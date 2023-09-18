NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST
THE ESTATE OF N.V.K.
Notice is hereby given that an original Clerk’s Certificate of Temporary Guardianship was issued on the Estate of N.V.K. ,Cause Number 2023-CGD00013, pending in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 13th day of June 2023, to JENNIFER REYES , Temporary Guardian of the Person and Estate of N.V.K. , whose residence is in El Paso, Texas and whose mailing address is c/o Alexander V. Neill, Firth Bunn Kerr Neill, 311 Montana Ave., Law Center, El Paso, Texas 79902. All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. DATED the 30th day of August 2023 by Alexander V. Neill, TX Bar License 24041575
...
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Joyce Ann Danciger, Deceased, were issued on July 24, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR00697 in the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to Kent Danciger. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of Joyce Ann Danciger
c/o Alexander V. Neill
P.O. Box 942
El Paso, Texas 79946
Dated the 1st day of September , 2023.
/s/ Alexander V. Neill
...
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: Elvira Jacquez and Ten Thousand Three Hundred Sixty-Seven Dollars in United States Currency ($10,367.00)
Greetings:
You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer the Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, 16th of October, 2023, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas.
Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by Attorney at Law, BILL D. HICKS, 500 E, SAN ANTONIO, SUITE 203, EL PASO, TX 79901 on the 13th day of June, 2023 in this case numbered 2023DCV1899 on the docket of said court and styled:
THE STATE OF TEXAS VS
Ten Thousand Three Hundred Sixty-Seven Dollars In United States Currency ($10,367.00)
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
a forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced TEN THOUSAND THREE HUNDRED SIXTY-SEVEN DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($10,367.00) which was seized by the EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT from ELVIRA JACQUEZ. The currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter.
as per attached and as is more fully shown by a forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.
Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 29th day of August, 2023
CLERK OF THE COURT
NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU, District Clerk
Enrique Moreno
County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Attest:
NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU,
DISTRICT CLERK
El Paso County, Texas
By/s/ JoAnn Acosta
JoAnn Acosta, Deputy
...
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: “You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: ALVIN LEROY HARRIS, SR.
Greetings:
You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Marlene Gonzalez of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition for Divorce, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law David Hilles, 1013 E. San Antonio Avenue El Paso, TX 79901, on this the 11th day of July, 2023 against Alvin Leroy Harris, Sr., Respondent, and the said suit being number 2023-DCM3839 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
IN THE MATTER OF THE MARRIAGE OF: OLIVIA ALEANE HARRIS AND ALVIN LEROY HARRIS SR.
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.
Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this 2nd day of August, 2023
DAVID HILLES
Attorney at Law
1013 E. San Antonio Avenue
EL PASO, TX 79901
915-751-4552
NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU, DISTRICT CLERK El Paso County, Texas
By Stephanie Harries
Stephanie Harris
Deputy
...
CITATION BY PUBLICATION THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
Rosemary Vega Sanchez, Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 11th day of September, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 18th day of August, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CPR01468 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Rosemary Vega Sanchez, Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Letters of Independent Administration and for Determination of Heirship
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of August, 2023 .
Delia Briones,
El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By /s/ Jicela Martinez
Deputy Jicela Martinez
...
CITATION BY PUBLICATION THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
Raul Garcia a/k/a Raul Garcia Ramirez, Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 11th day of September, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of August,2023 in Cause No. 2023-CPR01485 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Raul Garcia a/k/a Raul Garcia Ramirez ,Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Independent Administration
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 23rd day of August, 2023 .
Delia Briones,
El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By /s/ Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy Vanessa Maldonado
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the property at North side of Mercantile Ave. and South side of Paseo del Este Blvd., El Paso County, Texas , is in the process of being replatted. The subject property is legally described as All of lot 1, Block 2, Bill Burnett Unit One Document Number 20220036522 Official Public Records, El Paso County, Texas Containing 30 Acres+/-. The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday ,September 18, 2023 at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse ,Room 303 , 500 E . San Antonio Street.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat , either in support or opposition , may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner , El Paso County Public Works Department , 800 E . Overland Avenue , Suite 407 , El Paso , Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar day s prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
...
