THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: BOBBY SEARS, JR. Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Stepchildren at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Jesus Rodriguez of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner’s, MELISSA JOAN STRICKLIN and CHRISTOPHER ALLEN STRICKLIN’S, said Petition was filed in said court, by Attorney at Law Erica P. Rios on this the 18th day of May 2021 in this case, numbered 2021DCM3002 on the docket of said Court and styled: IN THE INTEREST OF CHILDREN
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Stepchildren. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: BRENT COLE SEARS Date of Birth: 09/16/2010 Place of Birth: Raleigh, North Carolina
Child’s Name: BLADEN MAX SEARS Date of Birth: 07/15/2013 Place of Birth: Raleigh, North Carolina
The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 24th day of August, 2022.
Erica P. Rios
Attorney at Law
501 N. Kansas
Ste 200
El Paso, TX 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Lori Gonzalez
Deputy
_________________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more on TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: EDGAR ALONSO VALADEZ ROJAS,
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Stepchild at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioners, GABRIELA GARCIA and JESUS GERARDO ALDERETE CABRERA’S, said Petition was filed in said court, by Attorney at Law Ismael Pease, 401 E. Main Street, Suite 415, El Paso, Texas 79901 on this the 14th day of June, 2022 in this case, numbered 2022DCM3536 on the docket of said Court and styled:
In The Interest of a Child
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit; Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Stepchild. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: CHANEL EIZA VALADEZ Date of Birth: February 7, 2013
The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 22nd day of August, 2022.
Ismael Pease
Attorney at Law
401 E. Main Street, Ste 415
El Paso, TX 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Stephannie Najera
Deputy
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.
TO: ALEJANDRO GARCIA
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. Monday, October 17, 2022, before the Honorable Judge Kurita County Court at Law Number 6 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Blake A. Scott
4423 SW 45th Ave.
Amarillo, TX 79109
On 01/19/2022 in this case numbered 2022DCV0227 on the docket of said court and styled:
QUEEN WATKINS and BOBBY WATKINS
VS.
SHIRA MANAGEMENT, LLC DOMADIA DEVELOPERS, LLC, VEER MANAGEMENT LLC, ROHITKUMA PATEL AND ALEJANDRO GARCIA
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
“MOTOR VEHICLE COLLISION THAT OCCURRED ON OR ABOUT FEBRUARY 4, 2020, NORTHBOUND I-27 IN SWISHER COUNTY, TEXAS, as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Petition on file in this suit.” As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 31st day of August, 2022.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Kia-Dre Henry
Deputy
__________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 327th District Court of El Paso County on the 28th day of July, 2022, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, Plaintiff, and the City of El Paso, Intervenor, vs. Javier Ramirez, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2020DTX1832, Docket No. 2022-SO-07599, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in October 2022, it being the 4th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Javier Ramirez, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: V88799900104500
LOT 23, BLOCK 1, VISTA DEL PRADO, UNIT 2, IN THE CITY OF EL PASO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE IN PLAT BOOK VOLUME 47, PAGE 25, OF THE PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 194 ISAIAH DR. EL PASO, TX 79927
Property of Javier Ramirez will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Sixty-Nine Thousand Forty-Five and 54/100 Dollars ($69,045.54), with interest and all costs of suit, in favor of Ovation Services, LLC, and the City of El Paso.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ISTS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256
__________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law No. 6 of El Paso County on the 12th day of July, 2022, by the clerk thereof, in the case of City of El Paso, Plaintiff, FGMS Holdings, LLC, Intervenor, vs. Leslie Almengor, Carlos Rojero, and Capital One, National Association, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2018DTX1077, Docket No. 2022-SO-07279, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in October 2022, it being the 4th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Leslie Almengor, Carlos Rojero, and Capital One, National Association, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso, County, Texas to wit:
TAX ACCOUNT NUBMER D80000000201000
LOT 10, BLOCK 2 DRAKE SUBDIVSION, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 67, PAGE 52, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 19121 TORNILLO AVENUE, TORNILLO, TX 79853
