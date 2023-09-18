CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF Lionzo Barraza, Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 18th day of September, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 28th day of August, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CPR01518 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Lionzo Barraza, Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and Declaration of Heirship of Lionzo Barraza, Deceased
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 28th day of August, 2023.
Delia Briones,
El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
/s/ Naythan Fraire
Deputy Naythan Fraire
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
Martins Ituah, Jr., Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the fir Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 4th day of September, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of August, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CPR01408 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Martins Ituah, Jr.,Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and Declaration of Heirship of Martins Ituah, Jr., Deceased
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 11th
day of August, 2023.
Delia Briones,
El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By/s/Carmelita Martell
Deputy Carmelita Martell
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT:
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.”
TO: YURI WOLLIN DE LA ROSA, Respondent, And To All Whom It May Concern:
GREETINGS:
You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by TALISA GUTIERREZ, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 27th day of April, 2023, against YURI WOLLIN DE LA ROSA, Respondent, and suit being number 2023DCM2386 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of, IZABELLA MARY RAMIREZ, STEPHANIE DANIELLE RAMIREZ, SAVANNAH MARISELA RAMIREZ, ARMANDO PEDRO RAMIREZ, STEVEN DANIEL RAMIREZ JR, Children” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said children) is as follows:
Child’s Name IZABELLA MARY RAMIREZ
Date of Birth 10/29/2009
Place of Birth El Paso, TX
Child’s Name STEPHANIE DANIELLE RAMIREZ
Date of Birth 11/19/2010
Place of Birth El Paso, TX
Child’s Name SAVANNAH MARISELA RAMIREZ
Date of Birth 12/05/2012
Place of Birth El Paso, TX
Child’s Name ARMANDO PEDRO RAMIREZ
Date of Birth 09/07/2015
Place of Birth El Paso, TX
Child’s Name STEVEN DANIEL RAMIREZ JR.
Date of Birth 02/03/2017
Place of Birth El Paso, TX
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the
children’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the children’s adoption.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 9 day of August 2023.
TALISA GUTIERREZ
320 S. Campbell, Suite 200
El Paso, Texas 79901
(915) 273-3238
NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU,
DISTRICT CLERK
District Court,
El Paso County, Texas
By Martha Ortega, Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: Elvira Jacquez and Ten Thousand Three Hundred Sixty-Seven Dollars in United States Currency ($10,367.00)
Greetings:
You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer the Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, 16th of October, 2023, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas.
Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by Attorney at Law, BILL D. HICKS, 500 E, SAN ANTONIO, SUITE 203, EL PASO, TX 79901 on the 13th day of June, 2023 in this case numbered 2023DCV1899 on the docket of said court and styled:
THE STATE OF TEXAS VS
Ten Thousand Three Hundred Sixty-Seven Dollars In United States Currency ($10,367.00)
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
a forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced TEN THOUSAND THREE HUNDRED SIXTY-SEVEN DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($10,367.00) which was seized by the EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT from ELVIRA JACQUEZ. The currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter.
as per attached and as is more fully shown by a forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.
Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 29th day of August, 2023
CLERK OF THE COURT
NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU, District Clerk
Enrique Moreno
County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Attest:
NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU,
DISTRICT CLERK
El Paso County, Texas
By/s/ JoAnn Acosta
JoAnn Acosta, Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: Augustin Nevarez, half-brother of Jesus Rodolfo Flores
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 18th day of September, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 30th day of March, 2023 in Cause No. 2005-G00076 on the docket of said court and styled Max Rivera, Jr., A Person of Diminished Capacity
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Successor Guardian of the Person
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th day of August, 2023.
Delia Briones,
El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
/s/ Christina Flores
Deputy Christina Flores
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: Hortencia Covarrubias, Leobardo Covarrubias Jr., and Anthony Covarrubias
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 3th day of September, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 21st day of August, 2023 in Cause No. 2023CGD00140 on the docket of said court and styled Emilio Antonio Covarrubias, A Person of Diminished Capacity
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardians of the Person
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th day of August, 2023.
Delia Briones,
El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By /S/Arminda Amaya
Deputy Arminda Amaya
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF Herendira Galvan, Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 18th day of September, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 29th day of August, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CPR01526 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Herendira Galvan, Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship and Application for Independent Administration of Intestate Estate by Agreement and Letters of Independent Administration.
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 29th day of August, 2023.
