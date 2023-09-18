CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: Barbara McGuire
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 2nd day of October, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 7th day of February, 2023 in Cause No. 2006G00237 on the docket of said court and styled Eric James Cordova, Alleged Incapacitated Person.
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Successor Guardian.
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 7th day of September, 2023.
Delia Briones,
El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By /s/ Larissa De la O
Deputy Larissa De La O
CITATION BY PUBLICATION THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
Maria Del Carmen Vargas a/k/a Maria Del Carmen Beltran, a/k/a Maria Del Carmen Rico, a/k/a Maria Del Carmen Rico Beltran, a/k/a Carmen Medelline, Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 18th day of September, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 29th day of August, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CPR01546 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Maria Del Carmen Vargas a/k/a Maria Del Carmen Beltran, a/k/a Maria Del Carmen Rico, a/k/a Maria Del Carmen Rico Beltran, a/k/a Carmen Medelline ,Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and Determination of Heirship
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 30th day of August, 2023 .
Delia Briones,
El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By/s/ Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy Vanessa Maldonado
CITATION BY PUBLICATION THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
Valerie Monique Sotelo, Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 18th day of September, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 23rd day of August, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CPR01491 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Valerie Monique Sotelo, Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Letters of Independent Administration
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 24th day of August, 2023 .
Delia Briones,
El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By Jicela Martinez
Deputy Jicela Martinez
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF Maria Esther Ramirez, Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 0:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 2nd day of October, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 6th day of September, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CPR01607 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Maria Esther Ramirez, Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Declaration Heirship and for Order of Independent Administration
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 11th day of September, 2023.
Delia Briones,
El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By/s/ Naythan Fraire
Deputy Naythan Fraire
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
Fernando De La Torre, Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 2nd day of October, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 12th day of September, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CPR01635 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Fernando De La Torre, Deceased.
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Independent Administration
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of September, 2023.
Delia Briones,
El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By/s/ Larissa De la O
Deputy Larissa De La O
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: Luz Romero, half-sister of Omar Alexis Romero, and Victor Omar Romero, Jr., half-brother of the Omar Alexis Romero
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 9th day of October, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 5th day of September, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CGD00149 on the docket of said court and styled Omar Alexis Romero, An Incapacitated Person.
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Guardian of the Person.
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 13th day of September, 2023.
Delia Briones,
El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By /s/ Arminda Amaya
Deputy Arminda Amaya
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
Lisa Marie Sosa AKA Lisa M. Sosa, Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 0:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 2nd day of October, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 6th day of September, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CPR01613 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Lisa Marie Sosa Also Known As Lisa M. Sosa, Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for the Appointment of Independent Administrator, for Issuance of Letters of Administration, and Judicial Declaration of Heirship
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 11th day of September, 2023.
Delia Briones,
El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By/s/ Naythan Fraire
Deputy Naythan Fraire
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF Ruben Angel Ramirez, Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the fir Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 2nd day of October, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 12th day of September, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CPR01646 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Ruben Angel Ramirez ,Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship and Declaration of Heirship and for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration (Decedent last known address: 7614 Mount Latona Drive, El Paso, TX 79904)
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 13th day of September, 2023.
Delia Briones,
El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By /s/ Daniel Valencia
Deputy Daniel Valencia
CITATION BY PUBLICATION THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
Rose Marie Rios, Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 18th day of September, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 29th day of August, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CPR01545 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Rose Marie Rios , Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination and Declaration of Heirship, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 30th day of August, 2023 .
Delia Briones,
El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy Vanessa Maldonado
CITATION BY PUBLICATION THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
Albert Salcido, Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 18th day of September, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 28th day of August, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CPR01523 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Albert Salcido , Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and Declaration of Heirship of Albert Salcido, Deceased
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 29th day of August, 2023 .
Delia Briones,
El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By/s/ Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy Vanessa Maldonado
CITATION BY PUBLICATION THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
Jose Landeros , Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 18th day of September, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 29th day of August, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CPR01530 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Jose Landeros ,Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application For Independent Administration And Declaration Of Heirship Of Jose Landeros, Deceased.
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 30th day of August, 2023 .
Delia Briones,
El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By /s/ Humberto Lucero
Deputy Humberto Lucero
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: Brian Alvarez and Angel Alvarez
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 2nd day of October, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 9th day of June, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CGD00098 on the docket of said court and styled Jessijay Alvarez, Alleged Incapacitated Person.
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Guardianship of the Person.
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 7th day of September, 2023.
Delia Briones,
El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By /s/ Larissa De la O
Deputy Larissa De La O
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: “You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: ALVIN LEROY HARRIS, SR.
Greetings:
You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Marlene Gonzalez of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition for Divorce, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law David Hilles, 1013 E. San Antonio Avenue El Paso, TX 79901, on this the 11th day of July, 2023 against Alvin Leroy Harris, Sr., Respondent, and the said suit being number 2023-DCM3839 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
IN THE MATTER OF THE MARRIAGE OF: OLIVIA ALEANE HARRIS AND ALVIN LEROY HARRIS SR.
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.
Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this 2nd day of August, 2023
DAVID HILLES
Attorney at Law
1013 E. San Antonio Avenue
EL PASO, TX 79901
915-751-4552
NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU, DISTRICT CLERK El Paso County, Texas
By Stephanie Harries
Stephanie Harris
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
Roger Verne Ekola,
Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 18th day of September, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 29th day of August, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CPR01534 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Roger Verne Ekola ,Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application For Judicial Determination And Declaration Of Heirship, For Creation Of Independent Administration In An Intestate Estate, And For Letters Of Independent Administration.
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 30th day of August, 2023 .
Delia Briones,
El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By Humberto Lucero
Deputy Humberto Lucero
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: Elvira Jacquez and Ten Thousand Three Hundred Sixty-Seven Dollars in United States Currency ($10,367.00)
Greetings:
You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer the Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, 16th of October, 2023, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas.
Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by Attorney at Law, BILL D. HICKS, 500 E, SAN ANTONIO, SUITE 203, EL PASO, TX 79901 on the 13th day of June, 2023 in this case numbered 2023DCV1899 on the docket of said court and styled:
THE STATE OF TEXAS VS
Ten Thousand Three Hundred Sixty-Seven Dollars In United States Currency ($10,367.00)
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
a forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced TEN THOUSAND THREE HUNDRED SIXTY-SEVEN DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($10,367.00) which was seized by the EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT from ELVIRA JACQUEZ. The currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter.
as per attached and as is more fully shown by a forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.
Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 29th day of August, 2023
CLERK OF THE COURT
NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU, District Clerk
Enrique Moreno
County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Attest:
NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU,
DISTRICT CLERK
El Paso County, Texas
By/s/ JoAnn Acosta
JoAnn Acosta, Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
Felipe Serrano, Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 18th day of September, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 24th day of August, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CPR01498 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Felipe Serrano , Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Declaration of Heirship
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 24th day of August, 2023 .
Delia Briones,
El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By /s/ Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy Vanessa Maldonado
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
Gabriela Alvarez a/k/a Gabriela J. Alvarez, Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 18th day of September, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 29th day of August, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CPR01536 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Gabriela Alvarez a/k/a Gabriela J. Alvarez, Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and Declaration of Heirship of Gabriela Alvarez a/k/a Gabriela J. Alvarez, Deceased
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 29th day of August, 2023.
Delia Briones,
El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By /s/ Saul Liberato
Deputy Saul Liberato
REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS
RFQ 24-001
Investigative Services for the County of El Paso
Human Resources Department
The County of El Paso is requesting offers for Investigative Services for the County of El Paso Human Resources Department.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFQ from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net .
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Offers are due by Thursday, October 12, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net .
All RFQ openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos .
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com . If emailed, the RFQ number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, September 28, 2023. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFQ opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, and scope of services. COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSON
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
Notice of Public Logic and Accuracy Test
Notice is hereby given that the El Paso County Elections Department will run its official Public Logic and Accuracy Test of the automatic tabulating equipment on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. for the November 2023 Uniform & Special Election. The test will be conducted at the El Paso County Election Office located at 500 E. San Antonio Ave., Suite 314 in El Paso.
Aviso de la Prueba Pública De Precisión Y Lógica
Por la presente se da aviso que el Departamento de Elecciónes del Condado de El Paso ejecutará su prueba oficial de precisión y lógica publica del equipo automático de tabulación el Miercoles, 20 de Septiembre de 2023 a las 10:00 a.m. Para la Elección Uniforme y Especial de Noviembre de 2023. La prueba se realizará en la oficina de Elecciónes del Condado de El Paso localizada en 500 E. San Antonio Ave., Suite 314 en El Paso.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of RICARDO ACOSTA, Deceased, were issued on September 06, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR01082, pending in the Probate Court No: Two, El Paso County, Texas, to:
BRANDY BLANCO-ACOSTA.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
ESTATE OF RICARDO ACOSTA, DECEASED
BRANDY BLANCO-ACOSTA Independent Administratrix
C/O David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
Attorney for Independent Administratrix
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
DATED the 14 day of September, 2023.
David A. Bonilla
Attorney for BRANDY BLANCO-ACOSTA
State Bar No.: 24001759 10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935 Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232 E-mail: dbonillalaw@gmail.com
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF BARBARA A. SALAZAR
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of Barbara A. Salazar, Deceased, were granted to Jason Christopher Salazar as Independent Executor on September 14, 2023 by the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas in cause number 2023-CPR01434. ALL PERSONS having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Independent Executor, c/o Gina Fields, 5809 Acacia Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912, within the time prescribed by law.
AINSA HUTSON HESTER & CREWS LLP
5809 Acacia Circle
El Paso, Texas 79912 Telephone: (915) 845-5300 Facsimile: (915) 845-7800
By:/s/ Gina Fields
GINA FIELDS
State Bar No. 11842750 Attorney for Independent Executor
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JUNE ADKINS, Deceased, were issued on September 7, 2023, in Cause No. 2022CPR01049, pending in the Probate Court No. One, El Paso County, Texas, to: BECKY ADKINS a/k/a BECKY L. ADKINS.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Estate of JUNE ADKINS
BECKY ADKINS a/k/a BECKY L. ADKINS, Independent Executrix
c/o: DAVID A. BONILLA Attorney at Law, P.C.
