CITATION BY PUBLICATION THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND
UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
David Gallego Fierro, Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso Comity, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of August, 2023 to petition filed in said Court on the 25th day of July, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CPR01296 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of David Gallego Fierro, Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Letters of Independent Administration and for Declaration of Heirship
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 26th
day of July, 2023.
Delia Briones,
El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By/s/ Carmelita Martell
Deputy Carmelita Martell
________________________________________
Citation by Publication
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: Francisco Ramon Tagle-Quinonez
Greetings:
You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 11th day of September, 2023, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas.
Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by Attorney at Law, BILL D. HICKS, 500 E. SAN ANTONIO, 2ND FLOOR, EL PASO, TX 79901 on 04/28/2023 in this case numbered 2023DCV1374 on the docket of said court and styled:
THE STATE OF TEXAS V.
THIRTY ONE THOUSAND TWENTY EIGHT DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($31,028.00)
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
A forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced THIRTY ONE THOUSAND TWENTY EIGHT DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($31,028.00) which was seized by the EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT from FRANCISCO RAMON TAGLE-QUINONEZ. The currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter.
as per attached and as is more fully shown by Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.
Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 28th day of July, 2023
CLERK OF THE COURT
NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU,
District Clerk Enrique Moreno
County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Attest:
NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU, DISTRICT CLERK El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Justine Guerra
Justine Guerra, Deputy
________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF Andrew Jonathan Trevino, Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 21st day of August, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 26th day of July, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CPR01300 on the docket of said court and styled In The Matter of the Estate of: Andrew Jonathan Trevino, Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship and Independent Administration and for Issuance of Letters of Administration
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 27th day of July, 2023.
Delia Briones,
El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By /s/ Saul Liberato
Deputy Saul Liberato
________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: Nyanna Lynch, Lawrence Lynch, Alfred Floyd Lynch
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 21st day of August, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of June, 2022 in Cause No. 2022CGD00096 on the docket of said court and styled Mary Virginia Kanka, An Incapacitated Person
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 27th day of July, 2023.
Delia Briones,
El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By /s/ Christina Flores
Deputy Christina Flores
________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of August, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 27th day of January, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CGD00017 on the docket of said court and styled Billie Jean Antkowiak, An Incapacitated Person
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th day of July, 2023.
Delia Briones,
El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By/s/ Christina Flores
Deputy Christina Flores
________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: “You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: ALVIN LEROY HARRIS, SR.
Greetings:
You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Marlene Gonzalez of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition for Divorce, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law David Hilles, 1013 E. San Antonio Avenue El Paso, TX 79901, on this the 11th day of July, 2023 against Alvin Leroy Harris, Sr., Respondent, and the said suit being number 2023-DCM3839 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
IN THE MATTER OF THE MARRIAGE OF: OLIVIA ALEANE HARRIS AND ALVIN LEROY HARRIS SR.
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.
Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this 2nd day of August, 2023
DAVID HILLES
Attorney at Law
1013 E. San Antonio Avenue
EL PASO, TX 79901
915-751-4552
NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU, DISTRICT CLERK El Paso County, Texas
By Stephanie Harries
Stephanie Harris
Deputy
________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF Carolyn Grace Cardenas , Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of August, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 25th day of July, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CPR01295 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Carolyn Grace Cardenas ,Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Letters of Administration
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 26th day of July, 2023.
Delia Briones,
El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By/s/ Jicela Martinez
Deputy Jicela Martinez
________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
Jacobo Mercado , Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of August, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 21st day of July, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CPR01270 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Jacob Mercado ,Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to determine heirship.
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th day of July, 2023.
Delia Briones,
El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
EI Paso, Texas 79901
By/s/ Humberto Lucero
Deputy Humberto Lucero
________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
Delia Oralia Ordonez , Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of August, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 25th day of July, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CPR01289 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Delia Oralia Ordonez ,Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: APPLICATION FOR DECLARATION OF HEIRSHIP
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th day of July, 2023.
Delia Briones,
El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
EI Paso, Texas 79901
By/s/ Humberto Lucero
Deputy Humberto Lucero
________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
Juan Carlos Gonzalez AKA Juan C. Gonzalez, Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of August, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 25th day of July, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CPR01292 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Juan Carlos Gonzalez AKA Juan C. Gonzalez ,Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to determine heirship, for independent administration and for letters of administration.
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 26th day of July, 2023.
Delia Briones,
El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By/s/ Humberto Lucero
Deputy Humberto Lucero
________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
To: Isela Rubio a/k/a Isela Moreno
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before I 0:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 21st day of August, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 24th day of April, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CPR00783 on the docket of said court and styled The Estate of: Aurora Rubio, Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Amended Application for Probate of Will as a Muniment of Title of Title After Four Years from Decedent’s Death
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 31st day of July, 2023.
Delia Briones,
El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By Carmelita Martell
Deputy Carmelita Martell
________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND
UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
Concepcion Pinon AKA Concepcion Jurado Pinon , Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of August, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 21st day of July, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CPR01269 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Concepcion Pinon AKA Concepcion Jurado Pinon ,Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: APPLICATION TO DECLARE HEIRSHIP
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th
day of July, 2023.
