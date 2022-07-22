After being postponed, ‘Frida’ will finally take the El Paso Opera stage By El Paso Inc. staff Jul 22, 2022 Jul 22, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Frida and La Traviata will highlight the El Paso Opera season. Photos provided by El Paso Opera Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The El Paso Opera announced its 2022-2023 season schedule that will include "Frida," "La Traviata" and its annual gala "Encores & Overtures."After numerous Covid-19 related postponements, Frida will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 27, at the Abraham Chavez Theatre.Section A and orchestra level tickets have sold out, however, tickets are available in sections B, C and D on the grand tier and balcony levels. Tickets start at $39, plus fees.In addition to "Frida," this season includes the world’s most popular opera, Verdi’s "La Traviata" featuring the El Paso Symphony Orchestra on June 1 and 3, 2023 also at the Abraham Chavez Theatre. "La Traviata" is considered an opera—and love story—for the ages. It is considered one of the world’s most beloved and most-performed operatic masterworks.Tickets go on sale Sept. 1. Advance tickets will be available at the Aug. 27 Frida show."Encores & Overtures: Feely Bubbly!," is El Paso Opera’s annual gala celebrating the organization and honoring its Maestro Award winners Stacey Hunt Spier, Peter Spier and the Hunt Family Foundation.The event is at 6 p.m., Oct. 15 at the El Paso Country Club.For more information, visit epopera.org. 