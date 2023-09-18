CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF Juan Rodriguez, Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 18th day of September, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 23rd day of August, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CPR01495 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Juan Rodriguez, Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and Declaration of Heirship of Juan Rodriguez, Deceased
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 24th day of August, 2023.
Delia Briones,
El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By/s/ Christina Flores
Deputy Christina Flores
...
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
Graciela Najera, Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 11th day of September, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 21st day of August, 2023 in Cause No. 2021-CPR01620 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Graciela Najera, Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Letters of Independent Administration and Declaration of Heirship
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 22nd
day of August, 2023.
Delia Briones,
El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By s\ Christina Flores
Deputy Christina Flores
...
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
Antonia G. Prieto A/K/A Antonia Gutierrez Prieto, Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 28th day of August, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 4th day of August, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CPR01379 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Antonia G. Prieto A/K/A Antonia Gutierrez Prieto,Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Probate Will and for Issuance of Letters Testamentary and Application to Determine Heirship and, Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code.
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 7th day of August, 2023.
Delia Briones,
El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By /s/ Larissa De la O
Deputy Larissa De La O
...
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF Apolonio Arras, Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 18th day of September, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 23rd day of August, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CPR01492 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Apolonio Arras, Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 24th day of August, 2023.
Delia Briones,
El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By/s/ Christina Flores
Deputy Christina Flores
...
Citation by Publication
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: Francisco Ramon Tagle-Quinonez
Greetings:
You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 11th day of September, 2023, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas.
Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by Attorney at Law, BILL D. HICKS, 500 E. SAN ANTONIO, 2ND FLOOR, EL PASO, TX 79901 on 04/28/2023 in this case numbered 2023DCV1374 on the docket of said court and styled:
THE STATE OF TEXAS V.
THIRTY ONE THOUSAND TWENTY EIGHT DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($31,028.00)
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
A forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced THIRTY ONE THOUSAND TWENTY EIGHT DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($31,028.00) which was seized by the EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT from FRANCISCO RAMON TAGLE-QUINONEZ. The currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter as per attached and as is more fully shown by Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.
Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 28th day of July, 2023
CLERK OF THE COURT
NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU,
District Clerk
Enrique Moreno
County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Attest:
NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU, DISTRICT CLERK
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Justine Guerra
Justine Guerra, Deputy
...
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: Anges Bloncourt, Edith Bloncourt and Olga Maria Bloncourt
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 18th day of September, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 17th day of April, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CGD00067 on the docket of said court and styled Magdalena Bloncourt Caraballo, An Incapacitated Person
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 24th day of August, 2023
Delia Briones,
El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By /S/ Arminda Amaya
Arminda Amaya
...
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
Maria Alva Benoit A/K/A Maria C. Benoit A/K/A Maria Benoit A/K/A Maria Carmen Benoit, Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 11th day of September, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of August, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CPR01432 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Maria Alva Benoit A/K/A Maria C. Benoit A/K/A Maria Benoit A/K/A Maria Carmen Benoit, Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for the Appointment of Independent Administrator, for Issuance of Letters of Administration, and Judicial Declaration of Heirship.
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 17th day of August, 2023.
Delia Briones,
El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By /s/ Larissa De la O
Deputy Larissa De La O
...
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF James A. Hildebrant, Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 11th day of September, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 18th day of August, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CPR01466 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of James A. Hildebrant, Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship Letters of Independent Administration.
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 23rd day of August, 2023.
Delia Briones,
El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By /s/ Larissa De la O
Deputy Larissa De La O
...
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
Beatriz F. Gonzalez A/K/A Beatriz Figueroa Gonzalez, Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 4th day of September, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 11th day of August, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CPR01417 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Beatriz F. Gonzalez A/K/A Beatriz Figueroa Gonzalez, Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration or in the Alternative Dependent Administration and for Judicial Declaration of Heirship.
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 14th day of August, 2023.
Delia Briones,
El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By/s/ Larissa De la O
Deputy Larissa De La O
...
