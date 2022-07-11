...
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: SAMANTHA CASTRO, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by A’Kiesha Soliman, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 18th day of March, 2022, against SAMANTHA CASTRO, Respondent, and suit being number 2022DCM1587 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: JUAN ENRIQUE CASTRO AKA JUAN CARLOS CASTRO Date of Birth: 03/15/2022 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 14th day of June, 2022.
A’Kiesha Soliman
500 E. San Antonio St., RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau District Clerk District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Martha Ortega
Deputy
_____________________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Of property to satisfy landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online @storageauction.com
Facility is located at 14150 Pebble Hills Blvd, El Paso TX 79938
Bidding will open (7/3/22) at (12:00pm)
And conclude (7/19/22) at (10:00am).
Cleanup deposit of $100 is required. Seller reserves right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as is for cash to highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenant: (Vanessa Reyes)
(Microwave, bins, boxes and miscellaneous items)
...
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien.
Sale will be held at Northeast Storage Inc. at 10060 Railroad Drive, El Paso, TX 79924 on July 20th at 10:00 a.m.
Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right tow withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as is to highest bidder.
Property includes the content of the following tenants: Karina E. Barron, Michael Reyes, Jose Camps, Melissa T. Gonzales, and Victor Viramontes.
Items include furniture, electronics, clothes, jewelry, appliances, books, and misc. household items.
Call 915-225-2202 for more information.
_____________________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: JOHNATHAN MATOS, Respondent,, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern:
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Michelle R. Martinez, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 10th day of December, 2021, against JOHNATHAN MATOS, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM7095 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of AYDEN BATCHELOR, NATHAN BATCHELOR, BRYCE BATCHELOR and WYNTER LYNN BARCHELOR,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: AYDEN BATCHELOR Date of Birth: 08/23/2012 Place of Birth: New Mexico
Child’s Name: NATHAN BATCHELOR Date of Birth: 11/06/2011 Place of Birth: New Mexico
Child’s Name: BRYCE BATCHELOR Date of Birth 01/04/2014 Place of Birth: New Mexico
Child’s Name: WYNTER LYNN BATCHELOR Date of Birth: 10/22/2020 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 30th
Day of June, 2022.
Michelle R. Martinez
500 E. San Antonio St.,
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Deputy
_____________________________________________________________
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
RFP 22-027
Consultation and/or Actuarial Services of Health
and Dental Benefits for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Consultation and/or Actuarial Services of Health and Dental Benefits.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Proposals are due by Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
All RFP openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the RFP number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, July 21, 2022. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSON
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
_____________________________________________________________
NOTICE
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID
Sealed Bids for the construction of CAMPO DEL SOL VILLAGE will be received by Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc., (hereafter “Engineer”) until 3:00 PM on Monday, July 18th, 2022. The work generally consists of grading of approximately ±61.5 acres and associated incidental appurtenances to serve City of El Paso Municipal Management District No. 1.
A PDF version of the bid documents can be requested by email or telephone at no charge to the bidder. hugo.morales@kimley-horn.com Phone: 817-339-2294
A Mandatory Virtual Pre-Bid Conference for this project will be held at 1:00 PM (MST) on Wednesday, July 6th, 2022 via Microsoft Teams Meeting. An invitation to this Microsoft Teams Meeting can be requested by email. Representatives of the Owner and Engineer will be present to discuss the project. Engineer will distribute to prospecting Bidders a record of such Addenda as Engineer considers necessary in response to discussions or inquiries arising at the conference. Bids must be accompanied by a bid bond with power of attorney attached or cashier’s check of five percent (5%) of the total amount bid (sum of all bid items) made payable to Franklin Mountain Communities LLC, a Texas limited liability company, on behalf of City of El Paso Municipal Management District No. 1.
A Bid which, in the opinion of Owner’s staff, deviates significantly from the contract Documents, and which has not
been clarified through a written Addenda prior to Bid submittal deadline, shall be considered an exception to the Contract Documents and grounds for the Bid to be rejected. Owner reserves the right to reject any or all Bids and to waive any informalities and irregularities in Bids received.