Delia Briones,
El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By/s/Naythan Fraire
Deputy Naythan Fraire
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
Deborah J. Sheeran AKA Deborah Jean Sheeran, Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 0:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 25th day of September, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 30th day of August, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CPR01554 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Deborah J. Sheeran Also Known As Deborah Jean Sheeran ,Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and Declaration of Heirship of Deborah J. Sheeran AKA Deborah Jean Sheeran, Deceased, and Plea to Impose a Constriction Trust on the Assets of Deborah J. Sheeran aka Deborah Jean Sheeran, Deceased
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 31st day of August, 2023.
Delia Briones,
El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By/s/Naythan Fraire
Deputy Naythan Fraire
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: Ivon Gonzales
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 18th day of September, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of August, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CGD00142 on the docket of said court and styled Clara Ibarra, A Person of Diminished Capacity
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 28th day of August, 2023.
Delia Briones,
El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By
/s/ Christina Flores
Deputy Christina Flores
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
Maisie A. Duke aka Maisie Alice Duke, aka Maisie Fancella Duke, Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 18th day of September, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 24th day of August, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CPR01500 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Maisie A. Duke aka Maisie Alice Duke, aka Maisie Fancella Duke, Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 24th day of August, 2023.
Delia Briones,
El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By /s/ Christina Flores
Deputy Christina Flores
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the property at North side of Mercantile Ave. and South side of Paseo del Este Blvd., El Paso County, Texas , is in the process of being replatted. The subject property is legally described as All of lot 1, Block 2, Bill Burnett Unit One Document Number 20220036522 Official Public Records, El Paso County, Texas Containing 30 Acres+/-. The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday , September 18, 2023 at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse , Room 303 , 500 E . San Antonio Street.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat , either in support or opposition , may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner ‘ s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner , El Paso County Public Works Department , 800 E . Overland Avenue , Suite 407 , El Paso , Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar day s prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
RFP 23-034
Accounts Receivable Management (ARM) Software System for
the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Accounts Receivable Management (ARM) Software System.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net .
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Proposals are due by Thursday, September 21, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net .
All RFP openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos. During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com . If emailed, the RFP number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, September 7, 2023. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSON
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE
ESTATE OF:
MARJORIE ANN MARTIN, DECEASED.
No. 2023-CPR00822
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of MARJORIE ANN MARTIN, deceased: LORA L. DAVIDSON having been duly appointed Independent Executrix of the Estate of MARJORIE ANN MARTIN, deceased, late of El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso, Texas on June 1, 2023, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executrix within the time prescribed by law, at the following
Ms. Lora L. Davidson
c/o Keithly & English, LLC
PO Box 1329
Anthony, NM 88021
DATED this 13th day of June, 2023.
/s/ LORA L. DAVIDSON
LORA L. DAVIDSON
Independent Executrix of the Estate of
Marjorie Ann Martin, Deceased
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARTHA E. MORGAN, Deceased, were issued on August 7, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR00298, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, El Paso, Texas, to: RONALD T. MORGAN.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
MARTHA E. MORGAN
c/o RONALD T. MORGAN
9841 GOBY ST.
El Paso, TX 79924
DATED the 30th day of August, 2023.
/s/ Regina Arditti
Regina Arditti
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 01297980
1300 N. El Paso Street
El Paso, TX 79902
Telephone: (915) 317-7753
Facsimile: (915) 317-5471
E-mail: Arditti2Law@gmail.com
IN THE ESTATE OF
CECILIA L. HERNANDEZ A/K/A
CECILIA HERNANDEZ
A/K/A
CECILIA LAGUNAS HERNANDEZ,
DECEASED
No. 2023CPR00562
IN THE PROBATE COURT
NO. 1
EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CECILIA L. HERNANDEZ a/k/a CECILIA HERNANDEZ a/k/a CECILIA LAGUNAS HERNANDEZ, Deceased, were issued on August 24, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR00562, pending in the Probate Court No: 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: CYNTHIA CHRISTINA ONTIVEROS.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the Representative of the Estate, CYNTHIA CHRISTINA ONTIVEROS within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: CYNTHIA CHRISTINA ONTIVEROS,
Representative
Estate of CECILIA L. HERNANDEZ a/k/a CECILIA HERNANDEZ a/k/a CECILIA LAGUNAS HERNANDEZ 6552 LARAMIE RIDGE LN. EL PASO, Texas 79912
DATED the 25th day of August, 2023.