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF Robert H. Marsh, Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 11th day of September, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 17th day of August, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CPR01420 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Robert H. Marsh, Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Letters of Independent Administration - Intestate
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of August, 2023.
Delia Briones,
El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By /s/Naythan Fraire
Deputy Naythan Fraire
...
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF Ernestina Ontiveros, Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 11th day of September, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 18th day of August, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CPR01465 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Ernestina Ontiveros, Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and for Letters of Independent Administration Last Known Address: 6000 Delta El Paso, Texas 79905
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 23rd day of August, 2023.
Delia Briones,
El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By /s/ Larissa De la O
Deputy Larissa De La O
...
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
Ira Clemons Davis Jr A/K/A Ira Clemons Jr Davis, Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 4th day of September, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 9th day of August, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CPR01401 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Ira Clemons Davis Jr A/K/A Ira Clemons Jr Davis, Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration After the Fourth Anniversary of Ira Clemons Davis Jr A/K/A Ira Clemons Jr Davis Death in Order to Receive or Recover Property Due to Ira Clemons Davis Jr A/K/A Ira Clemons Jr Davis Estate and Declaration of Heirship of Ira Clemons Davis Jr A/K/A Ira Clemons Jr Davis, Deceased.
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 10th day of August, 2023.
Delia Briones,
El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By/s/ Larissa De la O
Deputy Larissa De La O
...
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
Frank Szakacs, Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU)
ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 4th day of September, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 14th day of August, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CPR01422 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Frank Szakacs, Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and Declaration of Heirship of Frank Szakacs, Deceased.
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15th day of August, 2023.
Delia Briones,
El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By /s/ Larissa De la O
Deputy Larissa De La O
...
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT:
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.”
TO: YURI WOLLIN DE LA ROSA, Respondent, Greetings: And To All Whom It May Concern:
GREETINGS: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable
65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by TALISA GUTIERREZ, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 27th day of April, 2023, against YURI WOLLIN DE LA ROSA, Respondent, and suit being number 2023DCM2386 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of, IZABELLA MARY RAMIREZ, STEPHANIE DANIELLE RAMIREZ, SAVANNAH MARISELA RAMIREZ, ARMANDO PEDRO RAMIREZ, STEVEN DANIEL RAMIREZ JR, Children” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said children) is as follows:
Child’s Name IZABELLA MARY RAMIREZ
Date of Birth 10/29/2009
Place of Birth El Paso, TX
Child’s Name STEPHANIE DANIELLE RAMIREZ
Date of Birth 11/19/2010
Place of Birth El Paso, TX
Child’s Name SAVANNAH MARISELA RAMIREZ
Date of Birth 12/05/2012
Place of Birth El Paso, TX
Child’s Name ARMANDO PEDRO RAMIREZ
Date of Birth 09/07/2015
Place of Birth El Paso, TX
Child’s Name STEVEN DANIEL RAMIREZ JR.
Date of Birth 02/03/2017
Place of Birth El Paso, TX
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the
children’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the children’s adoption.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 9 day of August 2023.
TALISA GUTIERREZ
320 S. Campbell, Suite 200
El Paso, Texas 79901
(915) 273-3238
NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU,
DISTRICT CLERK
District Court,
El Paso County, Texas
By Martha Ortega, Deputy
...
PUBLIC NOTICE FOR VARIANCE
Valley Quail Estates, LLC, is requesting the following variances from the County of EI Paso Subdivision Regulations for the proposed Valley Quail Estates Subdivision:
Variance to exceed the maximum 750 ln. ft cul-de-sac length from County’s subdivision to 1,483’ as per proposed plat.
The proposed subdivision is located in Precinct Number 170 and is more specifically identified as Parcel 1: Tract 11-A, Block 19, San Elizario Grant, El Paso County, Texas. The EI Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request for these variances on Monday, September 11, 2023 at the County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio Street, Room 303, EI Paso, Texas 79901.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed variances, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Subdivision Coordinator, El Paso County Public Works Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue Suite 200, EI Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received seven (7) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
...