No. 2023CPR00762
IN THE ESTATE OF
RICHARD GEORGE SPITZER a.k.a RICHARD GEORGE SPITZER, III.,
DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT
NO. 1
EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Richard George Spitzer a.k.a., Richard George Spitzer, III, Deceased, were issued on June 13, 2023, in Cause No. 2023CPR00762, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: Linda Sue Spitzer.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: LINDA SUE SPITZER
1405 Bodega Pl.
El Paso, Texas 79935
DATED the 31 day of August 2023.
/s/ Claudio Flores, Jr. CLAUDIO FLORES, JR.
Attorney for LINDA SUE SPITZER
State Bar No.: 00795808
521 Texas Ave
El Paso, Texas 79901-1417 Telephone: (915) 533-4228
Facsimile: (915) 533-0814
E-mail: cgfloresjrpc@yahoo.com
...
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter of the Estate of
NATASHA YVONNE EWING
A/K/A NATASHA Y. EWING-DELK,
Deceased.
Cause No. 2023-CPR00860
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Administration for the Estate of NATASHA YVONNE EWING A/K/A NATASHA Y. EWING-DELK, Deceased, were issued on the 23rd day of AUGUST 2023, in Docket Number 2023-CPR00860, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to DANIEL ZAN EWING, Independent Administrator.
The address of record for DANIEL ZAN EWING is in care of the Resident Agent, MARK H. WINTON, 1533 N. Lee Trevino Dr., Suite 201, El Paso, TX 79936.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
SIGNED the 24th day of AUGUST 2023.
WINTON LAW EL PASO, P.C.
MARK H. WINTON
ATTORNEY FOR INDEPENDENT ADMINISTRATOR
1533 N. LEE TREVINO DR., SUITE 201
EL PASO, TEXAS 79936 TEXAS BAR NO. 24129371 mark@wintonlawelpaso.com (915) 201-2633 Telephone
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter of The Estate of
NIEVES CANALES, Deceased
Cause No. 2023-CPR00757
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Administration for the Estate of NIEVES CANALES, Deceased, were issued on the 3rd day of AUGUST 2023, in Docket Number 2023-CPR00757 pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to ROY CANALES, Independent Administrator.
The address of record for ROY CANALES is 11464 ARROW ROCK, EL PASO, TX 79936
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
SIGNED the 3rd day of AUGUST 2023.
ROY CANALES, Independent Administrator of the Estate of NIEVES CANALES, Deceased
PREPARED BY:
MARK H. WINTON,
WINTON LAW EL PASO, P.C., 1533 N. LEE TREVINO, STE 201 EL PASO, TEXAS 79936
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MIGDALIA CONNOLLY, Deceased, were issued on September 6, 2023, in Cause No. 2023CPR00756, pending in the Probate Court No. One, El Paso County, Texas,
To: MARIA DOLORES POYNTER.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Estate of MIGDALIA CONNOLLY
MARIA DOLORES POYNTER, Independent Executrix
c/o: David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
DATED the 6th day of September 2023.
David A. Bonilla
Attorney for MARIA DOLORES POYNTER
State Bar No.: 24001759 10514 Montwood Dr.,
El Paso, Texas 79935
Telephone: (915) 594-9952 Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
E-mail: dbonillalaw@gmail.com
CAUSE NO. 2021-CPR01809
IN THE ESTATE OF:
SYLVIA DOLORES PINON,
DECEDENT.
IN THE PROBATE COURT
NO. 2
EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of SYLVIA DOLORES PINON, Deceased, were issued on April 17, 2023, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01809, pending in the Probate Court Number 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: Oscar Salvador Pinon, Jr.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Oscar Salvador Pinon, Jr.
c/o: David M. Chavez
1015 Magoffin Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
DATED the 5th day of September 2023.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/David M. Chavez
DAVID M. CHAVEZ
TX State Bar No. 24090030 1015 Magoffin Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 503-2424
Fax: (915) 500-4055
Email: dchavez@yanezlawoffice.com
...
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF MILTON BRUCE HARPER, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the ESTATE OF MILTON BRUCE HARPER, were issued on August 15, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR01084, pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to PAULA HARPER, Independent Executrix of the ESTATE OF MILTON BRUCE HARPER, DECEASED.
