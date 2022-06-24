Art Spot: Mexican-Americans Struggle Photos and story by Cosima Rangel El Paso Inc. Jun 24, 2022 Jun 24, 2022 Updated 8 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 CO CO CO Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save This month’s featured public art is by El Paso artist Tino Ortega which depicts the struggles of Mexican-Americans in the early 20th century.Ortega dedicated this mural to Jovita Idár, a Texas Native who advocated for the civil rights of Mexican Americans.Idár, who was a teacher, journalist and a nurse during the Mexican Revolution, exemplifies what it means to be a strong historical figure for women, Chicanos and Texans. Ortega’s mural can be seen on the exterior of the Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center building at 1500 Yandell.Know of a piece you’d like to see featured? E-mail Cosima Rangel at photo@elpasoinc.com or text her at 915-244-4205. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tino Ortega Mural Art Anthropology History Native Journalist Nurse Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Sign up for our newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The B Section Plan out your weekend with our calendar of events, as well as lifestyle, community features, arts and culture, entertainment and sports stories from across the borderland every Friday. El Paso Inc. Headlines & Announcements Our top news stories delivered directly to your email inbox. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFaith, Love, and Compassion: A father-son relationship storyAlabama police chief in hospital after wreck with tractorEl Paso gas prices highest among Texas citiesHow one El Paso barber shop is changing livesFive takeaways from Uvalde schools police Chief Pete Arredondo’s interview with The Texas TribuneWatch out for this new IRS tax requirementQ&A: Scott Adkins, owner, PyroCom SystemsYou’re never too young for a roth IRAGarden at La Nube will honor memory of Preston FosterBassett Place reaches its 60th anniversary Images Videos CommentedBassett Place reaches its 60th anniversary (1)International Museum of Art names interim executive director (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion Art Spot: Mexican-Americans Struggle Kappy's Corner: Gender equity must be resolved before baseball returns Celebrate 4th of July with fireworks and parades Last hurrah for the Headstand Viva! El Paso kicks off July 1 Colonial Help Prince Charles expresses 'personal sorrow' over impact of slavery
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.