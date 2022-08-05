As thousands of students returned to the classroom last week, educators and administrators were eager to get back on track and continue improving safety and academic performance while creating meaningful opportunities for students to grow and succeed.
“It’s been a wonderful and smooth start to the 2022-2023 school year,” said Kathleen Morales, a kindergarten teacher in the Clint Independent School District. She welcomed her students on July 25. “From working with our administrative team, to meeting our Bobcat students and families for the first time … it’s all been a positive, encouraging and uplifting experience.”
Migrating to normal
Two years ago, the first day of school meant staying home for remote learning.
In 2021, students and educators adjusted to in-person learning, statewide public health policies, outbreaks, face masks, shields, vaccines, testing and more.
After two years of unconventional learning, William York, a sophomore at El Paso High School, is optimistic about the new school year and hopes things return to normal.
“I hope COVID doesn’t come back in a major way where it interrupts school and sends us back online,” York said. “I did well with online learning, but in person is much more fun.”
York, a member of his school’s yearbook club, is anxious to be back on school grounds, write feature stories, and take photos of El Paso High’s fun-filled fall and spring semesters.
“I can’t wait to capture the excitement of homecoming week and take action shots at football games and the parade,” he said.
Avah Rodriguez, a third-grade student at Garcia Elementary in the Canutillo Independent School District, said she feels the same excitement about returning to school.
“I’m happy I’ll get to see my friends and teachers and learn new things,” Rodriguez said.
Despite reports of increased COVID cases and hospitalizations, borderland students feel safe returning to the classroom.
According to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard, close to 83% of residents are fully vaccinated, giving one Ysleta Independent School District student much-needed peace of mind.
“I feel more comfortable going into this school year than last year since the vaccine came out,” said Sophia Gutierrez, an eighth grader at Eastwood Middle School. “I hope most of the school will be vaccinated and boosted.”
Building connections to improve student learning
While safety remains the number one priority, much of the emphasis in 2022-2023 will be boosting student confidence, personalized learning opportunities, and improving academic performance.
Although the Texas Education Agency did not issue A–F accountability ratings for the 2020–2021 school year due to a declared state of disaster, preliminary accountability updates show a decrease in academic performance across the state.
In addition, findings on the Texas Academic Performance Report conclude most small school districts in the area scored below the region and state average in all grades and all subjects levels.
Canutillo, Socorro, Ysleta and El Paso school districts, scored above the region but fell below the state.
“State assessment is one moment in one day; it shouldn’t define an entire year’s worth,” said Jeannie Meza-Chavez, San Elizario superintendent. “As educators, we are here to improve the lives of children by giving them the most optimal learning experience we can give them.”
Meza-Chavez, a two-time Region 19 Superintendent of the Year, said educators must first connect with students and teach them to believe in themselves and be resilient.
“Everything else will come later,” Meza-Chavez said.
