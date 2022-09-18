THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF CARLOS E. MARTINEZ, Deceased
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. Monday, October 3rd, 2022, before the Honorable Judge William Moody, 34th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Bradley Conway
5601 Democracy Drive
Suite 265
Plano, TX 75024
On 06/22/2022 in this case numbered 2022DCV1851 on the docket of said court and styled;
J.P. MORGAN MORTGAGE ACQUISTION CORP.
V.
CYNTHIA PATRICIA ORTEGA DELGADO IN HER CAPACITY AS NEXT FRIEND AND GUARDIAN OF CARLOS E. MARTINEZ JR., THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF CARLOS E. MARTINEZ, DECEASED, AND THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF HANNAH JEAN MARTINEZ, DECEASED
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached: “This proceeding concerns the foreclosure of a lien on the following real property and improvements commonly known as 464 Southshore Pl, Horizon City, TX 79928, and mare particularly described as LOT 4, BLOCK 21, THE ESTATES AT EMERALD PARK UNIT THREE, AN ADDITION TO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN CLERK’S FILE NO. 20080066374, REAL PROPERTY RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.” as per attached and as is more fully shown by Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 18th day of August, 2022.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
Enrique Moreno County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Kathryn Martinez
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF HANNA JEAN MARTINEZ, Deceased
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. Monday, October 3rd, 2022, before the Honorable Judge William Moody, 34th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Bradley Conway
5601 Democracy Drive
Suite 265
Plano, TX 75024
On 06/22/2022 in this case numbered 2022DCV1851 on the docket of said court and styled;
J.P. MORGAN MORTGAGE ACQUISTION CORP.
V.
CYNTHIA PATRICIA ORTEGA DELGADO IN HER CAPACITY AS NEXT FRIEND AND GUARDIAN OF CARLOS E. MARTINEZ JR., THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF CARLOS E. MARTINEZ, DECEASED, AND THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF HANNAH JEAN MARTINEZ, DECEASED
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached: “This proceeding concerns the foreclosure of a lien on the following real property and improvements commonly known as 464 Southshore Pl, Horizon City, TX 79928, and mare particularly described as LOT 4, BLOCK 21, THE ESTATE AT EMERALD PARK UNIT THREE, AN ADDITION TO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN CLERK’S FILE NO. 20080066374, REAL PROPERTY RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.” as per attached and as is more fully shown by Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 18th day of August, 2022.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
Enrique Moreno County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Kathryn Martinez
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: BOBBY SEARS, JR. Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Stepchildren at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Jesus Rodriguez of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner’s, MELISSA JOAN STRICKLIN and CHRISTOPHER ALLEN STRICKLIN’S, said Petition was filed in said court, by Attorney at Law Erica P. Rios on this the 18th day of May 2021 in this case, numbered 2021DCM3002 on the docket of said Court and styled: IN THE INTEREST OF CHILDREN
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Stepchildren. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: BRENT COLE SEARS Date of Birth: 09/16/2010 Place of Birth: Raleigh, North Carolina
Child’s Name: BLADEN MAX SEARS Date of Birth: 07/15/2013 Place of Birth: Raleigh, North Carolina
The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 24th day of August, 2022.
Erica P. Rios
Attorney at Law
501 N. Kansas
Ste 200
El Paso, TX 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Lori Gonzalez
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more on TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: EDGAR ALONSO VALADEZ ROJAS,
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Stepchild at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioners, GABRIELA GARCIA and JESUS GERARDO ALDERETE CABRERA’S, said Petition was filed in said court, by Attorney at Law Ismael Pease, 401 E. Main Street, Suite 415, El Paso, Texas 79901 on this the 14th day of June, 2022 in this case, numbered 2022DCM3536 on the docket of said Court and styled:
In The Interest of a Child
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit; Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Stepchild. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: CHANEL EIZA VALADEZ Date of Birth: February 7, 2013
The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 22nd day of August, 2022.
Ismael Pease
Attorney at Law
401 E. Main Street, Ste 415
El Paso, TX 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Stephannie Najera
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.
TO: ALEJANDRO GARCIA
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. Monday, October 17, 2022, before the Honorable Judge Kurita County Court at Law Number 6 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Blake A. Scott
4423 SW 45th Ave.
Amarillo, TX 79109
On 01/19/2022 in this case numbered 2022DCV0227 on the docket of said court and styled:
QUEEN WATKINS and BOBBY WATKINS
VS.