Property of Leslie Almengor, Carlos Rojero, and Capital One, National Association, will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Thirty-One Thousand Eight Hundred Six and 34/100 Dollars ($31,806.34), with interest and all costs of suit, in favor of City of El Paso and FGMS Holdings, LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOU WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS”AND WITH ALL FAULTS
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268
__________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
Notice is hereby given, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the 327th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 20th day of May, 2022, by the clerk thereof, in the case of BLU Capital, LLC, Plaintiff, vs. J.A.A. Brothers, LLC, Alejandro Noel Delgado Individually and as Personal Guarantor, and Cynthia P. Delgado aka Cynthia Patricia Ortega, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2022DCV0202, Docket No. 2022-SO-05001, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in October 2022, it being the 4th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest J.A.A. Brothers, LLC, Alejandro Noel Delgado, and Cynthia P. Delgado aka Cynthia Patricia Ortega in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
BLK 2 VISTA BONITA ESTATES #1 LOT 7
PID: 701611
331 VILLA BONITA RD, EL PASO, TX 79836
BLK 9 VISTA BONITA ESTATES #1 LOT 19
PID: 701731
410 JOY A BONITA RD, EL PASO, TX 79836
Levied don the 9th day of August, 2022, as the property of J.A.A. Brothers, LLC, Alejandro Noel Delgado, and Cynthia P. Delgado aka Cynthia Patricia Ortega to satisfy a judgment amounting to Nineteen Thousand Seven Hundred Thirty-Nine and 13/100 Dollars ($19,739.13), together with interest, and all costs of suit, in favor of BLU Capital, LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE B Y COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of ALFONSO GARDEA DARANCOU, Deceased were issued on September 21, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR00876 pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to OLIVIA HOYT. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Administratrix, c/o Tyler J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso Texas 79935, within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 21st day of September, 2022.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of FRANK SMITH, Deceased, were issued on September 12, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01237, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: MATTHIAS VICTOR SMITH and TONY SMITH. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 15th day of September, 2022.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RAUL A. CADENA, SR., Deceased, were issued on September 14, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01092, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: RAUL A. CADENA, JR. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 15th day of September, 2022.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
__________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: AUREA PATRICIA SALAYANDIA A/K/A AUREA P. WASHINGTON SALAYANDIA, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR01505
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of AUREA PATRICIA SALAYANDIA A/K/A AUREA P. WASHINGTON SALAYANDIA, Deceased, were granted on September 14, 2022, under Docket Number 2022-CPR01505 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: SERGIO ARTURO SALAYANDIA. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
__________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: ROSARIO MAYA DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 2022CPR00723
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROSARIO MAYA Deceased, were issued on September 14, 2022, in Cause No. 2022CPR00723, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to: JOHN GILBERT MAYA. The residence of the Independent Executor is:
c/o: Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: September 14, 2022.
Respectfully submitted
/s/ Eduardo Miranda
Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79903
(915) 351-7693
(915) 351-7696 fax
State Bar No.: 14199590
Attorney for the Estate of ROSARIO MAYA
__________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: PEDRO MANUEL RAMIREZ DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 2022CPR01008
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of PEDRO MANUEL RAMIREZ Deceased, were issued on September 14, 2022, in Cause No. 2022CPR01008, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to: VERONICA CASTRO. The residence of the Independent Executor is:
c/o: Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: September 14, 2022.
Respectfully submitted
/s/ Eduardo Miranda
Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79903
(915) 351-7693
(915) 351-7696 fax
State Bar No.: 14199590
Attorney for the Estate of PEDRO MANUEL RAMIREZ
__________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: MARY LOU TINOCO GOMEZ-LEON DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 2022CPR00721
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARY LOU TINOCO GOMEZ-LEON Deceased, were issued on September 14, 2022, in Cause No. 2022CPR00721, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to: ROBERT GOMEZ LEON, III. The residence of the Independent Executor is:
c/o: Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: September 14, 2022.