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the property at North side of Mercantile Ave. and South side of Paseo del Este Blvd., E l Paso County, Texas , is in the process of being replatted. The subject property is legally described as All of lot 1, Block 2, Bill Burnett Unit One Document Number 20220036522 Official Public Records, El Paso County, Texas Containing 30 Acres+/-. The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday , September 18, 2023 at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse , Room 303 , 500 E . San Antonio Street.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat , either in support or opposition , may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner ‘ s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner , El Paso County Public Works Department , 800 E . Overland Avenue , Suite 407 , El Paso , Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar day s prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
...
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
RFP 23-034
Accounts Receivable Management (ARM) Software System for
the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Accounts Receivable Management (ARM) Software System.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net .
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Proposals are due by Thursday, September 21, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net .
All RFP openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos. During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com . If emailed, the RFP number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, September 7, 2023. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSON
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
...
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF GRACIELA DE LA LUZ
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of GRACIELA DE LA LUZ Deceased, were granted to MANUEL DELORES CHAVEZ, JR., a/k/a MANUEL D. CHAVEZ, JR., on August 23rd, 2023, by the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas in cause Number 2023-CPR01260.
ALL PERSONS having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Independent Executor, c/o Joshua F. Rhoads, Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C., 4695 N. Mesa, El Paso, Texas 79912, within the time prescribed by law.
GORDON DAVIS JOHNSON & SHANE P.C.
4695 N. Mesa
El Paso, Texas 79912
Telephone: (915) 545-1133 Telecopier: (915) 545-4433
By:/s/ Joshua F. Rhoads
JOSHUA F. RHOADS
State Bar No. 24088296
Attorneys for the Estate of GRACIELA DE LA LUZ
...
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters testamentary for the Estate of OFELIA SANTIAGO ROSADO DE MORALES A/K/A OFELIA MORALES, Deceased, were issued to LUZ MARIA AZANK on August 22, 2023, in case no. 2023-CPR00840, Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against the estate are required to submit them, within the time and manner prescribed by law, to the Independent Executor in care of Richard E. Mattersdorff, Attorney at Law, 4717 Hondo Pass Dr., Suite 3A, El Paso, TX 79904.
...
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. ONE OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE:
THE ESTATE OF
JESUS ESPINO AGUIRRE,
Deceased.
No. 2022-CPR00815
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JESUS ESPINO AGUIRRE, Deceased, were issued on May 1, 2023, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00815, pending in the Probate Court Number One, El Paso County, Texas, to: Francisca Medina Garcia.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Francisca Medina Garcia
c/o: Alejandra Valdez
1015 Magoffin Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
DATED the 22nd day of August 2023.
By:
Respectfully submitted,
/s/Alejandra Valdez ALEJANDRA VALDEZ
TX State Bar No. 24118572 1015 Magoffin Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 503-2424
Fax: (915) 500-4055
Email: avaldez@yanezlawoffice.com
...
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Independent Administration for the Estate of STEPHEN PEREZ, Deceased, were issued on August 11, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR00755, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: Elaine Munden.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: SUSAN M. FORBES
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
DATED the 23 day of August 2023.
SUSAN M. FORBES
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
...
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF MARY PHILOMENA CARNEY, also known as MARY P. CARNEY, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the ESTATE OF MARY PHILOMENA CARNEY, also known as MARY P. CARNEY, DECEASED, were issued on August 22, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR01208, pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to JAMES JOSEPH CARNEY, Independent Executor of the ESTATE OF MARY PHILOMENA CARNEY, also known as MARY P. CARNEY, DECEASED.
The post office address for the Independent Executor is C/o: Pineda Serrano, PLLC, Attorneys At Law, 11170 La Quinta Place, Suite B, El Paso, Texas 79936.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the above address within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
DATED this the 23rd day of August, 2023.
LAUREN D. SERRANO Pineda Serrano, PLLC Attorney At Law
11170 La Quinta Place,
Suite B El Paso, Texas 79936
(915) 598-7726 (Phone)
(915) 593-3896 (Fax)
...