The residence of the Independent Executrix is in El Paso, Texas. The post office address is C/o: Ernesto Pineda, Attorney At Law, 11170 La Quinta Place, Suite B, El Paso, Texas 79936.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the above address within the time and in the manner prescribed by
law.
DATED this the 16th day of August, 2023.
/s/ Ernesto Pineda
ERNESTO PINEDA
Attorney At Law
11170 La Quinta Place,
Suite B
El Paso, Texas
Telephone No. (915) 598-7726.
Telecopier No. (915) 593 3896
...
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Temporary Guardianship for the Person and Estate of SIMON RODRIGUEZ, An Incapacitated Person, were issued on August 3, 2022, in Cause No. 2023-CGD00105, pending in the Probate Court One of El Paso County, Texas, to: Project Amistad.
The office of the Guardian is 3210 Dyer St., El Paso, Texas 79930, the El Paso County, Texas; post office address is:
c/o: Project Amistad
3210 Dyer St.
El Paso, Texas 79930
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
DATED the 31st day of August, 2023.
David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law P.C.
10514 Montwood Dr,
El Paso, Texas 79935
Phone: (915) 594-9952
Fax: (915) 590-1232
By:/s/ David A. Bonilla
David A. Bonilla
Attorney for Project Amistad
State Bar No 24001759
E-mail: dbonillalaw@gmail.com
...
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF JO-CAROL HEBERT TRAMMELL a/k/a JO-CAROL TRAMMELL, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary were granted to JOE DAVID TRAMMELL a/k/a J. DAVID TRAMMELL as Independent Executor of the estate of JO-CAROL HEBERT TRAMMELL a/k/a JO-CAROL TRAMMELL, deceased, on September 6th, 2023 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2023-CPR01368. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to JOE DAVID TRAMMELL a/k/a J. DAVID TRAMMELL, Independent Executor of the estate of JO-CAROL HEBERT TRAMMELL a/k/a JO-CAROL TRAMMELL, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Lionel C. Baeza, Deceased, were issued on August 7, 2023, under Docket No. 2023CPR00895, pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to Rogelio Baeza.
Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
Estate of Lionel C. Baeza, Deceased
c/o Jonathan L.R. Baeza, Esq.
Baeza Law Firm
711 Myrtle Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
O: (915) 200-4357
F: (915) 288-3220
Jonathan@baezalawfirm.com
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: 09/05/2023.
...
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of AIDA JAQUEZ WATERS, Deceased, were issued on December 31, 2022, in Cause No. 2023-CPR00381 pending in Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: MADELINE BELLE WATERS-HUNT. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Villegas Law Firm Attn: Jorge Villegas
2211 Trawood Drive
El Paso, Texas 79935
Attorney for Independent Executrix
DATED the 6th day of September 2023.
VILLEGAS LAW FIRM
By: /s/ Jorge Villegas
...
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF
JEAN R. SIMPKINS, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were granted to Laura A. Jasso, as Independent Executor of the Estate of Jean R. Simpkins, deceased, on August 17, 2023 by the Statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No. 2023-CPR01017. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Executor, c/o Irina Z. Barahona, Law Office of Irina Z. Barahona, 7500 Viscount Blvd., Ste. C62, El Paso, Texas 79925.
Laura A. Jasso, Independent Executor of the Estate of Estate of Jean R. Simpkins,
deceased.
...
THE ESTATE OF: SAMUEL PATINO, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2023-CPR01302
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SAMUEL PATINO, Deceased, were granted on September 6, 2023, under Docket Number 2023-CPR01302 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: TONI L. PATINO.
Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
...
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE
ESTATE OF
JOSE DURAN AKA JOE DURAN , DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were granted to Yvette Perez FKA Yvette Chavez, as Independent Executor of the Estate of Jose Duran AKA Joe Duran , deceased, on August 23, 2023 by the Statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No. 2022-CPR01320. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Executor, c/o Irina Z. Barahona, Law Office of Irina Z. Barahona, 7500 Viscount Blvd., Ste. C62, El Paso, Texas 79925.