DANIEL ANCHONDO
Attorney for
CYNTHIA CHRISTINA ONTIVEROS
State Bar No.: 01164800
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of FRANK LAWRENCE GIORDANO, AKA FRANK L. GIORDANO, M.D., Deceased, were issued on August 23, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR01196 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to RUTH A. GIORDANO.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.
The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of Frank Lawrence Giordano, aka Frank L. Giordano, M.D.
c/o Ruth A. Giordano
6126 Los Felinos Cir.
El Paso, Texas 79912
DATED the 28th day of August, 2023.
/s/ ALAN D. GLUTH
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO
OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF
THE ESTATE OF:
LUIS CAMARILLO
DECEASED
NO. 2022CPR01621
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Application for Declaration of Heirship for the Estate of LUIS CAMARILLO was granted on April 26, 2023 in Docket Number 2022CPR01621 pending in Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas to DAVID ACOSTA, Independent Administrator of the Estate of Luis Camarillo.
Associated Case Party: David Acosta
The address of record for DAVID ACOSTA is through his attorney of record and Texas agent:
Daniel S. Gonzalez
Attorney at Law
909 E. Rio Grande
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against the Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
DATED: April 27, 2023.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/Daniel S. Gonzalez
DANIEL S. GONZALEZ for DAVID ACOSTA
Independent Administrator of the Estate of LUIS CAMARILLO
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF CONCEPCION R. GONZALEZ, DECEASED:
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Independent Administration were granted to JOSE ANGEL GONZALEZ a/k/a JOSE A. GONZALEZ as Independent Administrator of the estate of CONCEPCION R. GONZALEZ, deceased, on August 28th, 2023 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2023-CPR01060. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to JOSE ANGEL GONZALEZ a/k/a JOSE A. GONZALEZ, Independent Administrator of the estate of CONCEPCION R. GONZALEZ, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF
YVONNE CHACON, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Administration in the Estate of Yvonne Chacon, Deceased, were granted to Jesus Chacon on August 11, 2023, in the matter of the Estate of Yvonne Chacon, in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas and bearing Cause No. 2022-CPR01259. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same in care of the attorney for the Estate:
Mounce, Green, Myers, Safi, Paxson & Galatzan, P.C.
Ryan Little
100 N. Stanton, Suite 1000
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 532-2000
Facsimile: (915) 541-1597
All persons having claims against the Estate, which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MIGUEL ANGEL BUSTAMANTE a/k/a MIGUEL A. BUSTAMANTE, Deceased, were issued on August 21st 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR01105, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, EL PASO County, Texas, to: ELISA BUSTAMANTE.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: JAIME ALVARDO
Attorney at Law
14190 Horizon Blvd.
El Paso, Texas 79928
DATED the 28th day of August, 2023
JAIME ALVARADO
Attorney for ELISA BUSTAMANTE
State Bar No.: 24004524
14190 Horizon Blvd
El Paso, Texas 79928 Telephone: (915) 852-0500
Facsimile: (915) 852-0503
E-mail: jaimealvaradolaw@yahoo.com
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF DAVID ANDREW HACKETT
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of DAVID ANDREW HACKETT, Deceased, were granted to HELEN ANNE HACKETT on August 29, 2023, by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2023-CPR01118.
ALL PERSONS having claims against this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Executor, in care of:
Hannah G. Fields
The Fields Law Firm, P.C.
501 Executive Center Blvd, Suite 200
El Paso, Texas 79902
HANNAH G. FIELDS,
Attorney for Independent Executor
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF:
LAURA VIVIAN OLIVIA ROCHA
DECEASED.
Cause No. 2023CPR00490
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LAURA VIVIAN OLIVIA ROCHA, Deceased, were issued April 26, 2023, in Cause No. 2023CPR00490, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to: LUIS ROCHA.
The residence of the Independent Executor is:
c/o: Eduardo Miranda Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully submitted,
Dated: May 1, 2023.
/s/Eduardo Miranda
EDUARDO MIRANDA
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79903
(915) 351-7693
(915) 351-7696 fax
State Bar No.: 14199590
Attorney for the Estate of
LAURA VIVIAN OLIVIA ROCHA
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Order Probating Will and Authorizing Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Ramon Garcia aka Ramon Garcia Garcia, Deceased, was issued on April 17, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR01961, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: Carmen L. Garcia.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Carmen L. Garcia
c/o Jesus M. Olivas
Attorney at Law
501 N. Kansas, 202
El Paso, Texas 79901
DATED the 3 day of May 2023.