Delia Briones,
El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By/s/ Humberto Lucero
Deputy Humberto Lucero
________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
Rosa Irene Griego, Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 21st day of August, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 27th day of July, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CPR01311 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Rosa Irene Griego ,Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Appointment of Independent Administrator and Issuance of Letter of Administration
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 28th day of July, 2023.
Delia Briones,
El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By Jicela Martinez
Deputy Jicela Martinez
________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION TO: .Jazmin Martinez, Ange) Martinez, Guadalupe Martinez and Graciela Rodriguez
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of August, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 8th day of December, 2022 in Cause No. 2022-CGD00196 on the docket of said court and styled Clemente Martinez, An Incapacitated Person
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for the Appointment of a Permanent Guardian of the Person
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 20th day of July, 2023.
Delia Briones,
El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By/s/ Christina Flores
Deputy Christina Flores
________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
Dennis Teel Brewer, Sr. , Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 21st day of August, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 28th day of July, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CPR01317 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Dennis Teel Brewer, Sr. ,Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship Pursuant to Texas Estate Code 202
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 28th day of July, 2023.
Delia Briones,
El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By Vanessa Maldonado Deputy Vanessa Maldonado
________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF Michael Serna, Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of August, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 24th day of July, 2023 in Cause No. 2022-CPR00503 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Michael Serna, Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application For Independent Administration And Letters Of Administration Pursuant To Section 401.003 Of The Texas Estates Code, Application To Determine Heirship
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th day of July 2023.
Delia Briones,
El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By/s/ Liliana Perez
Deputy Liliana Perez
________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
Peter Roy Kuiken a/k/a Peter R. Kuiken, a/k/a Peter Kuiken, a/k/a Pete Kuiken, Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 21st day of August, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 28th day of July, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CPR01318 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Peter Roy Kuiken a/k/a Peter R. Kuiken, a/k/a Peter Kuiken, a/k/a Pete Kuiken ,Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship and Application for Independent Administration of Intestate Estate by Agreement with Letters of Independent Administration Under Texas Estates Code, Section 401.003
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 28th day of July, 2023.
Delia Briones,
El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By Vanessa Maldonado Deputy Vanessa Maldonado
________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
Luis Aleiandro Gonzalez A/K/A Alex Gonzalez , Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of August, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 24th day of July, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CPR01283 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Luis Aleiandro Gonzalez A/K/A Alex Gonzalez ,Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: APPLICATION FOR DEPENDENT ADMINISTRATION AND LETTERS OF DEPENDENT ADMINISTRATION PURSUANT TO SECTION 301.052 OF THE TEXAS ESTATES CODE AND DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP {Decedent’s Last Known Address: 11513 James Grant. El Paso, Texas 79936).
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th day of July, 2023.
Delia Briones,
El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By /s/ Humberto Lucero
Deputy Humberto Lucero
________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF Alfredo Perez, Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 21st day of August, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 26th day of July, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CPR01305 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Alfredo Perez , Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 28th day of July, 2023.
Delia Briones,
El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By /s/ Carmelita Martell
Deputy Carmelita Martell
________________________________________
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
SUMMER SKY NORTH UNIT TWO PHASE I
DRAINAGE, WATER AND WASTEWATER IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Ravenna II, LLC (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above-mentioned address until 1:30 p.m. MDT, on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of Summer Sky North Unit Two Phase I Drainage, Water and Wastewater Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 1:30 p.m., MDT. The pre-bid conference call is mandatory; however, bids will be accepted only from pre-qualified bidders who submit the required qualifications by 5:00 p.m., MDT, on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. Any other proposals received by the Owner will not be considered. The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Bid for Summer Sky North Unit Two Phase I Drainage, Water and Wastewater Improvements to be opened at 1:30 p.m., MDT on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Ravenna II, LLC, as a guarantee that the bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to them. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com. Physical copies may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC for one hundred ($100.00) dollars per set, which is non-refundable.
Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications, and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications, or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, they should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
________________________________________
RFP #23-020
CONTINUING EDUCATION: NURSING CERTIFICATION EXAM REVIEW TRAINING COURSES
The Board of Trustees of El Paso County Community College District, herein referred to as the “District,” is seeking proposals from qualified vendors to provide nursing certification exam review training courses. The General Conditions, specifications, and required submission materials may be obtained via download at https://epcc.bonfirehub.com/portal/?tab=openOpportunities . Proposal responses will be accepted until 2:00 p.m. (MST/MDT), Wednesday, August 30, 2023, via the Bonfire portal at https://epcc.bonfirehub.com/portal/?tab=openOpportunities .By: Debbie Espinoza, CPPB, Associate Director
Purchasing & Contract Management
________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 23-033
O.T. Smith Drive-Tornillo 2 (Culvert) Stormwater Project for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for O.T. Smith Drive-Tornillo 2 (Culvert) Stormwater Project for the County of El Paso.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Bids are due by Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
All bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq JYs28xwL140GAVPZg/videos.