Yvette Perez FKA Yvette Chavez , Independent Executor of the Estate of Jose Duran AKA Joe Duran, deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JESSE SCHAFFER a/k/a JESSE T. SCHAFFER a/k/a JESSE TORRES SCHAFFER, Deceased, were issued on August 21, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR00665, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: GUADALUPE VALENZUELA a/k/a GUADALUPE VALENZUELA JIMENEZ.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: JAIME ALVARDO
Attorney at Law
14190 Horizon Blvd.
El Paso, Texas 79928
DATED the 28th day of August
2023.
JAIME ALVARADO
Attorney for GUADALUPE VALENZUELA a/k/a GUADALUPE VALENZUELA JIMENEZ
State Bar No.: 24004524
14190 Horizon Blvd
El Paso, Texas 79928
Telephone: (915) 852-0500
Facsimile: (915) 852-0503
E-mail: jaimealvaradolaw@yahoo.com
...
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Concepcion L. Zamarripa, Deceased, were issued on June 13, 2023, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01951 , pending in Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: Santiago J. Zamarripa, Sr.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Geoffrey C. Sansom
Attorney at Law
2905 Sackett Street
Houston, Texas 77098
DATED the 31st day of August, 2023.
Geoffrey C. Sansom
Attorney for Santiago J. Zamarripa, Sr.
State Bar No.: 24033159
2905 Sackett Street
Houston, Texas 77098
Phone: (713) 238-7767
Fax: (713) 993-0452
e-mail: gsansom@dmlawfirm.com
...
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of INGEBURG DELGADO, Deceased, were issued on July 29, 2021, in Cause No. 2023-CPR00744,, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: CARMEN DELGADO PORTUGAL.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
CARMEN DELGADO PORTUGAL
c/o Albert A. Biel, Jr.
Attorney at Law
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
DATED: August 8, 2023
Albert A. Biel, Jr., Esq.
Attorney for the Independent Administrator
State Bar No.: 02301300
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, TX 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-7517
...
Notice To Defendant
District Court
Clark County, Nevada
Case No: D-23-668317-D
Department T Hector Villalobos Plaintiff
Vs. Martha Yvonne Villalobos, Defendant
SUMMONS NOTICE! YOU HAVE BEEN SUED. THE COURT MAY DECIDE AGAINST YOU WITHOUT YOUR BEING HEARD UNLESS YOU RESPOND IN WRITING WITHIN 21 DAYS. READ THE INFORMATION BELOW VERY CAREFULLY. To the Defendant named above: The Plaintiff has filed a civil complaint or petition against you. Read that document (or get a copy at the court listed above) to find out the specific relief requested. The subject of this case is Divorce. If you want to defend this lawsuit, you must do all the following within 21 days after the summons is served on you (not counting the day of service): 1. File a formal written answer to the complaint or petition with the Clerk of the Court (whose address is listed below). 2. Pay the required filing fee to the court or request a fee waiver by filing an Application to Proceed in Forma Pauperis. 3. Serve a copy of your answer on the Plaintiff whose name and address is shown below. If you do not respond, Plaintiff can request a default against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition. STEVEN D GRIERSON, CLERK OF THE COURT, By;/s/Shaun Salcedo, Deputy Clerk, date 05/18/2023. Family Court and Services Center, 601 N Pecos Rd. Las Vegas NV 89155, Regional Justice Center, 200 Lewis Avenue, Las Vegas Nevada 89155, Issued on behalf of Plaintiff Hector Villalobos 5474 Clydesdale St. Las Vegas NV 89119.
...
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: “You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: Erika Patricia Calzadilla,
Greetings:
You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Divorce at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Jesus Rodriguez of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County.
Petitioner, GEORGINA ELIZABETH SIRANDA’s, said Petition was filed in said court, by Georgina Elizabeth Siranda on this the 10th day of August, 2022 in this case, numbered 2022DCM4649 on the docket of said Court and styled:
In the Matter of the Marriage of GEORGINA ELIZABETH SIRANDA AND ERIKA PATRICIA CALZADILLA IN THE INTEREST OF V.S.C MINOR CHILD
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Petition for Divorce The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Date of Birth 12/12/2016
Child’s Name VALENTINA SIRANDA CALZADILLA
The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you. The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 6th day of September, 2023.