Respectfully submitted
/s/ Eduardo Miranda
Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79903
(915) 351-7693
(915) 351-7696 fax
State Bar No.: 14199590
Attorney for the Estate of MARY LOU TINOCO GOMEZ-LEON
__________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: THEODORE CHARLES MERTIG DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 2022CPR00737
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of THEODORE CHARLES MERTIG Deceased, were issued on September 14, 2022, in Cause No. 2022CPR00737, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to: OBDULIA MERTIG. The residence of the Independent Executor is:
c/o: Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: September 14, 2022.
Respectfully submitted
/s/ Eduardo Miranda
Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79903
(915) 351-7693
(915) 351-7696 fax
State Bar No.: 14199590
Attorney for the Estate of THEODORE CHARLES MERTIG
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF KAREN LENORE NEWMAN, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 3rd day of October, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 7th day of September, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01585 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of KAREN LENORE NEWMAN, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and For Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 8th day of September, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Naythan Fraire
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF NINFA CALANCHE a/k/a NINFA CUEVAS, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 3rd day of October, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 8th day of September, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01596 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of NINFA CALANCHE A/K/A NINFA CUEVAS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of September, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Brian Korner
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ALICE OCHOA MITCHELL, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 3rd day of October, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 9th day of September, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01599 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate ALICE OCHOA MITCHELL, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination and Declaration of Heirship, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9th day of September, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BETTY G. STEIN, Deceased, were issued on September 6, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR00424, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: LIA KAMHI STEIN. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 16th day of September, 2022.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration for the Estate of SAMUEL STEVEN LARA, SR. Deceased, were issued on September 14, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00713 in the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to GILBERT EDGAR LARA. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of SAMUEL STEVEN LARA, SR.
c/o Alexander V. Neill
PO Box 942
El Paso, Texas 79946
Dated the 16th day of September 2022.
/s/ Alexander V. Neill
__________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: PATRICIA ANGELINA THOMAS, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR01520
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby that original Testamentary for the Estate of PATRICIA ANGELINA THOMAS, Deceased, were granted on September 14, 2022, under Docket Number 2022-CPR01520 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: SUSAN M. RUSHING. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Robert Warach
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
CAUSE NO
NO. 2022-CPR00823
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of MIGUEL N. VILLA, deceased: KIM VERONICA RODRIGUEZ and VIRGIL MILTON SCOTT, having been duly appointed Independent Co-Executors of the Estate of MIGUEL N. VILLA, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso, Texas, on September 7, 2022, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Co-Executors within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
KIM VERONICA RODRIGUEZ and VIRGIL MILTON SCOTT,
Independent Co-Executors of the Estate of MIGUEL N. VILLA, deceased
c/o Zachary G. Daw
ScottHulse P.C.
PO Box 99123
El Paso, Texas 79999-9123
__________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF BRYON DALE TATE A/K/A DALE TATE, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR00735
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BRYON DALE TATE a/k/a DALE TATE, Deceased, were issued on September 15, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR00735, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: JONATHAN DALE TATE. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: JONATHAN DALE TATE
13212 N. Lost Artifact Ln.
Oro Valley, Arizona 85755
Dated the 15th day of September, 2022.