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, August 17, 2023. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County. Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSON Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT
NUMBER 2
OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter Of
The Estate Of
MARGARITA S. RIOS A/K/A
MARGARITA SALAS RIOS A/K/A
MARGARITA RIOS,
Deceased.
Cause No. 2023-CPR00970
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARGARITA S. RIOS A/K/A MARGARITA SALAS RIOS A/K/A MARGARITA RIOS, Deceased, were issued on the 26th day of JULY, 2023, in Docket Number 2023-CPR00970, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to DAVID S. RIOS A/K/A DAVID RIOS, Independent Executor.
The address of record for DAVID S. RIOS A/K/A DAVID RIOS is 3108 PARK NORTH
DR., EL PASO, TEXAS 79904.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
SIGNED the 26th day of JULY, 2023.
DAVID S. RIOS A/K/A DAVID
RIOS, lndependent
Executor of the Estate of MARGARITA S. RIOS A/K/A
MARGARITA SALAS RIOS A/K/A MARGARITA RIOS Deceased
Prepared By:
STEVEN E. ANDERSON
ANDERSON, BRIGHT & ASSOCIATES, P.C.
ATTORNEYS FOR APPLICANT
1533 LEE TREVINO,
SUITE 205
EL PASO, TEXAS 79936
TEXAS BAR NO. 01214550
steve@andersoncrout.com
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA VIRGINIA SANCHEZ OROZCO, Deceased, were issued on July 27, 2023, in Cause No. 2023- CPR01043, pending in the Probate Court No. Two, El Paso County, Texas, to: SAUL DANIEL SANCHEZ.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Gregory B. Pine
701 N. St. Vrain Street
El Paso, Texas 79902
DATED July 28, 2023
/s/ Gregory B Pine
Attorney for Independent Executor
State Bar,: 16013500
701 N. St. Vrain Street
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 532-5757
Facsimile: (915) 577-0787
Email: gbp251@aol.com
________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JUAN ARAGON, Deceased, were issued on July 12, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR00939 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to VERONICA MARQUEZ and VENESSA SMITH. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Co-Executors prefer that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of Juan Aragon
c/o Venessa Smith
25 Via Placita
El Paso, Texas 79927
Estate of Juan Aragon
c/o Veronica Marquez
12290 Roberta Lynn
El Paso, Texas 79936
DATED the 3rd day of August, 2023.
/s/ ALAN D. GLUTH
________________________________________
IN RE:
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. ONE OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF
OFELIA MARUSICH TAPIA,
Deceased.
No. 2021CPR00105
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of OFELIA MARUSICH TAPIA, Deceased, were issued on July 7, 2023, in Cause No. 2021CPR00105, pending in the Probate Court Number One, El Paso County, Texas, to: Sebastian Quijano
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Sebastian Quijano c/o: Alejandra Valdez
1015 Magoffin Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
DATED the 28th day of July 2023.
Respectfully submitted,
By: /s/ Alejandra Valdez ALEJANDRA VALDEZ
TX State Bar No. 24118572 1015 Magoffin Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 503-2424
Fax: (915) 500-4055
Email: avaldez@yanezlawoffice.com
________________________________________
THE ESTATE OF: MARVIN DUANE FRANCIS A/K/A MARVIN D. FRANCIS A/K/A DUANE FRANCIS, DECEASED. IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2023-CPR01127
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Marvin Duane Francis a/k/a Marvin D. Francis a/k/a Duane Francis, Deceased, were granted on August 1, 2023, under Docket Number 2023-CPR00723 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: Jan Francis A/K/A Jan Halloran Francis A/K/A Jan P. Francis.
Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ERNESTINA R. AMAYA, Deceased, were issued on June 15th, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CPR00860, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: ALBERT FRANK AMAYA.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Robert T. Pearson Attorney at Law
214 W. Franklin Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
DATED the 3 day of 2023.
ROBERT T. PEARSON
Attorney for ALBERT FRANK AMAYA
State Bar No.: 15695300
214 W. Franklin Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 544-2114
Facsimile: (915) 544-6852
E-mail: rtpearsonlaw@gmail.com
________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Jeanette Maxine Green, Deceased, were issued on July 20, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR01085, pending in the Probate Court No. One, El Paso County, Texas, to: James Walter Green.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Gregory B. Pine
701 N. St. Vrain Street
El Paso, Texas 79902
DATED July 28, 2023
/s/ Gregory B. Pine
Attorney for Independent Executor
State Bar No.: 16013500
701 N. St. Vrain Street
El Paso, Texas 79902 Telephone: (915) 532-5757 Facsimile: (915) 577-0787
E-mail: gbp251@aol.com
________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF
EMMA PACHECO
aka EMMA ENRIQUEZ PACHECO,
DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 2023-CPR01021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of EMMA PACHECO aka EMMA ENRIQUEZ PACHECO, Deceased, were issued on August 1st, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR01021, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to:
Christine Pacheco
500 Regency Drive
El Paso, Texas 79912
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Hector I. Reyes
Attorney at Law
1413 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
DATED the 2nd day of August, 2023.