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
DATED the 7th day of September, 2023.
on this the
/s/ David A Bonila
David A. Bonilla
Attorney for BECKY ADKINS a/k/a BECKY L. ADKINS
State Bar No. 24001759
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935 Telephone: (915)594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
E-mail: dbonillalaw@gmail.com
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Norman Don Love a/k/a Norman D. Love, Deceased, were issued on September 7, 2023, in Cause No. 2023- CPR01263 pending in Probate Court Two of El Paso County, Texas, to Leticia Figueroa Love a/k/a Leticia Love. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executor, c/o Tyler J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 7th day of September, 2023.
IN THE ESTATE OF
RICHARD GIL, DECEASED
No. 2023-CPR00796
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1
EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of RICHARD GIL, Deceased, were issued on AUGUST 29, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR00796, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: SANDRA ARREOLA GIL A/K/A SANDRA GIL.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: SANDRA ARREOLA GIL A/K/A SANDRA GIL
361 BRILL CIR.
HORIZON CITY, TX 79928
DATED September 11th, 2023
KAREN COLON LAW, PLLC.
1531 E. MISSOURI AVE
EL PASO, TEXAS 79902
Telephone: (915) 444-5003
Email: karen@kcolonlaw.com
/S/ Karen Colon
KAREN COLON
State Bar No.: 24074058
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of Teresa Dominguez Sublasky a/k/a Teresa D. Sublasky a/k/a Teresa Sublasky, Deceased were issued on September 13, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR01414 pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to Margarita P. De Santiago, All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executrix, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 13th day of September, 2023.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF
SENTA MARIA PARKER, DECEASED
Notice is given that letters testamentary were granted to Brenda Hammond, as independent executor of the estate of Senta Maria Parker, deceased, on September 11, 2023 by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No. 2023CPR01297. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the executor c/o Elisa Samaniego with the law firm of Kemp Smith LLP, 221 N. Kansas St., Suite 1700, El Paso, Texas 79901-1401.
43H2206
BRENDA HAMMOND, independent executor of the estate of Senta Maria Parker, deceased
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SALVADOR MORENO, A/K/A SALVADOR MORENO GARCIA, Deceased, were issued on September 13, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR01197 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to VERONICA PINONES.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.
The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of Salvador Moreno, a/k/a Salvador Moreno Garcia
c/o Veronica Pinones
3022 Cork Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79925
DATED the 13th day of September, 2023.
/s/ ALAN D. GLUTH
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ANNA M. VANNE, Deceased, were issued on September 6, 2023, in Cause No. 2023CPR00885, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, EL PASO County, Texas, to: RANDOLPH R. VANNE, JR.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: SUSAN M. FORBES
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
DATED the 13 day of September, 2023.
/s/ Susan M Forbes
SUSAN M. FORBES
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DOLORES G. BALANDRAN, Deceased, were issued on September 13, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR01179 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to DAVID BALANDRAN.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.
The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of Dolores G. Balandran
c/o David Balandran
1505 Weightman Cir.
El Paso, Texas 79903
DATED the 13th day of September, 2023.
/s/ ALAN D. GLUTH
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF
MANUELA AMPARAN SNODGRASS, DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 2022-CPR01913
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MANUELA AMPARAN SNODGRASS, Deceased, were issued on August 14, 2023, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01913, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to:
Constance Parra
4128 Flory Ave
El Paso, Texas 79904
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Christine Pacheco
Attorney at Law
1413 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
DATED the 11th day of September, 2023.
Respectfully submitted,
Law Offices of Christine Pacheco
/s/CHRISTINE PACHECO
CHRISTINE PACHECO, Attorney at Law
State Bar No. 15400700
1413 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79902
Telephone: (915) 532-7777
Facsimile: (915) 440-0047
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter Of
The Estate Of
MARTHA EVELIA GARDEA,
Deceased.
Cause No. 2023-CPR00971
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Administration for the Estate of MARTHA EVELIA GARDEA, Deceased, were issued on the 23rd day of AUGUST, 2023, in Docket Number 2023- CPR00971, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to ALFREDO GARDEA, Independent Administrator.
The address of record for ALFREDO GARDEA is 10468 LAMBDA, EL PASO, TEXAS
79924
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
SIGNED the 23rd day of AUGUST, 2023.
ALFREDO GARDEA, Independent Administrator of the Estate of MARTHA EVELIA GARDEA, Deceased
Prepared By:
STEVEN E. ANDERSON
ANDERSON, BRIGHT & ASSOCIATES, P.C.
ATTORNEYS FOR APPLICANT
1533 LEE TREVINO,
SUITE 205
(915) 595-1380 Telephone (915) 591-6201 Facsimile
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIO LIMON A/K/A, MARIO LIMON SR., A/K/A MARIO GUADALUPE LIMON, A/K/A MARIO G. LIMON Deceased, were issued on August 3, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CPR00876, pending in Probate Court Number 1, El Paso County, Texas, to MARIO LIMON, JR., whose residence is in El Paso County, Texas, and whose mailing address is:
MARIO LIMON, JR.
c/o: RUDY PEREZ, Attorney at Law
2025 Montana Ave.,
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below within the time and in the manner
prescribed by law.