Karen Colon Law, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave. Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 444-5003
Email: karen@kcolonlaw.com
/s/ Karen Colon
Karen Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: MARIANA C. GONZALEZ, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR01479
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIANA C. GONZALEZ, Deceased, were granted on September 19, 2022, under Docket Number 2022-CPR01479 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: MICHAEL J. GONZALEZ and ANTHONY F. GONZALEZ. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
__________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: RUTH CAMPOS WOLDT, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR00374
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RUTH CAMPOS WOLDT, Deceased, were granted on September 19, 2022, under Docket Number
2022-CPR00374 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: JUANITA MARIE ROGERS-EAVES. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: JOSE HERMILO ESTRADA, Deceased
NO. 2022-CPR01464
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOSE HERMILO ESTRADA, Deceased, were granted on September 19, 2022, under Docket Number
2022-CPR01464 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: DIANA ESTRADA. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
__________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: BERTHA LUJAN, Deceased
No. 2022-CPR01481
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BERTHA LUJAN, Deceased, were granted on September 19, 2022, under Docket Number
2022-CPR01481 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: ROBERT R. LUJAN, JR. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Robert Warach
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF JORGE I. MARTINEZ-LOPEZ
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of JORGE I. MARTINEZ-LOPEZ, Deceased, were granted to GLENDA G. MARTINEZ, also known as GLENDA TOMLINSON MARTINEZ, on September 15, 2022, by the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas in case number 2022-CPR01465. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902. Within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the Estate of JORGE I. MARTINEZ-LOPEZ
Deceased
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARY ESTELLA PANTHER a/k/a MARY E. PANTHER a/k/a MARY M. PANTHER a/k/a MARY PANTHER, Deceased, were issued on September 16, 2022 in Cause No. 2022-CPR01225 pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso county, Texas, to CATALINA E. LOPEZ as Independent Executor. Claims may be presented to the Estate addressed as follows:
CATALINA E. LOPEZ
Independent Executor
Estate of MARY ESTELLA PANTHER a/k/a MARY E. PANTHER a/k/a MARY M. PANTHER a/k/a MARY PANTHER, Deceased
6227 Tesuque Drive
El Paso, Texas 79905
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: September 16, 2022.
/s/ Juan Carlos Garay
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ANDREW MARTIN BEAUCHAMP, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 3rd day of October, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 13th day of September, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01615 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ANDREW MARTIN BEAUCHAMP, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for issuance of letters of independent administration and for judicial declaration of heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 13th day of September, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Humberto Lucero
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF BILLY GLEN SAMFORD, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 10th day of October, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 14th day of September, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01622 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of BILLY GLEN SAMFORD, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship, for Appointment of Independent Administrator and for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15th day of September, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOSE LUIS ORTIZ A/K/A JOSE L. ORTIZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 3rd day of October, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 13th day of September, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01619 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOSE LUIS ORTIZ a/k/a JOSE L. ORTIZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination and Declaration of Heirship, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 14th day of September, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: MARK ANTHONY SALCIDO
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 3rd day of October, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 17th day of May, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR0889 on the docket of said court and styled NORMA SALCIDO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and For Letters of Independent Administration-Intestate If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 13th day of September, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Naythan Fraire
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: LAURA SANCHEZ
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 3rd day of October, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 28th day of April, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00769 on the docket of said court and styled ERIBERTO SANCHEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and Declaration of Heirship and for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration (Decedent Last Known Address: 8162 Valley View Drive, El Paso, Texas 79907) If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 13th day of September, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
__________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: GUADALUPE LICERIO, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR01171
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of GUADALUPE LICERIO, Deceased, were granted on September 14, 2022, under Docket Number
2022-CPR01171 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: DINA TORRES. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Of THE ESTATE OF ARLENE ELLENBURG, DECEASED
Notice to debtors and creditors of the estate of ARLENE ELLENBURG, Deceased: Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary were granted to RENEE TANNER f/k/a RENEE ANN ELLENBURG and SHERI ROSENBAUM f/k/a SHERI LYNN ELLENBURG as Independent Co-Executors of the estate of ARLENE ELLENBURG, deceased, on September 19, 2022 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01358. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to RENEE TANNER f/k/a RENEE ANN ELLENBURG and SHERI ROSENBAUM f/k/a SHERI LYNN ELLENBURG, Independent Co-Executors of the estate of ARLENE ELLENBURG, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave. El Paso, Texas 79902.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE
ESTATE OF DORA E. KASPERITIS A/K/A DEE KASPERITIS, DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2022-CPR01081
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DORA E. KASPERITIS a/k/a DEE KASPERITIS, Deceased, were issued on August 29, 2022, under Docket No. 2022-CPR01081, pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to KEVIN CHRISTOPHER KASPERITIS.
Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows.
Representative, Estate of DORA E. KASPERITIS a/k/a DEE KASPERITIS, Deceased
c/o Kimberlyn M. Kasperitis
2925 Richmond Avenue
12th Floor
Houston, Texas 77098
All persons having claim against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: September 9, 2022
Strohmeyer Law PLLC
/s/ John R. Strohmeyer
John R. Strohmeyer
State Bar No. 24068179
Kimberlyn M. Kasperitis
State Bar No. 24112729
2925 Richmond Avenue
12th Floor
Houston, Texas 77098
(713) 714-1249
(346) 888-4168 (fax)
Attorneys For Independent Executor
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RICHARD CARO, Deceased, were issued on September 16, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR0123, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: LUZ ELENZ CARO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 16th day of September, 2022.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel.: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
__________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF MARIA LUISA SILVA, DECEASED
NO. 2021CPR01728
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Limited Dependent Administration for the Estate of MARIA LUISA SILVA, Deceased, were issued on September 7, 2022, in Cause No. 2021CPR01728, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: MANUEL BAEZA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Manuel Baeza
10831 Frazier Ct.
El Paso, TX. 79936
Dated the 7th day of September, 2022.
/s/ Victor H. Falvey
Attorney for MANUEL BAEZA
State Bar No.: 06800200
8732 Alameda Ave.,
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
E-mail: falvictorvey@msn.com
__________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF CARLOS A. ELIAS, DECEASED
NO. 2022CPR01462
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Limited Dependent Administration for the Estate of CARLOS A. ELIAS, Deceased, were issued on September 13, 2022, in Cause No. 2022CPR01462, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARIA C. ELIAS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Maria C. Elias
412 Ephesus Ct.
El Paso, TX. 79927
Dated the 13th day of September, 2022.
/s/ Victor H. Falvey
Attorney for MARIA C. ELIAS
State Bar No.: 06800200
8732 Alameda Ave.,
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
E-mail: falvictorvey@msn.com
__________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF: ELLEN MAE BOYKIN DECEASED
NO. 2021CPR01610
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of ELLEN MAE BOYKIN, Deceased were issued on April 11, 2022, in Cause No.: 2021CPR01610 pending in the Statutory Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas, to JACQUELYN BOYKIN. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o G. Daniel Mena
Attorney at Law
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
Respectfully submitted,
/s/
G. Daniel Mena
Attorney at Law
State bar No.: 13929900
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
(915) 564-1336
(915) 564-1390 Fax
Email: gdanmena@yahoo.com
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the estate of JOHN WILLIAM MATTHEWS, A/K/A JACK MATTHEWS, Deceased, were issued on September 14, 2022, under Docket No. 2022-CPR00990 pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to SCOTT ALLEN HANSON. Claims may be presented in care of the representative of the estate addressed as follows:
SCOTT ALLEN HANSON, Independent Executor
Estate of JOHN WILLIAM MATTHEWS, a/k/a JACK MATTHEWS, Deceased
Law Office of Stephen L. Meador, P.L.L.C.
910-K E. Redd Rd. #337
El Paso, Texas 79912
All persons having claims against said Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 16th day of September, 2022.
Respectfully submitted,
Stephen L. Meador
Law Office of Stephen L. Meador, PLLC
By: /s/ Stephen L. Meador
Texas Bar No. 13884200
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and original petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition for filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: DAVID PENA, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Judge James Lucas of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, BILLY RAY and MARGARITA BRICENO’S, said Petition was filed in said court, by Attorney at Law Amy A. Moore-Nichols, 416 N. Stanton Ste. 406, El Paso, Texas 79901 on this the 24th day of March, 2022 in this case, numbered 2020DCM2902 on the docket of said Court and styled: In The Interest of E.D.P., A Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: ELIJAH DAVID PENA Date of Birth: 08/07/2018
The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you. The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make do return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 16th day of September, 2022.