SHIRA MANAGEMENT, LLC DOMADIA DEVELOPERS, LLC, VEER MANAGEMENT LLC, ROHITKUMA PATEL AND ALEJANDRO GARCIA
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
“MOTOR VEHICLE COLLISION THAT OCCURRED ON OR ABOUT FEBRUARY 4, 2020, NORTHBOUND I-27 IN SWISHER COUNTY, TEXAS, as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Petition on file in this suit.” As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 31st day of August, 2022.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Kia-Dre Henry
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 327th District Court of El Paso County on the 28th day of July, 2022, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, Plaintiff, and the City of El Paso, Intervenor, vs. Javier Ramirez, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2020DTX1832, Docket No. 2022-SO-07599, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in October 2022, it being the 4th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Javier Ramirez, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: V88799900104500
LOT 23, BLOCK 1, VISTA DEL PRADO, UNIT 2, IN THE CITY OF EL PASO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE IN PLAT BOOK VOLUME 47, PAGE 25, OF THE PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 194 ISAIAH DR. EL PASO, TX 79927
Property of Javier Ramirez will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Sixty-Nine Thousand Forty-Five and 54/100 Dollars ($69,045.54), with interest and all costs of suit, in favor of Ovation Services, LLC, and the City of El Paso.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ISTS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256
_____________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law No. 6 of El Paso County on the 12th day of July, 2022, by the clerk thereof, in the case of City of El Paso, Plaintiff, FGMS Holdings, LLC, Intervenor, vs. Leslie Almengor, Carlos Rojero, and Capital One, National Association, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2018DTX1077, Docket No. 2022-SO-07279, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in October 2022, it being the 4th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Leslie Almengor, Carlos Rojero, and Capital One, National Association, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso, County, Texas to wit:
TAX ACCOUNT NUBMER D80000000201000
LOT 10, BLOCK 2 DRAKE SUBDIVSION, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 67, PAGE 52, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 19121 TORNILLO AVENUE, TORNILLO, TX 79853
Property of Leslie Almengor, Carlos Rojero, and Capital One, National Association, will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Thirty-One Thousand Eight Hundred Six and 34/100 Dollars ($31,806.34), with interest and all costs of suit, in favor of City of El Paso and FGMS Holdings, LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOU WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS”AND WITH ALL FAULTS
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268
_____________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
Notice is hereby given, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the 327th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 20th day of May, 2022, by the clerk thereof, in the case of BLU Capital, LLC, Plaintiff, vs. J.A.A. Brothers, LLC, Alejandro Noel Delgado Individually and as Personal Guarantor, and Cynthia P. Delgado aka Cynthia Patricia Ortega, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2022DCV0202, Docket No. 2022-SO-05001, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in October 2022, it being the 4th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest J.A.A. Brothers, LLC, Alejandro Noel Delgado, and Cynthia P. Delgado aka Cynthia Patricia Ortega in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
BLK 2 VISTA BONITA ESTATES #1 LOT 7
PID: 701611
331 VILLA BONITA RD, EL PASO, TX 79836
BLK 9 VISTA BONITA ESTATES #1 LOT 19
PID: 701731
410 JOY A BONITA RD, EL PASO, TX 79836
Levied don the 9th day of August, 2022, as the property of J.A.A. Brothers, LLC, Alejandro Noel Delgado, and Cynthia P. Delgado aka Cynthia Patricia Ortega to satisfy a judgment amounting to Nineteen Thousand Seven Hundred Thirty-Nine and 13/100 Dollars ($19,739.13), together with interest, and all costs of suit, in favor of BLU Capital, LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE B Y COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
SDV Logistics, LLC located in El Paso, Texas, is selling approximately 2,380 cases of Hogar toilet paper; 3100 bundles of Kleenex “Mega Jumbo” toilet paper; 5,000 cases of Petalo toilet paper “with vitamin E” , 4,897 Premier, and 1,800 cases of Regio branded toilet paper (collectively referred to as “Toilet Paper”) in order to satisfy a Warehouse’s lien.
The Toilet Paper to be sold is being held on behalf of FAZ Marketing, LLC, a Texas Limited Liability Company and Elegant Trading Inc., a Texas Corporation.