Jesus M. Olivas
Attorney for Carmen L. Garcia State Bar No.: 15254672
501 N. Kansas, 202
El Paso, TX 79901
Telephone: (915) 533-4402 Facsimile: (915) 307-2499
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF
MARTIN RUBIO,
DECEASED.
CAUSE NO. 2023-CPR00963
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS
AGAINST THE ESTATE OF MARTIN RUBIO, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARTIN
RUBIO, deceased, were issued on July 28, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR00963, pending in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to ROSA ELENA RUBIO. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
ROSA ELENA RUBIO
Independent Executrix, Estate of MARTIN RUBIO, Deceased c/o Leticia Dominguez
The Dominguez Law Firm, P.L.L.C.
4171 N. Mesa, Suite B-201
El Paso, TX 79902.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted,
The Dominguez Law Firm, P.L.L.C.
4171 N. Mesa, Suite B-201
El Paso, TX 79902
(915) 544-7087-telephone (915) 544-8305-facsimile
By:
/s/ Leticia Dominguez
LETICIA DOMINGUEZ
State Bar No. 00795741 LDominguez32@elp.rr.com
Attorneys For the Estate
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF GUILLERMO CAJIGAS A/K/A GUILLERMO J. CAJIGAS A/K/A GUILLERMO CAJIGAS-JAVIER A/K/A JAVIER G. CAJIGAS, DECEASED
Notice is given that letters testamentary were granted to Vilma R. Cajigas, as independent executor of the estate of Guillermo Cajigas a/k/a Guillermo J. Cajigas a/k/a Guillermo Cajigas- Javier a/k/a Javier G. Cajigas, deceased, on August 24, 2023, by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No. 2023-CPR01064. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the executor
c/o Elisa Samaniego with the law firm of Kemp Smith LLP, 221 N. Kansas St.,
Suite 1700,
El Paso, Texas 79901-1401.
Vilma R. Cajigas, independent executor of the estate of Guillermo Cajigas a/k/a Guillermo J. Cajigas a/k/a Guillermo Cajigas-Javier a/k/a Javier G. Cajigas, deceased
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF
NORMA CAJIGAS, DECEASED
Notice is given that letters testamentary were granted to Vilma R. Cajigas, as independent executor of the estate of Norma Cajigas, deceased, on August 24, 2023 by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No. 2023-CPR01062. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the executor
c/o Elisa Samaniego with the law firm of Kemp Smith LLP, 221 N. Kansas St.,
Suite 1700,
El Paso, Texas 79901-1401.
Vilma R. Cajigas,
Independent executor of the estate of Norma Cajigas, deceased
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF MARTINA CASILLAS BUSTILLOS,
DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 2022-CPR01452
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARTINA CASILLAS BUSTILLOS , Deceased, were issued on August 7, 2023, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01452, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to:
GLORIA HERNANDEZ
120 Loma Linda Ct.
Sunland Park, NM 88063
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Christine Pacheco Attorney at Law
1413 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
DATED the 30th day of August, 2023.
Respectfully submitted,
Law Offices of Christine Pacheco
/s/CHRISTINE PACHECO
CHRISTINE PACHECO , Attorney at Law Texas
State Bar No. 15400700
1413 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 532-7777
Facsimile: (915) 440-0047
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Leonardo Rubalcaba, Jr., Deceased, Cause No. 2023-CPR01051, were issued on August 8, 2023, in the Probate Court No. One, El Paso County, Texas, to Adam Rubalcaba.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Hector Phillips
Attorney at Law
1017 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
DATED the 8th day of August, 2023.
HECTOR PHILLIPS
Attorney for Adam Rubalcaba
State Bar No.: 00792759
1017 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902 Telephone: (915) 838-8000
Facsimile: (915) 838-7060
E-mail: hphillips@hectorphillips.com
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS CAUSE NO. NO. 2023-CPR01107
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of GLORIA RIOS ARIAS,
deceased: LUIS ARMANDO ARIAS, having been duly appointed Independent Administrator of the Estate of GLORIA RIOS ARIAS, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number One of El Paso, Texas, on August 21, 2023, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Administrator within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
4859-0922-9432.1
LUIS ARMANDO ARIAS Independent Executor of the Estate of GLORIA RIOS ARIAS, deceased
c/o R. GLENN DAVIS
ScottHulse P.C.