Amy A. Moore-Nichols
Attorney at Law
416 N. Stanton, Ste. 406
El Paso, TX 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Josephine Redfearn
Deputy
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF E.J. DENNIS, DECEASED
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF E.J. DENNIS, DECEASED: Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary were granted to MICHAEL LYNN DENNIS as Independent Executor of the estate of E.J. DENNIS, deceased, on September 21, 2022 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01109. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to MICHAEL LYNN DENNIS, Independent Executor of the estate of E.J. DENNIS, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
ALL NATIONAL SELF STORAGE locations in El Paso, TX of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online to StorageTreasures.com
__________________________________________________
NATIONAL SELF STORAGE facility 2900 N. Lee Trevino El Paso, TX 79936 490 N. Kenazo Ave. Horizon City, TX 79928, 10560 North Loop Dr. El Paso TX 79927, 7620 North Loop Dr. El Paso, TX 79915
Bidding will open September 28th at 10:00 AM and conclude October 12th at 10:00 AM. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder.
Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants:
D17 Jessica Silva B37 Noe Salina, C22 Conrado Huerta, B35 Gorgina Pacheco, B1 Teddy Medina, H19 J.M. Behrens, F37 Brian Raya, 536 Tirso Bonilla, 317 Sally Perez, 339 Sally Perez, 514 Alex Lopez 809 George Mcguire, 1036 Sandra Vasquez, 1029 Stephen Moreno, 1057 Billy Rogers, 10107 Karla Smith, A22 David Amaya, F21 Donald William Troxler
Self-Storage units containing household items, plastic containers, misc, boxes, bogs, children’t/baby items, appliances, clothing, furniture, tools, tables, TV’s chairs.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF ROBERT ROY JOHNSON, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were granted to JAMES BENNARD JOHNSON, as independent executor of the estate of ROBERT ROY JOHNSON, deceased, on September 21, 2022 by the Probate Court No. Two of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No. 2022-CPR01522. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the executor c/o Elisa Samaniego with the law firm of Kemp Smith LLP, 221 N. Kansas St., Suite 1700, El Paso, Texas 79901.
JAMES BENNARD JOHNSON, independent executor of the estate of ROBERT ROY JOHNSON
deceased
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF RODOLFO G. CANDELARIA, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of RODOLFO G. CANDELARIA, Deceased, were issued on September 19, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01144, pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to GILBERTO CANDELARIA, Independent Executor of the Estate of RODOLFO G. CANDELARIA, Deceased. The residence of the Independent Executor is in El Paso, Texas. The post office address is c/o: Ernesto Pineda, Attorney at Law, 11170 La Quinta Place, Suite B, El Paso, Texas 79936
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the above address within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this the 19th day of September, 2022.
/s/ Ernesto Pineda
Attorney at Law
11170 La Quinta Place,
Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79936
Telephone: No. (915) 598-7726
Telecopier No. (915) 593-3896
__________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
Contents of property in storage units to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com Bidding will open on or around 9/16/22 and will conclude on 10/10/22 at 5:00pm. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserved the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to the highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants, which all units contain a variety of household goods and other items unless otherwise noted: Facilities with units for sale are located at:
200 Village Court, El Paso, TX 79922: Units belonging to Susana Castillo and Alex Gastelum
10355 Dyer, El Paso, TX 79924: Units belonging to Manuel Casas, Nina Longoria, and Jessica Williams.
923 Hawkins, El Paso, TX 79915: Unit belonging Gabriel Caudillo.
4543 N. Mesa, El Paso, TX 79912: Units belonging to Rodriguez Hogan and George Watson
11100 Montana, El Paso, TX 79936: Units belonging to Raffory Pena-Duran, Agustin Sanchez, David Bojorquez, Myndi L. Robinson, Anita Melero, Wendy Monreal, and Ruben Torres.
