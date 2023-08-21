CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: Joey Sanchez
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 28th day of August, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 21st day of April, 2021 in Cause No. 2021-CPR00722 on the docket of said court and styled Gaspar V. Sanchez, Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Motion for Disbursement of Funds
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 8th day of August, 2023.
Delia Briones,
El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By/s/ Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy Vanessa Maldonado
__________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: Jose Tovar, Son of Josefina Serenil de Vasquez
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 4th day of September, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th day of May, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CGD00080 on the docket of said court and styled Josefina Serenil De Vasquez, An Incapacitated Person
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 14th day of August, 2023.
Delia Briones,
El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By /s/ Arminda Amaya
________________________________________
Citation by Publication
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: Francisco Ramon Tagle-Quinonez
Greetings:
You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 11th day of September, 2023, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas.
Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by Attorney at Law, BILL D. HICKS, 500 E. SAN ANTONIO, 2ND FLOOR, EL PASO, TX 79901 on 04/28/2023 in this case numbered 2023DCV1374 on the docket of said court and styled:
THE STATE OF TEXAS V.
THIRTY ONE THOUSAND TWENTY EIGHT DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($31,028.00)
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
A forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced THIRTY ONE THOUSAND TWENTY EIGHT DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($31,028.00) which was seized by the EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT from FRANCISCO RAMON TAGLE-QUINONEZ. The currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter as per attached and as is more fully shown by Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.
Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 28th day of July, 2023
CLERK OF THE COURT
NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU,
District Clerk
Enrique Moreno
County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Attest:
NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU, DISTRICT CLERK
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Justine Guerra
Justine Guerra, Deputy
__________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT:
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: GLORIA GUTIERREZ AND R.R. GUTIERREZ
Greetings:
You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 2nd day of October, 2023, before the Honorable 171st Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas.
Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by Attorney at Law, ENRIQUE LOPEZ, 701 N. St Vrain St., El Paso, TX 79902 on the 2nd day of February, 2022 in this case numbered 2022DCV0388 on the docket of said court and styled:
MARIA UBALDINA DE MALDONADO
VS
R.R. GUTIERREZ AND GLORIA GUTIERREZ
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
The Plaintiff is a resident of El Paso County, Texas and was a resident at the time of the incident which is the subject matter of this complaint.
Defendant, R.R. GUTIERREZ & GLORIA GUTIERREZ are believed to be residents of El Paso County, Texas and were residents at the time of the incident which is the subject matter of this complaint. Plaintiff, MARIA UBALDINA DE MALDONADO has been living the property located at 1218 N. Luna Street, El Paso County, Texas 79903 (“property”) since 2013. Plaintiff had been paying rent to Defendant for some time, but rent money was returned unclaimed. Plaintiff has been paying the property taxes since 2014 to the present.
Plaintiff has maintained the property in good condition and has made all the repairs necessary to the property since she has been in possession of the property. Plaintiff has paid all expenses for repairs and in keeping the property in good condition. Plaintiff has paid all property taxes and other costs necessary.
Plaintiff contends she is entitled to title by adverse possession pursuant to all statutes providing for adverse possession, Texas Civil Practice and Remedies Code, Sec. 16.024, 16.025, 16.026 and 16.027, and requests this Court grant Plaintiff judgment for title.
as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.
Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on the 15th day of August, 2023
CLERK OF THE COURT
NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU, District Clerk
Enrique Moreno County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU,
DISTRICT CLERK
El Paso County, Texas
By /s/ Veronica Cables, Deputy Veronica Cables
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
Bruce M. Porter AKA Bruce Mancil Porter, Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 4th day of September, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 9th day of August, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CPR01400 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Bruce M. Porter AKA Bruce Mancil Porter,Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code, Application to Determine Heirship
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 10th day of August, 2023.
Delia Briones,
El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
/s/ Daniel Valencia
Deputy Daniel Valencia
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: Eveline Woods and Michael Barrington, Children of Norma A. Landeros de Barrington, and on Leticia Landeros, Raquel Landeros, Graciela Garcia, Mayela Landeros, Luz Maria Landeros, Joaquin Quiroz, and Barbara Landeros, Siblings of Norma A. Landeros de Barrington
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 4th day of September, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of January, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CGD00007 on the docket of said court and styled Norma A. Landeros De Barrington, An Incapacitated Person
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 11th day of August, 2023.