Bidders should read and understand all terms and conditions contained in the Contract Documents. Contract Time is of the essence, and all work shall be completed within the number of days stated in the Contract Documents after the Notice to Proceed for August 15th 2022. Bidder to submit a detailed schedule and confirm Contract Time as part of the bid.
KIMLEY-HORN AND ASSOCIATES, INC.
By:
Hugo Morales, P.E.
Project Engineer of Record
CRITICAL DATES:
First Publication – 7/05/2022
Pre-Bid Meeting – 7/06/2022
Bid Opening – 7/18/2022
_____________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of VICTOR A. SOTELO A/K/A VICTOR SOTELO, Deceased, were issued on June 29, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00949, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso county, Texas, to: MARIANNE VARELA SOTELO, Independent Executrix, whose mailing address is c/o Carreon & Beltran, 1401 N. Kansas St. El Paso, TX 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 30th day of June, 2022 by Angelica B. Carreon-Beltran, TX Bar License 24004579.
_____________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of GUADALUPE RODRIGUEZ, Deceased, were issued on June 30th, 2022 in Cause No. 2022CPR00772 pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: GILBERTO RODRIGUEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Gilberto Rodriguez
c/o: James Kirby Read
Attorney at Law
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 1st day of July 2022.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
_____________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of SAMUEL CLARK DEMOSS, Deceased, were issued on June 28th, 2022 in Cause No. 2021CPR01559 pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: MARTHA ANGELICA DEMOSS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
MARTHA ANGELICA DEMOSS
c/o: James Kirby Read
Attorney at Law
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 29th day of June 2022.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
...
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and third supplemental petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more on TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: ANGEL LOZANO, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Third Supplemental Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship and for Adoption of a Child at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable James Lucas of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner’s Sandra Dorado and Sal Dorado’s, said Third Supplemental Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Richard Deck
On this the 26th day of April 2022 in this case numbered 2019DCM4176 on the docket of said Court and styled:
In the Interest of a child
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Third Supplemental Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship and for Adoption of a Child. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: Ayden Jesus Noriega Date of Birth: February 20, 2019
The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at office in El Paso, Texas, on this the 22nd day of June, 2022.
Richard Deck
Attorney at Law
1113 East Yandell Drive
El Paso, Texas 79902
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Lori Gonzalez
Deputy
_____________________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law Number 6 of El Paso County on the 22nd day of April, 2022, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Mack Brooks, LLC, Plaintiff, and City of El Paso, Intervenor, vs. Carlos Solis and Patricia Diaz, ET AL, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2019DTX0121, Docket No. 2022-SO-05085, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in August 2022, it being the 2nd day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Carlos Solis and Patricia Diaz in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
18 SUNSET VIEW #4 LOT 24 (5973.27 SQ FT); AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS LOT 24, BLOCK 18, SUNSET VIEW UNIT FOUR SUBDIVISION, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLATE THEREOF ON FILE IN VOLUME 79, PAGE 98, REAL PROPERTY RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS:
STREET ADDRESS: 241 NORTHBROOK CT. EL PASO, TEXAS 79932
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER(S): S81499901802400.