The Toilet Paper will be sold to the highest bidder at a public auction.
The auction will take place at 9555 Plaza Circle, El Paso, Texas 79927 on September 26, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. All Toilet Paper will be sold as-is, to the highest bidder. SDV Logistcs, LLC reserves the right to withdraw the Toilet Paper at any time before the sale.
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 23-001
Forensic Toxicology Services
for the County of El Paso Medical Examiner’s
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Forensic Toxicology Services for the County of El Paso Medical Examiner’s.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Bids are due by Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
All bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, September 29, 2022. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSON
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 23-002
As-Needed Groundwater Well Maintenance and Repair Services
for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for As-Needed Groundwater Well Maintenance and Repair Services for the County of El Paso.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Bids are due by Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
All bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, October 6, 2022. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSON
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
This notice is being furnished pursuant to the Texas Probate Code to all creditors of MARY SOFIA FEENEY. The Application for Probate of Will for the Estate of MARY SOFIA FEENEY under Cause No.
2022-CPR01097 was filed on July 6, 2022 in the Probate Court Number Two, El Paso, County, Texas. The letters were issued August 10, 2022. The Executor of the Estate where claims can be submitted is COLLEEN MARIE CUMMINGS whose address is 300 Summit Ridge Dr. Apt. A6, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73114. Make claims to: “Representative, Estate of MARY SOFIA FEENEY”.
_____________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF JOSE A. BERNAL, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR01499
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOSE A. BERNAL, Deceased, were issued on September 12, 2022, in Cause No. 2022CPR01499, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: ROSA I. BERNAL aka ROSA ISELA BERNAL. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: ROSA I. BERNAL aka ISELA BERNAL
10221 Khyber
El Paso, Texas 79927
Dated the 13th day of September, 2022.
/s/ Victor H. Falvey
Attorney for ROSA I. BERNAL aka ROSA ISELA BERNAL
State Bar No.: 06800200
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
E-mail: falvictorvey@msn.com
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate RICHARD ANDREW MATTY, deceased, were issued on August 23, 2022, under Docket No. 2013-CPR00795, pending in the Statutory Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to DAVID J. MATTY. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate, addressed as follows:
Representative,
Estate of RICHARD ANDREW MATTY, Deceased
c/o Spencer Trial Attorneys P.C., Ashley Spencer
1009 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: September 12, 2022.
By: /s/ Ashley Spencer
Attorney for Applicant
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of HAZEL VETRA BUSSELL, Deceased, were issued on September 09, 2022, in Docket No. 2022-CPR01340, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to DAVID BUSSELL CURREY, Independent Executor. The residence of the Independent Executor is in El Paso County, Texas, and the post office address is:
DAVID BUSSELL CURREY
6243 Tarascas
El Paso, Texas 79912
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 9th day of September, 2022.
/s/ Samuel S. Sipes
Attorney for the Estate of HAZEL VETRA BUSSELL
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: MARIA TERESA MELTON, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR01388
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA TERESA MELTON, Deceased, were granted on September 1, 2022, under Docket Number
2022-CPR01388 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: JAMES W. FANNIN. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Robert Warach
_____________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: CARLOS ROJAS, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR01170
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of CARLOS ROJAS, Deceased, were granted on September 7, 2022, under Docket Number 2022-CPR01170 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: ROSARIO ROJAS. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROBERTO GREGORIO BARCENAS, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 3rd day of October, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 7th day of September, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01590 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ROBERTO GREGORIO BARCENAS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Letters of Independent administration and for Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 8th day of September, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF FRANCISCO O. HERRERA AKA FRANCISCO OLEA HERRERA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 3rd day of October, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 7th day of September, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01583 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of FRANCISCO O. HERREA AKA FRANCISCO OLEA HERRERA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 8th day of September, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Naythan Fraire
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF EMILE G. COUROUX, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 3rd day of October, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 8th day of September, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01591 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of EMILE G. COUROUX, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Proceeding to Declare Heirship and Letters of Independent Administration under Texas Estate Code 202.005, 301.052 and 401.003. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 8th day of September, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF PATRICIA ELAINE REED A/K/A PATRICIA E. REED, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 3rd day of October, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 2nd day of September, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01561 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of PATRICIA ELAINE REED A/K/A PATRICIA E. REED, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship, and for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 7th day of September, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF FRANCISCA GUERRERO, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 26th day of September, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 2nd day of September, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01571 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of FRANCISCA GUERRERO Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and Declaration of Heirship and for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 7th day of September, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Larissa De La O
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RODOLFO GUERRERO, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 26th day of September, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 2nd day of September, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01570 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RODOLFO GUERRERO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and Declaration of Heirship and for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 7th day of September, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Larissa De La O
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOE G. JIMENEZ JR. Deceased, were issued on September 7, 2022, in cause No. 2022-CPR01362 in the Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to DIANA JIMENEZ-SCOTT. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of JOE G. JIMENEZ, JR.
