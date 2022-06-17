Steve “Lips” Kudlow knows all too well what it’s like to be the underdog.
The singer and guitarist of Anvil, a metal band that has been touring for more than four decades, has experienced the highs and lows of the brutal music business.
Formed in 1978 in Toronto, Anvil was among the crop of hard rock bands that embodied a harder and faster brand of heavy metal. The group’s 1982 release, Metal on Metal and the follow-up Forged in Fire, gained positive media attention.
Anvil’s innovative sound would influence iconic bands such as Metallica, Anthrax, and Guns N’ Roses.
However, in the late ’80s, Anvil fell victim to bad management, failed to find mainstream success and faded into relative obscurity.
It wasn’t until Sacha Gervasi’s acclaimed 2008 documentary, Anvil: The Story of Anvil, that the band returned to the public eye.
Gervasi’s film opens with the veteran heavy metal band at a low end in its career: Kudlow has taken a job delivering food to schools in the Toronto area; drummer and co-founder Robb Reiner works in construction.
From there, Gervasi shows how the group regained its momentum and began recording and touring again.
The influential pioneering metal band is scheduled to perform at the Rockhouse Bar & Grill on June 27 in support of its new album Impact Is Imminent.
It will be the band’s first show in El Paso since 1997.
“Everywhere we looked, there was border security everywhere,” Kudlow recalled of the last time Anvil performed in El Paso. “You could see across the concrete river, all the sheds where people were living right across the river trying to wait for a break to run across. It was really eye opening; we’d never seen anything like that before.”
Twelve years later, the band has released six albums and toured with the likes of AC/DC and Saxon, as well as making appearances at countless rock and metal festivals around the world.
Impact is Imminent continues its tradition of alliterative album titles and is the sixth album to feature bassist Chris Robertson alongside Kudlow and Reiner.
Anvil’s latest record contains two notably jazz-influenced instrumentals, “Teabag” and “Gomez,” named after director Gervasi’s two nicknames.
Kudlow said his longtime affinity for big band jazz partially influenced his decision to make similarly kinetic heavy metal, saying that some of the most technically proficient jazz “buries any speed metal.”
Now sporting an impressive 19 album discography, Kudlow said the band’s ethos is a fierce commitment to originality.
“If you haven’t got uniqueness in your writing, don’t even bother, you might as well just become a cover band,” he said from a tour stop in Tennessee. “My suggestion to anybody is learn how to write for yourself and your own way. You shouldn’t try to sound like anybody but yourself and be unique. Without that, what are you?”
Kudlow said he has no interest in recording a cover album.
“For what? What purpose would there be?” he said. “You do that when you’ve got nothing else going on. ‘I can’t be bothered to write an album, so let’s just do a bunch of covers.’ That’s what that is. It’s a lame excuse for not sitting down and getting work done.”
Kudlow said young musicians should avoid the trappings of getting too comfortable playing someone else’s material. He said musicians should take the time to learn the ins and outs of music.
“It’s trial and error,” he said. “‘That note doesn’t sound good with that note; oh, but that does.’ But centering your whole existence around copying? No thanks, that’s not for me.”
