought her to El Paso the first time in the 1980s.
After her design career, she bought a resort in Lake of the Ozarks, Mo., and ran that for 17 years. That’s when she turned more to painting.
What caught her eyes were the grasses growing everywhere.
“Look at that,” Pointon said, pointing to one of her grass paintings. “They’re bent over in all directions; they’re straight. But they’re still here. I relate that to people. People are bent over, going wrong directions, straight and flamboyant. Grasses are like people. Any time I do one, I see different personalities in grasses.”