Respectfully submitted,
Reyes & Reyes Law Firm
/s/HECTOR I. REYES
HECTOR I. REYES
Attorney for Christine Pacheco
State Bar No. 16794500
1413 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79902
Telephone: (915) 532-9718 Facsimile: (915) 307-2293
________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF EMILY RUTH WOOD aka E. RUTH WOOD aka RUTH WOOD, DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 2023-CPR01020
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of EMILY RUTH WOOD aka E. RUTH WOOD aka RUTH WOOD, Deceased, were issued on July 24, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR01020, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to:
KARL MARX aka KARL EDWARD MARX
9247 Gee St.
Juneau, AK 99801
c/o: Christine Pacheco
Attorney at Law
1413 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
CAUSE NO. 2023-CPR01020
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
DATED the 31st day of July, 2023.
Respectfully submitted,
Law Offices of Christine Pacheco
/s/Christine Pacheco
CHRISTINE PACHECO
Attorney at Law
Texas State Bar No.15400700
1413 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone:(915) 532-7777
Facsimile:(915) 440-0047
Email:
lawofficesofchristinepachec@gmail.com
________________________________________
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS:
The decedent, Joseph F. Simone, Sr., died June 5,2023 Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Richard A. Fortin, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 605 N. Birch Street, Kalkaska, Michigan 49646 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice August 2, 2023
Kish Dykstra & Scott
Heather Blanton-Dykstra (P60308)
5085 Anna Drive Suite B
Traverse City, MI 49684
Richard A. Fortin
10793 Whinnery Drive
Traverse City, MI 49685
________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF
EDGAR AVITIA LEGARDA,
DECEASED
No. 2023-CPR01244
IN THE PROBATE COURT
NO. 2
EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of EDGAR AVITIA LEGARDA, Deceased, were issued on August 2, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR01244, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: GIUSEPPINA AVITIA A/K/A GIUSEPPINA LAURETANO AVITIA.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: GIUSEPPINA AVITIA A/K/A GIUSEPPINA LAURETANO AVITIA
14033 Rainbow Point Drive,
El Paso, Texas 79938
DATED the 2nd of August, 2023.
KAREN COLON LAW, PLLC. 1531 E. MISSOURI AVE
EL PASO, TEXAS 79902 Telephone: (915) 444-5003 Email: karen@kcolonlaw.com
/S/ Karen Colon
KAREN COLON
State Bar No.: 24074058
________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF
LUZ MARIA LEYVA
DECEASED
No. 2022CPR00972
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2
DATED the 1st day of August 2023.
EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LUZ MARIA LEYVA, Deceased, were issued on April 26, 2023, in Cause No. 2022CPR000972, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: LUZ MARIA LEYVA.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: ROBERT LEYVA JR.
310 Abert Avenue
Richland, WA 99352
/s/ Claudio Flores, Jr. CLAUDIO FLORES, JR. Attorney for ROBERT LEYVA JR. State Bar No.: 00795808
521 Texas Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 533-4228
Facsimile: (915) 533-0814
E-mail: cgfloresjrpc@yahoo.com
________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GUADALUPE RODRIGUEZ SPARKE, Deceased, were issued on July 31, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR01090 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to SYLVIA SPARKE DARNOLD. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of Guadalupe Rodriguez Sparke
c/o Gluth Law, LLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
DATED the 31st day of July, 2023
/s/ ALAN D. GLUTH
________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Maria De La Luz Benitez aka Maria Benitez, deceased, were issued on July 31, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR01086 in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas to Gina Laca, whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter of The Estate of
DOLORES SIERRA, Deceased.
Cause No. 2023-CPR00891
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for The Estate of DOLORES SIERRA, Deceased., were issued on July 27, 2023, in Docket Number 2023CPR00891, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to IGNACIO SIERRA, Independent Executor. The address of record for IGNACIO SIERRA is 3491 RISING SUN ST., EL PASO, TX. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. SIGNED the 27th day of JULY 2023.
IGNACIO SIERRA, Independent Executor,
Estate of DOLORES SIERRA, Deceased.
Prepared By:
MARK H. WINTON
WINTON LAW EL PASO, P.C. Attorneys for Applicant
1533 N. Lee Trevino, #201
EL PASO, TEXAS 79936
TEXAS BAR NO. 24129371
mark@wintonlawelpaso.com (915) 201-2633 Telephone (915) 222-8666 Fax
________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters testamentary for the Estate of RUBEN SALCIDO, SR.,Deceased, were issued to ELIZABETH SALCIDO CORDOVA on July 27, 2023, in case no. 2023-CPR01121, Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against the estate are required to submit
them, within the time and manner prescribed by law, to the Independent Executrix in care of Richard E.Mattersdorff, Attorney at Law, 4717 Hondo
Pass Dr., Suite 3A, El Paso, TX 79904.
________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF
THE ESTATE OF QING QING FRAZER
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of QING QING FRAZER Deceased, were granted to LARA LI ALEXANDRA FRASER, on July 26, 2023, by the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas in cause Number 2023-CPR01075.
ALL PERSONS having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Independent Executrix, c/o Joshua F. Rhoads, Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C., 4695 N. Mesa, El Paso, Texas 79912, within the time prescribed by law.