Levied on the 7th day of June, 2022, as the property of Carlos Solis and Patricia Diaz to satisfy a judgment amounting to Thirty-Three Thousand Twenty-Four and 46/100 Dollars ($33,024.46), plus a further sum of $356.00 for costs of suit as manifest from the itemized Bill of Costs together with interest, and all costs of suit, in favor of Mack Brooks, LLC, and City of El Paso, Intervenor.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE EXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256
_____________________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHEIRFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 327th District Court of El Paso County on the 2nd day of June, 2022, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, Plaintiff, City of El Paso, Intervenor, vs. Arturo Fabian Sanchez, ET, AL, Hilda G. Sanchez, Julio Pinon and Irene L. Pinon, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2021DCV3402, Docket No. 2022-SO-05513, and to me as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in August 2022, it being the 2nd day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, Between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Arturo Fabian Sanchez, Hilda G. Sanchez, Julio Pinon and Irene L. Pinon, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: S533000007016B0; S533000007016A0 BEING THOSE TWO TRACTS WITH TAX ACCOUNTS S533000007016B0 AND S533000007016A0, DESCRIBED AS TRACTS 16 A THROUGH 16D, SOCORRO GRANT, EL PASO, TEXAS, AS MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED IN WARRANTY DEED WITH VENDOR’S LIEN RECORDED IN THE OFFICIAL PUBLIC RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, UNDER DOCUMENT NO. 99054682 AND 99070214, EXCLUDING THE RESERVATIONS REFERENCED THEREIN, COMMONLY KNOWN AS 9977 ALAMEDA AND 9987 ALAMEDA, EL PASO, TX 79927
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 9977 and 9987 ALAMEDA, EL PASO, TX 79927
Property of Arturo Fabian Sanchez, Hilda G. Sanchez, Julio Pinon and Irene L. Pinon, will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Forty-Six Thousand Eight Hundred Fifteen and 34/100 Dollars ($46,815.34),with interest, and all costs of suit, in favor of Ovation Services, LLC, and City of El Paso.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE, THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JULIAN MENDOZA, Deceased, were issued on June 28, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00854 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to MARISELA DALY. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executrix prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of JULIAN MENDOZA
c/o MARISELA DALY
9910 Royal Ln. Apt. #1003
Dallas, Texas 75231
Dated the 28th day of June, 2022.
/s/ Alan D. Gluth
_____________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of BETTY JEAN SANDLIN, Deceased, were issued on June 29, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR00549, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: JAMES DAVID TEMPLE. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 5th day of July, 2022.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
_____________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of EMMA V. CARREON, Deceased, were issued on June 29, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR00764, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: DOLORES CONCEPCION GUTIERREZ.. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 5th day of July, 2022.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of SHIRLEY J. CRISWELL, deceased; Cause Number
2021-CPR01888; MARIA KAY CARRASCO f/k/a MARIA OSUNA, serving as Independent Executor of the estate of SHIRLEY J. CRISWELL, deceased, of El Paso County, Texas as appointed on April 1, 2022, by the Judge of Probate Court Number Two of El Paso, Texas, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them to said Independent Executor, MARIA KAY CARRASCO f/k/a MARIA OSUNA, within the time prescribed by law, at the following: Daniel Ordonez, Blanco Ordonez Mata & Wechsler, P.C., 5715 Cromo Dr., El Paso, Texas 79912. Dated this the 30th day of June, 2022.
_____________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Administration in the Estate of LATIFE SAID AZZAM, Deceased, were granted to RAFAAT NAJIB AZZAM on 23rd day of June, 2022 by Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause Number
2022-CPR00372. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor in care of: Myer J. Lipson, 1444 Montana Ave., Ste. 200, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
_____________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Administration in the Estate of VICTOR MANUEL JARA, JR., aka VICTOR M. JARA, JR., Deceased, were granted to KERI JEANNE JARA AKA KERI JARA on 16TH day of June, 2022 by Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause Number 2022-CPR00172. All persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor in care of: Myer J. Lipson, 1444 Montana Ave., Ste. 200, El Paos, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
_____________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GLENDA SOLL aka GLENDA W. SOLL were issued on June 28, 2022, in docket number 2022CPR00885, pending in the Statutory Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to GLENN CRAIG SOLL. All persons having claims against the estate, which is presently being administered, are required to submit them, within the time and manner prescribed by law, and before the estate is closed, addressed as follows:
Representative
Estate of GLENDA SOLL aka GLENDA W. SOLL
c/o Frederick X. Walker
9531 Dyer St.
El Paso, TX 79924
Dated June 30, 2022
By: /s/ Frederick X. Walker
Frederick X. Walker
Attorney for Executor of the Estate of GLENDA SOLL aka GLENDA W. SOLL
_____________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the estate of ROBERT JOSEPH McCARTHY, Deceased, were issued on July 1st, 2022 in Cause No. 2022CPR00495 pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: DONNA McCARTHY. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
DONNA McCARTHY
C/O: James Kirby Read, Esq.