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE
EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF
MIRIAM CECILIA SILASAVAGE A/K/A MIRIAM C. SILASAVAGE DECEASED
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF MIRIAM CECILIA SILASAVAGE A/K/A MIRIAM C. SILASAVAGE
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Administration were issued on the Estate of MIRIAM CECILIA SILASAVAGE A/K/A MIRIAM C. SILASAVAGE, Cause Number 2023-CPR00075 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 15th day of August, 2023 to PATRICK KELLY SILASAVAGE, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o TOWNSEND ALLALA, COULTER & KLUDT, PLLC Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr
El Paso, Texas 79903
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Date: August 21, 2023:
Respectfully Submitted:
TOWNSEND ALLALA, COULTER & KLUDT, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr
El Paso, Texas 79903
By /S/ Andrea Nemmers
ANDREA NEMMERS
Texas State Bar License
No. 24123108
andrea@elpasoelderlaw.com
Attorney for Applicant
PATRICK KELLY SILASAVAGE
...
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of FRANK W. MEISSNER, Deceased, were issued on August 11, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR00988, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, EL PASO County, Texas, to: CYNTHIA GARZA.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: SUSAN M. FORBES
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
DATED the day of 23 August, 2023
SUSAN M. FORBES
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
...
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Jose J. Cebollero, Deceased, were issued on August 22, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR01182 pending in Probate Court Two of El Paso County, Texas, to Luisa Cebollero a/k/a Luisa F. Cebollero. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executor, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 22nd day of August, 2023.
...
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice to Creditors of the Estate of Jane Ann Bernard
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Jane Ann Bernard, Deceased, were issued to Kevin Paul Bernard on August 21, 2023, by Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2023-CPR01255. All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law, addressed as follows:
Kevin Paul Bernard
c/o Marylee Warwick Jurecky, Attorney at Law
P.O. Box 13205, El Paso, Texas 79913
Dated: August 23, 2023
Marylee Von Warwick Jurecky,
Attorney for Kevin Paul Bernard
...
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF
AMPARO AMAYA
Deceased
Cause No. 2023-CPR00668
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for AMPARO AMAYA, Deceased, were issued on 2nd day of August 2023, under Docket No. 2023-CPR00668, pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: ENRIQUE AMAYA.
Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
ENRIQUE AMAYA,
Independent Administrator of the Estate of AMPARO AMAYA
c/o THE LAW OFFICE OF ENRIQUE LOPEZ
701 N. St. Vrain
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 11th day of August. 2023.
Respectfully submitted,
The Law Office of Enrique Lopez
701 N. St. Vrain Street
El Paso, Texas 79902
(915) 351-0595
(915) 534-7207 (Fax)
By: /s/ Enrique Lopez
ENRIQUE LOPEZ
State Bar No.: 12563530
Attorney for Independent Administrator
...
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Tomas Garcia a/k/a Tomas B. Garcia, Deceased, were issued on August 22, 2023, in Cause No. 2023- CPR01109 pending in Probate Court One of El Paso County, Texas, to Christian Garcia. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executor, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 22nd day of August, 2023.
...
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Heather M. Allen a/k/a Heather M. Johnson, Deceased, were issued on August 22, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR01173 pending in Probate Court Two of El Paso County, Texas, to Ruth H. Brown. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executor, c/o Tyler J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 22nd day of August, 2023.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Kim Y. Webb a/k/a Han Son Lee, Deceased, were issued on August 17, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR01174 pending in Probate Court One of El Paso County, Texas, to Yvette D. Webb-Sosa a/k/a Yvette Denise Webb-Sosa. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executor, c/o Tyler J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 17th day of August, 2023.
...
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RODNEY LELAND PFEIFER, Deceased, were issued on August 23, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR01309 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to VICKI JO PFEIFER.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.
The Independent Executrix prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of Rodney Leland Pfeifer
c/o Vicki Jo Pfeifer
2215 N Saint Vrain St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
DATED the 23rd day of August, 2023.
/s/ ALAN D. GLUTH
...