P.O. Box 99123
El Paso, Texas 79999-9123
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS CAUSE NO. NO. 2023-CPR01258
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of RODOLFO H. MARQUEZ, deceased:
DANIEL Y. MARQUEZ and TERESA E. PETERSEN, having been duly appointed Independent Co-Executors of the Estate of RODOLFO H. MARQUEZ, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso, Texas, on August 23, 2023, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Co- Executors within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
4887-9894-1564.1
DANIEL Y. MARQUEZ and TERESA E. PETERSEN Independent Co-Executors of the Estate of RODOLFO H. MARQUEZ, deceased
c/o ZACHARY G. DAW
ScottHulse P.C.
P.O. Box 99123
El Paso, Texas 79999-9123
IN THE SATUTORY PROBATE COURT OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2
IN THE MATTER OF THE
ESTATE OF:
CRUZ PADILLA
DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 2023-CPR01141
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST
THE ESTATE OF CRUZ PADILLA
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of CRUZ PADILLA Cause Number 2023CPR01141 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, State of Texas, on the 23rd day of August 2023, to JUANA PADILLA JUANA PADILLA whose residence is in El Paso County, Texas and whose mailing address is:
c/o CESAR A. VENEGAS
Attorney at Law
2211 E. Missouri N210
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated 8-23-2023
CESAR A. VENEGAS Attorney for the Estate
2211 E. Missouri N210
El Paso, TX 79903
(915) 545-4934
(915) 545-2552(fax)
SBN 20545100
E-mail: cvcav@@aol.com
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF
THE ESTATE OF
Helen Hartl Davis a/k/a Helen Marie Davis
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of
Testamentary for the Estate of Helen Hartl Davis a/k/a Helen Marie Davis Deceased, were issued under Docket No. 2023-CPR00427, pending in Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to DEANNA SUE DAVIS a/k/a Deanna S. Davis Maxwell. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
DEANNA SUE DAVIS a/k/a Deanna S. Davis-Maxwell,
Independent Executor
Estate of HELEN HARTL DAVIS a/k/a Helen Marie Davis, Deceased, c/o the Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
521 Texas Avenue, El Paso, TX 79901. All persons having claims against this Estate, which is currently being administered are required to present them withing the time and in the manner prescribed by Law.
DATED: August 28, 2023
The Law Office of Steve Ortega PLLC
/s/ Steve Ortega,
Attorney for Applicant;
State Bar No:
24046561;
Tel: 915-304-5050;
Fax: 915-314-5375
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF
THE ESTATE OF:
CARMEN JOHANNA TERRY
DECEASED.
CAUSE NO. 2023CPR00296
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Amended Application for Probate Will and Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of CARMEN JOHANNA TERRY was granted on August 29, 2023 in Docket Number 2023CPR00296 pending in Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas to BRIGITTE HAUSNER TERRY, Administrator of the Estate.
The address of record for BRIDGETTE HAUSNER TERRY Texas agent.
Daniel S. Gonzalez
Attorney at Law
909 E. Rio Grande
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against the Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
DATED: August 29, 2023
/s/ Daniel S. Gonzalez
DANIEL S. GONZALEZ
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of ALFREDO MONTOYA, aka FREDDY MONTOYA, Deceased, were issued on AUGUST 9, 2023, under Docket No. 2023-CPR01137, pending in the Statutory Probate Court Number TWO of El Paso County, Texas, to MARIA URSULA MONTOYA, aka MARIA U. MONTOYA, aka MARIA MONTOYA. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate, addressed as follows:
Representative,
Estate of ALFREDO MONTOYA, aka FREDDY MONTOYA, Deceased
c/o Spencer Trial Attorneys P.C., Ashley Spencer
1009 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas, 79902
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
DATED August 28, 2023.
/s/ ASHLEY SPENCER
Ashley Spencer
Attorney for Executrix
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF
THE ESTATE OF
MORRIS F. JOLLY a/k/a Morris Franklin Jolly
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of MORRIS F. JOLLY a/k/a Morris Franklin Jolly, Deceased, were issued under Docket No. 2023-CPR01202, pending In Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to JEANETTE JOLLY a/k/a Jeanette Louise Jolly a/k/a Jeanette Jolly Samuels. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
JEANETTE JOLLY,
Independent Executor
Estate of MORRIS F. JOLLY
a/k/a Morris Franklin Jolly, Deceased,
c/o the Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC,
521 Texas Avenue,
El Paso, TX 79901
All persons having claims against this Estate, which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by Law.