DATED this 18 day of August
2023.
/s/ Rudy Perez
RUDY PEREZ
Attorney for Applicant
MARIO LIMON, JR.
2025 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79903 Telephone: (915) 532-9176 Facsimile: (915) 532-9178
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of YOLANDA S. NEVAREZ a/k/a YOLANDA NEVAREZ, Deceased, were issued on September 7, 2023, in Cause No. 2023CPR01319, pending in the Probate Court No. One, El Paso County, Texas, to: HECTOR OCTAVIO NEVAREZ
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered
are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner
prescribed by law.
Estate of YOLANDA S. NEVAREZ a/k/a YOLANDA NEVAREZ HECTOR OCTAVIO NEVAREZ, Independent Executor
c/o: David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
DATED the 7th day of September, 2023.
/s/ David A Bonilla
David A. Bonilla
Attorney for HECTOR OCTAVIO NEVAREZ
State Bar No.: 24001759 10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935 Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
E-mail: dbonillalaw@gmail.com
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Emma A. Contreras, Deceased, Cause No. 2023-CPR01413, were issued on September 13, 2023, in the Probate Court No. Two, El Paso County, Texas, to Rachel Alvarado.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Hector Phillips
Attorney at Law
1017 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
DATED the 13 day of September, 2023.
/s/ Hector Phillips
HECTOR PHILLIPS
Attorney for Rachel Alvarado State Bar No.: 00792759
1017 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902 Telephone: (915) 838-8000
Facsimile: (915) 838-7060
E-mail: hphillips@hectorphillips.com
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter Of
The Estate Of
BEATRIZ MORALES DE TELLEZ A/K/A BEATRIZ MORALES TELLEZ A/K/A BEATRIZ M. TELLEZ, Deceased.
Cause No. 2023-CPR00431
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Administration for the Estate of BEATRIZ MORALES DE TELLEZ A/K/A BEATRIZ MORALES TELLEZ A/K/A BEATRIZ M. TELLEZ, Deceased, were issued on the 24th day of AUGUST, 2023, in Docket Number 2023-CPR00431, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to ROBERT III TELLEZ A/K/A ROBERT TELLEZ III, Independent Administrator.
The address of record for ROBERT III TELLEZ A/K/A ROBERT TELLEZ III is 1177 MORGAN MARIE, EL PASO, TEXAS 79936.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
SIGNED the 24th day of AUGUST, 2023.
ROBERT III TELLEZ A/K/A ROBERT TELLEZ III, Independent Administrator of the Estate of BEATRIZ MORALES DE TELLEZ A/K/A BEATRIZ MORALES TELLEZ A/K/A BEATRIZ M. TELLEZ, Deceased
Prepared By:
STEVEN E. ANDERSON
ANDERSON, BRIGHT & ASSOCIATES, P.C.
ATTORNEYS FOR APPLICANT
1533 LEE TREVINO,
SUITE 205
(915) 595-1380 Telephone (915) 591-6201 Facsimile
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Administration for the Estate of Aria Melany Hernandez, deceased, were issued on August 16, 2023, in Cause No. 2023- CPR00580 in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas to Fabian Hernandez, whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of LEE CLEVELAND RUTHERFORD, Deceased, were issued on September 8, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR01279 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to PRISCILLA ANN RUTHERFORD.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.
The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of Lee Cleveland Rutherford
c/o Priscilla Ann Rutherford
469 Timber Oaks
El Paso, Texas 79932
DATED the 8th day of September, 2023.
/s/ ALAN D. GLUTH
IN THE PROBATE COURT TWO
EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
DIANNE BELTRAN
DECEASED.
NO: 2023CPR00420
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of DIANNE BELTRAN, Deceased were issued on appointment of MICHAEL G. BELTRAN as Executor on MAY 1 2023 in Cause No.: 2023-CPR00420 pending in the Statutory Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to MICHAEL G. BELTRAN
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the
manner prescribed by law.
c/o G. DANIEL MENA
Attorney at Law
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
Respectfully submitted,
/S/ G. DANIEL MENA
Attorney at Law
State Bar No.: 13929900
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
(915) 564-1336
(915) 564-1390 FAX
Email: gdanmena@yahoo.com
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration for the Estate of JEFFREY ARNOLD ELLSWORTH, Deceased, were issued on September 6, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR01236 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to JULIE ELLSWORTH SHOOK.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.
The Independent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of Jeffrey Arnold Ellsworth
c/o Gluth Law, LLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
DATED the 6th day of September, 2023.
/s/ ALAN D. GLUTH
IN THE ESTATE OF
CECILIA NORMAN, DECEASED
No. 2023-CPR01264
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1
EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CECILIA NORMAN, Deceased, were issued on September 5, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CPR01264, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: JOURDAN PATRICK NORMAN A/K/A JOURDAN NORMAN.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: JOURDAN PATRICK NORMAN A/K/A JOURDAN NORMAN
822 PROSPECT ST.
EL PASO, TEXAS 79902
DATED September 11, 2023.