Attorney at Law
615 E. Schuster Bldg. 6, El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 5th day of July, 2022.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
Eld Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
_____________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CYNTHIA ANN CASTLE, Deceased, were issued on July 01, 2022, in Docket No.
2022-CPR00696, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to CHANEL CASTLE a/k/a CHANEL ANNELIESE CASTLE, Independent Executor. The residence of the Independent Executor is in El Paso County, Texas, and the post office address is:
CHANEL CASTLE A/K/A CHANEL ANNELIESE CASTLE
10401 Byzantium Ln.
El Paso, Texas 79924
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 1st day of July, 2022.
/s/ Samuel S. Sipes
Attorney for the Estate of CYNTHIA ANN CASTLE
_____________________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: HAMAKO FAIR, Deceased
No. 2022-CPR00976
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of HAMAKO FAIR, Deceased, were granted on July 6, 2022, under Docket Number
2022-CPR00976 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: SUE M. SHUFORD. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate a
ddressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
_____________________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: JULIA HERNANDEZ, Deceased
No. 2022-CPR00958
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JULIA HERNANDEZ, Deceased, were granted on July 6, 2022, under Docket Number
2022-CPR00958 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: RICARDO HERNANDEZ. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
_____________________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CLAUDIA TORRES, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 18th day of July, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 27th day of June, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01102 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CLAUDIA TORRES, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 28th day of June, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Naythan Fraire
Deputy
_____________________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LUISA A. VILLARREAL, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 18th day of July, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 28th day of June, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01114 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of LUISA A. VILLARREAL, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 28th day of June, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Lamont Hardts
Deputy
_____________________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARIA E. SALCIDO VDA DE CORONA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 25th day of July, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 29th day of June, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01127 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARIA E. SALCIDO VDA DE CORONA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 30th day of June, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Brian Korner
Deputy
_____________________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF HECTOR PORRAS, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 11th day of July, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 20th day of June, 2022 in Cause No.
2021-CPR02198 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of HECTOR PORRAS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Independent Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 22nd day of June, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Naythan Fraire
Deputy
_____________________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RAUL A.CADENA SR., DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 18th day of July, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 24th day of June, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01092 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RAUL A. CADENA, SR., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship, for Independent Administration and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 27th day of June, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Naythan Fraire
Deputy
_____________________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RAUL J. ROMAN, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 18th day of July, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 17th day of June, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01053 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RAUL J. ROMAN, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 24th day of June, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Brian Korner
Deputy
NOTICE TO PUBLIC SALE
Pursuant to Chapter 59, Texas Property Code, Lee and Turner Self Storage which is located at 3600 Lee Blvd., El Paso, TX 79936 will hold a public auction of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. The sale will be held on 7/25/2022 at 10:00 AM at Lee and Turner Self Storage, 3600 Lee Blvd., El Paso, TX 79936. Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash. Seller reserves the right to not accept any bid and to withdraw property from sale. Property being sold includes contents in space(s) of the tenant(s) listed below, with brief description of contents in space(s).
Unit #B117-DONNA NAVARRO Plastic bins, grandfather clock, boxes, bags, fence, bed frame, Toys, dresser, table, toolbox
Unit #C144 – JOSE LEON CAMARENA Rims, tires, tent, ramps, lights, box, ext. cords
Unit #D130- LUIS PEARSON Heating & cooling materials, office chairs, tires, canopies, boxes, dolly, scaffolding
_____________________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF JOSE ALFREDO RETA, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR00941
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of JOSE ALFREDO RETA, Deceased, were issued on June 29th, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00941, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARIA TERESA RETA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: MARIA TERESA RETA
14004 Tuckey Ln.
El Paso, Texas 79928
Dated the 27th day of June, 2022.