DATED: 08/25/ 2023
The Law Office of Steve Ortega PLLC
Steve Ortega,
Attorney for Applicant;
State Bar No. 24046561;
Tel: 915-304-5050;
Fax: 915-314-5375
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: GLORIA A. CARPENTER, DECEASED
NO. 2023-CPR01200. NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Gloria A. Carpenter, Deceased, were granted on August 18, 2023, under Docket Number 2023-CPR01200 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: EMMETT GARRY. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter of The Estate of
VICTOR NAVARRETE, JR.,
Deceased
Cause No. 2023-CPR01094
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Administration for the Estate of VICTOR NAVARRETE, JR., Dec., were issued on AUGUST 16, 2023, in Docket #2023-CPR01094, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to NANCY HERNANDEZ, Independent Administrator.
The address of record for NANCY HERNANDEZ is 712 BEECHNUT RD., EL PASO, TX 79912
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
SIGNED the 16th day of AUGUST 2023.
NANCY HERNANDEZ, Independent Administrator of the Estate of VICTOR NAVARRETE, JR., Deceased
PREPARED BY:
MARK H. WINTON
WINTON LAW EL PASO, P.C.
1533 N Lee Trevino Dr.., #201
EL PASO, TEXAS 79936
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF
THE ESTATE OF
CYNTHIA ANN MORRIS, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of CYNTHIA ANN MORRIS, Deceased, were issued on August 24, 2023,under Docket No. 2023-CPR01187, pending
In Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to Christina Alese Blancas. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
CYNTHIA ALESE BLANCAS,
Independent Administrator
Estate of CYNTHIA ANN MORRIS,Deceased,
c/o the Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC,
521 Texas Avenue,
El Paso, TX 79901
All persons having claims against this Estate, which is currently being administered are required to present them withing the time and in the manner prescribed by Law.
DATED: August 25, 2023
The Law Office of Steve Ortega PLLC
Steve Ortega,
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.:24046561
Tel: 915-304-5050
Fax: 915-314-5375
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:
ALEJANDRO OCTAVIO PASTRANA,
DECEASED.
Cause Number:
2021-CPR01739
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Administration for the Estate of ALEJANDRO OCTAVIO PASTRANA, Deceased, were issued in Docket Number: 2021-CPR01739, pending in Probate Court Number One, El Paso County, Texas, to Diana Pastrana, Independent Administrator. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law to Diana Pastrana, in the care of Paul J. Escobar, Attorney for the estate, 1030 North Zaragosa, Ste. H., El Paso, Texas 79907.
Signed on this 24th day of February, 2023.
/s/ Paul J. Escobar
Paul J. Escobar
Attorney for the Estate of
Alejandro Octavio Pastrana, Deceased
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ANA MARIA GUTIERREZ, Deceased, were issued on August 23, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR01123 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to ROBERT M. GUTIERREZ.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.
The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of Ana Maria Gutierrez
c/o Robert M. Gutierrez
1759 Ritz Pl.
El Paso, Texas 79936
DATED the 23rd day of August, 2023.
/s/ ALAN D. GLUTH
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF
THE ESTATE OF:
KENNETH FREDERICK CLARK AKA KENNETH CLARK
DECEASED.
NUMBER: 2022CPR00626
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Amended Application for Probate Will and Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of KENNETH FREDERICK CLARK a/k/a KENNETH CLARK was granted on May 19, 2023 in Docket Number 2022CPR00626 pending in Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas to MARTHA RODRIGUEZ, Administrator of the Estate.
The address of record for MARTHA RODRIGUEZ Texas agent.
Daniel S. Gonzalez
Attorney at Law
909 E. Rio Grande
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against the Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
DATED: June 4, 2023
/s/ Daniel S. Gonzalez
Daniel S. Gonzalez
No. 2023-CPR00839
IN THE ESTATE OF
ANTONIO AMPARAN CHAPARRO, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT
NO.2
El PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Temporary Dependent Administration for the Estate of ANTONIO AMPARAN CHAPARRO, Deceased, were issued on August 24, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR00839 pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: KAREN COLON.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: KAREN COLON
1531 E. Missouri Ave,
El Paso, Texas 79902
DATED August 25, 2023.
KAREN COLON LAW, PLLC.