c/o Alexander V. Neill
PO Box 942
El Paso, TX 79946
Dated the 7th day of September, 2022.
/s/ Alexander V. Neill
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of RUBEN TREVINO, Deceased, Cause No.
2022-CPR00539, were issued on September 7, 2022, in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to JESSICA SALAZAR. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Hector Phillips
Attorney at Law
1017 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 7th day of September, 2022.
/s/ Hector Phillips
State Bar No.: 00792759
1017 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 838-8000
Facsimile: (915) 838-7060
E-mail: hphillips@hectorphillips.com
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of MARJORIE SUE FOSTER, Deceased, Cause No.
2022-CPR00298, were issued on September 7, 2022, in the Probate Court No. One, El Paso County, Texas, to JONATHAN WYATT FOSTER. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Hector Phillips
Attorney at Law
1017 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 7th day of September, 2022.
/s/ Hector Phillips
Attorney for JONATHAN WYATT FOSTER
State Bar No.: 00792759
1017 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 838-8000
Facsimile: (915) 838-7060
E-mail: hphillips@hectorphillips.com
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MANUEL MORENO, SR., Deceased, were issued on September 6, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01099, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: ROSA A. ELLIOTT. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 7th day of September, 2022.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GRIFFIN GEIS COUCH, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 26th day of September, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 6th day of September, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01580 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of GRIFFIN GEIS COUCH, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 7th day of September, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF HUMBERTO REYES JR., DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 26th day of September, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 31st day of August, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01540 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of HUMBERTO REYES, JR., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Judicial Determination and Declaration of Heirship, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 7th day of September, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS of JOHN CHARLES PINNEY A/K/A JOHN CL. PINNEY, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 26th day of September, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 31st day of August, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01552 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOHN CHARLES PINNEY, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship; for Independent Administration of Intestate Estate by Agreement; and for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 7th day of September, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Brian Korner
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF PAUL HARPER NORTHROP, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 26th day of September, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 2nd day of September, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01575 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of PAUL HARPER NORTHROP, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code, and Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 7th day of September, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Brian Korner
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ANTONIO RODRIGUEZ MOSQUEDA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 26th day of September, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 2nd day of September, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01568 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ANTONIO RODRIGUEZ MOSQUEDA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 6th day of September, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Humberto Lucero
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF FERNANDO OLIVAS, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 26th day of September, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 24th day of August, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01507 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of FERNANDO OLIVAS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for letters of independent administration and for determination of heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 2nd day of September, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Humberto Lucero
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF JOSEPH LEE BECK, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR02158
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOSEPH LEE BECK, Deceased, were issued on March 1, 2022, in cause No. 2021-CPR02158, pending in the probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: EDGAR BECK. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Edgar Beck
4561 R.T. Cassidy Drive
El Paso, Texas 79924
Dated the 24th day of August, 2022.
/s/ Philip E. Mullin
Attorney for EDGAR BECK
State Bar No.: 14653300
1790 Lee Trevino, Suite 214
El Paso, TX 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-7578
Facsimile: (915) 594-7969
E-mail: mullinlaw915@outlook.com
_____________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF EMIGDIO GONZALEZ, JR. Deceased
Cause No. 2022-CPR01205
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of EMIGDIO GONZALEZ JR., Deceased, were issued on the 13th day of September, 2022, in Docket Number
2022-CPR01205, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to EMIGDIO GONZALEZ III, Independent Executor. The address of record for EMIGDIO GONZALEZ III is 10516 Lakewood, El Paso, Texas 79925. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Signed the 13th day of September, 2022.