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of David John Livingston, Deceased, were issued on August 22, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR01183 pending in Probate Court One of El Paso County, Texas, to Frances McLeod Livingston a/k/a Frances Livingston. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executor, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 22nd day of August, 2023.
...
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters testamentary for the Estate of ADOLFO VICENTE GIMENEZ, Deceased, were issued to NANCY LINNEA BELFER on May 3, 2023, in case no. 2023-CPR00589, Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against the estate are required to submit them, within the time and manner prescribed by law, to the Independent Executor in care of Richard E. Mattersdorff, Attorney at Law, 4717 Hondo Pass Dr., Suite 3A, El Paso, TX 79904.
...
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Francisco Villa, Deceased, were issued on August 22, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR01184 pending in Probate Court Two of El Paso County, Texas, to Eduardo Villa. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executor, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 22nd day of August, 2023.
...
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that on July, 26, 2023, Letters of Administration were ordered to be issued, and were issued, to Leah Barton and Cody Barton, as Co-Independent Administrators of the Estate of Norman Douglas Barton Jr., Deceased, under Cause 2023-CPR00499, in Probate Court No.1 of El Paso County, Texas.
All persons having claims against this estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
Leah Barton and Cody Barton
Co-Independent Administrators,
Estate of Norman Douglas Barton Jr., Deceased
c/o David Nevarez,
Attorney at Law
P.O. Box 920124
El Paso, Texas 79902
By: /s/ David Nevarez
Attorney for the Estate davidnevarez@davidnevarezlaw.com
...
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of TOBIAS MUNOZ, Deceased, were issued on August 11, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR00872, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, EL PASO County, Texas, to: LILIANA BERMEA.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: SUSAN M. FORBES
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
DATED the 23 day of August, 2023.
SUSAN M. FORBES
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
...
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF SUSAN J. CROWE, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary were granted to ALYSSA ELAINE BERMEA and JON ALAN CROWE as Independent Co-Executors of the Estate of SUSAN J. CROWE, deceased, on August 10th, 2023 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2023-CPR01181. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to ALYSSA ELAINE BERMEA and JON ALAN CROWE, Independent Co-Executors of the Estate of SUSAN J. CROWE, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
...
No. 2022-CPR02106
IN THE ESTATE OF
MARIA PAULA VILLEGAS, A/K/A MARIA PAULA ARONJA
DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT
NO. 1
EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
FIRST AMENDED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA PAULA VILLEGAS, A/K/A MARIA PAULA ARONJA , Deceased, were issued on August 14th, 2023, in Cause No. 2022-CPR02106, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: Krystal Gallinar.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Law Office of Albert Nabhan, PLLC.
800 N. Yarbrough, Ste. B
El Paso, Texas 79915
DATED the 15th day of August, 2023.
The Law Office of Albert Nabhan, PLLC.
800 N. Yarbrough, Ste. B
El Paso, Texas 79915
915-500-4277 Telephone
915-500-4242 Facsimile
By:/s/ Albert Nabhan Jr.
Albert Nabhan Jr.
State Bar No. 24098908
...
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of MARK STEPHEN VOLZ, Deceased, were issued on August 11, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR00717, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, EL PASO County, Texas, to: MARGUERITE VOLZ PEASHOCK.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: SUSAN M. FORBES
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
DATED the 23 day of August,
2023.
SUSAN M. FORBES
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
...
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
On the 8th day of August, 2023, Letters of Administration, appointing an Independent Administrator upon the Estate of Reyes Manuel Fierro, Deceased, were issued to Gilbert Ray Fierro, Independent Administrator, by the Probate Court # 2 of El Paso County, Texas, in cause number 2023-CPR00448 pending upon the docket of said Court.
AlI persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law at the address shown below. The name where claims may be sent is Kreig LLC, whose address is 6671 Southwest Fwy, Ste 820, Houston, TX 77074. Telephone: 800-521-0230 Fax: 833-386-0347
...
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: “You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: Alejandro Hernandez Huerta,
Greetings:
You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Divorce at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Jesus Rodriguez of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County.