Karen Colon Law, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave. Sluite B
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 444-5003
Email: karen@kcolonlaw.com
/s/ Karen Colon
Karen Colon
State Bar No. 24074058
_____________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF VICTOR MONTALVO
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of VICTOR MONTALVO, Deceased, were issued on April 19, 2022, under Docket No. 2021CPR01652 pending in Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to TERESA MONTALVO. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
TERESA MONTALVO, Independent Administrator
Estate of VICTOR MONTALVO, Deceased
c/o the Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: June 23, 2021
The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
By: /s/ Steve Ortega
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 24046561
(915) 304-5050 – Telephone
(915) 314-5375 – Facsimile
_____________________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter of The Estate of JOHN PRESTON EBY, Deceased
Cause No. 2022-CPR00712
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOHN PRESTON EBY, Deceased, were issued on the 5th day of July,2022, in Docket Number
2022-CPR00712, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to ELIZABETH LORAIN EBY, Independent Executor.
The address of record for ELIZBETH LORAIN EBY is 13949 Bradley Road, El Paso, Texas 79938.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 5th day of July, 2022.
/s/ ELIZABETH LORAIN EBY, Independent Executor of the Estate of JOHN PRESTON EBY, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
_____________________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
ALL NATIONAL SELF STORAGE locations in El Paso, TX of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien.
Sale to be held online to StorageTreasures.com
NATIONAL SELF STORAGE facility 2900 N. Lee Trevino El Paso, TX 79936 490 N. Kenazo Ave Horizon City, TX 79928, 10560 North Loop Dr., El Paso TX 79927, 7620 North Loop Dr. El Paso, TX 79915
Bidding will open July 10th at 10:00 AM and conclude July 27th at 10:00 AM. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder.
Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants:
B53 LETICIA DE SANTOS D12 JENNIFER OCHOA D25 SEAN KILKENNY E09 JOHANN ERLENDSSN E11 BEATRICE SERVANTEZ E37 MANUEL ARRIOLA F05 ESTEBAN IBARRA 817 ALMA TERRAZAS 715 BRANDO GRAY 426 KIM ANDEAN BERRY 1061 JEFFREY TOMKINS 1034 JACOBO GUTIERREZ 819 FELIX ORTEGA 802 MICHAEL GARCIA 758 ENRIQUE HERNANDEZ 211 RWANDA PEREZ 268 OFELIA HASTINGS 271 ERNESTO VALDEZ
272 RAQUE VALENZUELA 739 NATALIE LOWRY
Self-Storage units containing household items, plastic containers, misc. boxes, bogs, children’s/baby items, appliances, clothing, furniture, tools, tables, TV’s chairs, etc. unless otherwise noted below.
IN THE ESTATE OF WALTER ALONSO COWLING, DECEASED
NO. 2022CPR00602
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of WALTER ALONSO COWLING, Deceased, were issued on May 26, 2022, in Cause No. 2022CPR00602, pending in the Probate Court No: 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: GLORIA JEANE COWLING. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: GLORIA JEANE COWLING
11205 Sandcastle Ct.
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated the 16th day of June 2022.
/s/ Claudio Flores Jr.
Claudio Flores Jr.
Attorney for GLORIA JEANE COWLING
State Bar No.: 00795808
521 Texas Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 533-4228
Facsimile: (915) 533-0814
E-mail: cgfloresjrpc@yahoo.com
_____________________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Of property to satisfy landlord’s lien under Chapter 59 of the Texas Property Code Law. The Sale will take place at Patriot Freeway Self Storage, 5200 Marcus Uribe, El Paso, TX 79934 online on www.selfstorageauction.com. The auction will start on July 30th, 2022 and end at 11:00 am on July 30th, 2022, or Thereafter. Property will be sold to highest bidder for cash. Cleanup & removal deposit is required. If bidder does not pay in allotted time, the property will go the 2nd highest bidder. Payment will be accepted only at the facility on Patriot Freeway Self Storage proceeding the end of the on-line auction. Seller reserves the right to withdraw property from sale. All units include household items & misc. items unless otherwise noted: ARMANDO BARRON, MICHAEL BARRON, CHRISTIAN BENITEZ, MICHAEL L DEMORE, TERESA FULTZ, SARAHI B. MUNIZ, CELIA STEVENSON, CECILIA RODRIGUEZ, ANNE JENELLE C. DEPANO, CHRIS VAUGHNS, Tenants have the right to redeem the contents at any time prior to the Sale. The public is invited to attend.