/s/ EMIGDIO GONZALEZ III, Independent Executor of the Estate of EMIGDIO GONZALEZ JR., Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
_____________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF BLANCA R. VARGAS A/K/A BLANCA ROSA VARGAS, Deceased
Cause No. 2022-CPR01185
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BLANCA R. VARGAS A/K/A BLANCA ROSA VARGAS, Deceased, were issued on the 13th day of September, 2022, in Docket Number
2022-CPR01185, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to KARMIN JURADO, Independent Executor. The address of record for KARMIN JURADO is 14322 Smokey Point, El Paso, Texas 79938. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Signed the 13th day of September, 2022.
/s/ KARMIN JURADO, Independent Executor of the Estate of BLANCA R. VARGAS A/K/A BLANCA ROSA VARGAS, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF FRANCISCO J. LOPEZ A/K/A FRANCISCO JAVIER LOPEZ-RAMOS, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 26th day of September, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 31st day of August, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01554 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of FRANCISO J. LOPEZ A/K/A FRANCISCO JAVIER LOPEZ-RAMOS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship, and Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 2nd day of September, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Brian Korner
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RICARDO GENERA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 26th day of September, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 31st day of August, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01551 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RICARDO GENERA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 2nd day of September, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CORRINNE D. LEE, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 26th day of September, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 1st day of September, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01502 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CORRINNE D. LEE, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Letters of Independent Administration and for Determination of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 2nd day of September, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Carlos Hernandez
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: TIFFANY YARBROUGH, KAYLA YARBROUGH, JAMES YARBROUGH, JR., SHAWN YARBROUGH, AND ANDREW YARBROUGH; The Application for Probate of Will as a Muniment of Title After Four Years in the Estate of DOROTHEA REGINA YARBROUGH, also known as DORTHEA R. YARBROUGH deceased (the “Estate”), has been filed with the El Paso County Probate Clerk, and is pending in the Probate Court Number One, El Paso, County, Texas Cause Number 2022-CPR00435. You are heirs of the Estate. Please contact Applicant’s attorney at ScottHulse, P.C. (Zachary G. Daw), 201 E. Main, Suite 1100, El Paso, Texas 79901.
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 26TH day of September, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 14th day of March, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00435 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of DOROTHEA REGINA YARBROUGH Also Known As DOROTHY R. YARBROUGH, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Probate of Will as a Muniment of Title More Than Four Years Following Death. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 1st day of September, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Carlos Hernandez
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of ABEL DAVID MORALES a/k/a DAVID ABEL MORALES, Deceased; Cause No.:
2022-CPR00269; ALMA ROSA MORALES, serving as Independent Administrator of the Estate of ABEL DAVID MORALES a/k/a DAVID ABEL MORALES, Deceased of El Paso County, Texas as appointed on June 7, 2022 by the Judge of Probate Court Number One of El Paso, Texas, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them to said Administrator, ALMA ROSA MORALES, within the time prescribed by law, at the following: ALMA ROSA MORALES, Independent Administrator; c/o Daniel Ordonez, Blanco Ordonez Mata & Wechsler, P.C., 5715 Cromo Dr., El Paso, Texas 79912. Dated this the 8th day September 2022.
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF FERNANDO PEREIDA
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of FERNANDO PEREIDA, Deceased, were issued on August 31, 2022, under Docket No.
2022-CPR00750 pending in Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to RENALDO PEREIDA JR. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
RENALDO PEREIDA JR., Independent Executor
Estate of FERNANDO PEREIDA, Deceased
c/o the Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: September 8, 2022
The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
By /s/ Steve Ortega
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 24046561
(915) 304-5050 – Telephone
(915) 314-5375 – Facsimile
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF ROSE KATHERINE HILL, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROSE KATHERINE HILL, Deceased, were issued on September 7, 2022, under Docket No.