11425 Pellicano El Paso, TX 79936: Unit belonging to Jose Ruiz.
4681 Ripley, El Paso, TX 79922 Unit belonging to Alayaha Armijo.
7180 Westwind, El Paso, TX 79912: Unit belonging to John Gardner.
344 N. Zaragoza, El Paso, TX 79907: Units belonging to Alfredo Publano, America Olivas, and Eliana Dominguez.
829 N. Zaragoza, El Paso, TX 79907: Unit belonging to Paloma Holguin, Rafael Mendez, and Amy Quiroz.
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: SAMUEL ARELLANES’ SISTER, CORA DURAN
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 3rd day of October, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of March, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CGD00038 on the docket of said court and styled In The Guardianship of the Person Only of SAMUEL ARELLANES, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for the Appointment of a Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of September, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Carlos Hernandez
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: JOSE FERMIN MENDOZA, father of ELIZABETH DIANE MENDOZA OCHOA, EVELYN MENDOZA, sister of ELIZABETH DIANE MENDOZA OCHOA, and CAMILA MENDOZA, sister of ELIZABETH DIANE MENDOZA OCHOA
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 3rd day of October, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 9th day of August, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CGD00126 on the docket of said court and styled In The Guardianship of ELIZABETH DIANE MENDOZA OCHOA An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for the Appointment of a Permanent Guardian of Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of September, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Carlos Hernandez
Deputy
__________________________________________________
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone: 915-212-0205.All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 09/21/2022 provided below.
YR, MAKE, MODEL LICENSE VIN# BAL
327114,2007 HYUNDAI ELANTRA,
KMHDU46D47U157939,
SXQ265-CO, $161.65
327041,2006 BUICK LACROSSE,
2G4WC582461167944,
CB47856-IL, $421.45
326757,2000 DODGE DURANGO,
1B4HS28N5YF188030,
NA, $248.25
326274,2016 HYUNDAI TUCSON,
KM8J33A44GU062580,
A0CK24-CO, $248.25
324445,2017 RAM RAM 1500,
1C6RR7PTXHS690675,
EE73713-MX,$789.50
324587,2016 HYUNDAI VELOSTER,
KMHTC6AD9GU283781,
7RYJ681-CA, $3127.70
324708,2001 LINCOLN TOWN CAR,
1LNHM81WX1Y734748,
50124A1-CA, $3106.05
325329,2017 ZENN MOTOR COMPANY,
L5YACBPB5H1162803,
$2521.50
326951, HOMEMADE TRAILER ,
GREY,N/A, $876.10
327043,ROCKWOOD,
FOREST TRAILER,
4X4CPR412FD295016,
N/A, $811.15
327392,2007 MAZDA MAZDA3,
JM1BK143371687685,
81439G3-TX,$464.77
327402,2004 OLDSMOBILE ALERO,
1G3NL52E44C197021,
AQLZ95-CO,$464.75
327457,2008 LEXUS ES 350,
JTHBJ46G282247830,
7ZWY154-CA,$421.45
327474,2013 HONDA ODYSSEY,
5FNRL5H91DB014169,
BWU K06-CO,$399.80
327649,1999 SATURN SW2,
1G8ZK8276XZ124980,
EFH307A-MX, $204.95
327655,2013 BUICK LACROSSE,
1G4GC5E30DF125701,
22188H2-TX,$204.95
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
The El Paso County Water Improvement District No.1, (“the District”), is requesting sealed bids from qualified firms interested in supplying a quantity up to 800 cubic yards
of fiber reinforced concrete for use in a shotcrete application and delivered to the Montoya Main Lateral at the vicinity of Mulberry Avenue and Warriors Drive in the City of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas.
Solicitation packets will be available beginning September 26, 2022 at the District office,
13247 Alameda Ave. Clint, Texas 79836, between the hours of 8 am and 4 pm during
normal business days. Alternatively, the solicitation packet may be downloaded after 10 am on September 26, 2022 using the internet at http://www.epcwid1.org.