1531 E. MISSOURI AVE
EL PASO, TEXAS 79902
Telephone: (915) 444-5003
Email: karen@kcolonlaw.com
/S/ Karen Colon
KAREN COLON
State Bar No.: 24074058
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of MICHAEL P. COLE, a/k/a MICHAEL COLE, MICHAEL PAUL COLE, Deceased, were issued on August 28, 2023, in Cause No. 2022-CPR02199, pending in the Probate Court No: 1, EL PASO County, Texas, to: CLAUDIA COLE.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: CLAUDIA COLE, Dependent Administrator, Estate of MICHAEL P. COLE, a/k/a MICHAEL COLE, MICHAEL PAUL COLE
7712 Waterhouse Drive
El Paso, Texas 79912
DATED the 28th day of August, 2023.
OUISA D. DAVIS
Attorney for CLAUDIA COLE State Bar No.: 05532600
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901 Telephone: (915) 588-9592
Facsimile: (915) 792-0582
E-mail: odavisatty@gmail.com
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT:
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: CLAUDIA LORENA SANTIZO-ROYSTER
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition for Divorce at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Patrick Bramblett of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County.
Petitioner, JARED ROYSTER’s, said Petition was filed in said court, by JARED ROYSTER, PSC 400 BOX 10534, APO, AE 96273 on this the 15th day of February, 2023 in this case, numbered 2023DCM0927 on the docket of said Court and styled:
IN THE MATTER OF THE MARRIAGE OF JARED ROYSTER AND CLAUDIA LORENA SANTIZO-ROYSTER AND IN THE INTEREST OF PRIYAH
ROYSTER AND ROGUE ROYSTER, CHILDREN
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce
The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name PRIYAH ROYSTER
Date of Birth 12/08/2015
Child’s Name ROGUE ROYSTER
Date of Birth 10/30/2019
The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you. The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 19th day of May, 2023.
JARED ROYSTER
PSC 400 BOX 10534
APO AE 96273
NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU,
DISTRICT CLERK
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Azelea Bueno, Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT:
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexaslawHelp.org.”
TO: JAMES MATTHEW CLEARY,
Greetings:
You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Victor Salas of the 65th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law Melissa Warrick, 918 E. San Antonio Ave., El Paso, TX 79901, on this the 12th day of April, 2023 against James Matthew Cleary, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2017DCM7778 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
In the Matter of the Marriage of Veronica Cleary
And
James Matthew Cleary In the Interest of T.C., a minor child
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name T.C.
Date of Birth 11/12/2019
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.
Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 3rd day of August, 2023
MELISSA WARRICK
Attorney at Law
918 E. San Antonio Ave.
El Paso, TX 79901
915-200-4200
NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU,
DISTRICT CLERK
El Paso County, Texas
By /s/ Kimberly Keating, Deputy Kimberly Keating
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE of property to satisfy landlords lien under Chapter 59 of the Texas Property Code Law. The Sale will take place at Las Tierras Self Storage, 3009 N Zaragoza Rd., El Paso, TX 79938 online on www.selfstorageauction.com. The auction will start on August 18th, 2023 at 9AM and end on September 13th 2023 at 5PM or Thereafter. Property will be sold to highest bidder for Money Order. Cleanup & removal deposit is required. IF bidder does not pay in allotted time, the property will go to the 2nd highest bidder. Payment will be accepted only at the facility on Las Tierras Self Storage
proceeding the end of the on-line auction. Seller reserves the right to withdraw property from sale. All units include household items & misc. items unless otherwise noted: Mark A. Morales, Victoria Foley, Sandra E. Macias, Laura Cano, Michael T. Betancourt, Maria Aveitia, Elizabeth Vega, Joel Castanon, Genesis J. La Salde, Kennard l. Pleasant, Tony Bradford Daniels, Marvin Mcpherson, Tanya Denson-Moore, Kenneth Leon Cooper, Griselda Rodriguez, Jacqueline Pitman, Erika Olivas, Emily Meeks, Maribel Alba, Ricardo Vasquez, Kenneth Leon Cooper. Tenants have the right to redeem the contents at any time prior to the Sale. The public is invited to attend.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE of property to satisfy landlord’s lien under Chapter 59 of the Texas Property Code Law. The Sale will take place at Stop N Stor Self Storage, 109 E. Redd, El Paso, Texas online on https://www.storagetreasures.com . The auction will start on September 25, 2023 @10:00 AM and end on (October 16th at 10 am ) or thereafter . Payment will be accepted only at the facility on 109 E Redd Road, El Paso, Texas 79932, proceeding the end of the on-line auction. Clean up deposit is required. Sellers reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as is to the highest bidder. If the bidder does not pay in the allotted time, the property will go to the 2nd highest bidder. Property includes the contents of spaces of the following tenant- Noel Barriga: Household goods, Misc items, clothes. Tera Conley: Household goods, Misc items, Appliances, holiday décor. Nayeli Caravero: Appliances, Misc items, toys. Nayeli Caravero: Misc Items, Toys, curtain rods, household items. Guerreros Ojeda: Mattress, Pillows. Tenants have the right to redeem the contents at any time prior to the Sale. The public is invited to attend.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