2022-CPR00406 pending in Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to MONA TAMARA PENNYPACKER Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
MONA TAMARA PENNYPACKER, Independent Administrator
Estate of ROSE KATHERINE HILL, Deceased
c/o the Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: September 7, 2022
The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
By /s/ Steve Ortega
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 24046561
(915) 304-5050 – Telephone
(915) 314-5375 – Facsimile
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BARBARA J. GREENE, Deceased, were issued on September 7, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01126, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: DAVID S. GREENE. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 9th day of September, 2022.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
_____________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: ELVIRA GALVAN GALINDO DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 2022CPR00570
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ELVIRA GALVAN GALINDO DECEASED, were issued on May 16, 2022, in Cause No. 2022CPR00570, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to: DAVID ANTHONY GALINDO. The residence of the Independent Executor is:
c/o: Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: September 12, 2022
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Eduardo Miranda
Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79903
(915) 351-7693
(915) 351-7696 fax
State Bar No.: 14199590
Attorney for the Estate of ELVIRA GALVAN GALINDO
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: VIOLETA EDUVINA MARQUEZ DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 2021CPR01772
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of VIOLETA EDUVINA MARQUEZ DECEASED, were issued on October 13, 2022, in Cause No. 2021CPR01772, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to: PAULA A. FIGUEROA. The residence of the Independent Executor is:
c/o: Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: September 12, 2022
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Eduardo Miranda
Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79903
(915) 351-7693
(915) 351-7696 fax
State Bar No.: 14199590
Attorney for the Estate of VIOLETA EDUVINA MARQUEZ
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CATALINA VIDAL, Deceased, were issued on September 8, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01145 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to DANIEL T. SAMBRANO. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of CATALINA VIDAL
c/o Daniel T. Sambrano
8312 Hopewell Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79925
Dated the 13th day of September, 2022.
/s/ Alan D. Gluth
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of REBA MARIE HUGHES, Deceased, were issued on September 8, 2022, in Cause
No. 2022-CPR01106 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to HAROLD WINTHROP HUGHES. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of REBA MARIE HUGHES
c/o Harold Winthrop Hughes
6812 Imperial Ridge Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79912
Dated the 13th day of September, 2022.
/s/ Alan D. Gluth
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of HELEN CHUNG SOOK JURY, Deceased, were issued on September 8, 2022, in Cause
No. 2022-CPR01108 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to KENNETH NORMAN JURY. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of HELEN CHUNG SOOK JURY
c/o Kenneth Norman Jury 2409 Gairloch Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79925
Dated the 13th day of September, 2022.
/s/ Alan D. Gluth
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF HECTOR R. VILLARREAL, DECEASED
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF HECTOR R. VILLARREAL, DECEASED: Notice is hereby given that letters were granted to HUGO VILLARREAL as Independent Administrator of the estate of HECTOR R. VILLARREAL., deceased, on September 13th, 2022 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00262. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to HUGO VILLARREAL, Independent Administrator of the estate of HECTOR R. VILLARREAL., deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of SALLY G. ORTEGA were issued on 08/05/2022, in docket number 2021-CPR01722, pending in the Statutory Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to ISABEL AGUIRRE. All persons having claims against the estate, which is presently being administered, are required to submit them, within the time and manner prescribed by law, and before the estate is closed, addressed as follows:
Representative
Estate of SALLY G. ORTEGA
c/o Enrique Garcia, Esq.
3204 Montana Ave. Ste. A
El Paso, TX 79903
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA A. LOPEZ, Deceased, were issued on March 14, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00154, pending in the Probate Court Number One, El Paso County, Texas, to: DANIEL LOPEZ, Independent Executor of the Estate of MARIA A. LOPEZ, Deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Estate of MARIA A. LOPEZ, Deceased
DANIEL LOPEZ - Independent Executor
c/o David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
Attorney for Independent Executor
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Dated the 9th day of September, September/s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
State Bar No. 24001759
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
CAUSE NO.
NO. 2022-CPR01363
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of RAYMOND NICK MALOOLY, deceased: SUSAN ANNE MALOOLY DAW and LISA RAE MALOOLY, having been duly appointed Independent Co-Executors of the Estate of RAYMOND NICK MALOOLY, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number One of El Paso, Texas, on September 6, 2022, hereby notify all per4sons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Co-Executors within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
SUSAN ANNE MALOOLY DAW and LISA RAE MALOOLY,
Independent Co-Executors of the Estate of RAYMOND NICK MALOOLY, deceased
c/o Zachary G. Daw
ScottHulse P.C.
PO Box 99123
El Paso, Texas 79999-9123
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of Douglas
SAMUEL QUIGG, Deceased were granted to the undersigned on the 12th of September, 2022 by The Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same to DEBORAH E. QUIGG within the time prescribed by law.
My address is 3462 Hancock Bridge Pkwy #251
North Fort Myers Florida 33903
Independent Executor of the Estate of DOUGLAS SAMUEL QUIGG, Deceased
CAUSE NO.