JAIME A VILLALOBOS
Attorney at Law
700 N ST MARYS ST
STE 1400
SAN ANTONIO TX 78205
NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU,
DISTRICT CLERK
El Paso County, Texas
By/s/ C. Chavez, Deputy
Carol Chavez
...
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT:
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: CLAUDIA LORENA SANTIZO-ROYSTER
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition for Divorce at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Patrick Bramblett of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County.
Petitioner, JARED ROYSTER’s, said Petition was filed in said court, by JARED ROYSTER, PSC 400 BOX 10534, APO, AE 96273 on this the 15th day of February, 2023 in this case, numbered 2023DCM0927 on the docket of said Court and styled:
IN THE MATTER OF THE MARRIAGE OF JARED ROYSTER AND CLAUDIA LORENA SANTIZO-ROYSTER AND IN THE INTEREST OF PRIYAH
ROYSTER AND ROGUE ROYSTER, CHILDREN
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce
The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name PRIYAH ROYSTER
Date of Birth 12/08/2015
Child’s Name ROGUE ROYSTER
Date of Birth 10/30/2019
The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you. The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 19th day of May, 2023.
JARED ROYSTER
PSC 400 BOX 10534
APO AE 96273
NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU,
DISTRICT CLERK
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Azelea Bueno, Deputy
...
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT:
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexaslawHelp.org.”
TO: JAMES MATTHEW CLEARY,
Greetings:
You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Victor Salas of the 65th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law Melissa Warrick, 918 E. San Antonio Ave., El Paso, TX 79901, on this the 12th day of April, 2023 against James Matthew Cleary, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2017DCM7778 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
In the Matter of the Marriage of Veronica Cleary
And
James Matthew Cleary In the Interest of T.C., a minor child
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name T.C.
Date of Birth 11/12/2019
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.
Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 3rd day of August, 2023
MELISSA WARRICK
Attorney at Law
918 E. San Antonio Ave.
El Paso, TX 79901
915-200-4200
NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU,
DISTRICT CLERK
El Paso County, Texas
By /s/ Kimberly Keating, Deputy Kimberly Keating
...
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 168 th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 10th day of July, 2023, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, Plaintiff, and City of El Paso, Intervenor, vs Alexandria Moreno, Carlos Manuel Huelga, and Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., ET AL, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2021DCV4086, Docket No. 2023-SO-07276, issued to me, as Sheriff, directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in October 2023, it being the 3rd day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Alexandria Moreno, Carlos Manuel Huelga, and Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., had in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: S97999901206100
THE NORTHWESTERLY 51.43 FEET OF LOTS 36, 37 AND 38 AND THE NORTHERLY 51.83 FEET OF THE WEST ½ OF LOT 39, BLOCK 12, SUNSET HEIGHTS ADDITION, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 216 LOS ANGELES DR, EL PASO TX 79902
The property of Alexandria Moreno, Carlos Manuel Huelga, and Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to One Hundred Two Thousand Thirty-One and 34/100 Dollars ($102,031.34), with interest, and all costs of suit, against said Defendants, Alexandria Moreno, Carlos Manuel Huelga, and Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., in favor of Ovation Services, LLC, and City of El Paso.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE FELIPE RAMOS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268
...
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Partition issued out of the 120th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 10th day of August, 2023, by the clerk thereof, in the case of George Jabali, Plaintiff, vs. Roberto Rodriguez, Sabrina Rodriguez, and Jacob Rodriguez, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2022DCV2397, Docket No. 2023-SO-08872, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in October 2023, it being the 3rd day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Roberto Rodriguez, Sabrina Rodriguez, and Jacob Rodriguez, had in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TRACT 578, LOMA TERRACE NO. 4C, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 5, PAGE 52, P LAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS COMMONLY KNOWN AS 8205 TURK CT, EL PASO, TX 79907
Levied on the 29th day of August, 2023, as the property of George Jabali, Roberto Rodriguez, Sabrina Rodriguez, and Jacob Rodriguez, to satisfy a judgment amounting to the recovery of $3,000.00 of attorney’s fees, including costs associated with a writ of partition and the subsequent sale of the property and reimbursement of said funds paid out from the proceeds of the sale, and all costs of suit, in favor of George Jabali. The proceeds from the sale of the property will be deposited into the registry of the court, subject to distribution upon further orders.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE FELIPE RAMOS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268
...