GORDON DAVIS JOHNSON & SHANE P.C. 4695 N. Mesa
El Paso, Texas 79912
Telephone: (915) 545-1133 Telecopier: (915) 545-4433
By:
JOSHUA F. RHOADS State Bar No. 24088296
Attorneys for the Estate of QING QING FRAZER
________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of Marvin J. Roll a/k/a Marvin Joseph Roll a/k/a Marvin Roll, Deceased, were issued on July 31, 2023, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01309 pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to Lisa Roll-Young a/k/a Lisa J. Roll a/k/a Lisa June Roll. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Administratrix, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 31st day of July, 2023.
________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Paula Montes Hernandez, Deceased, were issued on August 1, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR00975, pending in the Probate Court No: One, El Paso County, Texas, to: Santiago Hernandez.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Lynn E. Markham
Attorney at Law
608 East Houston Ave.
Crockett, TX 75835
DATED the 1st day of August, 2023.
/s/ Lynn E. Markham
Lynn E. Markham
Attorney for Santiago Hernandez
State Bar No.: 12988400
608 East Houston Ave.
Crockett, TX 75835
Telephone: (936) 545-0344
Facsimile: (737) 200-4204
E-mail: LawyerMarkham@gmail.com
________________________________________
No. 2022-CPR01816
IN THE ESTATE OF
GLORIA CHAVEZ
DECEASED
Probate Court No. 2
El Paso County, Texas
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Gloria Chavez, Deceased, were issued on June 28th, 2023, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01816, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: Leticia Estrada.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o :The Law Office of Albert Nabhan, PLLC.
800 N. Yarbrough, Ste. B
El Paso, Texas 79915
DATED: July 10, 2023
The Law Office of Albert Nabhan, PLLC.
800 N. Yarbrough, Ste. B
El Paso, Texas 79915
915-500-4277 Telephone
915-500-4242 Facsimile
By:/s/ Albert Nabhan Jr.
Albert Nabhan Jr.
State Bar No. 24098908
________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JAMES A. MCNAIR, Deceased, were issued on August 2, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR01089 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to VALERIE D. MCNAIR HILL. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of James A. McNair
c/o Valerie D. McNair Hill 19201 Chayton Circle Pflugerville, Texas 78660
DATED the 2nd day of August,
/s/ ALAN D. GLUTH
________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS CAUSE NO. NO. 2023-CPR01151
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of DAVID JIMENEZ,
deceased:
LISA JO JIMENEZ, having been duly appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of DAVID JIMENEZ, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number One of El Paso, Texas, on July 25, 2023, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
4865-0454-6163,1
LISA JO JIMENEZ
Independent Executor of the Estate of DAVID JIMENEZ, deceased
c/o R. GLENN DAVIS
ScottHulse P.C.
P.O. Box 99123
El Paso, Texas 79999-9123
________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1
In The Matter Of The Estate Of WILLIAM N. MEDRANO A/K/A WILLIAM NICK MEDRANO
Deceased.
Cause No. 2023-CPRO1038
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of WILLIAM N. MEDRANO A/K/A WILLIAM NICK MEDRANO, Deceased, were issued on the 2nd day of AUGUST, 2023, in Docket Number 2023-CPR01038, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to SABRINA L. ONTIVEROS A/K/A SABRINA LUISA ONTIVEROS, Independent Executor. The address of record for SABRINA L. ONTIVEROS A/K/A SABRINA LUISA ONTIVEROS is 10487 ALAMEDA AVENUE, SOCORRO, TEXAS 79927.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
SIGNED the 2nd day of AUGUST, 2023.
SABRINA L. ONTIVEROS A/K/A SABRINA LUISA
ONTIVEROS, Independent Executor of the Estate of WILLIAM N. MEDRANO A/K/A WILLIAM NICK MEDRANO, Deceased
Prepared By:
ANDERSON, BRIGHT & ASSOCIATES, P.C.
ATTORNEYS FOR APPLICANT
1533 LEE TREVINO,
SUITE 205
EL PASO, TEXAS 79936 TEXAS BAR NO. 01214550
steve@andersoncrout.com
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/ Administration for the Estate of SOCORRO CALLEROS GARCIA, A/K/A SOCORRO C. GARCIA, Deceased, were issued on June 27th, 2023 in Cause No. 2022CPR00199 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: ROSA ELENA CALLEROS
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being ad.ministered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o:
ROSA ELENA CALLEROS JAMES KIRBY READ, Attorney at Law
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6,
El Paso, Texas 79902
DATED the 28th day of July, 2023.
/s/ James Kirby Read
James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No,: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
________________________________________
IN RE:
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. ONE OF EL PASO COUNTY,
THE ESTATE OF
RODOLFO GONZALEZ,
Deceased.
No. 2022-CPR00460
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RODOLFO GONZALEZ, Deceased, were issued on May 2, 2023, in Cause No. 2022CPR00460, pending in the Probate Court Number One, El Paso County, Texas, to: SULEICA RODRIGUEZ GONZALEZ
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Suleica Rodriguez Gonzalez c/o: Alejandra Valdez
1015 Magoffin Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
DATED the 28th day of July 2023.