Delia Briones,
El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By/s/ Arminda Amaya
Deputy Arminda Amaya
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND
UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
Concepcion Pinon AKA Concepcion Jurado Pinon , Deceased
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 28th day of August, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 21st day of July, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CPR01269 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of Concepcion Pinon Also Known As Concepcion Jurado Pinon ,Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: APPLICATION TO DECLARE HEIRSHIP
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 8th
day of August, 2023.
Delia Briones,
El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By/s/Marlene Campos
Deputy Marlene Campos
__________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: Sonny Macias, Father of Victoria Anahi Macias GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 28th day of August, 2023 to Petition filed in said Court on the 28th day of June, 2023 in Cause No. 2023-CGD00108 on the docket of said court and styled Victoria Anahi Macias,
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Guardian of the Person
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.
WITNESS, DELIA BRIONES, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 8th day of August, 2023.
Delia Briones,
El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By /s/ Arminda Amaya
Deputy Arminda Amaya
____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT:
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.”
TO: YURI WOLLIN DE LA ROSA, Respondent, Greetings: And To All Whom It May Concern:
GREETINGS: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable
65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by TALISA GUTIERREZ, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 27th day of April, 2023, against YURI WOLLIN DE LA ROSA, Respondent, and suit being number 2023DCM2386 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of, IZABELLA MARY RAMIREZ, STEPHANIE DANIELLE RAMIREZ, SAVANNAH MARISELA RAMIREZ, ARMANDO PEDRO RAMIREZ, STEVEN DANIEL RAMIREZ JR, Children” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said children) is as follows:
Child’s Name IZABELLA MARY RAMIREZ
Date of Birth 10/29/2009
Place of Birth El Paso, TX
Child’s Name STEPHANIE DANIELLE RAMIREZ
Date of Birth 11/19/2010
Place of Birth El Paso, TX
Child’s Name SAVANNAH MARISELA RAMIREZ
Date of Birth 12/05/2012
Place of Birth El Paso, TX
Child’s Name ARMANDO PEDRO RAMIREZ
Date of Birth 09/07/2015
Place of Birth El Paso, TX
Child’s Name STEVEN DANIEL RAMIREZ JR.
Date of Birth 02/03/2017
Place of Birth El Paso, TX
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the
children’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the children’s adoption.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 9 day of August 2023.
TALISA GUTIERREZ
320 S. Campbell, Suite 200
El Paso, Texas 79901
(915) 273-3238
NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU,
DISTRICT CLERK
District Court,
El Paso County, Texas
By Martha Ortega, Deputy
_______________________________________________
PUBLIC NOTICE FOR VARIANCE REQUEST
JNC Development is requesting the following variances from the County of El Paso Subdivision Regulations for the proposed Carrollton Estates Unit 1.
To reduce the minimum local residential right-of-way from 60 feet to 54 feet.
To reduce the minimum lot size from 6000 square feet to 4700 square feet.
To reduce the minimum lot frontage width from 50 feet to 47 feet.
To increase the maximum block length from 800 feet to 3,834 feet.
To allow blocks to be single-tiered along the proposed 122’ R.O.W.
The proposed development is located on the northwestern corner of Flager St. and Montana Ave. and is more specifically identified as 121.08± Acres of land in a portion of 79 TSP 2 SEC 25 T & P SURV #2134 TR 3 . The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request for these variances on Monday, August 21, 2023, at the County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio Street, Room 303, El Paso, Texas 79901.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed variance(s), either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting by providing written comment to the attention of the Subdivision Coordinator, County Road and Bridge Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received seven (7) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
_________________________________________
PUBLIC NOTICE
REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) The El Paso County Housing Authority (EPCHA) is requesting proposal for: General Counsel Legal Services RFP LEG07112023 This solicitation is only available electronically in the Housing Agency Marketplace and the El Paso County Housing Authority website. To view the solicitation, please visit Housing Agency Marketplace (internationaleprocurement.com) or El Paso County Housing Authority (epcha.org). You will have the opportunity to register and view the solicitation. There is no fee associated with the use of this system. Vendors who download this solicitation via the Housing Agency Marketplace will automatically receive notification of amendments. Any questions regarding the RFP may be directed to Zulema Avila, (915) 764-3559 email zavila@epcha.org . The closing date and time for receipt of proposals is August 25, 2023 at 12:00 P.M. MST. Zulema Avila Finance Officer. Sealed proposals will be received in the Office of El Paso County Housing Authority, 650 NE G Avenue, Fabens, TX 79838, until 12 p.m. (noon) on August 25, 2023 and must be marked “General Counsel Legal Services, RFP LEG07112023.”