2022-CPR01377
_____________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and motion, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: TRACEY ANNETTE CLAMAN, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Judge Marlene Gonzalez of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Motion for Judgment Nunc Pro Tunc, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law David E. Hilles, 1013 E. San Antonio Avenue, El Paso, Texas 79901, on this the 8th day of March, 2021 against TRACEY ANNETTE CLAMAN, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2018DCM1173 on the docket of said Court and entitled; In the Matter of the Marriage of DAVID CLAMAN and TRACEY ANNETTE CLAMAN A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Motion for Judgment Nunc Pro Tunc The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgement or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 2nd day of September, 2022.
David E. Hilles, III
Attorney at Law
1013 E. San Antonio Avenue
El Paso, TX 79901
915-751-4552
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Josephine Redfearn
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF: AGAPITO BELTRAN DECEASED
NO. 2021CPR00880
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of AGAPITO BELTRAN, Deceased were issued on June 6, 2022, in Cause No.: 2021CPR00880 pending in the Statutory Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas, to AIDA BELTRAN. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o G. Daniel Mena
Attorney at Law
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ G. Daniel Mena
Attorney at Law
State Bar No.: 13929900
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
(915) 564-1336
(915) 564-1390 Fax
E-mail:gdanmena@yahoo.com
_____________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF BENITA J. HOLGUIN, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
No. 2022-CPR01364
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BENITA J. HOLGUIN, Deceased, were issued on September 12, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR01364, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: IDA H. FANNIN.; All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Ida H. Fannin
831 Chapala Ct.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 12th day of September, 2022.
/s/ Victor H. Falvey
Attorney for ERNESTO J. HOLGUIN
State Bar No.: 06800200
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
E-mail: falvictorvey@msn.com
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: LUCAS MARTIN RUIZ
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 3rd day of October, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 23rd day of March, 2022 in Cause No.
2021-CGD00089 on the docket of said court and styled JOSHUA VICTOR RUIZ, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: First Amended Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 8th day of September, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Naythan Fraire
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: OMAR RAUL RUIZ
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 3rd day of October, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 23rd day of March, 2022 in Cause No.
2021-CGD00089 on the docket of said court and styled JOSHUA VICTOR RUIZ, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: First Amended Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 8th day of September, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Naythan Fraire
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF LOURDES ACOSTA ARRIOLA, A/K/A LOURDES ARRIOLA, DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2022-CPR00639
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF LOURDES ACOSTA ARRIOLA, A/K/A LOURDES ARRIOLA
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LOURDES ACOSTA ARRIOLA, A/K/A LOURDES ARRIOLA, Deceased, were issued on June 22, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00639, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: BERTA ALICIA BORENSTEIN, A/K/A BERTA BORENSTIEN, A/KA/ BERTA A. BORENSTIEN, whose mailing address is:
BERTA ALICIA BORENSTEIN, A/K/A BERTA BORENSTIEN,
A/K/A BERTA A. BORENSTEIN
C/O Law Office of Rudy Perez
2025 Montana Ave. El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 8th of September, 2022.
Rudy Perez
Attorney for BERTA ALICIA BORENSTEIN, A/K/A BERTA BORENSTEIN, A/K/A BERTA A. BORENSTEIN
State Bar No.: 15779360
2025 Montana
El Paso, Texas 79903
Telephone: (915) 532-9176
Facsimile: (915) 532-9178
_____________________________________________________
Notice of Public Logic and Accuracy Test
Notice is hereby given that the El Paso County Elections Department will run its official Public Logic and Accuracy Test of the automatic tabulating equipment on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. for the November 2022 General Election. The test will be conducted at the El Paso County Election Office located at 500 E. San Antonio Ave., Suite 314 in El Paso.
Aviso de la Prueba Pública De Precisión Y Lógica
Por la presente se da aviso que el Departamento de Elecciónes del Condado de El Paso ejecutará su prueba oficial de precisión y lógica publica del equipo automático de tabulación el Miercoles, 21 de Septiembre de 2022 a las 9:00 a.m. Para la Elección General de Noviembre de 2022. La prueba se realizará en la oficina de Elecciónes del Condado de El Paso localizada en 500 E. San Antonio Ave., Suite 314 en El Paso.
_____________________________________________________
