The El Paso Downtown Management District is coordinating Downtown Restaurant Week from Sept. 23 to Sept. 30 at 16 restaurants.
“The Downtown Management District is positioned to draw attention to the impressive array of businesses in our district, such as the plentiful and delicious restaurants and do what we can to get people though their doors,” Joe Gudenrath, DMD executive director. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to try new restaurants for a whole week, but we know the food will have them coming back year-round.”
Restaurant Week is a celebration of spirits and food with a collection of Downtown restaurants pooling their culinary chops to make Downtown the place to eat all week.
“Downtown El Paso has so many wonderful restaurants that cater to a wide variety of palates,” said Arwen Lyle, digital marketing manager for Hotel Paso Del Norte. For residents who don’t live or work in or near Downtown, they may not have had the joy of exploring the dining delights downtown. Restaurant Week creates an opportunity to do so.”
Hotel Paso Del Norte, a Marriott autograph collection hotel, has two restaurants participating, Sabor and 1700 Steakhouse, and The Dome Bar.
“Diners can enjoy the best of El Paso and the many facets that have shaped the region’s cuisine to include the influences of Mexico, the Southwest, Americana, as well as regional produce,” Lyle said. “We are delighted to welcome our loyal patrons as well as locals and travelers alike who may not have ventured into our recently renovated hotel to explore all that we have to offer and dine with us. We pride ourselves on being a dining destination. Our culinary team delights in delighting our guests and we welcome the community to visit us and experience our curated cuisine.”
Downtown restaurants will offering special dishes, pricing, or exclusives during the week. Meals may be available for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
For restaurant week, Sabor will showcase its elevated huevos rancheros for breakfast; the Sabor Smash Burger made with savory brisket short rib patties, juicy farmhouse tomato, crisp lettuce, grilled onions, pickles, and special sauce on a brioche bun served with your choice of side; and at dinner, one of Sabor’s most popular dishes, the shrimp ‘n’ grits, which features tender shrimp nestled on top of white cheddar grits, crisp broccolini, and topped with an andouille etouffee sauce and roasted corn relish.
Participating restaurants include Ambar, Anson 11, Cheezus, Grown Together, House of Pizza, Juicery Plus, Kaffa Coffer Shop, Lapa Lapa Seafood, Mac’s, Mamacita’s, Park Tavern, Ristoriante Casanova, Rockstar Burger Bar, Sabor and Taft Daiz.
The Downtown Management District will consolidate the list of participating restaurants on the Downtown Restaurant Week page – downtownelpaso.com/restaurant-week-2022 – where people can scroll through all the participating eateries and click on their directory page to discover what they are offering for Restaurant Week.
Restaurants are being added daily.
“We expect a generous collection of impressive Downtown restaurants to participate,” Gudenrath said. “So it’s best to check back often until it’s time to make your reservations and fill your calendar with delicious breakfast, lunch and dinner dates on Restaurant Week.”
The Law Office of Steve Ortega is sponsoring the event.
“Thanks to our sponsor for making this possible, and restaurants within the Downtown district that have asked for us to bring this popular event to our Downtown,” Gudenrath said.
