Bourbon hunting continues to explode in the Paso del Norte region.
Over the past six years, I have witnessed a bold transition from seeing Weller 12-Year sitting on shelves to raffles and drawings for what were common mid-shelf spirits. Bars all over town are stocking bourbons on par with those you might see in Louisville and other big cities.
Take a journey with me to the Bluegrass State. The first Saturday of May is a major holiday in Kentucky and has a unique link to our region. In late March, Sunland Park Racetrack hosted the Sunland Derby, a qualifier race for the Kentucky Derby. That’s right, the winner of the Sunland Derby races in the granddaddy of all horse races. Most El Pasoans will never experience the Kentucky Derby in person, but it should be on everyone’s bucket list.
When you do get to that bucket list, make sure you add a week to explore the bourbon trail, which will take you to the most notable of all distilleries: Buffalo Trace Distillery. The distillery is home to Stagg Jr., a non-age stated (believed to be aged eight years), mashbill #1 (about 10% rye) bottled at a whopping 128.7 proof, uncut and unfiltered.
The name should sound familiar to those who know bourbon. Stagg Jr. is the little brother to George T. Stagg, a mainstay of the limited release Buffalo Trace Antique Collection.
This brings us to why Stagg Jr. Batch #17 is the last of the line. Stagg Jr. will lose its “Jr.” moniker but not lose production. Buffalo Trace did not release information about why “Jr.” is being removed, leaving room for connoisseurs like us to speculate.
In 2021, George T. Stagg was not released. It is a 15-year-old version of Stagg Jr. According to the distillery, George T. Stagg, was not on par with previous releases. Coupled with the announcement that Stagg Jr. will now be called Stagg, one might surmise the below-par batch of George T. Stagg was combined with the less mature Stagg Jr. batch, leaving the possibility George T. Stagg will be removed from the annual release.
Stagg Jr. Batch #17 is an outstanding bourbon for an MSRP of about $60.
On the nose is a hint of ethanol followed by sweet tobacco and chocolate, a hallmark of the Stagg line, then buttery maple syrup pancakes. The palate is a massive flavor bomb with chocolate, cherry, tobacco and oaky spices that transition to a balance of sweet caramel and cinnamon spice.
The finish can only be described as a classy cherry-chocolate-tobacco-spice velvety slide down your throat ending in a long Kentucky hug.
Stagg Jr. Batch #17 is phenomenal. A fitting sendoff to the Stagg Jr. label. I hope future batches of the new Stagg measure up to its prestigious lineage. You can find it at the locally owned and operated Juanito’s Liquor Store, 7810 N. Loop.
Retired Army Col. Chris Lindner has been an aficionado of bourbon whiskey for 15 years. The founding member of the El Paso Bourbon Club, he frequently writes bourbon reviews for area publications. Lindner’s column will appear monthly in the B Section, and he can be reached at christopher.g.lindner@gmail.com. The bourbon described in this column was provided by Juanito’s Liquor Store.