KAREN COLON LAW, PLLC.
1531 E. MISSOURI AVE
EL PASO, TEXAS 79902
Telephone: (915) 444-5003
Email: karen@kcolonlaw.com
/S/ Karen Colon
KAREN COLON
State Bar No.: 24074058
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF AURELIO BARRAZA DECEASED
Cause No. 2023-CPR00920
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of AURELIO BARRAZA, Deceased, were issued on the 10th day of August 2023, under Cause No. 2023- CPR00920, pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to AURELIO BARRAZA a/k/a AURELIO BARRAZA, JR. and JUAN C. BARRAZA.
Claims may be presented in care of the attorney of the estate, addressed as follows:
Aurelio Barraza, Jr. and Juan C. Barraza
Estate of AURELIO BARRAZA, Deceased
c/o The Law Office of Cody D. Luther, PLLC
7100 Westwind, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79912
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: September 7, 2023
The Law Office of Cody D.
Luther, PLLC
7100 Westwind, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79912
Office: (915) 584-5501
Fax: (915)584-5314
By: /s/ Cody D. Luther
Cody D. Luther
Texas Bar No. 24062864
Attorney for Applicants
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter Of
The Estate Of
ALBERTO DIAZ A/K/A ALBERTO DIAZ SR.,
Deceased.
Cause No. 2023-CPR00444
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ALBERTO DIAZ A/K/A ALBERTO DIAZ SR., Deceased, were issued on the 30th day of AUGUST, 2023, in Docket Number 2023-CPR00444, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to GUADALUPE DIAZ, Independent Executor.
The address of record for GUADALUPE DIAZ is 535 S MESA HILLS DR., APT 1025, EL PASO, TEXAS 79912.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
SIGNED the 30th day of AUGUST, 2023.
/s/ Guadalupe Diaz
GUADALUPE DIAZ, Independent Executor of the Estate of ALBERTO DIAZ A/K/A ALBERTO DIAZ SR., Deceased
Prepared By:
STEVEN E. ANDERSON
ANDERSON, BRIGHT & ASSOCIATES, P.C.
ATTORNEYS FOR APPLICANT
1533 LEE TREVINO,
SUITE 205
(915) 595-1380 Telephone (915) 591-6201 Facsimile
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROBERT JAMES TIMMERMAN, Deceased, were issued on September 8, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR01314 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to LAURA EVELER TIMMERMAN.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.
The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of Robert James Timmerman
c/o Laura Eveler Timmerman
432 Emerald Bluff Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79928
DATED the 8th day of September, 2023.
/s/ ALAN D. GLUTH
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of MARIANNE CRAWFORD, Deceased, were issued on August 30th, 2023 in Cause No. 2023CPR01341 pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: JAMES KIRBY READ
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
JAMES KIRBY READ, Esq.
Permanent Dependent Administrator of
The Estate of MARIANNE CRAWFORD, Deceased
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6,
El Paso, Texas 79902
DATED the 8th day of Sept, 2023.
JAMES KIRBY READ
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000 615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6 El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697 Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Jerome K. Ellefson, Deceased, were issued in Cause No. 2023-CPR00812, pending in Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: Kelly Lynn Ellefson
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Lyda Law Firm P.C.
Attn: Maria Ortiz
4708 67th Street, #158
Lubbock, Texas 79414
DATED this 11th day of September, 2023.
/s/ Maria Ortiz
Maria Ortiz
Attorney for Kelly Lynn Ellefson
State Bar No. 24104885
Lyda Law Firm
4708 67th Street, #158
Lubbock, Texas 79414
Phone: 833-833-9400
Email: maria@lydagroup.com
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RAMON A. MONTES, deceased, were issued on September 6, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR01203 in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas to Raymond Arthur Montes, whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Notice To Defendant
District Court
Clark County, Nevada
Case No: D-23-668317-D
Department T
Hector Villalobos Plaintiff
Vs. Martha Yvonne Villalobos, Defendant
SUMMONS NOTICE! YOU HAVE BEEN SUED. THE COURT MAY DECIDE AGAINST YOU WITHOUT YOUR BEING HEARD UNLESS YOU RESPOND IN WRITING WITHIN 21 DAYS. READ THE INFORMATION BELOW VERY CAREFULLY. To the Defendant named above: The Plaintiff has filed a civil complaint or petition against you. Read that document (or get a copy at the court listed above) to find out the specific relief requested. The subject of this case is Divorce. If you want to defend this lawsuit, you must do all the following within 21 days after the summons is served on you (not counting the day of service): 1. File a formal written answer to the complaint or petition with the Clerk of the Court (whose address is listed below). 2. Pay the required filing fee to the court or request a fee waiver by filing an Application to Proceed in Forma Pauperis. 3. Serve a copy of your answer on the Plaintiff whose name and address is shown below. If you do not respond, Plaintiff can request a default against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition. STEVEN D GRIERSON, CLERK OF THE COURT, By;/s/Shaun Salcedo, Deputy Clerk, date 05/18/2023. Family Court and Services Center, 601 N Pecos Rd. Las Vegas NV 89155, Regional Justice Center, 200 Lewis Avenue, Las Vegas Nevada 89155, Issued on behalf of Plaintiff Hector Villalobos 5474 Clydesdale St. Las Vegas NV 89119.