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the County Court at Law Number 3 of El Paso County on the 24th day of July, 2023, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Victor Cervantes, Plaintiff, vs. Agustin Valenciana, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2016DCV3778, Docket No. 2023-SO-07465, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in October 2023, it being the 3rd day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Agustin Valenciana, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
11 COOPERSTOWN LOT 13 (5005.55 SQ FT)
PID: 206133
10948 CASEY STENGEL PL, EL PASO, TX 79934
Levied on the 2nd day of August, 2023, as the property of Agustin Valenciana, to satisfy a judgment amounting to One Hundred Thirty-Three Thousand Four Hundred Four and 75/100 Dollars ($133,404.75), and all costs of suit, in favor of Victor Cervantes.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE FELIPE RAMOS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268
...
Notice Of Public Sale
All National Self Storage locations in El Paso, TX of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online to StorageTreasures.com
National Self Storage facilities are located at 490 N Kenazo Ave Horizon City, TX 79928, 10560 North Loop Dr. El Paso TX, 79927, 7620 North Loop Dr. El Paso, TX 79915 , 3070 Joe Battle Blvd. El Paso , Tx 79938 Bidding will open July 08/27/2023 at 10:00 AM and conclude September 6th, 2023 at 10:00 AM. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to the highest bidder.
Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants: Jennifer Davila-HO3,F66 Keila Alvarez Unit,B47 Max Martinez, I63 Raymundo Hernandez, C6 Gabriela Dominguez,E004 Alejandra Andrade, E021 Luis Garcia, E023 Zaira Goytia, D003 Trinity Smith, D026 Jose Castro,746 Kathy Gallarzo, 332 Sergio/ Teresa Chacon , 263 Norma Hinojosa De Rivera, 248 Carlos Aguirre,760 Richard Herrera, 765 Lorena Velazquez, 922 Brian Torres, 1023 Francisco Alvidrez, 1025 Lawrence Silva, 1070 Gabriel Zamora Self-Storage units containing household items, plastic containers, misc. boxes, children’s/baby items, appliances, clothing, furniture, tools, tables, TV’s chairs.
...
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
In accordance with the provisions of Chapter 59 of the Texas Property Code, a public sale will occur to satisfy a landlord’s lien. The sale will take place online at storagetreasures.com. for Far West Storage, 120 Rio West, El Paso, TX, 79932. Bidding will open on or before Thursday September 14, 2023 at 10:00 am and conclude on or after Thursday September 21, 2023 at 10:00 am. Cleanup deposit is required. The seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder. General description of contents: general household/personal goods/other contents. Names of tenants as they appear on the lease:
Brooke McLaughlin
Pedro Perez
Ernie Padilla
Becky Reyna
...
Notice of Public Sale
of property to satisfy landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online @ storageauctions.com
Facility is located at 14150 Pebble Hills Blvd, El Paso TX 79938 Bidding will open (09/09/23) at ( 12:00 pm
and conclude (09/19/23) at ( 10:00 am .Cleanup deposit of $100 is required. Seller reserves right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as is for cash to highest bidder. Property includes the contents
of space of the following tenants: (Alexander Ramos – Fridge, tools, plus much more) (Mayra Hernandez – Recliner, dinning set plus more)
...
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
HORIZON REGIONAL MUNICIPAL UTILITY DISTRICT ELEVATED STORAGE TANK NO. 1 REHAB
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District (‘Owner’), 14100 Horizon Blvd., Horizon City, TX 79928, will be received at the above- mentioned address until 1:00 p.m., MDT, Tuesday, September 26, 2023, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of the Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District Elevated Storage Tank No. 1 - Rehab.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre- bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., MDT. The pre-bid conference call is mandatory; however, bids will be accepted only from pre-qualified bidders who submit the required qualifications by 5:00 p.m., MDT, on Tuesday, September 19, 2023. Any other proposals received by the Owner will not be considered. The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Bid for the Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District Elevated Storage Tank No. 1 Rehab to be opened at 1:00 p.m., MDT, Tuesday, September 26, 2023”.