_____________________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: JULIO CESAR GOMEZ
GREETINGS:
You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 25th day of July, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th day of May, 2022 in Cause No. 2022-CGD00074 on the docket of said court and styled ISAAC FERNANDO MACIAS, A Person of Diminished Capacity. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application For Appointment of Permanent Guardian Of The Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 29th day of June, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Rogelio Juarez
Deputy
_____________________________________________________________
ADVERTISEMENT
FOR BID
Sealed proposals for construction of Bid 77-22 Sunset Reservoir No.1 Rehabilitation, will be received by the City
of El Paso Water Utilities - Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until August 4th, 2022, 1:30 p.m. local time. After 1:30 p.m., bids will not be accepted. Bid Opening will occur at 2:00 p.m. and bids will be publicly opened and read aloud via the “GoToMeeting” format noted at the end of this Section 00020.
The work under this contract shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation and services for the construction and installation of the following work:
The Project scope and summary includes the structural repair of existing reinforced concrete elements such as concrete beams, slabs, and columns inside the Sunset Reservoir No.1. The repairs include sealing of cracks through various methods such as crack routing and sealing depending on the location (overhead, vertical or horizontal) and the widths. The repairs also include the patching of minor to moderate spalls with and without exposed reinforcement. Additionally, expansion joints and non-moving joints along the roof and floor of the reservoir will be replaced. The repaired surfaces of the top slab will be coated with a UV resistant coating. The inside of the reservoir as well as the main concrete beams, walls and roof slab soffit will receive the installation of carbon fiber laminates (FRP). The concrete columns and stairs will be coated. The reservoir will be disinfected prior to filling it up. Contractor shall follow confined space requirements as specified in Section 00800, Article 1. The Work at the Sunset Reservoir No.1 will include but not be limited to the following: Approximately 1,370 linear feet of Concrete Repairs such as sealing cracks up to ¼ in width in concrete walls, and approximately 2,480 linear feet in slabs and in horizontal and overhead surfaces complete in place including all materials, tools, labor, and surface preparation. Approximately 100 linear feet of Crack injection in concrete walls and slabs complete in place including all materials, tools, labor, incidentals, and surface preparations. Approximately 500 square feet of Repair of spalls on vertical and horizontal surfaces of concrete with and without exposed reinforcement complete in place including all materials, labor, tools, incidentals, and surface preparation. Approximately 200 linear feet of concrete spall repairs with exposed reinforcement in the top and bottom slab of the reservoir complete in place including all materials, tools, labor, incidentals, and surface preparation. Replacing approximately 1360 linear feet of existing expansion joints at the reservoir slabs and walls complete in place including all materials, tools, labor, incidentals, and surface preparation. Replacing approximately 2,500 linear feet of existing floor joints at slabs complete in place including all materials, tools, labor, incidentals, and surface preparation. Approximately 88,100 square feet of application of carbon fiber reinforced polymer (CFRP) on concrete structural members such as concrete walls, floors, slabs, and concrete beams as shown on the drawings and specified herein complete in place including all materials, labor, tools, and incidentals. Approximately 28,220 square feet of Ultraviolet resistant coating over carbon fiber reinforced polymer along the exterior top roof slab including all materials, labor, tools, and incidentals including surface preparation. Replacing existing steel pedestrian handrail at the tank entrance stairs with new steel rail coated with NSF61 approved coating including all components and appurtenances, labor, tools, materials, and incidentals. Cleaning and coating existing steel bearing plates with NSF61 approved coating including all components and appurtenances, labor, tools, materials, and incidentals. Cleaning and coating existing concrete columns and stairs with NSF61 approved coating after concrete repairs have been completed, including all components and appurtenances, labor, tools, materials, and incidentals. Disinfecting and testing interior of reservoir including all components and appurtenances, labor, tools, materials, and incidentals.