__________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GLORIA NORIEGA MIRAMON, Deceased, were issued on August 9, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR01111 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to OFELIA MIRAMON.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.
The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of Gloria Noriega Miramon
c/o Ofelia Miramon
7716 Le Conte Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79912
DATED the 9th day of August, 2023.
/s/ ALAN D. GLUTH
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Maria Cruz Chacon, Deceased, were issued on August 14, 2023, in Cause
No. 2023-CPR00966 in the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to John Camacho. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of Maria Cruz Chacon c/o Alexander V. Neill
P.O. Box 942
El Paso, Texas 79946
Dated the 15th day of August
/s/ Alexander V. Neill
____________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT ONE
EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF
THE ESTATE OF:
BEATRIZ GONZALEZ
DECEASED.
NO: 2023-CPR01058
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of BEATRIZ GONZALEZ, Deceased were issued on appointment of ELVA PATRICIA MENA as Executrix on July 17, 2023, in Cause No.: 2023CPR01058 pending in the Statutory Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to ELVIA PATRICIA MENA.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o G. DANIEL MENA Attorney at Law
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
Respectfully submitted,
/S/ G. DANIEL MENA
Attorney at Law
State Bar No.: 13929900
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
(915) 564-1336
(915) 564-1390 FAX
Email:gdanmena@yahoo.com
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS CAUSE NO. NO. 2023-CPR01041
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of DAVID ROBERT CARBAJAL, deceased:
EDNA J. CARBAJAL, having been duly appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of DAVID ROBERT CARBAJAL, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso, Texas, on August 15, 2023, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
4859-0922-9432.1
EDNA J. CARBAJAL
Independent Executor of the Estate of DAVID ROBERT CARBAJAL, deceased
c/o ZACHARY G. DAW
ScottHulse P.C.
P.O. Box 99123
El Paso, Texas 79999-9123
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of EVANGELINA CUARON, Deceased, were issued on August 16, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR01237 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to ROBERT D’AVIGNON.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.
The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of Evangelina Cuaron
c/o Robert D’Avignon
4671 Christopher Pl.
Dallas, Texas 75204
DATED the 16th day of August, 2023.
/s/ ALAN D. GLUTH
________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LOUIS S. DURAN a/k/a LOUIS SANCHEZ DURAN, Deceased, were issued on July 26, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR01027, pending in the Probate Court No. Two, El Paso County, Texas, to: LOUIS DAVID DURAN
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner
prescribed by law.
Estate of LOUIS S. DURAN a/k/a LOUIS SANCHEZ DURAN LOUIS DAVID DURAN, Independent Executor
c/o: David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
DATED the day of August, 2023.
David A. Bonilla
Attorney for LOUIS DAVID DURAN
State Bar No.: 24001759 10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935 Telephone: (915) 594-9952 Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
E-mail: dbonillalaw@gmail.com
__________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF
JUAN RUCOBO
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
DECEASED
Cause No. 2022-CPR00891
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for JUAN RUCOBO, Deceased, were issued on 6th day of June, 2023, under Docket No. 2022CPR00891, pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas,
To: RAYMOND RUCOBO.
Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
RAYMOND RUCOBO,
Independent Administrator of the Estate of JUAN RUCOBO
c/o THE LAW OFFICE OF ENRIQUE LOPEZ
701 N. St. Vrain
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 11th day of August, 2023.
Respectfully submitted,
The Law Office of Enrique Lopez
701 N. St. Vrain Street
El Paso, Texas 79902
(915) 351-0595
(915) 534-7207 (Fax)
By: /s/ Enrique Lopez
ENRIQUE LOPEZ
State Bar No.: 12563530
Attorney for Independent Administrator
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration for the Estate of ALICIA FLORENCE VILLAREAL, Deceased, were issued on August 9, 2023, in Cause No.2023-CPR01046 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to ALICIA CELESTE REAVES.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.
The Independent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed as follows: Estate of Alicia Florence Villareal
c/o Gluth Law, LLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
DATED the 11th day of August, 2023.
/s/ ALAN D. GLUTH
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that letters of independent administration for the Estate of Faye Francis Roach were issued on August 8, 2023, in Cause No. 2023CPR00845, in Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas to Dana Edeline Mills. All persons that have claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the matter prescribed by law. Estate of Faye Francis Roach
C/O David Hilles
1013 E. San Antonio Avenue El Paso, Texas 79901
P: 915-751-4552
Email: david@dhilleslaw.com
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LEONOR LUJAN, Deceased, were issued on July 18, 2023, in Cause No. 2022CPR02173, pending in the Probate Court Number One, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARIA ANTONIETA MENA a/k/a MARIA ANTONIETA LUJAN, Independent Executrix of the Estate of LEONOR LUJAN, Deceased.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner
prescribed by law.