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT:
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more on TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: Father Unknown,
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Termination of Parent-Child Relationship and Adoption of a Child at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Yahara L. Gutierrez of the 65th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County.
Petitioners, Elva Anaya-Garcia and Carlos Garcia’s, said Petition was filed in said court, by Attorney at Law Henry Aguirre on this the 1st day of May, 2023 in this case, numbered 2023DCM2528 on the docket of said Court and styled:
IN THE INTEREST OF A CHILD
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Termination of Parent-Child Relationship and Adoption of a Child
The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name LUIS ANGEL ANAYA-GARCIA
Date of Birth 01/27/2011
The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 23rd day of August, 2023
HENRY AGUIRRE
Attorney at Law
1332 MYRTLE AVE.
EL PASO, TX 79901
NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU,
DISTRICT CLERK
El Paso County, Texas
By/s/ Martha Ortega, Deputy
Martha Ortega
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: “You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and amended petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: Ariadne Anaya Romo,
Greetings:
You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s FIRST AMENDED PETITION FOR DIVORCE at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Judge James Lucas of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County.
Petitioner, Mario Pastrana’s, said Amended Petition was filed in said court, by Attorney at Law Robert Aguinaga, 304 Texas Avenue, Suite 1503, El Paso, Texas 79903, on this the 1st day of August, 2023 in this case, numbered 2022DCM0952 on the docket of said Court and styled:
In the Matter of the Marriage of Mario Pastrana and Ariadne Anaya Romo
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: First Amended Petition for Divorce.
The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 7th day of September, 2023
ROBERT AGUINAGA
Attorney at Law
304 Texas Avenue,
Suite 1503
Box 126
El Paso Tx 79901
NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU,
DISTRICT CLERK
El Paso, Texas
By /s/ Josephine Redfearn, Deputy
Josephine Redfearn
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT:
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: CLAUDIA LORENA SANTIZO-ROYSTER
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition for Divorce at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Patrick Bramblett of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County.
Petitioner, JARED ROYSTER’s, said Petition was filed in said court, by JARED ROYSTER, PSC 400 BOX 10534, APO, AE 96273 on this the 15th day of February, 2023 in this case, numbered 2023DCM0927 on the docket of said Court and styled:
IN THE MATTER OF THE MARRIAGE OF JARED ROYSTER AND CLAUDIA LORENA SANTIZO-ROYSTER AND IN THE INTEREST OF PRIYAH
ROYSTER AND ROGUE ROYSTER, CHILDREN
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce
The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name PRIYAH ROYSTER
Date of Birth 12/08/2015
Child’s Name ROGUE ROYSTER
Date of Birth 10/30/2019
The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you. The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 19th day of May, 2023.
JARED ROYSTER
PSC 400 BOX 10534
APO AE 96273
NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU,
DISTRICT CLERK
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Azelea Bueno, Deputy
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the properties at Coldham Street El Paso County, Texas , are in the process of being replatted. The subject property is legally described as Block 3, Lot 41 – Lot 44, Painted Sky At Mission Ridge 3, El Paso County, Texas, Being a Replat of Block 1, Lots 1, Painted Sky At Mission Ridge 3 Replat “A” Containing 0.993 Acres±. The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday , October 2, 2023, at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse , Room 303 , 500 E . San Antonio Street.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat , either in support or opposition , may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Work s Department , 800 E . Overland Avenue , Suite 407 , El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar day s prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 168 th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 10th day of July, 2023, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, Plaintiff, and City of El Paso, Intervenor, vs Alexandria Moreno, Carlos Manuel Huelga, and Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., ET AL, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2021DCV4086, Docket No. 2023-SO-07276, issued to me, as Sheriff, directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in October 2023, it being the 3rd day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Alexandria Moreno, Carlos Manuel Huelga, and Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., had in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: S97999901206100
THE NORTHWESTERLY 51.43 FEET OF LOTS 36, 37 AND 38 AND THE NORTHERLY 51.83 FEET OF THE WEST ½ OF LOT 39, BLOCK 12, SUNSET HEIGHTS ADDITION, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 216 LOS ANGELES DR, EL PASO TX 79902