Petitioner, BIRIDIANA SAENZ’s, said Petition was filed in said court, by Attorney at Law Elena Grasheim on this the 9th day of June, 2023 in this case, numbered 2023DCM3318 on the docket of said Court and styled:
In The Matter Of The Marriage Of Biridiana Saenz And Alejandro Hernandez Huerta And In The Interest Of A.A.H., A.H. And A.A.H., Children
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name
ALICE ADELE HERNANDEZ
Date of Birth 12/18/2012
ALEJANDRA HERNANDEZ
Date of Birth 06/11/2014
ANGUELIQUE ALEXANDRA HERNANDEZ
Date of Birth 05/09/2015
The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you. The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 27th day of July, 2023.
MARIA ELENA GRASHEIM
Attorney at Law
705 TEXAS
EL PASO TX 79901
NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU,
DISTRICT CLERK
El Paso County, Texas
By/s/ C. Chavez,
Deputy Carol Chavez
...
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT:
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexaslawHelp.org.”
TO: JAMES MATTHEW CLEARY,
Greetings:
You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Victor Salas of the 65th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law Melissa Warrick, 918 E. San Antonio Ave., El Paso, TX 79901, on this the 12th day of April, 2023 against James Matthew Cleary, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2017DCM7778 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
In the Matter of the Marriage of Veronica Cleary
And
James Matthew Cleary In the Interest of T.C., a minor child
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name T.C.
Date of Birth 11/12/2019
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.
Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 3rd day of August, 2023
MELISSA WARRICK
Attorney at Law
918 E. San Antonio Ave.
El Paso, TX 79901
915-200-4200
NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU,
DISTRICT CLERK
El Paso County, Texas
By /s/ Kimberly Keating, Deputy Kimberly Keating
...
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS
COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 327th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 17th day of July, 2023, by the clerk thereof, in the case of City of El Paso, Plaintiff, and Intervenor: CAZ Creek TX, LLC, vs. Jorge Mejia, aka Jorge Luis Mejia (In Rem Only), Anayansi Mejia (In Rem Only), Pronto Plumbers, Inc. (Lienholder), Pronto Mortgage, LLC (Lienholder) and Ronald Christopher Malooly (Lienholder), Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2019DTX0937, Docket No. 2023-SO-07175, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in September 2023, it being the 5th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Jorge Mejia, aka Jorge Luis Mejia (In Rem Only), Anayansi Mejia (In Rem Only), Pronto Plumbers, Inc. (Lienholder), Pronto Mortgage, LLC (Lienholder) and Ronald Christopher Malooly (Lienholder) in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TRACT NO. 3: ACCT NO. S97999901403600; THE WEST 5.00 FEET OF LOT 13, ALL OF LOT 14 AND THE EAST 10.00 FEET OF LOT 15, BLOCK 14, SECOND REVISED MAP OF SUNSET HEIGHTS ADDITION, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 10, PAGE 47, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
The property of Jorge Mejia, aka Jorge Luis Mejia (In Rem Only), Anayansi Mejia (In Rem Only), Pronto Plumbers, Inc. (Lienholder), Pronto Mortgage, LLC (Lienholder) and Ronald Christopher Malooly (Lienholder) will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Thirty-Six Thousand Six Hundred Sixteen and 47/100 Dollars ($36,616.47), together with the interest due thereon, and all costs of suit, in favor of City of El Paso and CAZ Creek TX, LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256
...
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE of property to satisfy landlords lien under Chapter 59 of the Texas Property Code Law. The Sale will take place at Las Tierras Self Storage, 3009 N Zaragoza Rd., El Paso, TX 79938 online on www.selfstorageauction.com. The auction will start on August 18th, 2023 at 9AM and end on September 13th 2023 at 5PM or Thereafter. Property will be sold to highest bidder for Money Order. Cleanup & removal deposit is required. IF bidder does not pay in allotted time, the property will go to the 2nd highest bidder. Payment will be accepted only at the facility on Las Tierras Self Storage
proceeding the end of the on-line auction. Seller reserves the right to withdraw property from sale. All units include household items & misc. items unless otherwise noted: Mark A. Morales, Victoria Foley, Sandra E. Macias, Laura Cano, Michael T. Betancourt, Maria Aveitia, Elizabeth Vega, Joel Castanon, Genesis J. La Salde, Kennard l. Pleasant, Tony Bradford Daniels, Marvin Mcpherson, Tanya Denson-Moore, Kenneth Leon Cooper, Griselda Rodriguez, Jacqueline Pitman, Erika Olivas, Emily Meeks, Maribel Alba, Ricardo Vasquez, Kenneth Leon Cooper. Tenants have the right to redeem the contents at any time prior to the Sale. The public is invited to attend.