The Bids shall conform to the requirements of Subchapter I of Chapter 49 of the Texas Water Code and provisions in Appendix II to 2 CFR Subtitle A Chapter 2 Part 200 – Uniform Administrative Requirements, Cost Principles, and Audit Requirements for Federal Awards. District reserves right to reject any or all proposals or to waive any informalities and irregularities.
Sealed bids must be received by the District at the District office no later than 12:00 noon
(as show on the District wall clock in the District tax’s office) on October 13, 2022. Bids shall be opened October 13, 2022, at 12:00 pm at the District Office, (Board Room). The District contacts for this bid are as follows: Richard Medina, Purchasing Agent and Pete Rodriguez, Maintenance Manager which can be reached at (915) 872-4000 or by e-mail at rmedina@epcwid1.org or prodriguez@epcwid1.org all inquiries must be in writing and sent to these emails or mailed to the District office.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
El Paso County Water Improvement District No. 1 (“the District”) is requesting sealed bids from qualified firms interested in supplying a quantity of 1,000 cubic yards of concrete for use in a shotcrete application and delivered to the Riverside Canal at the vicinity of Walcott Road and Valle Bajo Road in the City of Socorro, El Paso County, Texas. Vendor is responsible for itemizing and billing by project as directed by the District. Solicitation packages will be available beginning September 26, 2022, at the District Office, 13247 Alameda Avenue, Clint Texas 79836, between the hours of 10 am and 4 pm during normal business days.
Alternatively, the solicitation package may be downloaded after 10 am on September 26, 2022, using the internet at http://www.epcwid1.org
The bids shall conform to the requirements of Subchapter I of Chapter 49 of the Texas Water Code and provisions in Appendix II to 2 CFR Subtitle A Chapter 2 Part 200 – Uniform
Administrative Requirements, Cost Principles, and Audit Requirements for Federal Awards. District reserves right to reject any or all Bids or to waive any informalities and irregularities.
Sealed bids must be received by the District at the District offices no later than 12:00 noon (as shown on the District’s wall clock in the District tax office) on October 13, 2022. Bids shall be opened October 13, 2022, 12:15 pm at District Office, (Board Room). The District contact for this bid is Pete Rodriguez, Maintenance Manager, and he can be reached at prodriguez@epcwid1.org, all inquiries must be in writing and sent to this email or mailed to District office.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
El Paso County Water Improvement District No. 1 (“the District”) is requesting sealed bids from qualified firms interested in supplying a quantity of 3,500 cubic yards of fiber reinforced concrete for use in a shotcrete application and delivered to the Franklin Feeder Canal at the vicinity of Socorro Road and Pete Rodriguez Road in the City of Socorro, El Paso County, Texas. Vendor is responsible for itemizing and billing by project as directed by the District. Solicitation packages will be available beginning September 26, 2022, at the District Office, 13247 Alameda Avenue, Clint Texas 79836, between the hours of 10 am and 4 pm during normal business days. Alternatively, the solicitation package may be downloaded after 10 am on September 26, 2022, using the internet at http://www.epcwid1.org
The bids shall conform to the requirements of Subchapter I of Chapter 49 of the Texas Water Code. Any contract(s) awarded under this Invitation for Bids is/are subject to the United States Iron and Steel (US I&S) requirements of Texas Government Code, Chapter 2252, Subchapter F,
as amended by SB 1289, 85th Legislative Session, as applicable. The District reserves the right to reject any or all Bids or to waive any informalities and irregularities.
Sealed bids must be received by the District at the District offices no later than 12:00 noon (as shown on the District’s wall clock in the District tax office) on October 13, 2022. Bids shall be opened October 13, 2022, 12:15 pm at District Office, (Board Room). The District contact for this bid is Pete Rodriguez, Maintenance Manager, and he can be reached at prodriguez@epcwid1.org, all inquiries must be in writing and sent to this email or mailed to District office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.