The property of Alexandria Moreno, Carlos Manuel Huelga, and Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to One Hundred Two Thousand Thirty-One and 34/100 Dollars ($102,031.34), with interest, and all costs of suit, against said Defendants, Alexandria Moreno, Carlos Manuel Huelga, and Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., in favor of Ovation Services, LLC, and City of El Paso.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE FELIPE RAMOS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Partition issued out of the 120th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 10th day of August, 2023, by the clerk thereof, in the case of George Jabali, Plaintiff, vs. Roberto Rodriguez, Sabrina Rodriguez, and Jacob Rodriguez, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2022DCV2397, Docket No. 2023-SO-08872, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in October 2023, it being the 3rd day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Roberto Rodriguez, Sabrina Rodriguez, and Jacob Rodriguez, had in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TRACT 578, LOMA TERRACE NO. 4C, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 5, PAGE 52, P LAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS COMMONLY KNOWN AS 8205 TURK CT, EL PASO, TX 79907
Levied on the 29th day of August, 2023, as the property of George Jabali, Roberto Rodriguez, Sabrina Rodriguez, and Jacob Rodriguez, to satisfy a judgment amounting to the recovery of $3,000.00 of attorney’s fees, including costs associated with a writ of partition and the subsequent sale of the property and reimbursement of said funds paid out from the proceeds of the sale, and all costs of suit, in favor of George Jabali. The proceeds from the sale of the property will be deposited into the registry of the court, subject to distribution upon further orders.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE FELIPE RAMOS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the County Court at Law Number 3 of El Paso County on the 24th day of July, 2023, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Victor Cervantes, Plaintiff, vs. Agustin Valenciana, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2016DCV3778, Docket No. 2023-SO-07465, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in October 2023, it being the 3rd day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Agustin Valenciana, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
11 COOPERSTOWN LOT 13 (5005.55 SQ FT)
PID: 206133
10948 CASEY STENGEL PL, EL PASO, TX 79934
Levied on the 2nd day of August, 2023, as the property of Agustin Valenciana, to satisfy a judgment amounting to One Hundred Thirty-Three Thousand Four Hundred Four and 75/100 Dollars ($133,404.75), and all costs of suit, in favor of Victor Cervantes.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE FELIPE RAMOS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268
Notice of Public Sale
Of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale will be held at Northeast Storage Inc., at 10060 Railroad Drive, El Paso, TX 79924 on October 14th at 9:00 a.m.
Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder.
Property includes the content of the following tenants; Olga Huitron, Siobhan Roberson, Christian Guzman, Dawn Dixon, Felipe Carrillo, Hepuaonalani Shade, Crystal E Buchanan, Hersey L. Roberts, and Rosa E Watson.
Items include furniture, electronics, clothes, jewelry, appliances, books, and misc. household items.
Call 915-225-2202 for more information.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
of property to satisfy landlord’s lien under Chapter 59 of the Texas Property Code Law. The Sale will take place at Stop N Stor Self Storage, 109 E. Redd, El Paso, Texas online on https://www.storagetreasures.com . The auction will start on September 25, 2023 @10:00 AM and end on (October 16th at 10 am ) or thereafter . Payment will be accepted only at the facility on 109 E Redd Road, El Paso, Texas 79932, proceeding the end of the on-line auction. Clean up deposit is required. Sellers reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as is to the highest bidder. If the bidder does not pay in the allotted time, the property will go to the 2nd highest bidder. Property includes the contents of spaces of the following tenant- Noel Barriga: Household goods, Misc items, clothes. Tera Conley: Household goods, Misc items, Appliances, holiday décor. Nayeli Caravero: Appliances, Misc items, toys. Nayeli Caravero: Misc Items, Toys, curtain rods, household items. Guerreros Ojeda: Mattress, Pillows. Tenants have the right to redeem the contents at any time prior to the Sale. The public is invited to attend.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
Contents of property in storage units to satisfy a landlord’s lien for Hawkins Self Storage, 10510 Montwood Drive, Suite B, El Paso, TX 79935. Sale to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com Bidding will open on or around 09/12/23 and will conclude on 10/02/23 at 5:00pm. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to the highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants, which all units contain a variety of household goods and other items unless otherwise noted. Facilities with units for sale are located at:
10355 Dyer, El Paso TX 79924: Units belonging to Christine McMahon, Ben Elizondo, Nancy Castro.
4543 N. Mesa, El Paso TX 79912: Units belonging to Angel Hernandez, Joshua Kelly, Emmanuel Orozco, Raul A. Gaytan, Miss Mary Villar, Peter Jordan, Daymien Flores, Fernanda Avila, Luis Morales, Maria F. Urbina.
11100 Montana, El Paso TX 79936: Units belonging to Raffory Pena-Duran, Ruben Zuniga, Shaily N. Parks Gregg, Tracey L. Ybarra, Issac A. Nevarez, Agustin Sanchez, William Dotson, Denise Jaquez.
4681 Ripley, El Paso TX 79922: Unit belonging to Alejandro Fernandez.
932 Tony Lama, El Paso TX 79915: Unit belonging to Edgar Vazquez.
344 N. Zaragoza, El Paso TX 79907: Units belonging to Christopher Reyes, Mary G. Lemos, Hector Ogaz, David Balson, Paulino Hernandez, Felipe Navarro, Charlotte O. Galeas, Antonio Carbajal Jr., Maria De Jesus Balderrama, Anna Godinez.
829 N. Zaragoza, El Paso TX 79907: Units belonging to Rafael Banuelos, Monica Vazquez, Catherine M. Leidig, Jacob Rodriguez.