Respectfully submitted,
By: /s/Alejandra Valdez ALEJANDRA VALDEZ
TX State Bar No. 24118572
1015 Magoffin Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 503-2424
Fax: (915) 500-4055
Email: avaldez@yanezlawoffice.com
________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of HECTOR D. MOLINA, Deceased, were issued on July 21, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR00606, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, El Paso, Texas, to: JESUS HECTOR MOLINA.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
HECTOR D. MOLINA
c/o JESUS HECTOR MOLINA 3517 PIERCE AVE
El Paso, TX 79930
DATED the 2nd day of August, 2023.
/s/ Anatasha Arditti Vance Anatasha Arditti Vance Attorney for Applicant State Bar No.: 24088572
1300 N. El Paso Street
El Paso, TX 79902
Telephone: (915)317-7753
Facsimile: (915) 317-5471
E-mail: Arditti2Law@gmail.com
________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DAVID L. MILLER, deceased, were issued on August 2, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR01096 in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas to David J. Miller, whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
________________________________________
THE ESTATE OF: CECILIA DOLORES GUERENA,
DECEASED IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2023-CPR01102
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Cecilia Dolores Guerena, Deceased, were granted on August 1, 2023, under Docket Number 2023-CPR01102 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: Roberto Guerena. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Margarito A. Madrigal, Deceased, were issued on July 17, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR00377, pending in the Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: Jaime Castillo.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Lyda Law Firm P.C.
Attn: Maria Ortiz
4708 67th Street, #158
Lubbock, Texas 79414
DATED this 31st day of July, 2023.
/s/ Maria Ortiz
Maria Ortiz
Attorney for Jaime Castillo
State Bar No. 24104885
Lyda Law Firm P.C.
4708 67th Street, #158
Lubbock, Texas 79414
Phone: 833-833-9400
Email: maria@lydagroup.com
________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration for the Estate of STEVEN ANTHONY HERNANDEZ, Deceased, were issued on August 2, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR01104 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to GUADALUPE HERNANDEZ-LUCERO.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.
The Independent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of Steven Anthony Hernandez
c/o Guadalupe Hernandez-Lucero
362 Roslyn Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79928
DATED the 2nd day of August, 2023.
/s/ ALAN D. GLUTH
________________________________________
THE ESTATE OF: JUAN VASQUEZ, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS NO. 2023-CPR01100
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JUAN VASQUEZ, Deceased, were granted on August 1, 2023, under Docket Number 2023-CPR01100 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: Ramon Vasquez.
Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. /s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration for the Estate of DAVID JON WESTPHAL, Deceased, were issued on August 2, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR01000 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to DVAL WESTPHAL-CORDOVA.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.
The Independent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of David Jon Westphal
c/o Gluth Law, LLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
DATED the 2nd day of August, 2023.
/s/ ALAN D. GLUTH
________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of John D. Stark a/k/a Johnny Stark, Deceased, were issued on August 2, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR00980 pending in Probate Court Two of El Paso County, Texas, to Gregg E. Brown. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executor, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 2nd day of August, 2023.
________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT:
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a .m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: RAFAEL REYES, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: GREETINGS: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by MICHELLE R. MARTINEZ, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on 13TH day of JANUARY, 2023, against RAFAEL REYES, Respondent, and suit being number 2023DCM0285 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of EVAN MACIAS, ROGER REYES, SAUL ROBERT MACIAS AKA SAUL MACIAS AND AMANDA REYES CHILDREN” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child) is as follows:
Child’s Name EVAN MACIAS
Date of Birth 05/20/2016
Place of Birth EL PASO, TX
Child’s Name ROGER REYES
Date of Birth 09/21/2010
Place of Birth EL PASO, TX
Child’s Name SAUL ROBERT MACIAS AKA SAUL MACIAS
Date of Birth 04/01/2020
Place of Birth EL PASO, TX
Child’s Name AMANDA REYES
Date of Birth 10/19/2011
Place of Birth EL PASO, TX
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 27th day of July, 2023
MICHELLE R. MARTINEZ
500 E. SAN ANTONIO ST., RM 503
EL PASO, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
NORMA FAVELA
BARCELEAU,
DISTRICT CLERK
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By/s/ Martha Ortega, Deputy
________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT : “You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: VICTOR HUGO CONTRERAS AGUILERA,
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Divorce at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County.
Petitioner, DENNISE IVONNE OLIVAS’s, said Petition was filed in said court, by Attorney at Law JAIME ALVARADO on this the 22nd day of May, 2023 in this case, numbered 2023DCM3016 on the docket of said Court and styled:
IN THE MATTER OF THE MARRIAGE OF DENNISE IVONNE OLIVAS AND VICTOR HUGO CONTRERAS AGUILERA AND IN THE INTEREST OF F.A.O., A CHILD
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit Original Petition for Divorce
The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name
FABIAN ALFREDO OLIVAS
Date of Birth 06/16/2006
The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you. The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 30th day of June 2023
JAIME ALVARADO
Attorney at Law
14190 Horizon Blvd
El Paso Tx 79928
NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU,
DISTRICT CLERK
El Paso County, Texas
________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT :
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more on TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: MARK ALANIZ
Greetings:
You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and Adoption of Minor Stepchild at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Marlene Gonzalez of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County.