ESTATE OF LEONOR LUJAN, DECEASED MARIA ANTONIETA MENA a/k/a
MARIA ANTONIETA LUJAN Independent Executrix
C/O David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
Attorney for Independent Executrix
10514 Montwood Dr.,
El Paso, Texas 79935
DATED the 26 day of 2023.
David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, PLC.
State Bar No.: 24001759
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of GUADALUPE BLAND a/k/a GUADALUPE QUIROGA BLAND, were issued on August 03, 2023, in Cause No.2023-CPR00788 pending in the Probate Court Number One, El Paso County, Texas, to: GIOVANNA CONTRERAS, Independent Administratrix of the Estate of GUADALUPE BLAND a/k/a GUADALUPE QUIROGA BLAND, Deceased.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
ESTATE OF GUADALUPE BLAND a/k/a GUADALUPE QUIROGA BLAND, DECEASED
GIOVANNA CONTRERAS - Independent Administratrix
c/o David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
Attorney for Independent Administratrix
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
DATED 10 day of August, 2023.
/s/ DAVID A. BONILLA
Attorney at Law, P.C.
State Bar No.: 24001759
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
Telephone: (915)594-9952 Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF
BENITO S. QUESADA
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of BENITO S. QUESADA, Deceased, were issued under Docket No. 2023-CPR01194, pending in Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to YOLANDA DEARO QUESADA. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
YOLANDA DEARO QUESADA,
Independent Executor
Estate of BENITO S. QUESADA, Deceased.
c/o the Law Office of
Steve Ortega, PLLC
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against this Estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by Law..
DATED: August 10, 2023.
The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
Steve Ortega
/s/Steve Ortega
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 24046561 (915) 304-5050 - Telephone (915) 314-5375 - Facsimile
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Phillip C. Cox, Deceased, were issued on August 4, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR01113, pending in Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to Karen Leanne Cox. All persons having claims agaisnt this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Claims should be addressed in care of the representative: Karen Leanne Cox, Independent Executrix, c/o Enrique N. Medrano, Attorney at Law, 2411 Montana ave., El Paso, Texas 79903
_________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JUDITH LEE WALDON BEHM, Deceased, were issued on August 14, 2023, in Cause No. 2023CPR01230 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to JENNIFER LYNN BEHM and LAUREN SUZANNE SEIBEL, formerly known as LAUREN SUZANNE BEHM STANLEY.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.
The Independent Co-Executors prefer that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of Judith Lee Waldon Behm
c/o Jennifer Lynn Behm
800 Fairway Circle
El Paso, Texas 79922
Estate of Judith Lee Waldon Behm
c/o Lauren Suzanne Seibel
2461 McConnell Rd.
Gunter, Texas 75058
DATED the 14th day of August, 2023.
/s/ ALAN D. GLUTH
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF
WALTER G. CHICK, JR., DECEASED
Notice is given that letters testamentary were granted to WestStar Bank., as independent executor of the estate of Walter G. Chick, Jr., deceased, on August 10, 2023 by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No. 2023-CPR01243. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the executor
c/o Carl Ryan with the law firm of Kemp Smith LLP,
221 N. Kansas St.,
Suite 1700,
El Paso, Texas 79901-1401.
WestStar Bank, independent executor of the estate of Walter G. Chick, Jr., deceased
__________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of Maria Salcido Rios a/k/a Maria Rios a/k/a Maria S. Rios, Deceased were issued on August 15, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR01231 pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to Eva Salcido Wright a/k/a Eva S. Wright. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executrix, c/o Tyler J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 15th day of August, 2023.
____________________________________________
THE ESTATE OF: DAVID LOPEZ A/K/A DAVID JAVIER LOPEZ, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS NO. 2023-CPR00992. NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of David Lopez a/k/a David Javier Lopez, Deceased, were granted on August 15, 2023, under Docket Number
2023-CPR00992 in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: Kaitlin Lopez. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
_____________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 1
OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE
ESTATE OF
ENRIQUE LUJAN,
DECEASED
CAUSE NO.2022-CPR01896
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Administration for the Estate of ENRIQUE LUJAN Deceased, were issued on July 25, 2023, in Cause No. 2022-CPR01896 pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas to MARIA LUJAN, Independent Administrator.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law to the administrator,
c/o KRISTIN ROMERO (attorney)
918 E. San Antonio Ave,
El Paso, TX 79901.