...
Notice Of Public Sale
All National Self Storage locations in El Paso, TX of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online to StorageTreasures.com
National Self Storage facilities are located at 490 N Kenazo Ave Horizon City, TX 79928, 10560 North Loop Dr. El Paso TX, 79927, 7620 North Loop Dr. El Paso, TX 79915 , 3070 Joe Battle Blvd. El Paso , Tx 79938
Bidding will open July 08/27/2023 at 10:00 AM and conclude September 6th, 2023 at 10:00 AM. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to the highest bidder.
Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants: E21 Lilian B. Orona, F21 Donald William TroxlerJr, G04 Andrea R Turton, 711 Esteban Gomez, 215 Lupita Cortes, 168 Rose Flores, 268 Ofelia Hastings, 318 Eric Moncayo, 426 Ricardo Morales, 622 Esteban Ricardo Torres, 755 Jose Medina Jr, 902 Eddie Portillo, 1029 Araceli Sauceda Marinez, 302 Miguel Murillo, 10107 Karla Smith, 1097 Samuel Butler, 1069 jacob Elliot, 440 Jose A Galeano, 602 Jesus L Rodiguez, 604 Jesus L Rodriguez, 421 Lizeth Jimenez, B2 Nancy Beltran Deaguirre, G21 Juana Montellano, F46 Glenytte King, D17 Raul Garcia, C9 James Gibson, B38 Saul Macias, F34 Scott Brown, F74 Enriques Carrillo, F4 Ramon Zavala, I1 Joel Acosta.
Self-Storage units containing household items, plastic containers, misc. boxes, children’s/baby items, appliances, clothing, furniture, tools, tables, TV’s chairs, 2021 TAO Dirt Bike.
...
ADVERTISEMENT
FOR BID
Sealed proposals for construction of the Bid SWCSP64-23 Arroyo 1 Dam Detention Improvements will be received by the City of El Paso Water Utilities - Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until 1:30 p.m., local time, September 21, 2023, and at 2:00 p.m., at that time and place, will be publicly opened and read aloud via the “GoToMeeting” format noted at the end of this Section 00020.
The work under this contract shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation and services for the construction and installation of the following work:
This project consists of excavating and/or re-shaping Arroyo 1 channel over approximately 1700 linear feet, consisting of, but not limited to 30,100 CY. Install mortared rock riprap, gravel-filled soil stabilization system, articulated blocks, gabion mattress along the channel, and construct seven gabion basket weir drop structures.
Construct a gravel-filled system maintenance access roadway for approximately 1900 linear feet.
PRE-BID MEETING will be held at 10:00 A.M. , (MST), September 6, 2023 , via a conference call (see link in the bid package). A site visit may be discussed during the meeting. The purpose of the PRE-BID MEETING is to review the plans and specifications and respond to questions from bidders.
For additional information, contact the Purchasing Department at (915) 594-5628.
...
ADVERTISEMENT
FOR
REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS
Sealed Statement of Qualifications will be received by the El Paso Water Utilities until 3:00 P.M. , Local Time , September 22, 2023 RFQSW78 -23 for On Call Stormwater Engineering Services . A copy of the Request for Qualifications may be downloaded from the El Paso Water Utilities website at www.epwater.org . The Contract will be awarded by the Public Service Board at their regularly scheduled meeting. For additional information, contact the Purchasing Department at (915) 594-5628.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.