Petitioners, Baldemar Emilio Cardoza and Madison Elyse Cardoza’s, said Petition was filed in said court, by Petitioners Baldemar Emilio Cardoza and Madison Elyse Cardoza on this the 26th day of May, 2023 in this case, numbered 2023DCM3010 on the docket of said Court and styled:
IN THE INTEREST OF:
EZEQUIEL ELIJAH GARCIA ALANIZ MINOR CHILD
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and Adoption of Minor Stepchild
The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name
EZEQUIEL ELIJAH GARCIA
ALANIZ
Date of Birth 02/22/2020
Place of Birth EL PASO, TEXAS
The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 27th day of June, 2023
BALDEMAR EMILIO CARDOZA; MADISON ELYSE CARDOZA
7549 HERMOSILLO DR
EL PASO, TX 79915
NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU, DISTRICT CLERK
El Paso County, Texas
By/s/ Stephanie Harris Deputy Stephanie Harris
NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS OF PUBLICATION
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA IN THE DISTRICT COURT
23-JT-124
COUNTY OF UNION
IN RE: BENITEZ
TO:THE UNKNOWN FATHER OF BABY BOY BENITEZ, A MALE CHILD BORN ON MAY 15, 2023, IN CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA TO MERLYN JANETH BENITEZ, RESPONDENT
TAKE NOTICE that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above- entitled proceeding. The nature of the relief being sought is termination of parental rights.
You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than forty (40) days from the first date of publication (August 6, 2023), and upon your failure to do so, the parties seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought, which will terminate any parental rights you may have.
If you are indigent, or if counsel has been previously appointed, you may be entitled to appointed counsel. The purpose of the hearing is Termination of Parental Rights and you may attend the Termination hearing. Notice of the date, time, and place of any hearing will be mailed to you by the Petitioner upon filing of the Answer or thirty (30) days from the date of service if no Answer is filed.
This the 6th day of August, 2023.
Thomas J. Thurman
Thurman, Wilson, Boutwell & Galvin, P. A.
N.C. Bar No. 48115
301 S. McDowell Street,
Suite 608,
Charlotte, North Carolina 28204 (704) 377-4164
________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT :
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: CLAUDIA MENDEZ ,
Greetings:
You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition for Divorce , filed in said Court by Attorney at Law Maria Elena Grasheim, 705 Texas Avenue El Paso Tx 79901, on this the 24th day of May, 2023 against CLAUDIA MENDEZ, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2023DCM3059 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
IN THE MATTER OF THE MARRIAGE OF DAVID ERIK PUENTE AND CLAUDIA MENDEZ A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.
Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 3rd day of July, 2023
Maria Elena Grasheim
Attorney at Law
705 TEXAS
EL PASO TX 79901
915-485-9100
NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU, DISTRICT CLERK
El Paso County, Texas
By/s/ Azelea Bueno, Deputy
Azelea Bueno
Climate Self Storage located at: 8055 Artcraft Rd El Paso, TX 79932 Have specified unit numbers that will be sold at a Public Auction to satisfy a landlord’s lien under Chapter 59 in accordance with “Texas Property Code, Section 59.004”. There will be an auction on August 18, 2023 . Bidding will Open at 10:00 am. A cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to the highest bidder.
The items to be auction are from furniture items, clothes, toys, tools, other household goods, miscellaneous items, etc…
List of Customer Names:
Gaytan, Sandra – Ordaz, Gloria – Martinez, Sarai
________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
Contents of property in storage units to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com Bidding will open on or around 07/26/23 and will conclude on 08/14/23 at 5:00pm. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to the highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants, which all units contain a variety of household goods and other items unless otherwise noted. Facilities with units for sale are located at:
10355 Dyer, El Paso TX 79924: Units belonging to: Jamie Lucero Jr., Daniel Avial, Angel Esparza, Desiree Greenwald, Elizabeth Gonzalez, Christopher Pacheco, Angela Meibauer, William Ladd.
4543 N. Mesa, El Paso TX 79912: Units belonging to: Barkley Putrow, Corina D. Castro, Tina Sandoval.
11425 Pellicano, El Paso TX 79936. Units belonging to: Adriana Terrazas, Gomecindo Luna.
4681 Ripley, El Paso TX 79922: Unit belonging to: Thomas Hill.
932 Tony Lama, El Paso TX 79915: Units belonging to: Sergio Gonzalez, Daniel Chavarria, Kara Williams.
7108 Westwind, El Paso TX 79912: Units belonging to: Fernando Zamora, Lisa De La Paz, Martin Johnson.
344 N. Zaragoza, El Paso TX 79907: Units belonging to: Nadine M. Viveros, Lizette Barrientos, Reyna Paz, Angelica Pinon.
829 N. Zaragoza, EL Paso TX 79907: Units belonging to: Beatriz Cervantez, Irene Donovan, Rafael Banuelos.
________________________________________
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
PASEO DEL ESTE UNIT 9 PHASE II
WATER, WASTEWATER AND DRAINAGE
IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Hunt Paseo del Este, LLC (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above mentioned address until 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, August 22, 2023, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of the Paseo del Este Unit 9 Phase II Water, Wastewater and Drainage Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. The pre-bid conference call is mandatory . The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Paseo del Este Unit 9 Phase II, Water, Wastewater and Drainage Improvements to be opened at 11:30 a.m., on Tuesday, August 22, 2023.”