Dated this 15 day of August, 2023.
/s/ Kristin Romero
Independent Administrator or Attorney of Record
___________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF
ROSA BERTON a/k/a
ROSA DE LA CRUZ a/k/a ROSA DE LA CRUZ BERTON
DECEASED
Cause No. 2023-CPR01128
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for ROSA BERTON a/k/a ROSA DE LA CRUZ a/k/a/ ROSA DE LA CRUZ BERTON, Deceased, were issued on 9th day of August 2023, under Docket No. 2023-CPR01128, pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: ANNE TERESA BERTON.
Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
ANNE TERESA BERTON,
Independent Administrator of the Estate of ROSA BERTON a/k/a ROSA DE LA CRUZ a/k/a/ ROSA DE LA CRUZ BERTON
c/o THE LAW OFFICE OF ENRIQUE LOPEZ
701 N. St. Vrain
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 11th day of August, 2023.
Respectfully submitted,
The Law Office of Enrique Lopez
701 N. St. Vrain Street El Paso, Texas 79902 (915) 351-0595
(915) 534-7207 (Fax)
By: /s/ Enrique Lopez
ENRIQUE LOPEZ
State Bar No.: 12563530
Attorney for Independent Administrator
___________________________________________
No. 2023-CPR01148
IN THE PROBATE COURT
NO. 2
EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF
JAMES S. WILLIAMS AKA JAMES STEVENSON WILLIAMS,
DECEASED
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of James S. Williams aka James Stevenson Williams, Deceased, were issued on August 8, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR01148, pending in the Probate Court No: 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: Esther Q. Williams.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Esther Q. Williams
10905 Acoma St.
El Paso, Texas 79934
DATED the 8 day of August, 2023.
/s/Victor H Falvey
Victor H. Falvey
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 06800200
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, TX 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
E-mail: falvictorvey@msn.com
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Nemesio Norberto Gandara a/k/a Nemecio N. Gandara, Deceased, Cause No.
2023-CPR00557, were issued on June 27, 2023, in the Probate Court No. One, El Paso County, Texas, to Greyna Gandara Romero.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Hector Phillips
Attorney at Law
1017 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
DATED the 27 day of June, 2023.
/s/ Hector Phillips
HECTOR PHILLIPS
Attorney for Reyna Gandara Romero State Bar No.: 00792759 1017 Montana Avenue El Paso, Texas 79902 Telephone: (915) 838-8000 Facsimile: (915) 838-7060
E-mail: hphillips@hectorphillips.com
__________________________________________
No. 2022-CPR02105
IN THE ESTATE OF
ANTONIO VILLEGAS
DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT
NO. 1
EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ANTONIO VILLEGAS, Deceased, were issued on August 14th, 2023, in Cause No. 2022CPR02105, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: Krystal Gallinar.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Law Office of Albert Nabhan, PLLC.
800 N. Yarbrough, Ste. B
El Paso, Texas 79915
DATED the 14th day of August, 2023.
The Law Office of Albert Nabhan, PLLC.
800 N. Yarbrough, Ste. B
El Paso, Texas 79915
915-500-4277 Telephone
915-500-4242 Facsimile
By:_ /s/ Albert Nabhan Jr. _
Albert Nabhan Jr.
State Bar No. 24098908
_______________________________________
Notice to Creditors of the Estate of RIGOBERTO VILLALOBOS a/k/a Rigoberto Y Villalobos a/k/a Rigoberto Villalobos, Jr.
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of RIGOBERTO VILLALOBOS a/k/a Rigoberto Y. Villalobos a/k/a Rigoberto Villalobos, Jr , Deceased, under Docket No. 2023-CPR00836, pending in Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to Mary Grace Villalobos. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
MARY GRACE VILLALOBOS
Independent Executor
Estate of RIGOBERTO VILLALOBOS a/k/a Rigoberto Y. Villalobos a/k/a Rigoberto Villalobos, Jr ., Deceased.
c/o the Law Office of
Steve Ortega, PLLC
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
DATED: August 1, 2023
The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
/s/Steve Ortega
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 24046561
(915) 304-5050 – Telephone
(915) 314-5375 – Facsimile
_____________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF
FRANCISCO O. HERRERA a/k/a FRANCISCO OLEA HERRERA
Deceased
Cause No. 2022-CPR01583
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for FRANCISCO O. HERRERA a/k/a FRANCISCO OLEA HERRERA, Deceased, were issued on 2nd day of August 2023, under Docket No.