In accordance with the provisions of Chapter 59 of the Texas Property Code, a public sale will occur to satisfy a landlord’s lien. The sale will take place online at storagetreasures.com. for Far West Storage, 120 Rio West, El Paso, TX, 79932. Bidding will open on or before Thursday September 14, 2023 at 10:00 am and conclude on or after Thursday September 21, 2023 at 10:00 am. Cleanup deposit is required. The seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder. General description of contents: general household/personal goods/other contents. Names of tenants as they appear on the lease:
Brooke McLaughlin
Pedro Perez
Ernie Padilla
Becky Reyna
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
SUMMER SKY NORTH UNIT TWO PHASE II
DRAINAGE, WATER AND WASTEWATER IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Ravenna II, LLC (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above-mentioned address until 11:30 a.m. MDT, on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of Summer Sky North Unit Two Phase II Drainage, Water and Wastewater Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 11:30 a.m., MDT. The pre-bid conference call is mandatory; however, bids will be accepted only from pre-qualified bidders who submit the required qualifications by 5:00 p.m., MDT, on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. Any other proposals received by the Owner will not be considered. The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Bid for Summer Sky North Unit Two Phase II Drainage, Water and Wastewater Improvements to be opened at 11:30 a.m., MDT on Tuesday, September 19, 2023.
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Ravenna II, LLC, as a guarantee that the bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to them. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com. Physical copies may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC for one hundred ($100.00) dollars per set, which is non-refundable.
Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications, and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way affect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications, or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, they should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
CONSTRUCTION
SW65-23 Austin Pond Bleeder Line
Sealed proposals for construction of Austin Pond Bleeder Line will be received by the City of El Paso Water Utilities - Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until September 26, 2023, 1:30 p.m. local time . After 1:30 p.m., bids will not be accepted . Bid Opening will occur at 2:00 p.m . and bids will be publicly opened and read aloud via the “GoToMeeting” format noted in Section 00020.
The work under this contract shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation, and services for the construction and installation of the following work:
The project entails the installation of approximately 920 linear feet of an 18-inch class III reinforced concrete pipe through open cut method; and 85 linear feet of an 18-in class V reinforced concrete pipe through jack bore method. It’s not limited to, the installation of 2- safety end treatments, 6-5 ft diameter storm sewer manholes, 14- class C concrete collars. Remove 2,677 square yards of existing asphalt concrete pavement and base, place 1,160 cubic yards of 2 sack soil cement backfill and pave 380 tons of dense graded TY C hot mix asphalt concrete. These improvements shall also follow traffic control specifications and the Storm Water Pollution Prevention Plan as directed in the plans. Refer to signing and pavement marking sheet for final striping configuration.
Contract documents may be examined and obtained by accessing the following El Paso Water’s website:
www.epwater.org/business_center/purchasing_overview/bids
If you have trouble accessing the Contract Documents, please contact the Purchasing Department of the El Paso Water Utilities, Public Service Board, at (915) 594-5628. Physical (hard) copies of the Contract Documents will NO longer be made available.
A pre-bid meeting will be held on September 13, 2023 at 10:00 a.m., local time (see instructions at the end of Section 00020).
The project descriptions, as shown above, are only a general overview of this projects. The Contractor shall refer to each project plans and specifications for further information.
...
ADVERTISEMENT
FOR
REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS
Sealed Statement of Qualifications will be received by the El Paso Water Utilities until 3:00 P.M. , Local Time , September 22, 2023 RFQSW78 -23 for On Call Stormwater Engineering Services . A copy of the Request for Qualifications may be downloaded from the El Paso Water Utilities website at www.epwater.org . The Contract will be awarded by the Public Service Board at their regularly scheduled meeting. For additional information, contact the Purchasing Department at (915) 594-5628.