PRE-BID MEETING will be held at 2:00 P.M., (MST), July 14, 2022 via a conference call (see link in the bid package).
Each Bid shall be submitted in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders and be accompanied by a Bid Security in the amount of five percent of the bid amount. Bid documents must be downloaded from the internet at www.epwater.org under the Home / Business Center / Purchasing Overview / Bids sections.
The bid will be awarded by the Public Service Board (PSB) at their regularly scheduled monthly meeting. For additional information, submit your inquiry to the Purchasing / Contracts email address: Purchasing.Info@epwater.org.
...
ADVERTISEMENT
FOR BID
Sealed proposals for construction of Bid 84-22 Energy Management Mater Plan WW Systems will be received by the City of El Paso Water Utilities - Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until August 8th, 2022, 1:30 p.m. local time. After 1:30 p.m., bids will not be accepted. Bid Opening will occur at 2:00 p.m. and bids will be publicly opened and read aloud via the “GoToMeeting” format noted at the end of this Section 00020.
The work under this contract shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation and services for the construction and installation of the following work:
Furnish and install power monitoring equipment for the equipment and loads described herein and as shown on the drawings at the Fred Hervey, Haskell, and Hickerson Wastewater Treatment Plants.
Furnish and install a power monitoring data and visualization systems including servers, networking equipment and existing network modifications.
Provide basic and advanced training to enable El Paso Water’s staff to operate, customize, modify, and expand the power monitoring data management and visualization systems.
Electrical and SCADA modifications and installations to fully install and commission the power monitoring sytems.
Completed O&M and training manuals for all components for each power monitoring system.
Provide network security gateway equipment for installation by El Paso Water.
PRE-BID MEETING will be held at 10:00 A.M., (MST), July 20, 2022, via a conference call (see link in the bid package).
Each Bid shall be submitted in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders and be accompanied by a Bid Security in the amount of five percent of the bid amount. Bid documents must be downloaded from the internet at www.epwater.org under the Home / Business Center / Purchasing Overview / Bids sections.
The bid will be awarded by the Public Service Board (PSB) at their regularly scheduled monthly meeting. For additional information, submit your inquiry to the Purchasing / Contracts email address: Purchasing.Info@epwater.org.
_____________________________________________________________
NOTICE
The El Paso County Purchasing Department will be holding a Public Surplus Auction at the El Paso County Coliseum. The auction will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 9:00 am, located at 4100 E. Paisano Dr, El Paso TX, 79905. Preview and registration will be from 8:00 am-9:00 am. Payment method will be cash or pre-approved checks, prior to the start of the auction. See attachment.
The sale is open to the public, with the exception that children under the age of 16 will not be allowed in the sale yard. All items are sold “AS IS. WHERE IS. WITHOUT ANY WARRANTIES OR GUARANTEES.” All purchased items shall be picked up after the sale on Saturday, 23 July, or Monday and Tuesday, July 25th and 26th, from the hours of 8:00 am-12:00 pm and 1:00-4:00 pm, closed from 12:00-1:00 for lunch. All items sold at the auction must be removed by Tuesday, July 26th at 3:30 pm. Arrangements may be made up to July 26, 2022 at 3:00 pm to pick up items after the deadline. The County has the right to add, delete and/or place a reserve price on all items. Items not picked up, will revert back to El Paso County property.
_____________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
HILLSIDE PARK AT MISSION RIDGE UNIT SIX
DRAINAGE, WATER AND WASTEWATER IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Hunt Mission Ridge, LLC (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above-mentioned address until 11:30 a.m., MDT, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of the Hillside Park at Mission Ridge Unit Six Drainage, Water and Wastewater Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. MDT. The pre-bid conference call is mandatory. The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Hillside Park at Mission Ridge Unit Six Drainage, Water and Wastewater Improvements to be opened at 11:30 a.m., MDT, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.”
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Hunt Mission Ridge, LLC as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com. Physical copies may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC for one hundred dollars ($100.00) per set, which is non-refundable.
Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications, and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