2022-CPR01583, pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to:
ANA R. HERRERA.
Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
ANA R. HERRERA,
Independent Administrator of the Estate of FRANCISCO O. HERRERA a/k/a FRANCISCO OLEA HERRERA
c/o THE LAW OFFICE OF ENRIQUE LOPEZ
701 N. St. Vrain
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 10th day of August, 2023.
Respectfully submitted,
The Law Office of Enrique Lopez
701 N. St. Vrain Street
El Paso, Texas 79902
(915) 351-0595
(915) 534-7207 (Fax)
By: /s/ Enrique Lopez
ENRIQUE LOPEZ
State Bar No.: 12563530
Attorney for Independent Administrator
_______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF
ROGELIO BELTRAN SILVA, DECEASED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
that Ancillary Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of ROGELIO BELTRAN SILVA, Deceased, were granted to ROGELIO BELTRAN ORTIZ, on May 24, 2023, by the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas in Cause Number 2023CPR00512.
ALL PERSONS having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to
said David L. Leffman, Leffman Law Firm PLLC, Resident Agent, 824 La Mancha Court, El Paso, Texas 79922, within the time prescribed by law.
Respectfully submitted,
LEFFMAN LAW FIRM PLLC
824 La Mancha Court
El Paso, Texas 79922
(866) 896-6529 (phone and fax)
dleffman@txnmlaw.com
By: /s/ DAVID L. LEFFMAN
TX State Bar No.
24007542
Attorney for Applicant
_________________________________________________
No. 2023-CPR00819
IN THE ESTATE OF
LAURA M. MONARREZ DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT,
NO. 2
EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Laura M. Monarrez, Deceased, were issued on August 8, 2023, in Cause No. 2023-CPR00819, pending in the Probate Court No: 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: Aurelia Thornhill aka Aurelia Monarrez Thornhill.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Aurelia Thornhill
aka Aurelia Monarrez Thornhill
3093 Snowy Point Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79938
DATED the 8 day of August, 2023.
/s/Victor H Falvey
Victor H. Falvey
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 06800200
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, TX 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
E-mail: falvictorvey@msn.com
_______________________________________________
IN THE GUARDIANSHIP OF
DIODATO A. FIERRO, AN INCAPACITATED PERSON
No. 2022-CGD00187
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2
EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Guardianship for the Person and Estate of DIODATO A. FIERRO were issued on July 24, 2023, in Cause No. 2022-CGD00187, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: LUCY E. FIERRO.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: LUCY E. FIERRO
453 Pendale Rd.
El Paso, Texas 79907
DATED August 10th, 2023.
KAREN COLON LAW, PLLC.
1531 E. MISSOURI AVE
EL PASO, TEXAS 79902
Telephone: (915) 444-5003
Email: karen@kcolonlaw.com
/S/ Karen Colon
KAREN COLON
State Bar No.: 24074058
_____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT:
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a .m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: RAFAEL REYES, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: GREETINGS: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by MICHELLE R. MARTINEZ, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on 13TH day of JANUARY, 2023, against RAFAEL REYES, Respondent, and suit being number 2023DCM0285 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of EVAN MACIAS, ROGER REYES, SAUL ROBERT MACIAS AKA SAUL MACIAS AND AMANDA REYES CHILDREN” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child) is as follows:
Child’s Name EVAN MACIAS
Date of Birth 05/20/2016
Place of Birth EL PASO, TX
Child’s Name ROGER REYES
Date of Birth 09/21/2010
Place of Birth EL PASO, TX
Child’s Name SAUL ROBERT MACIAS AKA SAUL MACIAS
Date of Birth 04/01/2020
Place of Birth EL PASO, TX
Child’s Name AMANDA REYES
Date of Birth 10/19/2011
Place of Birth EL PASO, TX
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 27th day of July, 2023
MICHELLE R. MARTINEZ
500 E. SAN ANTONIO ST., RM 503
EL PASO, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
NORMA FAVELA
BARCELEAU,
DISTRICT CLERK
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By/s/ Martha Ortega, Deputy
__________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT:
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexaslawHelp.org.”
TO: JAMES MATTHEW CLEARY,
Greetings:
You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Victor Salas of the 65th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law Melissa Warrick, 918 E. San Antonio Ave., El Paso, TX 79901, on this the 12th day of April, 2023 against James Matthew Cleary, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2017DCM7778 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
In the Matter of the Marriage of Veronica Cleary
And
James Matthew Cleary In the Interest of T.C., a minor child
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name T.C.