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or a certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to “Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District”, as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without check or bond will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com. Physical copies may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC for seventy-five ($75.00) dollars per set, which is non-refundable.
Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
...
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
HORIZON REGIONAL MUNICIPAL UTILITY DISTRICT GROUND STORAGE TANK NO. 3 REHAB
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District (‘Owner’), 14100 Horizon Blvd., Horizon City, TX 79928, will be received at the above- mentioned address until 1:30 p.m., MDT, Tuesday, September 26, 2023, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of the Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District Ground Storage Tank No. 3 - Rehab.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre- bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at 1:30 p.m., MDT. The pre-bid conference call is mandatory; however, bids will be accepted only from pre-qualified bidders who submit the required qualifications by 5:00 p.m., MDT, on Tuesday, September 19, 2023. Any other proposals received by the Owner will not be considered. The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Bid for the Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District Ground Storage Tank No. 3 Rehab to be opened at 1:30 p.m., MDT, Tuesday, September 26, 2023”.
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or a certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to “Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District”, as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without check or bond will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com. Physical copies may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC for seventy-five ($75.00) dollars per set, which is non-refundable
Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
...
CONSTRUCTION
SW65-23 Austin Pond Bleeder Line
Sealed proposals for construction of Austin Pond Bleeder Line will be received by the City of El Paso Water Utilities - Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until September 26, 2023, 1:30 p.m. local time . After 1:30 p.m., bids will not be accepted . Bid Opening will occur at 2:00 p.m . and bids will be publicly opened and read aloud via the “GoToMeeting” format noted in Section 00020.
The work under this contract shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation, and services for the construction and installation of the following work:
The project entails the installation of approximately 920 linear feet of an 18-inch class III reinforced concrete pipe through open cut method; and 85 linear feet of an 18-in class V reinforced concrete pipe through jack bore method. It’s not limited to, the installation of 2- safety end treatments, 6-5 ft diameter storm sewer manholes, 14- class C concrete collars. Remove 2,677 square yards of existing asphalt concrete pavement and base, place 1,160 cubic yards of 2 sack soil cement backfill and pave 380 tons of dense graded TY C hot mix asphalt concrete. These improvements shall also follow traffic control specifications and the Storm Water Pollution Prevention Plan as directed in the plans. Refer to signing and pavement marking sheet for final striping configuration.
Contract documents may be examined and obtained by accessing the following El Paso Water’s website:
www.epwater.org/business_center/purchasing_overview/bids
If you have trouble accessing the Contract Documents, please contact the Purchasing Department of the El Paso Water Utilities, Public Service Board, at (915) 594-5628. Physical (hard) copies of the Contract Documents will NO longer be made available.
A pre-bid meeting will be held on September 13, 2023 at 10:00 a.m., local time (see instructions at the end of Section 00020).
The project descriptions, as shown above, are only a general overview of this projects. The Contractor shall refer to each project plans and specifications for further information.
...
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
SUMMER SKY NORTH UNIT TWO PHASE II
DRAINAGE, WATER AND WASTEWATER IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Ravenna II, LLC (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above-mentioned address until 11:30 a.m. MDT, on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of Summer Sky North Unit Two Phase II Drainage, Water and Wastewater Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 11:30 a.m., MDT. The pre-bid conference call is mandatory; however, bids will be accepted only from pre-qualified bidders who submit the required qualifications by 5:00 p.m., MDT, on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. Any other proposals received by the Owner will not be considered. The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Bid for Summer Sky North Unit Two Phase II Drainage, Water and Wastewater Improvements to be opened at 11:30 a.m., MDT on Tuesday, September 19, 2023.
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Ravenna II, LLC, as a guarantee that the bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to them. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com. Physical copies may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC for one hundred ($100.00) dollars per set, which is non-refundable.
Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications, and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way affect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications, or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, they should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.