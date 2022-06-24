This month’s featured public art is by El Paso artist Tino Ortega which depicts the struggles of Mexican-Americans in the early 20th century.

Ortega dedicated this mural to Jovita Idár, a Texas Native who advocated for the civil rights of Mexican Americans.

Idár, who was a teacher, journalist and a nurse during the Mexican Revolution, exemplifies what it means to be a strong historical figure for women, Chicanos and Texans. 

Ortega’s mural can be seen on the exterior of the Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center building at 1500 Yandell.

Know of a piece you’d like to see featured? E-mail Cosima Rangel at photo@elpasoinc.com or text her at 915-244-4205.