Date of Birth 11/12/2019
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.
Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 3rd day of August, 2023
MELISSA WARRICK
Attorney at Law
918 E. San Antonio Ave.
El Paso, TX 79901
915-200-4200
NORMA FAVELA BARCELEAU, DISTRICT CLERK
El Paso County, Texas
By /s/ Kimberly Keating, Deputy Kimberly Keating
__________________________________________
NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS OF PUBLICATION
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA IN THE DISTRICT COURT
23-JT-124
COUNTY OF UNION
IN RE: BENITEZ
TO:THE UNKNOWN FATHER OF BABY BOY BENITEZ, A MALE CHILD BORN ON MAY 15, 2023, IN CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA TO MERLYN JANETH BENITEZ, RESPONDENT
TAKE NOTICE that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above- entitled proceeding. The nature of the relief being sought is termination of parental rights.
You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than forty (40) days from the first date of publication (August 6, 2023), and upon your failure to do so, the parties seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought, which will terminate any parental rights you may have.
If you are indigent, or if counsel has been previously appointed, you may be entitled to appointed counsel. The purpose of the hearing is Termination of Parental Rights and you may attend the Termination hearing. Notice of the date, time, and place of any hearing will be mailed to you by the Petitioner upon filing of the Answer or thirty (30) days from the date of service if no Answer is filed.
This the 6th day of August, 2023.
Thomas J. Thurman
Thurman, Wilson, Boutwell & Galvin, P. A.
N.C. Bar No. 48115
301 S. McDowell Street,
Suite 608,
Charlotte, North Carolina 28204 (704) 377-4164
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF
GLORIA CHAVEZ AKA GLORIA MAE CHAVEZ, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that letters of independent executor were granted to Diane Chavez FKA Diane Chavez Navarro, as Independent Executor of the Estate of Gloria Chavez AKA Gloria Mae Chavez, deceased, on July 10, 2023 by the Statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No.2023CPR00987. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Executor, c/o Irina Z. Barahona, Law Office of Irina Z. Barahona, 7500 Viscount Blvd., Ste. C62, El Paso, Texas 79925.
Diane Chavez FKA Diane Chavez Navarro, Independent Executor of the Estate of Gloria Chavez AKA Gloria Mae Chavez, deceased.
____________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS
COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 327th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 17th day of July, 2023, by the clerk thereof, in the case of City of El Paso, Plaintiff, and Intervenor: CAZ Creek TX, LLC, vs. Jorge Mejia, aka Jorge Luis Mejia (In Rem Only), Anayansi Mejia (In Rem Only), Pronto Plumbers, Inc. (Lienholder), Pronto Mortgage, LLC (Lienholder) and Ronald Christopher Malooly (Lienholder), Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2019DTX0937, Docket No. 2023-SO-07175, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in September 2023, it being the 5th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Jorge Mejia, aka Jorge Luis Mejia (In Rem Only), Anayansi Mejia (In Rem Only), Pronto Plumbers, Inc. (Lienholder), Pronto Mortgage, LLC (Lienholder) and Ronald Christopher Malooly (Lienholder) in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TRACT NO. 3:
ACCT NO. S97999901403600; THE WEST 5.00 FEET OF LOT 13, ALL OF LOT 14 AND THE EAST 10.00 FEET OF LOT 15, BLOCK 14, SECOND REVISED MAP OF SUNSET HEIGHTS ADDITION, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 10, PAGE 47, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
The property of Jorge Mejia, aka Jorge Luis Mejia (In Rem Only), Anayansi Mejia (In Rem Only), Pronto Plumbers, Inc. (Lienholder), Pronto Mortgage, LLC (Lienholder) and Ronald Christopher Malooly (Lienholder) will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Thirty-Six Thousand Six Hundred Sixteen and 47/100 Dollars ($36,616.47), together with the interest due thereon, and all costs of suit, in favor of City of El Paso and CAZ Creek TX, LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256
________________________________________________
Notice Of Public Sale
All National Self Storage locations in El Paso, TX of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online to StorageTreasures.com
National Self Storage facilities are located at 490 N Kenazo Ave Horizon City, TX 79928, 10560 North Loop Dr. El Paso TX, 79927, 7620 North Loop Dr. El Paso, TX 79915 , 3070 Joe Battle Blvd. El Paso , Tx 79938
Bidding will open July 08/27/2023 at 10:00 AM and conclude September 6th, 2023 at 10:00 AM. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to the highest bidder.
Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants: E21 Lilian B. Orona, F21 Donald William TroxlerJr, G04 Andrea R Turton, 711 Esteban Gomez, 215 Lupita Cortes, 168 Rose Flores, 268 Ofelia Hastings, 318 Eric Moncayo, 426 Ricardo Morales, 622 Esteban Ricardo Torres, 755 Jose Medina Jr, 902 Eddie Portillo, 1029 Araceli Sauceda Marinez, 302 Miguel Murillo, 10107 Karla Smith, 1097 Samuel Butler, 1069 jacob Elliot, 440 Jose A Galeano, 602 Jesus L Rodiguez, 604 Jesus L Rodriguez, 421 Lizeth Jimenez, B2 Nancy Beltran Deaguirre, G21 Juana Montellano, F46 Glenytte King, D17 Raul Garcia, C9 James Gibson, B38 Saul Macias, F34 Scott Brown, F74 Enriques Carrillo, F4 Ramon Zavala, I1 Joel Acosta.
Self-Storage units containing household items, plastic containers, misc. boxes, children’s/baby items, appliances, clothing, furniture, tools, tables, TV’s chairs, 2021 TAO Dirt Bike.
_____________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
Contents of property in storage units to satisfy a landlord’s lien at Hawkins Self Storage 10510 Montwood Drive, Suite B, El Paso, TX 79935. Sale to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com Bidding will open on or around 08/11/23 and will conclude on 08/28/23 at 5:00pm. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to the highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants, which all units contain a variety of household goods and other items unless otherwise noted. Facilities with units for sale are located at:
4543 N. Mesa, El Paso TX 79912: Unit belonging to Donald Mullis.
829 N. Zaragoza, EL Paso TX 79907: Units belonging to Daniela Cisneros, Yvonne Ruiz, Rebecca E. Lopez, Angel Lopez, Joshua Lewis/ Rebecca Rodriguez.
__________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
In accordance with the provisions of Chapter 59 of the Texas Property Code, a public sale will occur to satisfy a landlord’s lien. The sale will take place online at storagetreasures.com. for Far West Storage, 120 Rio West, El Paso, TX, 79932. Bidding will open on or before Monday August 21, 2023 at 10:00 am and conclude on or after Monday August 28, 2023 at 10:00 am. Cleanup deposit is required. The seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder. General description of contents: general household/personal goods/other contents. Names of tenants as they appear on the lease:
Karen Ruja
Adeline Lucero
Kuri A Oscar
Luis Francisco Alvarez
Brooke McLaughlin
Juan Cordero
______________________________________________
NOTICE
Notice is hereby given pursuant of Chapter 59 Texas Property Code, (Chapter 576 Acts Of the 68th Legislature Regular Session 1983). MESA SELF STORAGE will sell at public sale by competitive bidding to satisfy a landlord’s lien. The personal property of;
B38 Antonio Zavala, C22 Lorenzo Parra, F11 Liliana Mendoza Units
Property to be sold: misc. household goods, furniture, tools, clothes, boxes, toys and personal content. Auction Company: Storage Treasure Online. The sale will commence at 10:00 AM on August 25, 2023 at the property where said property has been stored and which is located at MESA SELF STORAGE 6520 N Mesa, El Paso, TX 79912. Goods must be paid in cash and removed at time of sale. Sold by complete unit. No Buyers Premium Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party.
______________________________________________
ADVERTISEMENT
FOR BID
Sealed proposals for construction of the Bid SWCSP64-23 Arroyo 1 Dam Detention Improvements will be received by the City of El Paso Water Utilities - Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until 1:30 p.m., local time, September 21, 2023, and at 2:00 p.m., at that time and place, will be publicly opened and read aloud via the “GoToMeeting” format noted at the end of this Section 00020.
The work under this contract shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation and services for the
construction and installation of the following work:
This project consists of excavating and/or re-shaping Arroyo 1 channel over approximately 1700 linear feet, consisting of, but not limited to 30,100 CY. Install mortared rock riprap, gravel-filled soil stabilization system, articulated blocks, gabion mattress along the channel, and construct seven gabion basket weir drop structures.
Construct a gravel-filled system maintenance access roadway for approximately 1900 linear feet.
PRE-BID MEETING will be held at 10:00 A.M. , (MST), September 6, 2023 , via a conference call (see link in the bid package). A site visit may be discussed during the meeting. The purpose of the PRE-BID MEETING is to review the plans and specifications and respond to questions from bidders.
For additional information, contact the Purchasing Department at (915) 594-5628.
