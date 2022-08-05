Back2School1.jpg

 Sophia Gutierrez, an eighth grader at Eastwood Middle School, is ready for the new school year.

 Photo by Cosima Rangel

As thousands of students returned to the classroom last week, educators and administrators were eager to get back on track and continue improving safety and academic performance while creating meaningful opportunities for students to grow and succeed.

Back2School3.jpg

Avah Rodriguez, a student at Garcia Elementary, looks forward to third grade.
Back2School2.jpg

William York, a sophomore at El Paso High School, is optimistic about 2022-2023 and hopes things return to normal. 
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.