Notice of Public Sale
of property to satisfy landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online @ storageauctions.com
Facility is located at 14150 Pebble Hills Blvd, El Paso TX 79938 Bidding will open (09/09/23) at ( 12:00 pm
and conclude (09/19/23) at (10:00 am .Cleanup deposit of $100 is required. Seller reserves right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as is for cash to highest bidder. Property includes the contents
of space of the following tenants: (Alexander Ramos – Fridge, tools, plus much more) (Mayra Hernandez – Recliner, dinning set plus more)
Notice Of Public Sale
All National Self Storage locations in El Paso, TX of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online to StorageTreasures.com
National Self Storage facilities are located at 490 N Kenazo Ave Horizon City, TX 79928, 10560 North Loop Dr. El Paso TX, 79927, 7620 North Loop Dr. El Paso, TX 79915 , 3070 Joe Battle Blvd. El Paso , Tx 79938 Bidding will open July 08/27/2023 at 10:00 AM and conclude September 6th, 2023 at 10:00 AM. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to the highest bidder.
Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants: Jennifer Davila-HO3,F66 Keila Alvarez Unit,B47 Max Martinez, I63 Raymundo Hernandez, C6 Gabriela Dominguez,E004 Alejandra Andrade, E021 Luis Garcia, E023 Zaira Goytia, D003 Trinity Smith, D026 Jose Castro,746 Kathy Gallarzo, 332 Sergio/ Teresa Chacon ,263 Norma Hinojosa De Rivera, 248 Carlos Aguirre,760 Richard Herrera, 765 Lorena Velazquez, 922 Brian Torres, 1023 Francisco Alvidrez, 1025 Lawrence Silva, 1070 Gabriel Zamora Self-Storage units containing household items, plastic containers, misc. boxes, children’s/baby items, appliances, clothing, furniture, tools, tables, TV’s chairs.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Climate Self Storage located at: 8055 Artcraft Rd, El Paso 79932 Have specified unit numbers that will be sold at a Public Auction to satisfy a landlord’s lien under Chapter 59 in accordance with ‘Texas Property Code, Section 59.004”. There will be an auction on October 13, 2023. Bidding will Open at 10:00 am. A cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to the highest bidder. The items to be auctioned from furniture items, clothes, toys, tools, other household goods, miscellaneous items, etc...
List of Customer Names:
Lorena Chacon Drake - Jesus Rocha - Victoria Aguilar - Daniel Marcus - Beth Glancy - Anibal Ontiveros Borrego - Veronica Cera - Carlos Emiliano Ramirez.
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
RANCHO DESIERTO BELLO UNIT 14
WATER, WASTEWATER AND DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to SDC Development, LTD (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above mentioned address until 11:30 a.m. MDT, Tuesday, October 3, 2023, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of Rancho Desierto Bello Unit 14 Water, Wastewater and Drainage Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call at 11:30 a.m. MDT, Tuesday September 26, 2023. The pre-bid conference call is mandatory. The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Bid for Rancho Desierto Bello Unit 14 Water, Wastewater and Drainage Improvements to be opened at 11:30 a.m. MDT, Tuesday, October 3, 2023”.
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to SDC Development, LTD, as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com. Physical copies may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC for seventy-five (75.00) dollars per set, which is non-refundable.
Plans and specifications may be examined at the Engineer’s office at 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912. Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way affect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications, or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
HORIZON REGIONAL MUNICIPAL UTILITY DISTRICT GROUND STORAGE TANK NO. 3 REHAB
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District (‘Owner’), 14100 Horizon Blvd., Horizon City, TX 79928, will be received at the above- mentioned address until 1:30 p.m., MDT, Tuesday, September 26, 2023, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of the Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District Ground Storage Tank No. 3 - Rehab.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre- bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at 1:30 p.m., MDT. The pre-bid conference call is mandatory; however, bids will be accepted only from pre-qualified bidders who submit the required qualifications by 5:00 p.m., MDT, on Tuesday, September 19, 2023. Any other proposals received by the Owner will not be considered. The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Bid for the Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District Ground Storage Tank No. 3 Rehab to be opened at 1:30 p.m., MDT, Tuesday, September 26, 2023”.
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or a certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to “Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District”, as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without check or bond will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com. Physical copies may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC for seventy-five ($75.00) dollars per set, which is non-refundable
Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
HORIZON REGIONAL MUNICIPAL UTILITY DISTRICT ELEVATED STORAGE TANK NO. 1 REHAB
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District (‘Owner’), 14100 Horizon Blvd., Horizon City, TX 79928, will be received at the above- mentioned address until 1:00 p.m., MDT, Tuesday, September 26, 2023, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of the Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District Elevated Storage Tank No. 1 - Rehab.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre- bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., MDT. The pre-bid conference call is mandatory; however, bids will be accepted only from pre-qualified bidders who submit the required qualifications by 5:00 p.m., MDT, on Tuesday, September 19, 2023. Any other proposals received by the Owner will not be considered. The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Bid for the Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District Elevated Storage Tank No. 1 Rehab to be opened at 1:00 p.m., MDT, Tuesday, September 26, 2023”.
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or a certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to “Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District”, as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without check or bond will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com. Physical copies may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC for seventy-five ($75.00) dollars per set, which is non-refundable.
Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