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Hunt Paseo del Este, LLC as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com. Physical copies may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC for seventy-five (75.00) dollars per set, which is non-refundable.
Plans and specifications may be examined at the Engineer’s office at 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912. Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications, and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications, or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
________________________________________
CONSTRUCTION
Advertisement
60-23 Northwest & Northeast Reclaimed Tanks Rehabilitation
Sealed proposals for construction of Northwest & Northeast Reclaimed Tanks Rehabilitations will be received by the City of El Paso Water Utilities - Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until August 31, 2023, 1:30 p.m. local time. After 1:30 p.m., bids will not be accepted. Bid Opening will occur at 2:300 p.m. and bids will be publicly opened and read aloud via the “GoToMeeting” format noted in Section 00020.
The work under this contract shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation, and services for the construction and installation of the following work:
Sealed proposals for construction of Northwest and Northeast Reclaimed Tanks Rehabilitation will be received by the City of El Paso Water Utilities - Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until August 31, 2023, 1:30 p.m. local time. After 1:30 p.m., bids will not be accepted. Bid Opening will occur at 2:00 p.m. and bids will be publicly opened and read aloud via the “GoToMeeting” format noted in Section 00020.
The work under this contract shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation, and services for the construction and installation of the following work:
Work of the Project includes abrasive blasting and coating the interior and exterior of four (4) Northwest Reclaim Tanks, and (1) Northeast Reclaim Tank, including all internal and external appurtenances; as well as providing a new cathodic protection systems. The Contractor will cut a 7-foot 4-inch by 8-foot door sheet for equipment access and weld the door sheet back in place once the interior work is concluded. Contractor shall remove all existing nuts and bolts and replace with new stainless steel washers, nuts, and bolts. After removing the existing coating from the reservoirs, Contractor shall replace any existing rafters which are identified as needing replacement and pit weld any large voids within the reservoirs. Contractor shall remove and dispose of existing reservoir floor and other identified appurtenances and replace with new. The scope includes welding, videotaping the Project site, mobilization, warranty services, disinfection, fees and other miscellaneous work for a complete and operable project as indicated in the Project Specifications and Drawings.
Contract documents may be examined and obtained by accessing the following El Paso Water’s website:
www.epwater.org/business_center/purchasing_overview/bids
If you have trouble accessing the Contract Documents, please contact the Purchasing Department of the El Paso Water Utilities, Public Service Board, at (915) 594-5628. Physical (hard) copies of the Contract Documents will NO longer be made available.
A pre-bid meeting will be held on August 17, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., local time (see instructions at the end of Section 00020).
Each Bid shall be submitted in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders and be accompanied by a Bid Security in the amount of five percent of the amount bid.
The Successful Bidder states he or she must furnish a 100 percent (100%) Performance Bond and a 100 percent (100%) Payment Bond, in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders and the General Conditions.
Bids shall be submitted at the time and place indicated in the Advertisement or Invitation to Bid and shall be enclosed in an opaque, sealed envelope marked with the Project title (and, if applicable, the designated portion of the Project for which the Bid is submitted), name and address of the Bidder and accompanied by the Bid security and other required documents. If the Bid is sent through the mail or other delivery system, the sealed envelope shall be enclosed in a separate envelope with the notation “BID ENCLOSED” on the face of it. The Bid proposal package shall include one original, three copies, and, you may provide an electronic version of the bid, containing a copy of the full bid package submitted, saved on a USB drive.
By submission of the bid, Bidder fully understands the requirements of the Contract Documents and agrees to comply with all requirements thereof.
Wages paid on this project shall be not less than the minimum prevailing wage rates listed in the Contract Documents, Section 00840, General Wage Requirements.
The El Paso Water Utilities (EPWU) adheres to the Cone of Silence policy which prohibits any communication regarding the bid between potential bidders (and subcontractors) and EPWU Board Members, Staff, and assigned Consulting Engineers. The provisions do not apply to oral communications with Purchasing Agent or Administrative Analyst, provided the communications is limited strictly to matters of process or procedure already contained in the solicitation document, oral communications at pre-bid conferences, or communications in writing (email preferred) submitted to the Administrative Analyst in response to inquiries regarding the bid. In addition to any other penalties provided by law, violation of the Cone of Silence by any bidder shall render that bidder’s bid voidable. Any person having personal knowledge of a violation of these provisions shall report such violations to the EPWU General Counsel and/or the Purchasing Agent in writing.
The project description, as shown above, is only a general overview of this project. The Contractor shall refer to the project plans and specifications for further information.
A pre-bid meeting will be held on Wednesday, August 17nd, 2023 at 10:00 a.m., local time (see instructions at the end of Section 00020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.